Apparently, I'm not the only one interested in this question. So today's selection of stories is actually dedicated to famous people from various spheres of life who, during their rise to fame, haven't lost their humanity at all.

Years ago, when I was working as a tennis journalist, I had the opportunity to attend press conferences with the world's top tennis stars, from Roger Federer and Serena Williams to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. They were all impeccably polite and sweet, but I always wondered: what are celebrities like in everyday life, not when hundreds of cameras are pointed at them?

#1 Channing Tatum told me he liked my cardigan and I literally did the awkward “thanks, it has pockets” AND DID A TWIRL.



I hate social anxiety 😭.

#2 Saw Adam Sandler at the movies (school of Rock) and asked him to come say hi to our daughter and he did! She was mortified I did that so he gently shook her shoulders and gave her raspberries. He was so awesome!

#3 I used to work in Vegas and met lots of celebs 2002 - 2006ish. However - my best story is a hometown one.



When 101 Dalmatians came out (Glenn Close / Jeff Daniels) - they did a movie premiere in my hometown in MI. JD is from MI - and I’m not sure how it all happened - but it did.



Anyways, the day before the premier - Glenn Close went shopping in my the store my Mom worked at. My Mom helped her buy some jeans and T-shirts. My Mom mentioned how excited her 14 year old daughter was for the movie because we had two Dalmatians at home - and to say I was obsessed- would be an understatement.



Well - about an hour later - Glenn’s assistant dropped of 4 premier passes for my Mom to take the family.



We got to get all fancy and go to a movie premier. I got to take pictures with Pongo and Perdita - and the rest of the cast.



Best childhood moment ever.

It turns out there are many threads online where topic starters ask which celebrities are known to be good people. For example, in this thread, the author asks netizens: "Have you met any celebrity that strikes you as a really nice person?" And you know what? The results, in many ways, truly restore our faith in humanity. People who write in these threads - both regular fans and those who've encountered celebrities in their work - list many famous people who haven't been spoiled by fame. On the contrary, it's actually brought them more noble qualities.

#4 The only tweet I ever tweeted was about David Mitchell being on every programme I’d watched that evening, he replied saying “I can only apologise.” I loved that lol watched him a lot as a kid.

#5 I met Pink when i worked at sirius xm. she was the nicest woman i may have ever met to this day. we had a lot of time to talk, and most artists/celebrities i met either would ignore me or talk about themselves, but she genuinely wanted to get to know me — my name, where i was from, about my parents. when she left, she wished me good luck with the rest of my life and that she hoped our paths would cross again. they haven’t. but i will never forget this.

#6 I met Nick Offerman who plays Ron Swanson from Parks & Rec. I was so nervous that I blurted out “You look a lot like the guy who plays Ron Swanson on Parks & Rec” and he responded deadpan “I’d like to think I’m a lot better looking than that guy” and as he saw my face go bright red and I was stammering “Oh I’m so sorry!”, he laughed and said “Just kidding it is me”

For instance, a classic example of such stories is Keanu Reeves, who, despite his millions in earnings, worldwide fame, and incredible workload, remains, by and large, a nice and sweet guy next door who you can ask for a favor from - and he's unlikely to refuse. And if he does, he'll apologize profusely. For example, the story of actress Octavia Spencer, whom Reeves helped many years ago when her car broke down on the road, is well known. Furthermore, the movie star often donates hefty amounts of money and sends aid to low-income families and sick kids. And, importantly, he does this not for PR, but from the heart. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 John Mulaney assuring me it’s okay that i accidentally interrupted his conversation to speak to him because he “didn’t feel like continuing with that conversation anyway”.

#8 Joan Rivers complimented my outfit.



My high school music class had a field trip to see a matinee of the Broadway Aida. We were k*****g time on the sidewalk when Joan totters by in her heels, gestures at me, goes, “Everyone’s dressed so CUTE today!” and continues on her way to film a segment (This was when she was subbing in while they looked for a replacement for Regis on Regis & Kathy Lee). It was so kind and so unnecessary.

#9 I met Weird Al Yankovic about 2 decades ago. Such a nice, chill & unassuming person. We had a small conversation about his visit to Alaska, and I let him know that a Weird Al boxed set would b incredible for us fans.

Keanu Reeves is a true hero of our time, but there have been outstanding people throughout history who repeatedly performed noble deeds and never succumbed to the pernicious influence of their fame. Sometimes these deeds were completely unexpected coincidences. For example, towards the end of the American Civil War, at the Jersey City train station, young officer Robert Lincoln once nearly fell between the cars of an oncoming train, but someone literally pulled him back. Turning around to see his savior, Lincoln was greatly surprised to recognize one of America's most celebrated actors, Edwin Booth - a true stage superstar. Incidentally, Booth didn't know he had saved the president's son, and the story only became public a couple of months later, when Edwin's brother, John, fatally shot Abraham Lincoln. ADVERTISEMENT Incidentally, this noble act largely saved Edwin Booth's entire career - the whole society was on the verge of canceling him because of his brother's crime, but Robert Lincoln stood up for his recent savior and brought the story to the public.

#10 I once saw Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston in a restaurant on my 16th birthday. Made eye contact with Tom and tripped down a step. 10/10 birthday.

#11 Jessica Lange is from the city next to my hometown, so everyone I know (except me) has met her and said she’s kind & a very generous tipper, but really lowkey and quiet. My dad ran track with her brother in college and has said nothing but good things about when he met her in the 70s!

#12 Cate Blanchett. A family friend was her personal assistant for a number of years. Hilarious, kind, thoughtful, generous, charming. She only had the best words to describe working for her and said it was an incredible experience.

However, truly good and kind people, invested with fame and even power, can be found even in the harshest times of history. For example, the Roman Emperor Titus, according to both his contemporaries and later historians (who no longer had any reason to flatter the late emperor), was a really kind person. The emperor readily talked to ordinary citizens of Rome, interacted with them, resolved their problems, and, as some sources even say, considered any day in which he didn’t perform at least one good deed a day wasted. However, among the Roman emperors, there were far more who fit the typical Hollywood portrait: haughty, arrogant, and entitled...

#13 Daniel Levy is a sweetheart. I only expected him to say “hi nice to meet you”....and done. But nope! He asked me questions and just kept conversation going-all while I was trying to keep my composure and remember how to talk. Genuine and so so sweet. And he also has the best skin 🤩.

#14 My wife and I had dinner with Betty White one night in the late 90's, at a meeting of a charitable group she was involved in. She was even more wonderful in person than you would have imagined.

#15 Reba McEntire was insanely kind. Ran into her multiple time over a vacation and she recognized my dad and I each time and always stopped for a quick chat.



Tom Hanks - need I say more? The dude is a legend for a reason.



Oleysa Rulin - lesser known but she played Kelsey the pianist in high school musical. I got to work with her for a few jobs and she is SO genuine, kind and grateful. She followed me on Instagram and still likes and DMs me (I am literally a nobody lol) all around class act.



Rumer Willis - very kind, seemed shy but left a good impression.



Lamorne Morris - (Winston from new girl) met him at a party he was hilarious and very nice/respectful to all.

But why do so many people change their attitudes toward others upon achieving fame? Apparently, there are special mechanisms in our brain that are responsible for this process, experts say. For example, Donna Rockwell, Psy.D., explains in her article on PsychAlive that the effects of fame on a person are like certain harmful substances. "You can get into this headspace where everything feels like a fantasy and then nothing is reality anymore, and that's where things get dangerous," Natalie Gauci, 2007 Australian Idol winner, explains on the All In the Mind podcast. Accordingly, the stronger any person’s character is, the more difficult it is for them to succumb to any addiction. And fame, of course, is no exception here. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Eva Longoria is a class act. I’ve seen her at a lot of Special Olympics Texas games and events (her older sister used to participate) incognito but she doesn’t like to have her picture taken there because “this isn’t about me.”



I also worked with Matt Lillard once and, after a long night I said I was going to take the train home and he stuck $20 in my purse so I would take a cab instead. Super nice guy who genuinely loves all the Scooby Doo stuff.

#17 Steve Carrell! I've heard several industry people say he is a very kind man and totally professional and respectful on set. Mandy Kailing described him as the nicest person she has worked with in Hollywood. I also noticed in interviews like Howard Stern etc. he never goes for the "easy laugh" of making fun of his wife or talking about women in a vulgar way. He always talks about how lucky he is to have such a smart, supportive wife and great family.

#18 Jensen Ackles is super sweet and respectful. His wife, not so much.



David Tennant is the nicest man I’ve ever met, to absolutely everyone around him. Made his coffee order a few times and he has time for everyone who approaches him.

Be that as it may, I'm pretty sure many of you have your own stories about how you ran into Matt Damon, LeBron James, or Taylor Swift one day, and what happened next. So we'd be grateful if, after reading this collection of stories, you could also share your own tale in the comments below.

#19 Richard Alva Cavett helped me change a tire beside a highway in Greenwood, MS during my younger years. He was so nice. His wife was from Greenwood and they were in town visiting her family.

#20 Remember Adrian Grenier? He and I used to frequent the same diner for brunch during a 2 month stint when I lived in LA in the 00s. He was always leaving when I’d arrive, and he’d hold the door open for me. I’d say thanks, and he did a playful little bow to me each time. It was cute.

#21 my cousin works as a waitress, she said Taylor Swift was incredibly nice and made conversation and tipped double the price of the meal, that's the reason I'm a stan today!

#22 I worked at a very popular coffee shop in Santa Barbara in college and volunteered at a celebrity golf tournament in high school so I've had a ton of celeb interactions over the years. The nicest for sure were Bill Murray, Drew Barrymore, Oprah, Rob Lowe, Paul Walker, Seth Green, Katy Perry, Jeff Bridges, and Don Cheadle (the king of nice). All were good tippers, very polite, talkative, and just seemed like normal people. I will always be a huge Don Cheadle fan because of our interaction. Just the sweetest soul and so kind!

#23 Jason Isaacs is super, super nice. My mom has met him a few times and he often hangs out with fans after events. When I met him, he invited our little group into the green room with him during his break between autographs/photos and offered us bagels and stuff from craft services. Just chilled and talked with a bunch of middle aged/older ladies and signed/took pictures for us. Very nice dude. Saw Chris Sarandon and Kevin Sorbo while I was in the green room. No interaction.



Met Alan Cumming after his Macbeth in NYC a couple of years ago (2012?) and he was also very sweet. He was signing programs at the stage door and I told him I loved him in The L Word and he laughed and said thank you.

#24 I once stupidly got my 3 wisdoms out and immediately hopped onto a 17 hour flight. While people were still boarding and I was sat in my seat, my mouth started to bleed and I texted my Dentist in a panic. He told me to send him a selfie of my mouth immediately. As I positioned the camera towards my face and tried zooming in to the BACK of my mouth, a husky voice from behind me sternly said "Excuse me no photos please".



I turned around slowly with blood slowly trickling out of my mouth to try and explain myself, only to see a woman looking at me like 😡 and as soon as she registered my bloodied face she went 😲😩👀😲😲. I couldn't speak because blood was literally filling my mouth - a single drop of blood trickled down my chin - I tried to speak but a gentle but horrifying little gurgle escaped my mouth, so I panicked and made an "I'm sorry" gesture - she looked at me like I was INSANE (I get it) - and then I took my selfie hunched over like a drunk Quasimodo. The flash went off too 🤦



And that's the story of how I accidentally scared the bejeesus out of Priyanka Chopra.

#25 Not a fan but I was walking up to RDJ and tripped and fell face first on the pavement. He watched me scared with his hand reached out and then was like “you ok? 😟”



There’s a video of it somewhere.

#26 I met Pierce Brosnan when I was 11 and he let me know my shoes were untied.

#27 Random nice celebs i've met or dealt with for work: ryan gosling (also a big pr person i've worked with had nothing to praise for him, always referred to him as an angel, wished every celeb was like him), michael shannon (probably my favorite ever), sigourney weaver, spike jonze, alexander skarsgard (very shy, but nice, ridiculously handsome in real life, one of the hottest men i've ever laid my eyes on), michael stipe (who i always assumed would be an a*****e, but he was the total opposite both with fans and people who worked there, all day long), ewan mcgregor is one of my fav celebs encounters ever and he was so nice but turned out to be an a*****e so bye. Can't think of others at the moment but i'll add them.



Tom hanks and Meryl Streep were extremely gracious but i think that's just the level of professionalism that leads you to be an icon. Like, super nice, but so very obviously 'on'.



(and extremely surprisingly, perhaps, Joaquin Phoenix. It was a non-work environment, we bizarrely have a common acquaintance so i hung out with him one night, so fun and nice and just... normal? His then gf was super nice too. ).

#28 Many years ago my brother worked for Clapton. Playing a gig at the Phiharmonic Hall in Liverpool. We all went back to the hotel where they were staying and had the usual [fun]. All except Eric. He was in his room [intoxicated] practicing on his guitar. Around 3am Eric was hungry. The hotel had shut up shop for the night. My brother asked me if there was anywhere open to eat. I said Chinatown. I wasn’t drinking so Eric, my brother and some of the band all jammed into my Ford Cortina and we went for a Chinese meal. This was about 1973 ish. That’s my claim to fame.

#29 Bad Company was doing a concert and stayed at our hotel. I was the switchboard operator. We weren’t allowed to use the programmed wake up calls - our owner wanted us to do them personally. So, without knowing it was them, I gave them my normal wake up call.



A little bit later, I was called to the front desk and there they were. They wanted to “meet the lady with the beautiful voice who gave them their call that morning.” I got to chat with them for a few minutes. To this day, I remember just how nice the whole band was.