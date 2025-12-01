Who Is Don Cheadle? Donald Frank Cheadle Jr. is an American actor known for his compelling and versatile performances across film and television. He brings a distinct intensity to roles ranging from dramatic to comedic. Cheadle first gained widespread notice for his portrayal of Mouse Alexander in the 1995 film Devil in a Blue Dress. His nuanced performance earned critical acclaim and launched a prolific career.

Full Name Donald Frank Cheadle Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Married to Bridgid Coulter Net Worth $45 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education California Institute of the Arts Father Donald Frank Cheadle Sr. Mother Bettye Cheadle Siblings Cindy Cheadle, Colin Cheadle Kids Ayana Tai Cheadle, Imani Cheadle

Early Life and Education Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Donald Frank Cheadle Jr. grew up in a family that frequently moved due to his father’s work as a clinical psychologist. He developed an early interest in the performing arts. Cheadle attended East High School in Denver, Colorado, graduating in 1982, where he was active in theater, choir, and jazz band. He later honed his craft at the California Institute of the Arts, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1986.

Notable Relationships Donald Frank Cheadle Jr. has shared a long-term partnership with actress Bridgid Coulter. They dated for nearly three decades before marrying in an intimate ceremony in early 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cheadle and Coulter are parents to two daughters, Ayana Tai Cheadle, born in 1995, and Imani Cheadle, born in 1997. They maintain a close bond with their adult children.

Career Highlights Don Cheadle’s career is marked by powerful roles in critically acclaimed projects across genres. He garnered an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his impactful portrayal of Paul Rusesabagina in the 2004 historical drama Hotel Rwanda. Beyond that, Cheadle gained global recognition as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, also known as War Machine, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He took on the role starting with Iron Man 2 in 2010, appearing in multiple blockbuster films and television series within the franchise. His diverse work also includes a Golden Globe Award for his role as Marty Kaan in the Showtime series House of Lies and a Tony Award as a producer for the musical A Strange Loop.