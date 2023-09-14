Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

A rescue cat named Ah Fei is getting more and more popular on social media thanks to his tendency to overreact.

Whenever his owners use a toy to play with him, he displays a variety of hilariously dramatic facial expressions that would deserve an Oscar, and needless to say, people are getting in love with this playful and chubby cat from China, whose name means “fat” in Mandarin.

Ah Fei has 20,000 followers on his social media, entirely dedicated to his adventures, and in the following gallery you can see some of his funniest reactions.