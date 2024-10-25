ADVERTISEMENT

Most people know what kind of things make them relaxed. For some, it's cultural activities – it is proven that art can help with mental health struggles and stress. For others, relaxing is equal to the so-called brain rot – looking at uncomplicated things online like memes and such.

But what if we told you that both of them can be combined? The result would be content from the Instagram page @medieval_healer, which posts cute vintage pictures and memes with them. Well, we think that it's a perfect middle road between culture and brain rot – something uncomplicated, but still stimulating. So, let’s take a look at some of these images, shall we?

More info: Instagram