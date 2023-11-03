ADVERTISEMENT

In the world where tragedy strikes every day, many of us like to take a break from the madness and retrieve to our cozy safe spaces. For some, it’s TV shows or movies, while others love to delve into books. People also like to escape into social medias and other quiet internet corners filled with memes and cats, and there’s nothing wrong with that. We all need our time to recoup.

Yet, it’s important not to forget the realities of our world. If we run away from them, we won’t solve anything.

Maybe that’s why Meaning In Pictures is such a popular X page. People want to be reminded of the modern-day issues through not-so-funny gaga cartoons. They explore the extensive use of phones, war, or the global climate crisis with clever insight. Scroll down to see them all.