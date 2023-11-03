ADVERTISEMENT

In the world where tragedy strikes every day, many of us like to take a break from the madness and retrieve to our cozy safe spaces. For some, it’s TV shows or movies, while others love to delve into books. People also like to escape into social medias and other quiet internet corners filled with memes and cats, and there’s nothing wrong with that. We all need our time to recoup. 

Yet, it’s important not to forget the realities of our world. If we run away from them, we won’t solve anything.

Maybe that’s why Meaning In Pictures is such a popular X page. People want to be reminded of the modern-day issues through not-so-funny gaga cartoons. They explore the extensive use of phones, war, or the global climate crisis with clever insight. Scroll down to see them all.

#1

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

Single-panel or gag cartoons are a fascinating medium. They hold a lot of meaning in a very tiny space. Their ingeniousness lies in their snappiness and ability to capture the essence of a problem and make it somewhat humorous in a single image accompanied by text.

The interplay between text and image is what really makes this art form stand out. The two have to work together to deliver the intended message. In fact, the perfect cartoon is considered to be one in which the picture doesn’t make sense without the text and vise versa. It’s all about their relationship.
#2

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#3

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

The history of cartoons is quite interesting. See, while humans have been drawing for millennia, the roots of a single-panel cartoon begin somewhere in the 18th century. That is when caricaturists, satirists, and other artists started publishing various vignettes in humor magazines and single-sheet publications.

Back then, of course, they weren’t called cartoons. The word described the drawings that fresco and tapestry painters would make on a piece of cardboard before putting it on cloth or walls. In time, it evolved to describe preliminary drawings in general, and, in 1840s it was first used to describe a funny image published in a paper. 

#4

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#5

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#6

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

The paper was a British magazine called “Punch” and, on July 15, 1843 it published five satirical drawings about government called “Mr. Punch's cartoons.” Over time it spread out to other countries and branched out in two major directions: political and gag cartoons. 
#7

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

roald_1 avatar
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶🎶 Forward he cried from the rear / And the front rank died / And the general sat / And the lines on the map / Moved from side to side 🎶🎶

#8

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#9

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

rosemaryblackwood avatar
RosieB
RosieB
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm surprised no one has there mobile out to take a photo.

The political cartoons were focused on poking fun at current day events and were the more popular of the two. They were used as covers of magazines and sometimes even sat proudly in the center spreads. The gag cartoons were more modest; just funny pictures that accompanied funny text. They didn’t depend on one another and usually hid themselves amongst other light-hearted stuff.

#10

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#11

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#12

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

It was not until the 1920 that the modern gaga cartoon found its footing. That is when cartoonists started to use different methods such as visual puns to connect pictures to the words under the image. The joke was then not in the picture nor in the text, but in the connection between them. The reader had to ponder how they work together to get a giggle, which makes a greater impact.
#13

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#14

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#15

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

Over the next few years, the art of cartooning flourished with the stars of Peter Arno and Harold Ross shinning the brightest. For three decades, from around 1930 to 1960 the medium experienced its golden days. Major weekly magazines were publishing from 200 to 400 cartoons a month. Some of them were printed in color and took up a whole page. The cartoons found their place on mugs and cocktail napkins. Everyone loved cartoons.

#16

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#17

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#18

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

But, of course, as the interest for weekly magazines declined in the 60’s, so did the mass interest in cartoons. Soon, they found themselves in niche publications, where loyal audience still appreciated their unique combination of visual art and text. 
#19

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#20

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#21

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

More recently, people started publishing and appreciating web comics. The short and poignant idea matched with a funny visual is perfect for sharing on social medias, whether it’s funny or political. 
#22

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#23

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#24

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

This list is another proof that people are still interested in the snappy messages presented in single-panel comics. And while these aren’t funny, they’re still proving to be relevant.
#25

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#26

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#27

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#28

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#29

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#30

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#31

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#32

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

nerenahddhaneren avatar
Nerenahd Dhaneren
Nerenahd Dhaneren
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man, this cartoonist is pretty on point on most of his stuff. Hats off.

#33

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#34

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#35

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#36

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#37

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#38

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#39

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#40

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#41

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#42

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#43

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

#44

Meaning-In-Pictures Shares stats

picturealotword Report

