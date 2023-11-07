ADVERTISEMENT

Chandler Bing, the character portrayed by the late Matthew Perry on NBC’s iconic sitcom Friends, was on the verge of creating a potential scandal by almost engaging in an affair aside from his on-screen wife, Monica Geller, portrayed by Courteney Cox.

However, it has been revealed that Matthew played a pivotal role in having the entire storyline concept eliminated.

Matthew Perry urged Friends writers to scrap a scene that would’ve seen Chandler Bing cheat on Monica Geller

Image credits: mattyperry4

Image credits: netflix

Actress Lisa Cash, who appeared in the 1999 episode from season 5, “The One in Vegas: Part 1” recalled being offered a role as an extra on the episode, but that her gig was initially meant to be more controversial.

Lisa told TMZ that Chandler and her character formed a connection following his significant argument with Monica.

Lisa Cash, who was to appear on the episode in question, described a scene where Monica and Chandler were arguing in Las Vegas

Image credits: netflix

Their relationship reached a point where Chandler ultimately strayed from Monica and had an affair with a hotel employee.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The scene was Monica and Chandler were arguing in Vegas about Monica having lunch with Richard,” Lisa explained.

She continued: “Initially in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service and I bring it up as a hotel worker.”

Image credits: netflix

The extra went on to elaborate that during her character’s food delivery, the intention was for her to engage in a conversation and share laughter, forming a connection with Chandler.

As one thing led to another, and “Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character,” she said.

For those who tuned into the show, it was clear that Chandler’s character would have committed a transgression that fans would find unforgivable, and this sentiment resonated with Matthew.

“Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character,” Lisa said

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: netflix

According to Lisa, after rehearsing the scene, the late actor personally approached the writers and urged them to scrap it.

Lisa recognized that having a co-starring role alongside the Friends stars would have been a significant turning point in her career.

Nonetheless, she said she believed that the decision to remove the storyline was ultimately a wise move and might have altered the show’s trajectory.



Lisa was meant to portray a hotel employee who hits it off with Chandler after he orders room service following his argument with Monica

Image credits: netflix

Although the entire plot was discarded, Lisa’s presence remained in the episode, where she played the role of a flight attendant in a scene involving Ross and Rachel.

She expressed her delight in having the opportunity to collaborate with Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer in the airplane scene, considering it a “great” experience.

She also found it “really fun” to work alongside Matthew, despite the fact that the scene never made it to television.

Lisa said working alongside Matthew was “really fun” despite the fact that the scene never made it to television

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: thelisacash

For 10 years, Monica and Chandler were the couple many looked up to, and even went on to get married.

But a resurfaced interview revealed that despite Courteney and Matthew leading two separate love lives in real life, Matthew had long held an affection for his long-time colleague and on-screen wife.

A source told US Weekly that “Matthew’s always been in love with her.

“Matthew has never fully been able to get over her,” they added.

You can watch Lisa’s interview with TMZ below:

ADVERTISEMENT

The 54-year-old award-winning actor was found dead at his residence in Los Angeles on October 28, allegedly due to a drowning incident in his hot tub.

Friends fans were delighted to learn Matthew prevented the original storyline of the cheating scene

ADVERTISEMENT