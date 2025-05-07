ADVERTISEMENT

What was supposed to be a press interview focusing on Lana Del Rey’s return to the Met Gala morphed into a viral sensation for a completely unexpected reason: a handsome model that made the internet go “thirsty.”

She gotcompletely outmugged,” one user wrote on X, lamenting how viewer’s collective attention turned not to the singer’s black gown, but to the mysterious figure looming just behind her.

As images and videos of Del Rey’s interview went viral, the internet immediately did what it does best, launching a coordinated effort to identify the man whose brief appearance had seemingly eclipsed one of the night’s most high-profile attendees.

The sudden burst of attention may end up hindering the model’s career, however, as one user warned: “Last time y’all did this you got the man fired so maybe let’s not,” referring to a model who allegedly got removed from last year’s event for outshining a celebrity.

    Man and Lana Del Rey posing at Met Gala event, highlighting massive thirst over guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo.

    Image credits: CBS News / YouTube

    The mystery man was soon revealed to be Nathan Overland, a New York-based model signed to Wilhelmina Models, a renowned agency founded in 1967 with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and London.

    The agency has long been associated with high-fashion powerhouses and editorial giants, supplying talent for brands such as Tom Ford, Loewe, Bottega Veneta, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, among others.

    Crowded Met Gala stairs scene with attendees and photographers capturing the guy creating massive thirst in Lana Del Rey photo.

    Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

    Wilhelmina regularly works with Vogue Magazine, which also happens to be helmed by Anna Wintour, the Met Gala’s long-time organizer and “fashion gatekeeper.”

    As Overland’s identity became known, Netizens soon started sharing his profile on social media, with comments flooding his Instagram specifically mentioning his sudden burst of viral fame.

    “Who’s here after seeing Lana’s pic and doing a little stalking?” one user wrote on his latest photo. “Me! He’s so hot,” another replied.

    Lana Del Rey smiling with elaborate hairstyle at the Met Gala, with a young man in the background gaining internet attention.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    Though Overland’s role at the Met Gala appeared to be purely logistical or atmospheric, the viral response to his presence raised questions about how such attention could impact a model’s career—especially given the precedent set by another now-viral Met Gala moment that ended far less favorably for the man involved.

    Overland’s situation is eerily similar to a model who got “fired” from last year’s Met Gala

    Tweet from user david suggesting to zoom and enhance to the right, referencing massive thirst over guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo.

    Image credits: davidefinitely

    As Bored Pandareported last year, Italian model Eugenio Casnighi, who had worked as a “greeter” for the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Met Gala, went viral after walking beside Kylie Jenner on the red carpet. 

    Mirroring Overland’s situation with Lana Del Rey, his appearance drew millions of views online from netizens obsessing over his looks, with many joking that he had “upstaged” the billionaire socialite.

    Young man in black suit posing at an event, sparking massive thirst over guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    Days before the 2024 Met Gala, Casnighi took to social media to reveal that he had been “fired” from that year’s event.

    Tweet from user Love, Danny, replying to Lana Del Rey merch with text "I can do whatever you want just ask," related to massive thirst over guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo.

    Image credits: DannyWxo

    “They fired me because I went viral last year,” the model claimed in a TikTok video that amassed over 2.8 million views at the time. “I’ve never talked about this because I was under NDA,” he explained. “It’s funny enough, they fired me so I can say whatever I want now.”

    Two men holding drinks in a dimly lit room, capturing massive thirst over guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo.

    Image credits: nathan_overland / Instagram

    According to Casnighi, he was dismissed because organizers thought he made the event “all about himself,” taking the spotlight away from the Kardashian guest. 

    In his mind, his firing revealed a contradiction in the Met Gala’s choice of models, who are hired to be eye-catching and provide an aura of glamour to the event. 

    The Met Gala allegedly forbids models from promoting their participation on the event on social media

    Casnighi’s exposé included screenshots of texts and emails from before he was abruptly cut from the event, which detailed stricter terms for that year’s Met Gala when compared to its previous iterations.

    Young man wearing a black beanie and coat at night by a river, sparking massive thirst over guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo.

    Image credits: nathan_overland / Instagram

    Among the new conditions for models were no personal photos, no phones, and a complete media blackout, which forbids them from promoting their participation in the event on their personal social media profiles.

    Man wearing sunglasses and a grey sweater outdoors, capturing the massive thirst over guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo.

    Image credits: nathan_overland / Instagram

    This explains why Nathan Overland has maintained a low-profile on his Instagram page, making zero references to his Met Gala gig save for an Instagram story in which she tagged a Lana Del Rey song—a fact that internet sleuths quickly identified.

    Man in black suit at Met Gala event, attracting massive thirst over guy in Lana Del Rey photo as internet reacts.

    Image credits: eugeni0_ / Instagram

    “They blamed me,” Casnighi continued, expressing disappointment at what he saw as a punitive reaction to simply being noticed, and frustration at his career being derailed by forces he had no control of.

    Man in black blazer and white shirt discussing viral fame and Met Gala in a split image with text captions.

    Image credits: eugeni0_ / TikTok

    @eugeni0_#metgala#fyp♬ original sound – Eugenio

    The parallels between Eugenio Casnighi and Nathan Overland haven’t gone unnoticed. While this year’s standout model is being showered with admiration—and explicit remarks—across platforms, some have cautioned that the viral attention may come at a cost.

    “This happened already and the guy got fired,” one user warned. “Let’s not get him in trouble.”

    “Don’t get him fired too!” While many gushed over the model, others feared that history might be repeating itself

    Man with cap and casual shirt in a social media post sparking massive thirst over guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo.

    Image credits: FernNerio

    Tweet by Patrick Lockwood questioning identity of man in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo amid massive thirst online.

    Image credits: DoctorLockwood

    Young man in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo, sparking massive thirst and curiosity on the internet.

    Image credits: taybabylor

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to the man in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo, showing massive thirst over his identity online.

    Image credits: davoodisatwat

    Twitter reply about a model for Ford, linked to the massive thirst over guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo on social media.

    Image credits: M90210A

    User tweet reaction about massive thirst over guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo causing internet buzz.

    Image credits: dietcokevixen

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on the massive thirst over a guy seen in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo.

    Image credits: shlln_

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a reply expressing concern about a man being fired, linked to Guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo.

    Image credits: DriesVanNope

    Tweet discussing the massive thirst over guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo as internet speculates about his look.

    Image credits: firelilyluke

    Tweet from thundr.com showing a quote about a guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo sparking massive thirst online.

    Image credits: usethundr

    Tweet expressing concern over security guards gaining attention at the Met Gala amid massive thirst for guy in Lana Del Rey photo.

    Image credits: Hania0005

    Tweet warning about previous incident involving man in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo sparking massive thirst online discussion

    Image credits: tasimetre

    Tweet showing a user commenting on a Met Gala photo, sparking massive thirst over guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo.

    Image credits: nivyadhi

    Screenshot of a tweet praising the face of the guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo sparking massive thirst online.

    Image credits: dannnyteeekayyn

    Tweet about a guy in the background at the Met Gala sparking massive thirst over the Lana Del Rey photo online.

    Image credits: bj_eheh

    Tweet praising the guy in Lana Del Rey Met Gala photo, highlighting massive thirst for his appearance online.

    Image credits: DramaticQueen__

