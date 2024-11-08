Martha Stewart’s Ex-Husband And Current Wife Break Silence Over His “Abusive Marriage To Martha”

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew (Andy) Stewart, the ex-husband of Martha Stewart, and his current wife Shyla Nelson Stewart have challenged the claims made in the new Netflix documentary, Martha.

Shyla, who married Andrew nearly 12 years ago, voiced her concerns through a heartfelt Facebook post that was signed off by “Shyla & Andy Stewart.”

In the new documentary, the lifestyle icon claimed Andy strayed away with her assistant, Robyn Fairclough, during their marriage that lasted from 1961 to 1990.

Andrew Stewart and his current wife, Shyla Nelson Stewart, challenged the portrayal of Andrew’s marriage to Martha Stewart in the new Netflix documentary Martha

Image credits: Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Image credits: Shyla Nelson Stewart

“I don’t know how many different girlfriends he had … but I think there were quite a few … If you’re married and you think you’re happily married, and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s–t. Look at him as a piece of s–t and get out of it, get out of that marriage,” the celebrated entrepreneur told her viewers.

Following Andy and Martha’s divorce, the publisher went on to marry Robyn in May 1993 before marrying his third wife Shyla in 2016.

The documentary’s portrayal of Andy and Martha’s marriage was challenged by a post shared from Shyla’s Facebook account on October 12.

The lifestyle icon spoke about losing her virginity at the age of 19 to her ex-husband

“Hello FB family – this is my first and will be my only public comment on this subject. Since I am not active on any other social media platform, this is the only place I am sharing this,” read the message signed off by the couple.

Describing Andrew as a “brilliant publisher, avocational naturalist, and nature photographer,” Shyla called him “one of the gentlest, most soft-spoken, kind-hearted men I’ve ever known.”

“No one was more surprised than we when, after being introduced as colleagues almost 12 years ago, our connection blossomed into a deep and everlasting love,” the message continued.

Andy was married to Martha from 1961 to 1990 before tying the knot with Robyn Fairclough in 1993; he married his third wife Shyla in 2016

Image credits: Shyla Nelson Stewart

Image credits: Shyla Nelson Stewart

The lengthy post went on to talk about the children and grandchildren that are part of their “blended family.”

“With our shared devotion to the Earth and to our families at the center, Andy and I have built a life of beauty, meaning, productivity, and purpose, infused with true love, which we share as fully as we can with our beautiful blended family of 5 amazing adult children, our 3 adorable grandchildren, our extended family, and many cherished friends,” the message said.

The post then touched upon the “dark” chapters of Andy’s past and branded his union with Martha as an “abusive marriage.”

Shyla called Andy “one of the gentlest, most soft-spoken, kind-hearted men I’ve ever known”

Image credits: Shyla Nelson Stewart

“Prior to this happy chapter of his life, Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (as in, Martha Stewart), which ended almost 40 years ago,” read the post.

“While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix,” the message went on to say.

Martha revealed that the new documentary features never-before-seen photos and stories about her life and career

“The juxtaposition of Andy’s early life with the joy-filled, purpose-led, loving marriage we live today is striking. Every day, we openly express our gratitude for our love and for our life together,” the post shared.

As she concluded the post, Shyla wrote: “We both wish everyone, including Martha herself, the experience of loving and being loved deeply and fully, and the peace that comes from such a love. Shyla & Andy Stewart.”

The documentary, currently streaming on Netflix, revealed that both Martha and Andy had affairs during their marriage

Kathy Tatlock, a friend of the celebrity chef, claimed in the documentary that Martha “tore her hair out” over her ex-husband’s infidelity.

“Martha was picking up on everything and getting more and more upset,” she recalled. “She would be frantic. Migraines and sleeplessness. At one point she showed me where she tore her hair out of her own head. She was mean to her staff.”

Martha is currently available on the streaming platform.