Tennis Star’s “Testosterone” Remark Causes Uproar As Rival Responds With Hot Bikini Pics

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk recently appeared to take a subtle dig at world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek.

In an interview, the world No. 27 hinted that the top players’ “testosterone” levels might be influencing the sport’s rankings.

Sabalenka seemingly clapped back at the claims by sharing a series of racy photos on Instagram.

Marta Kostyuk recently made some controversial remarks about the world’s No. 1 and No. 2 tennis pros

Female tennis player in white sportswear standing on grass court, linked to tennis star testosterone remark controversy.

Image credits: aratayamaoka / martakostyuk / Instagram

According to the World Tennis Association (WTA) profiles, the Ukrainian athlete stands at about 5-foot-9.

Swiatek from Poland shares the same height, while Aryna from Belarus is 5-foot-11, two inches taller than both.

During her match at the Wuhan Open in Wuhan, Hubei, China, the 23-year-old opened up about why she believes she’s at a disadvantage compared to the top two players.

Female tennis player in white outfit focused during match amid testosterone remark controversy and rival’s bikini photo response.

Image credits: Robert Prange / Getty Images

Referring to their physical build and “biological structure,” Marta admitted that she often feels smaller in comparison.

In an interview published on October 19, the player told Tennis 365, “We all have our own biological structure. Some have a higher level of testosterone, some have lower. It’s just natural, and that definitely helps. I feel smaller than them.”

Sabalenka stands two inches taller than both Marta and Iga Swiatek, who are each 5-foot-9

Female tennis star smiling and posing on court in white sportswear, sparking testosterone remark uproar with rival's bikini response.

Image credits: martakostyuk / Instagram

Marta and Sabalenka have competed against each other twice this year at the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia and in the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open.

In both matches, the 27-year-old defeated Marta.

Highlighting the challenges that come when facing off both the players, Marta shared, “I try to see how I can beat these players with the tennis skills I have, but I have to work harder to win the points. I have to run a lot more than them to win points.”

Female tennis star hitting a forehand shot during a match, highlighting the ongoing testosterone remark controversy.

Image credits: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Commenter questions tennis star’s testosterone remark, comparing player heights and achievements in a social media post.

Comment on a social media post reacting to tennis star’s testosterone remark amid rival’s bikini photos controversy.

“Against Iga, when I have played her, I wasn’t ready to play her at all. I played her over a year ago, and she was very strong. With Aryna, I know it is a tough battle.”

The athlete also revealed how, despite having the skills necessary for the demanding sport, “at the end of the day, they are all much bigger than me, much taller than me, much stronger than me.”

“We all have our own biological structure. Some have a higher level of testosterone, some have lower,” Marta said in an interview

Tennis star celebrating on court during intense match, highlighting fierce rivalry and testosterone remark controversy.

Image credits: Robert Prange / Getty Images

Apart from the physical factor, Marta also opened up about the emotional toll of the sport, something she believes her fellow players have managed better than her.

“Their confidence is just different. I have played some close matches against Aryna, and you see how she plays the break points. She just doesn’t care. She has no doubt that she will save them. She hits a big serve and hits the forehand. No doubt.”

Tennis star smiling in athletic wear during training session amid testosterone remark controversy and rival's response.

Image credits: iga.swiatek / Instagram

“She is No. 1 in the world, she has played a lot of finals, and she has that confidence. That helps her to have no doubts. For me, it is not so easy to play without doubt. It is an interesting sport and I’m enjoying the journey of trying to figure it out.”

Marta concluded the interview by emphasizing that while she cannot change her physical build, she has accepted that Aryna and Iga hold a natural “advantage.”

“It’s just part of the sport and a very cool challenge for me to take on these players. There are many, many things I can do to be better, but they have an advantage on me.”

Aryna Sabalenka seemingly clapped back at the accusations with a series of bikini snaps on social media

Two female tennis players in action on clay courts, holding rackets during competitive matches, tennis star rivalry.

Image credits: si.robi / Gastón Cuello / Wikipedia

However, Kostyuk’s statement didn’t sit well with netizens, who slammed her for making “insulting” remarks about the other players.

“This girl has a weak argument and is really insulting to the other tennis players,” wrote one netizen.

Another commented, “When you’re a failure….. Marta looks for excuses to justify her failure as a player.”

Two female tennis stars in action on court, one preparing to serve, highlighting a rivalry and media uproar over testosterone remarks.

Image credits: si.robi / Wikipedia

The 2025 US Open winner, meanwhile, was recently vacationing with her bestie Paula Badosa in Dubai, just before the season-ending WTA Finals kick off in Riyadh on November 1.

As Marta’s testosterone comments sparked a heated debate online, Aryna appeared to respond with a series of glamorous bikini snaps from the five-star Atlantis The Royal resort.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian athlete is currently ranked 27th in the world, according to WTA

Female tennis star posing in a floral bikini indoors, highlighting toned physique amid controversy over testosterone remark.

Image credits: arynasabalenka / Instagram

Comment discussing testosterone differences among female tennis stars amid rivalry controversy online.

The post was captioned, “Much-needed girls’ day with my bestie.”

In the carousel of images, the tennis ace sported a colorful floral bikini, her hair left down with minimal soft makeup.

In one photo, she posed on a white marble slab in her hotel room with a breathtaking view of the ocean and a pink sunset sky.

Tennis star posing with racket, showing intense expression amid testosterone remark and rival's hot bikini response.

Image credits: vogue_ukraine / martakostyuk / Instagram

In another, Aryna leaned against a white wall, holding up the strings of her bikini bottom as she looked away, striking a model-like pose.

In a third snap, she wore a butter-yellow bikini, facing away from the camera with her back on display as she stood in a garden area.

Female tennis player in bright yellow outfit preparing to hit a backhand during a professional match scene.

Image credits: Hameltion / Wikipedia

“It’s important to remember that tennis is ultimately about skill, strategy, and mental toughness. Physical differences can play a role, but dedication and preparation matter most,” echoed one netizen.

Social media users weren’t having it, accusing Marta of trying to downplay the talent and skill of the other top players

Social media comment discussing tennis players' heights amid tennis star’s testosterone remark controversy.

Comment from a user discussing tennis star rivalry and reactions to controversial testosterone remarks and bikini photos.

Comment discussing muscle tone and training in a tennis star’s testosterone remark amid rival’s bikini pics uproar.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing testosterone in tennis, highlighting rivalry and competitive remarks online.

Comment on social media reacting to tennis star’s testosterone remark causing uproar and rival’s response with hot bikini pics.

Instagram comment from user kmlovelythings reacting with a shocked emoji to a tennis star’s testosterone remark controversy.

Alt text: Social media comment debating muscular build and talent of women tennis stars amid testosterone remark controversy.

Comment criticizing a tennis star’s "testosterone" remark as rival responds with hot bikini pics sparks online uproar.

Comment on social media saying they are living in her head rent free with a crying emoji, relating to tennis star’s testosterone remark uproar.

Screenshot of social media comment criticizing a tennis star’s testosterone remark amid rivalry tensions.

Instagram comment criticizing tennis star’s testosterone remark, sparking uproar and rival’s response with hot bikini pics.

Screenshot of social media comment responding to tennis star’s testosterone remark in ongoing online uproar.

Comment on a tennis star’s physique and controversial testosterone remark, sparking a rival’s response with hot bikini photos.

Commenter reacting to tennis star’s testosterone remark, describing it as wild and stepping right up to the line with humor.

Social media comment reacting to tennis star’s testosterone remark sparking rivalry and controversy online.

Screenshot of a social media comment defending tennis players amid controversy over testosterone remark and rival’s bikini response.

Comment discussing tennis star’s athleticism and shot selection amid testosterone remark controversy and rival’s bikini response.

Comment discussing tennis star's confidence and talent amid controversy over testosterone remark and rival's bikini response.

Comment discussing tennis star’s testosterone remark sparking uproar with rival’s hot bikini pics response on social media.

Social media comment reacting to tennis star’s testosterone remark amid rival's hot bikini pics controversy.

