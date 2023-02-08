Woman Pressures Her Fiance To Pay Her Debt After Winning A Large Sum Of Money At Casino, Gets Upset When He Refuses

You probably have thought about winning a large sum of money in the lottery. That sweet thought of all the things you’d do with that cash is something than can keep you awake at night.

For this 31-year-old guy, this became a reality after “winning a large jackpot.” The thing is since he’s now engaged, his 34-year-old fiancée who “is not good with money,” in the OP’s words, expects his money will be hers.

The problem is that the author’s soon-to-be-wife has been struggling with debt since she graduated from college. “My fiancée kept begging me to use all of the money on her debt,” the author explained, but he’s concerned that will only make matters worse.

A man won a large jackpot in the casino, so his fiancee expects him to put all that money into paying off her debts



Image credits: shotsstudio (not the actual photo)

He refused to do so for fear that it will only make her more financially irresponsible

Image credits: nebojsa_ki (not the actual photo)

The OP was going to use the money for bills, mortgage, and his car loan, which maddened his fiancee

Image credits: Fragrant-Leading-616

With limited financial resources, lower wages and shorter credit histories, young adults are struggling to manage high-interest debt more than any other age group, according to a new report by Urban Institute. Nearly one in five adults between the ages 18 and 24 with a credit record in the U.S. currently have debt in collections.

Recent data from the New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel and Equifax shows that Americans 18-29 years old owe a whopping $1.05 trillion in debt. While the debts are mostly student loans, they also include auto loans, credit card debt, mortgage debt and other forms of consumer credit.

According to Forbes, the last time this age group owed more than $1 trillion in debt was the fourth quarter of 2007, near the time of the 2008 financial crisis.

Zack Friedman, the Founder & CEO of Mentor Money, argues that proactive measures are very important for anyone considering paying off their debt. They include: refinancing student loans, consolidating credit card debt, improving your credit score and getting access to lower interest rates. Another important measure to think of is increasing your income, which will reduce your debt-income ratio.

Many people expressed their support for the author