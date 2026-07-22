Man Documents Dramatic Transformation After Four Months Of Steroids And Drinking 24 Beers Daily

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Mossfield, a 31-year-old American influencer known for undertaking unconventional bets, has revealed a shocking physical transformation achieved through a four-month-long routine involving 24 beers a day, steroid use, and no gym workouts.

He is set to compete in a bodybuilding competition in 18 days, according to an Instagram post shared on July 21.

Highlights Influencer Peter Mossfield claims to have transformed his physique through a four-month routine involving 24 beers daily, steroid use, and no gym workouts.

He has faced social media backlash, with users raising concerns about the health risks associated with his actions.

Medical experts have warned of the serious physical and psychological risks linked to steroid use and heavy liquor consumption.

As part of a social media stunt, Mossfield won $40,000 last year after intentionally developing a dependence on liquor and quitting cold turkey.

Netizens have expressed concerns about the influencer’s health amid his latest challenge, with one commenter writing, “Bruh, you’re going to either d** or have long-term medical and mental issues.”

RELATED:

Peter Mossfield is preparing for a bodybuilding competition on an unusual routine

Image credits: boozebagfitness

ADVERTISEMENT

Mossfield flexed his upper body in his latest video documenting his journey while claiming he has achieved “10 percent body fat.”

He is driven by the $60K prize money offered by the scheduled fitness competition.

According to his previous social media posts, Mossfield initially planned to train at the gym and keep steroids as “a ripcord in case of emergency.”

However, he told LADbible in June that after having a “pretty miserable experience” at the gym, he stopped going for a few weeks and decided to use hormonal treatments instead.

Mossfield also said he will now switch his beers to vodka mixed with Diet Coke and protein powder before completely eliminating liquor in the final days.

“I want the four days prior to the show to be as shredded as possible,” he said.

He, however, added that he will make up for the reduced drinking after the competition by consuming between 26 and 27 beers a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: boozebagfitness

The influencer has confessed that he is experiencing side effects such as poor sleep and severe cramping but believes supplements and IV treatments can manage those issues.

He is also not afraid of negative responses such as sweating or throwing up, as he said, “That’s just going to make me even leaner.”

Mossfield’s regimen has drawn backlash online, with users also disputing his reported body fat percentage

@boozebagfitness Day in the life of a guy cutting down to 20 drinks a day to prepare for his bodybuilding show ♬ original sound – boozebagfitness

ADVERTISEMENT

“This type of behavior disgusts me,” one wrote, while another remarked, “I swear people have gone crazier than ever.”

“Silly boy. He’s gonna d** of organ failure,” a third warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I pray he ends up in jail before the challenge ends,” commented a fourth.

Image credits: boozebagfitness

Those taking issue with his claim of having achieved 10 percent body fat said he had “no idea” what the figure meant. Several accused Mossfield of “engagement baiting” by giving an exaggerated number.

“You are at least at 18% to 20%,” one said.

“At 10 percent you’d have serratus anterior and obliques showing,” another informed.

Mossfield claimed the bodybuilding community wants to silence him

In a June 5 Instagram message, Mossfield claimed veteran bodybuilders had gone beyond disagreeing with his methods.

Without naming anyone, he claimed they had reported his social media accounts, leading to restrictions that reduced his audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: boozebagfitness

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’ve chosen to suppress the Boozebag method and uphold lies of the fitness industry by attempting to silence me purely because I was honest and direct about my experience. We will not let them win,” he said.

He encouraged people to continue following his accounts so they could see how he performs at the bodybuilding competition.

@boozebagfitness Day 8 of cutting from 24 drinks to 0 before by bodybuilding show – it might be time to stop ♬ original sound – boozebagfitness

Mossfield also said he had plenty more controversial challenges planned, including running a marathon while s**king cigarettes, training only his biceps and shoulders for six months, and building a home gym where he plans to drink while lifting weights in his attempt to keep his audience entertained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical experts have warned that steroids carry serious health risks when used without expert supervision

Image credits: boozebagfitness

“Anabolic steroids are often used to build muscle and enhance performance, but they can be dangerous if used incorrectly or without medical advice,” Dr Kathryn Basford at Asda Online Doctor told LADbible on July 21.

“This is because regularly taking anabolic steroids can lead to both physical and psychological changes, as well as certain dangerous medical conditions.”

For men, possible side effects include hair loss, a higher risk of testicular cancer, erectile dysfunction, infertility, and more.

Steroids can also increase the risk of heart attacks, liver and kidney problems, and high blood pressure, as well as promote aggressive behavior, mood swings, and paranoia.

Taking steroids alongside drinking will only place additional strain on the body.

“This has got to be a skit,” a social media user said about Mossfield’s post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT