But, do such winnings really last someone until the end of their lifetimes? That’s one of the things a member of the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community wanted to learn from those who’ve won a lifetime supply of something. They asked fellow netizens what that something was and how long it actually lasted, and received quite varying responses. Scroll down to find them on the list below, and see for yourself how such winnings end up working in real life.

Winning a lifetime supply of something is a rather bizarre stroke of luck to stumble upon; be it soap, pizza, or anything else, for that matter, knowing that you’re set on it for the rest of your days can be a weird idea to get used to.

#1 I won a lifetime supply of calendars from Calendaria about five years ago. Since then, each December, they send me the *worst* calendar ever. It has become something quite funny.



The most recent was a calendar focused on brooms/mops. Why such a thing would even exist is beyond me, but hell if it isn't funny.

#2 Not me but my roommate won a lifetime supply of dilly bars from a Dairy Queen. Got a box a week and eventually got to know the owners well. After my roommates family got into a hard time, they stopped giving them dilly bars and started giving them food even after the establishment had changed hands. Very wholesome

#3 Frequently went to this joint called Fat Daddy Burritos, which was the greatest burritory to ever exist. BIG fat burritos for only like 4.50, and no up charge for sour cream, only 25c up charge for guac.



One day a commotion was occurring and I looked up to see one of the employees appeared to be choking. I hopped over the counter and Heimlich Maneuvered the ham right out of the kid and all was well. Didn't really think much of it, I don't even think I told my parents about.



Well it turns out it was the owner's son, and the next time I came in the owner excitedly came over and showered with with thanks before presenting me with a card that read "The Fattest Daddy", which was signed by him and said I never had to pay for a burrito again.



Never had an employee doubt the authenticity of the card for 17 years. I paid for my burrito every once in a while, but would occasionally get caught by the owner who would wack me with a rolled up news paper and tell me to stop trying to pay for burritos.



Sadly, Fat Daddy Burritos did not survive the lock down mandate, and the place is now a domino's.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Friend won a year supply of wine from a wine farm. It amounted to 1 bottle every 2 days, which was truly a lot of wine!

#5 My mum won a lifetime supply of knickers on a gameshow in the 90's. They just gave her the monetary value, with which she bought a trampoline and a holiday

#6 I won Starbucks for Life. It is 1 item/day for 30 years. I get a breakfast sandwich perday and my morning is happy ever since.

#7 Won a lifetime supply of ground coffee, they gave me a ton of coupons. Oddly I don’t drink coffee usually so I donated 95% of it to the local shelter.

#8 I won a lifetime supply of Malibu from winning a promotion they were doing at my local pub over a decade ago. I got precisely one shot of Malibu and they blew me off after collecting my information.



To this day, I will use anything but Malibu for my coconut rum needs, and I never miss an opportunity to diss them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My mom told me that she once won a «lifetime supply» of pringles at a school lottery. Turns out it was only a basket that contained 10 cans of the original pringles flavor. She was thoroughly disappointed

#10 I won a year’s worth of coupons for Kraft products. The grocery store gave me s**t about it every, single, damn, time.

#11 I won free pizza and beer for a year when I was in college. Pizza was 1 large pizza per month from a chain. Beer was 12 cases of beer that we had to set up a pickup from a distributor and get all at once. We had a party so the beer definitely didn’t last a year.

#12 When I was 10ish there was a quizform in the local grocery store where you could win 1 year worth of macaroni, spaghetti and pasta in different shapes. I filled it out, put it in the box and forgot about the thing. 1-2 months later dad said I have gotten a notice about a package at the postoffice. My dad came home with this HUGE a*s package which filled the whole trunk and that was just 1 out of 3 boxes. He made 2 more trips. We had spaghetti for years. I am guessing it must have been between 100 and 200 packs of spaghetti and pasta.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I won a lifetime supply of Charmin toilet paper. It began with a phone call to Proctor and Gamble years ago. I was working in California and ran across Charmin infused with baby oil. Best stuff ever! I still dream about it. When I returned to my home in Texas I couldn't find it in my local stores, so I got the number to P&G off one of the available packages in my HEB. This was pre-internet. The customer explained that the baby oil paper was offered in limited locations as a test market situation, and would not be available in the future. She said that she would send me a few coupons for my interest in their product, so I gave her my address. They arrived a couple of weeks later. About a month later, I received a big box from P&G that had 3 packages of 4 rolls each, simple marked A,B,and C. A letter that accompanied the big box that stated that since I apparently was passionate about toilet paper, I might be interested in being a consumer toilet paper tester...Stay with me here. The letter said that I should only use the package marked A for a week, another week for package B, and the third week for C. Afterwards, I would receive a phone call from them to rate the different types. I did as I was instructed, and about a month later here comes the phone call. Strangest. phone .call. ever. Questions like "name three adjectives for how the different toilet papers made you feel". "Have you ever suffered from hemorrhoids? Just wild questions over about a 15 min. [call. At](https://call.At) the end of the call, she told me to expect some more coupons. Fine. A couple of weeks later, I received in the mail a manilla envelope from P&G that also contained a letter that thanked me for my participation in their study, and I would be the recipient of Charmin for life. It came with about 25 coupons for free products, and a number to call when I was close to running out. This was around 1985 when it all went down. I've been receiving coupons for free Charmin ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 My Uncle Ray properly guessed the number of ping pong balls in a fish bowl at a 7-11 back before Y2K winning a lifetime supply of free coffee. They gave him a card that he swipes each time for the free coffees he gets every day ever since. It’s now a card he can also tap. Sometimes, if the store is busy the cashier just waves at him to go.

#15 My friend scored a "lifetime supply" of energy drinks. It lasted precisely until the first caffeine-induced heart palpitation so I guess his "lifetime supply" could have quickly turned into a 3 month and you're dead supply lol

#16 Won lifetime pizza from a local pizza place. I get one free small, 1 topping pizza each week as long as they're in business. Edit to answer common questions. I don't know if I can add extra toppings for an additional cost. Though I never tried to, they'd probably allow it. It wouldn't be my weirdest request. It's been going on 3 years since I won, and I have never missed getting my pizza. They don't hate to see me, as I do buy other things when I'm in since I have to pick up the free pizza. (They have killer beer battered breadsticks). I do not know if it carries over if I miss a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 A turkish kebab place opened near me, they ran a promotion for free doner box once a week for a year for the first 20 people in line on opening day. I woke up early and stood in line for a hour.



Used it as my cheat meal for the week for a year and got around 50 free meals. I still think about it to this day.

#18 My ~~greatest~~ *silent* generation dad told me that all Coca Cola bottlers in the US would give you a case of Coke if you brought in a report card that had all A's. My dad got A's from kindergarten through college, and while it wasn't a lifetime supply, it was a lot.

#19 A year supply of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese when I tried to get my face on the box. I won honorable mention and was sent maybe 50 boxes. As a kid, this was a HUGE supply of Mac and cheese- I was set! As an adult, I realize that cost them less than $40 to send me, haha.

#20 I won a year’s supply of White Castle. It was 500 burgers. I didn’t have a restaurant near me, so I sold the coupon on eBay.



Edit: I sold it for about $300 I think. It was a promotional contest for The Great Debaters movie back in 2007. I submitted a video and won the competition. It was a bizarre variety of awards -- Allegiant Air tickets, college test prep books, a signed movie poster, and 500 White Castle burgers.

#21 My wife won a contest for free Brooks running shoes every year for 20 years. After a year or two they decided to just pay her out in cash which ended up being $2-3k.

#22 My mom won a s**t load of pizza from little Caesars. It was a stack of gift cards. After awhile my parents just stated gifting them to people bc they was sick of pizza.

#23 Back in 2005ish when XM Radio and Sirius were competing for subscribers I signed up for a lifetime subscription to Sirius for $200.



I was told later that it was supposed to be only transferable 3 times and the company estimated a transfer every 3 years to upgrade the radio/car. I never upgraded my radio until purchasing a new car in 2018. I'm now in year 19 of my subscription that only cost me $200

#24 I won a free McDonalds Big Mac meal for a year. It was one meal a week for a year. It was free to the first 50 people to get a drive thru breakfast at a newly remodeled location starting at 6am. I got there around 4:30 and I was about 15th in line. The line of cars started ahead of the drive thru lane so cars could still go through it. The staff maintained the line and handed out official line tickets for people waiting. The line snaked across the home depot parking lot until there were more than 50 cars but only 50 line tickets were handed out. As soon as the staff started waving cars into the drive through, a woman drove in from a nearby parking lot and got in first. She ordered her food and then wanted the coupon and they told her that it didn't count because she didn't have the official line ticket. As I was going in to order, she was standing at her car demanding to see the manager and then wanting a refund on the breakfast.



I got all 52 meals. Sometimes they didn't stamp the card so I would get as many as 3 in one week. And covid happened and shut down the place except for the drive thru so for half the year I had to go through the drive thru.

#25 When I was in college I won a lifetime supply of soft pretzels. It was a giant stack of coupons that I could use at any grocery store that carried them and a hat. I still have some almost 20 years later.

#26 My mom won free Noodles and Company for a year. After her second order they suddenly decided she had to use a punch card and only got one free meal a month.

#27 My kid won free Smoothies for a year from a franchise smoothie shop. Each week a free smoothie. By month 6 she had OD’d on smoothies and never wanted to have one of their smoothies ever again.

#28 Not me, but a roommate in college won I think ~20 cases or so of sugar free red bull by going to a college basketball game. The odd thing about it was how he won - the red bull promotion team went through the parking lot at the game looking for unlocked cars. They found his, and then loaded his car completely with cases of red bull - so much he couldn't fit inside his car, and then covered his car completely with sticky-notes that said "You've won!" all over.



I lived with him for about 3 years and I don't think he ever ran out. I do recall it taking up space in the corner of his room for quite some time.

#29 I won free coffee for a year at a Dunkin Donuts grand opening in my city. I was one of the first 100 customers. I got a coupon booklet that has one free medium coffee or ice coffee a week. It’s not much but was cool to me bc I usually don’t win stuff like that!

#30 My college had a Capriotti's sandwich shop open nearby, and the owner decided to run an ad in the university newspaper that had a free sandwich coupon that was good for a year.



My friend and I, being poor college students, seized the opportunity. Our pantry was now full of 400+ university newspapers, and we spent every other day going to that sandwich shop. They just never refused us redeeming a coupon.



Good times.

#31 My father won a lifetime supply of Burger King Whoppers through a raffle. He gets free Whopper cards mailed to him monthly. 30 per month which he can use at any of the local BK's. We've made use of them as they've came in handy. One free Whopper per customer so I give my wife and my kid one of the cards when we visit so they can get one with their order.



Edit: wife and kid don't like Whoppers so I basically get 3 of them. This is actually a good advertisement because it does give us the incentive to go there and spend some money. And that's fine since the ONLY thing I like from BK is the Whopper.

#32 Not a "lifetime supply", but a couple of years ago I won a "year's supply" of petrol from Shell here in Australia.



Living the dream for a year, right? Yeah, no.



Straight off the bat, when I was first told that I had won the competition, I thought great, all of my financial problems are going to be over. I was driving a petrol Toyota LandCruiser at the time, and trust me, those things are bloody thirsty. I kid you not, I was spending upwards of about $250 A WEEK on petrol. Big 60L tank, I was getting, maybe 18-20L/100Kms around town, if I was lucky.



A full tank really didn't last long. So trust me, when I was told I had won a year's worth of petrol, I genuinely thought all of my Christmases had come at once. I was going to save a shitload of money, tour the country on Shell's dollar, It was going to be grand.



And then the big day came, I went into their offices here in Melbourne to sign the paperwork and pick up my fuel card....And that's when the Ts&Cs were explained to me.



Firstly, the "years supply of fuel" was based on what the average Australian would generally use in a year, which they averaged out to be about 35 litres a week. Apparently this statistic was based on information given to them by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, I never asked to see the evidence of that, though.



As such, the fuel card could only be used once a week, for a period of a year, with a maximum of 35 litres of fuel a week.



And the final kicker, it could only be used on non-premium fuels, so E10 and 91, which here in Australia, most people probably wouldn't even put in their lawn mowers, and which, and this is the truly funny bit, I couldn't even use, because at the time, my fairly highly modified LandCruiser was tuned to run a minimum of premium 95.



In the end I ended up using the fuel card mostly on various friends family members cars, and throughout the year, never once, not even a single fill up, actually received any benefit from it myself.

#33 I really want to share mine. Probably a blessing in my life. Its not a lifetime supply. My gf and I had an unexpected child. Im poor she is young but she is young(not that young). We are not getting any support from anybody because we upset our fsmily. We are really strugling like miss a meal struggling, because of how expensive having a kid is. Out of desperation i joined a raffle/contest on a local grocery store and I won they made me choose one product on the store and there is a time limit for me to think. Without thinking though i just shouted diaper. It was not the brightest moment of my life. But they gave me a 3 year worth of coupon of diaper supply. I can only remember i was crying ugly when they handed the coupon because it was just a relief that at least i wont have to worry one thing about my baby needs. When i told this to my wife she said she is happy i choose the diaper because the other winners was not satisfied with what they got. She said she computed mine compared to other winners and I got a decent prize. Its not much compare to other posts in here but i just can't forget that.

#34 I won a "Year's Supply" of free burritos from Moe's which was actually 52 coupons each of which were only valid for a specific 7 day window.

#35 Not necessarily a "lifetime supply", but one time Subway left a knife in my sisters sandwich. When my dad took it up there to complain, they tried to say it wasn't theirs and that we put it there (except it literally had "Subway" engraved on the handle). The manager offered my dad 20 free footlongs as long as he didn't sue.

#36 I won a free movie pass from Lowes Theaters that was good for one year. It came via a bonded messenger, and it was a little black credit card looking thing. It was unlimited, so I could go every day or multiple times a day. I could even bring a guest. Once in a while, they would say, "Oh, this is a new release/special engagement" and deny me, but most employees didn't give an F.

#37 I won a year of free Wendy's breakfast. It was a coupon book with 52 coupons for a free breakfast combo.



Each coupon has a specific date range you could use it during. The problem was that by the time they got the coupon book to me, 6 weeks had expired, which was fine, because they never looked at the dates anyway.

#38 Chik Fil A used to give the first 100 customers at a new location a 'years worth of meals'. It was a card preloaded with 52 coupons for a free #1 meal.



I did it twice. Brought a tent and camped out in the parking lot. Once I cashed in all the free meals and brought in lunch for everyone who volunteers at the Niles Township Food Pantry. The second time, I did the same thing but brought in lunch for every teacher the school I taught at.

#39 I won a lifetime supply of Dr. Pepper. The prize amounts to 1 case and a 12 pack (36 total Dr. Peppers a month). I have been recieving this since 1986.

#40 I know a guy who was was runner up on Doubledare and won a lifetime supply of skittles. He said he just got a huge box of them and they were gone in a year. Maybe it was a years supply idk. I do know he hated being called Doubledare.

#41 Friend won a lifetime supply of Penn Station subs in college. It was just multiple free sub coupon books. Each book had 52 free sub coupons for one sub a week and he got 50 books. Penn Station put a countdown on my friend's life.

#42 Years supply of frozen pizza from a radio station. They were 2 packs of small pizzas, black box, can't remember the brand. I think we got like 52 coupons.

#43 There was a girl who was on an episode of 16 and pregnant (who later tried to prolong her fame by faking another pregnancy and *stillbirth*) who won a lifetime supply of free tanning sessions by tattooing the company’s logo on her body. The place closed after a year or so and she’s stuck with the stupid tanning logo tattoo 😂😂😂

#44 My husband got a tattoo referencing a local pizza place and they gave him a lifetime of free pizza. That was 13 years ago. They still honor it.

#45 Not me but a friend won a years supply of Snickers bars. It was 365 individual bars.

#46 Buddy won a lifetime membership at a really fancy gym 15 years ago. The place is normally $100 a month for membership. He still goes there even though he moved 45 min away from it.

#47 A buddy of mine won a lifetime supply of country time lemonade. It was a pallet of the stuff, no idea how many cans total, but it was hundreds and hundreds…it lasted a few years with a bunch of drunken donkeys mixing it with all sorts of alcohol and or drinking it to help with inevitable hangovers that would result from using it as a mixer.



At the end, nobody wanted it, and it became a sign of desperation to drink any.

#48 I waited in line for 3 hours at 4am in 15 degree weather to win a year supply of donuts from a local shop. I got a dozen donuts, Covid happened and the shop closed and never reopened.

#49 We won a years supply of Sour Patch Kids. 52 manufacturers coupons, nobody at the grocery store knew how to type them in, it was always a hassle. Ate my weight in watermelon candies.

#50 Anybody remember the find the grey M&M promotion they did. Well, my mom got a bag of all white M&Ms. Turns out she won a year's supply which ended up being 365 coupons for a free pack of M&Ms.

#51 I received a lifetime supply of pizza from a local pizza place after their delivery driver hit me while I was on my bike. Being a dumb broke teenager this seemed like a good option at the time. It lasted about one summer and then the place changed owners.

#52 My mom won a radio contest for a lifetime supply of AMC movie tickets.



The actual number was something like 250 ticket vouchers. We ended up using a few over 50 of them, mostly to see Jurassic Park several times (3 kids, 1 or both parents, so not a million viewings, but definitely several) and that was it on our end.



The rest of them were stolen by a babysitter (daughter of aunt's friend or some such) along with some minor jewelry if I recall. Never got any of it back. We didn't have much fun-money so that was a blow for us.