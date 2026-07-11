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Anyone who has just started a new sport or hobby will quickly realize that a few sessions is not enough. It can be pretty disheartening because the improvements are so incremental that it just takes a lot of time to notice any changes at all. So one trick is to check out other people documenting their own journey for inspiration.

So we’ve gathered some of the best and most wholesome examples of before and after pics folks shared on this dedicated internet group. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the ones that impressed you the most and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments down below.