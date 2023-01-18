Guy Decides To Start Wearing Yoga Pants To Work After Manager Complains About Women Wearing Them

Power struggles can lead to a miserable work environment for employees. However, there’s only so much nonsense that one can take. And when Reddit user GingerlyForged worked in a shop, one of his managers exhauster the man’s patience pretty much as soon as she joined the team.

In a post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance,’ a community dedicated to sharing stories of people pushing back against unreasonable rules and requests, he recalled how the “miserable” lady manager attempted to make a name for herself by enforcing a strict dress code.

However, the man found a loophole in the policy and decided to have some fun at the annoying superior’s expense. Continue scrolling to read his own account of how he did it.

This guy got sick and tired of his power-hungry manager using the dress code to “flex her authority”

Image credits: Definitely-not-John (not the actual photo)

So he started toying with her ridiculous rules, bending them to the point of hurt feelings and staff meetings

Image credits: Felicity Tai (not the actual photo)

Credits: GingerlyForged

People had a lot of reactions to the story, and the original poster (OP) happily shared more information on the whole ordeal

Some even recalled their own similar experiences