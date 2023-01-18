Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Decides To Start Wearing Yoga Pants To Work After Manager Complains About Women Wearing Them
34points
6 hours ago

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Power struggles can lead to a miserable work environment for employees. However, there’s only so much nonsense that one can take. And when Reddit user GingerlyForged worked in a shop, one of his managers exhauster the man’s patience pretty much as soon as she joined the team.

In a post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance,’ a community dedicated to sharing stories of people pushing back against unreasonable rules and requests, he recalled how the “miserable” lady manager attempted to make a name for herself by enforcing a strict dress code.

However, the man found a loophole in the policy and decided to have some fun at the annoying superior’s expense. Continue scrolling to read his own account of how he did it.

This guy got sick and tired of his power-hungry manager using the dress code to “flex her authority”

Image credits: Definitely-not-John (not the actual photo)

So he started toying with her ridiculous rules, bending them to the point of hurt feelings and staff meetings

Image credits: Felicity Tai (not the actual photo)

Credits: GingerlyForged

People had a lot of reactions to the story, and the original poster (OP) happily shared more information on the whole ordeal

Some even recalled their own similar experiences

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Andressa
Andressa
Community Member
1 hour ago

Probably the best story I've ever read here. World needs more guys like these! Haha ❤️

3
3points
reply
Becky Samuel
Becky Samuel
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I don't understand the fashion for yoga pants one little bit. Seriously, why does anyone want to show off that much of their butt and crotch areas? I keep getting told "you can't see anything", but saying something over and over again doesn't make it true. There are loads of other comfortable clothes that don't "feature" a woman's fupa front and centre.

0
0points
reply
