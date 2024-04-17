Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Manager Demands Employee Goes Home And Changes, Is Shocked When They Put In Their 2-Week Notice Instead
Work & Money

Manager Demands Employee Goes Home And Changes, Is Shocked When They Put In Their 2-Week Notice Instead

While uniforms are mandatory in some workplaces, the actual policies have to make sense. If your boss micromanages every tiny detail about your outfit and uses the dress code as an excuse to punish the people they don’t like, then you’re only going to see tension and frustration at work.

Redditor u/whyme191 went viral after sharing how his manager forced him to travel hours back home to change his outfit, which made him decide to quit. Read on for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to the author via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.

Dress code policies have to make sense in the context of the job. Your boss should not use those rules to lash out at the staff they don’t like

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

One worker opened up about how his manager’s toxic behavior finally made him decide to quit for good

Image credits: drazenphoto / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: whyme191

Image credits: Rebrand Cities / pexels (not the actual photo)

Dress codes can vary wildly from company to company. They usually embody the corporation’s values and functions, so you’ll find some businesses that are very lenient when it comes to work clothes, while others have very strict regulations.

But broadly speaking, the more contact you have with clients and customers, the more likely it is that you’ll need to wear a uniform as specified in the company’s guidebook.

The idea is that you want your employees to create the best positive first impression. You want them to be professional and to represent the business with grace.

Meanwhile, if you happen to work a trade job, it only makes sense that you wear protective gear that ensures your safety. In these cases, your uniform has a different function than someone whose job mainly revolves around speaking with other people.

According to Indeed, when creating a dress code policy, you want to clearly outline the company’s expectations for its employees.

There also needs to be complete transparency about who this policy does and does not affect and what any potential exceptions might be.

Image credits: Christina Morillo / pexels (not the actual photo)

It also helps if the policy is clear about the general expectations it has for all of its staff, from hygiene to wearing jewelry. Of course, no policy is going to be ‘perfect.’

There will always be unique situations that the guidebook fails to address because of how niche they are.

In those cases, employees who feel like the rules are unfair or fail to account for certain exceptions will need to raise any issues with their superiors or their representatives in human resources.

Any reasonable employer is going to take the time to listen to those concerns. Especially if they’re reasonable and presented in a calm, friendly, and logical way. (More often than not, your manager will value how you say things, not just what you say.)

However, no worker should suffer at the hands of their manager just because they don’t like them as a person. If anything like that occurs, it’s best to talk to HR or your manager’s boss about the situation.

It helps if you have proof of their abuse of power. The more documentation you have, the more you can back up your claims.

Alternatively, if you work in a truly toxic environment, it may be best to quietly look for better positions elsewhere. Hopefully, at companies that have positive workplace cultures.

Many internet users who read the story were very happy for the worker. Here’s what they said

sealgair avatar
Taibhse Sealgair
Taibhse Sealgair
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw something like this in an IT department for a Fortune 100 company. Massive AH Manager that everyone hated. She'd take over a department, p**s off everyone. When so many people quit, they'd move her to another. Wash, Rinse, Repeat. Finally she got fired. Everyone figured she'd screwed up one time too many. Nope. Turns out, Senior Management was using her to do all the things they didn't have the guts to do themselves.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
c-edink avatar
Nemo
Nemo
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't care if this is real or not. Everyone who ever worked in a call centre feels this.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
laurabamber avatar
The Starsong Princess
The Starsong Princess
Community Member
3 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m sure this happened, except for the part where you got a new job during your commute home and they begged you to stay.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
