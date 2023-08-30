Members of the ‘ Poverty Finance ’ community recently shared their ways of filling up their pockets. Ranging from something rather conventional, such as pet sitting or language teaching, to some more peculiar activities like breeding cockroaches, their answers showed that in most cases, where there’s a will, there’s a way. If you’re interested in other lucrative ways redditors were able to earn some extra money, scroll down to find their answers on the list below.

Whether it’s putting a coin or two towards a dream vacation, saving up for retirement, or spending them on treating oneself, having extra cash is unlikely to harm anyone. That is why some people come up with pretty inventive ways to earn some.

#1 I currently work a full-time job. when my kids were

younger I would occasionally babysit for neighbors. I’ve lived in the same neighborhood for nearly 20 years so I know many people.



Once a month, on a Friday night, I host a Parents night out and babysit overnight. I still have a swing set, a tree swing and such so kids come to my home. I charge charge around $50 a child and I serve dinner and have a dessert, we play outside until dusk, come in and get cleaned up/put pjs on and then watch a movie. Depending on weather and age of kids we may use our blowup movie screen and projector and watch the movie outside along with popcorn and juice boxes. Afterwards it’s brushing teeth and getting settled down in sleeping bags. We set up camp in the family room

and kids fall asleep quickly. I’m up by 8 making breakfast to feed the little people and parents pickup a round 9:15. I usually watch 8-10 kids and it’s an easy $500. Kids LOVE the night and I have more demand then space available.

#2 I have a flea market booth. The most lucrative part about it is freeze dried candy I buy from a local business. I buy in bulk and have 100% mark up and still sell a c**p load of candy! It helps that the local mall has pretty much the same stuff for 3x the price. People want to try it but don't want to pay those prices, so they get excited when they see mine and buy 3 for the price of 1 mall candy. It's silly, but I'm happy with it.

#3 I do clinical studies. I was on an antibody one where the total pay is like $6k.



I got $300-700 a month for the first few months for a blood draw and 1 infusion. And once I complete it next month I get a $1,500 “bonus” for completing the whole thing.

#4 Not that weird but I model for art classes. I have a FT job but I usually do classes a month and get paid in cash which is nice.

#5 Not money but I garden for some elderly friends as well as guerrilla gardening on unused city land. A little seed money, some good dirt, some water, a learning curve, and I’m supplementing my entire family’s groceries every day for the summer and fall.

#6 I pet sit. For people in my building. Mostly doctors. Three doctors and some elderly couples. I offered during the pandemic for free but they tipped me? I told them even i was a little offended .. its GREAT for my dogs to play and have dogs over lol….



I even take them to the park and on walks. Now if they go out of town they ask me to pet sit. I know some people charge 80 a night thats my pet sitter charges me.. they give me 40. Plus they bring me a little knickknack from wherever they travel to.

#7 I sell plant cuttings and seedlings! Spring time I just sell my extra peppers and tomatoes, and then have some well loved houseplants that need a haircut every so often - i just root the cuttings in water and eventually pot and sell. Its not a ton of cash or anything, but it's a nice way for my hobby to pay for itself over time. Also been growing pomegranates from seed because where I live they are an uncommon houseplant. The local garden center sold small trees for 129+! I had no problem growing the little guys for a few months and selling for 20$ whereas the seed packs were 5 dollars for a bunch.

#8 I sell photos of my feet.

#9 You’d be surprised at how lucrative a Photoshop gig is on Reddit! There are tons of groups centered around requesting different photoshopped things, and many of them will tip $5-15 if yours is the best!

#10 Every once in a while I'll go be a tester for food/drinks at P&K Research. Yeah it's weird, but $25 is $25.

#11 I “teach English “ online, basically just chat with ppl. One of them is a kid where we do a 50/50 reading and watching Pokémon or Godzilla. So I get paid minimum wage to watch pokemon and old Godzilla movies.

#12 Back in college I put together furniture, 80% of the time for older folks who ordered flat pack furniture and couldn’t put it together themselves. I enjoy the puzzle of putting together IKEA furniture, and I usually had an interesting conversation or two with the older generation.

#13 I bake fruitcakes from scratch, using pecans instead of walnuts, and cream sherry in lieu of harsher liquors. I use 1/2 pound loaf pans, so no one is stuck with a lot of leftovers.

Baking begins in September, through October, so the cakes have time to soak up the sherry.

Business is pretty good, I can do a few hundred dollars or more easily, and still have folks clamoring for more.

#14 I met a dude once who sold cockroaches to Petco, Petsmart, etc. He was making like 200k off his garage.

#15 https://preview.redd.it/xu3rmqirsrib1.jpeg?width=3024&format=pjpg&auto=webp&s=5b2f1e56824428f4826d55cce2156698883d35b0



I crochet and sell dolls

#16 Not super odd but I sharpen knives and tools to supplement my income. Startup costs are pretty low and if you go to a farmers market in a wealthier part of town, you can usually get a decent amount of business.



Kitchen and pocket knives are usually the standard but if you can sharpen tools like lawn mower blades, shears, chisels, etc. You can get a decent amount of consistent return business.



Anywhere from a couple hundred to about 1k a month depending on how much I am working at it.

#17 I sell plasma. Easiest $800 a month.

#18 I had a plumbing backup and needed someone with a snake to clear the line. I looked on Craigslist and everyone was charging $99 for the snaking. This one guy advertised for $69. I called him, he came and had my line clear in 20 minutes. We got to talking. He and his family had just come in from Ohio a couple of weeks before because their 8 year old daughter needed medical treatment that was only available in Tampa, but before he left Ohio he had bought a used electrical plumbing snake for $400. Upon arrival he was instantly busy with snake jobs because his price was the lowest on all of Craigslist. According to him he was making about $400 per day, and he was working it 7 days a week. Good money in it once the initial investment is made, but of course it is not a glamorous job.

#19 I just got ordained to officiate weddings online. I haven't started yet but tbh I think I'm going to. I have a niche and I do like weddings. I've worked them as a banquet server countless times.

#20 There's a website called the side hustle database, just Google it and there's hundreds of ideas on the website, you can sort based off of things like "passive income, remote, 0 startup costs, 6 figure potential, and work outside of the house"

#21 I make simple static webpage sites for people.



P.S. Always get a proper contract signed for work like this, with deliverables, a deadline, a stated length of time for support, and how they can acquire support in the future.

#22 Rev! You transcribe the audio that you hear, and it can be anything from police body cam to talks about blueberry fields. You can make decent money if you grind it. You DO get graded. If you get too many bad marks, you get 'demoted' to a base level. Premium folks get the pick of the litter when it comes to files. I easily make a couple hundred bucks a month doing it. You do need good, noise-canceling headphones. You have to follow their guidelines for transcribing--labeling speakers correctly, etc.

#23 I'm an artist, I draw commissions for any adult who wants nsfw 18+ content drawn. It's helped me earn enough money to make my car payment the past two months, which is great. I don't advertise my services, but I'm asked about it frequently on social media so the clients just come naturally to me.

#24 I watch the local Facebook groups and find odd jobs there quite a bit. People are always looking for random help. Last weekend I made $25 by going to a lady's house and clipping her cat's toenails!



My husband learned how to trim goat hooves and we're planning to offer mobile goat trimming services once school starts. There's one guy not too far away who charges $150 JUST for the house call. Every animal trimmed is another $40 or more on tip of that flat fee. We think that's pretty wild. We haven't solidified pricing yet but agree that the house call fee has to include trimming the first animal, it's nuts to me otherwise. And we figure a certain travel distance will be factored in to the base rate, with a per mile extra cost added if they're outside our basic radius.

#25 Rubbish dumbs salvage sellable items for their tip shops, they sell things dirt cheap, buy clean and resell. I tend to pick up a lot of golf clubs for $1-$5 and resell for $40-$100. It’s amazing what people throw away.

#26 If you are healthy and can build up your microbiome using potent probiotics, you can literally get paid good cash for your stool! There are people that suffer from c-diff infections and require fecal transplants! Just google it!

#27 I worked as a victim for a military training drill. It was $100 per day, paid in cash. If you did all three days of this exercise you got an extra $25. They are coming back to my area in two months.

#28 I host trivia. It’s a few nights a week for 2.5 hours a night. It’s $50 each night plus the different venues hook you up with deals on food and drinks. Like one place you get a free meal, which you can use for like these giant a*s amazing pizzas that are like $25. Or another place I get free drinks. It’s pretty chill and I make about $500 a month. It helps.

#29 In college, I was a “line waiter.”



Every time there was a new video game, console, or phone release, I would go to the store and offer to wait in line for someone.



I could make $100 in a night, and I would bring a book or some homework to keep me busy.

#30 I’ve said this here before but, my second job is at a small gaming store with 6 slot machines. All I have to do is clean the machines after each use and sell beer and wine ( bottles) not a bar and give out potato chips if they want them:) stock the pop and beer. Not really heavy lifting at all. Get a decent wage per hour and tips that we don’t have to claim:) EASIEST JOB !!

#31 I dog/house sat for years. I do it now for a select few people but at some point I was making an extra $1000 a month. There are lots of pros and cons but generally it was a good gig. I stayed at peoples houses with their animals, which paid more. People will pay really good money if you’re trustworthy and will stay in their home.

#32 I don’t think it is weird and it is a niche, so not a normal thing, but I make a decent probably equivalent to an extra part time job worth of money monthly on average, sometimes more. I have a full time “real” job, but on the side I sell items I find in the alley. Really nice stuff, have a Poshmark inventory of over 450 items, have sold well over 1000 items, and I’ve got at least 150-200 not even listed. Basically a huge “closet”. No one would ever guess where this stuff came from. I only list items in basically new or perfect condition. And only if I can list it for 20+ to start. I’ve got zero overhead. Other than sweat and time equity, it’s 100% profit.

#33 Not weird but I've been working on cars since high school and I do mobile maintenance for basic upkeep and minor repairs. I always tell my clients to never bring big projects to me because if there is something seriously wrong with their car I am not willing to take on huge liability repairs, but things like oil change, brake pads/fluid, fuel line repair or head gasket replacement I can do confidently.

#34 Had an Etsy shop reselling vintage and antique cast iron cookware that I would find in rusty condition and restore to be collected or used again. Just recently shut the shop down due to time constraints, but it was a great little side gig at the time and I enjoyed it.

#35 Love all the ideas! I sell clothing, mostly on ebay. I source items from various places very cheaply and manage to usually sell for a decent profit margin. I've been at it for about five years. Lots of up and downs during that time, but I sell on average 10-15 items of clothing a day and growing every month.

#36 Similar to drug trials, I’m a regular volunteer for testing medical devices/smartwatches that measure blood pressure and/or blood oxygen. Each session lasts 60-90 minutes, pays $200, and only requires giving a small amount of blood. Typically limited to 2x per month but I’m not there for the $.

#37 Focus groups and research studies. There are several websites and you join their database and get emailed or called when something is in your area and matches. I used to make a ton of money a few years ago. Lately it’s been sparse. I sign up and answer questionnaires to see if I’m eligible but never hear back.

#38 One thing I did was a mock jury I found on Craigslist. Went to a law firm where they catered food, drinks and snacks. We got to listen to a case and deliberate like an actual jury would and the whole thing was recorded. Got paid 200 plus travel fees for about 3 1/2 hours worth of work. Also I would go to peoples houses and assemble/disassemble patio furniture, barbecues, things of that nature and made on average 100 dollars a job

#39 I grow mandrakes and sell them on ebay. Real mandrakes not little dolls. I'm also an artist and published writer.

#40 I have a full time job. I also sell online for extra income. And I do a lot of survey sites/apps and couponing/receipt apps. I average about $100-150 a week on surveys and apps depending on the work that comes in.

#41 My partner and I did valet for college football games. We got paid hourly (I think at the time it was $11/h) but the tips at the end of the night made it worth it.

#42 Not a job or a real way to make money but, in Washington State, everytime at the grocery store I would snag the tossed losing lottery tickets in the lotto garbage cans. Scan them into the 360 app and get points, 1700 points was equal to 25$ on gift cards. I made about $825 in one year just by doing that, 125$ of that $825 was from winning thrown away lottery tickets. People just tossing winners in the garbage can. Once I found a completely unused scratched ticket, also got a few free tickets in bonus rounds that people just tossed. No winnings on those though.

#43 I do dog training for both puppies and behavioral issues. Mainly work with the local shelter to help dogs get a handle on their own issues so they can get adopted. I always teach the black dogs a fun trick like spin or "fight me!" (They get on hind legs and flail their front paws like a boxing match) since Black Dog Syndrome means they're in the shelter longer.

#44 I DJ weddings and provide light shows for bands coming thru town. I also work air conditioning for a living so I do that on the side as well as handy man work.



People pay so much money for DJs and bands for weddings that it makes my charge of $100 an hour look really cheap.

#45 I tutor for $100/hour, currently fully booked.

#46 I sell art, I suppose that isn’t weird inherently but I’ve been asked to draw some weird s**t lol

#47 I do in-person research sometimes. All I do is fake shop and answer questions or I sit on a panel and answer questions and give opinions. I’m doing one that pays $250 this month for 1 1/2 hours.

Sometimes I sell on eBay.

Every Christmas, I try to work for UPS from October to January. I make over $6000 doing that. I’m retired and still in good physical condition so that’s possible.

#48 I was in the RV industry for a long time, and video production on a small level is greatly needed. For a dealer, think short profiles of vehicles they can put on a website. Also, Mom and Pop campgrounds can have terrible websites, and I mean like they don't even have good photos, let alone videos.



Generally, if you can do the videos of what people are selling in a relatively quick way that is easy for the average non-technical person to use, you can be a hero.

#49 i'm working on opening up commissions for VTuber models/character art (those anime avatars that streamers use). there's a niche in the market for any art style that isn't very soft cutesy anime, and full models can be upwards of 1500 dollars a pop. there's also people who will just do the prep work without drawing it, like rigging or preparing the image to be rigged.

#50 I crochet dish scrubbies out of tulle. They rip my hands up so i wear latex gloves but people buy the c**p out of them at 4 bucks each.

#51 I'm considering narrating audio books. Looks like upfront costs are about $300-600 bucks based on gear and setup for a "quiet room". Then it's timing and auditioning.

#52 Farmer's Market. Bigger stands (usually produce) often need help at the market with set up and customers but it's not worth paying someone to come all the way from wherever the farm is. Bonus if you speak the predominant language of customers and even a little of the language of the farmhands (ie English with a little Spanish).



Misc design jobs. Logos, social media stuff, banners, letterhead, etc. This one is largely by word of mouth or occasional fiverr gig.



Childcare. I don't want to go backwards (my kids are all in school), so I charge a friend to watch their kid once or twice a week. Charging because it had to be worth it for me to lose that free time away from small humans. We have a clear boundary around what's "billable" time vs just being a friend.

#53 Can collecting, there 10 cents a pop and everywhere in my state and if I fill 3 big black garbage bags it's at least an extra 50 bones for the budget, and collecting that many if you learn the areas, can obly take about 3 days.

#54 I live in Kansas city metro, and soccer it’s kind of big her. I do soccer refree on weekend during fall and spring. The pay varies if you are a refree or assistant refree. It also varies with ages. At the end it always come down to like $30/hr.

#55 Pet sitting large animals. I have people who have goats, donkeys, chickens, rabbits, even bees. I'd look at them when sick or injured because I worked in a vet clinic and knew first aid or watch them when they went out of town. I only charged a like $20/day and gas. If I were to actually make money for living instead of as a favor, it'd be more like $10/day per head of large animal and $2.50/day/small animal. $300/d for large herds and commercial operations



Edit to mention it was always at their own barns with their own feed. If something ran out, I'd buy more and tack it onto the end payment

#56 I participate in New York City’s citizen idling complaint program.

#57 I make and re season cutting boards, decided to turn my wood working hobby into a side job.

#58 I sign my kids up for research studies. It’s not much money, but I’ll take some grocery gift cards in exchange for someone watching my kid play 🤷🏼‍♀️

My partner donates plasma. Again, not tons of money but pays for his hobbies so I don’t have to.

I hope to be a gestational carrier and use that money to finally get ahead.

#59 There’s a huge group fitness instructor shortage and some studios or gyms will train you in spin/Pilates in hopes that you’ll bring in money. I paid for my yoga teacher training but I’ve made back the money 5 fold in a year, and I work at a studio that pays like s**t. However it’s exhausting on your body. I teach maybe 10 hours a week not even including desk time and cleanup time on top of my 9-5 full time job. It’s a good chunk of change to basically get paid to exercise though.

#60 My mom did laundry service for the trailer park down the street.

#61 taught myself how to make 3-D models in blender and now i make some passive income selling assets pack on unity/unreal. It’s pretty easy all you need is a pc and and internet connection and some time to dedicate to learning blender. I used tutorials and online forums and taught myself the basics in less than a week but like most things results may vary

#62 Scrap metal. Pop in at any car repair places, brake shops, etc on your normal work drive or any drive you do at least once a week, ask them if you can clear out their scrap parts for them. Same goes for machine shops, plumbing places(copper lines and hot water heaters are great)

#63 I'm on my local planning commission. $200/meeting and we meet 2x per month. Pretty technical subject matter but if you've got the knowledge, go for it.

#64 lately i’ve been doing mystery shop assignments at Trader Joe’s — a gig I got off craigslist

#65 It's not a *lot* of money, but it's better than nothing: Mechanical Turk pays you to do microjobs. Things like surveys, studies, data entry, all sorts of various little "bits and bobs" type jobs. Depending on how dedicated and reliable you are. It can make anything from pocket change to what's probably a fairly modest income in a very poor country. Cloud Research is also good, as is Clickworker.

#66 Buying and selling antique imported European or Egyptian doors might qualify as a weird side hustle. My partner and I happen to have access to a ton of these so we find buyers and ship them to their house. Business definitely isn’t as good as it was a couple years ago but it’s still a nice little side hustle.

#67 Deliver local magazine monthly (150-250/mo)



Shots girl (30/hr, ~10 hrs/mo)



Teach a skills class at a makerspace or community center (100-400/class, 2/mo)



Social posting for small businesses (I pay mine 100/mo for Instagram only)



Donate plasma (150-700/mo)

#68 i do door for one of my favorite local punk venues. free drinks and i make $50-ish maybe more a night.

#69 I legally grow hemp and sell CBD products at local farmers markets. Was a big starting investment and I'll be red for a little while still but it's starting to pick up and turn a profit.

#70 I am an external expert on thesis in my old uni (nautical Academy), I do some a year and for 2hr pre-read and an hour of actually being there its €150 cash in hand.

#71 If you have to invest in a digital Photo Booth and don’t mind giving up some of your weekend you can make some great money.

#72 I watch for lawsuits and join when I qualify. I’ve made a few hundred the past couple of years, but my main motivation is how tickled my husband gets when a random check arrives. Am always looking for ways to impress him, lol. '