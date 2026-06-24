Looksmaxxer Clavicular Forced To Make Sad Admission After Being Rejected By “Every Girl In Paris” During Trip

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“Looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was recently seen in Paris with other members of his entourage.

The internet personality was primarily in the French capital to walk the runway for the brand 424 at their Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

He seized this opportunity to stream himself approaching Parisian women in the street, cafes, and restaurants of the city, and trying to strike up conversations.

Highlights “Looksmaxxer” Clavicular approached a series of women in public during his recent trip to Paris, but was turned down by all of them.

He initially argued he was “learning” how to talk to women, but later changed his tone.

The content creator was trolled by netizens for being “humbled” by Parisiennes after videos of the rejection went viral.

After a series of women refused to accept his invitation and brushed off his advances, a dejected Clavicular admitted on camera that his charm was not working.

The trolling messages quickly followed.

“Looksmaxxing is overcompensation for a lack of social skills,” one internet user commented. “And it clearly doesn’t work.”

RELATED:

Clavicular admitted he has the “worst” flirting skills as multiple women turn him down

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Looksmaxxing is an online subculture focused on maximizing one’s physical attractiveness, using a range of techniques, from basic self-care practices like skincare, diet, and exercise to extreme measures such as cosmetic surgery, steroids, and bone-smashing.

The latter is a “hardmaxxing” tip often shared by Clavicular, in which one repeatedly strikes their jaw or cheekbones with blunt objects to induce microfractures, believing the bone will regrow thicker and reshape the face.

Image credits: clavicular/KICK

Clavicular has often said that “looksmaxxing” his appearance has changed his life for the better, and his content strongly suggests that the women he has dated were drawn to him for his physical traits and social media fame.

In one of the recent clips from his Paris streams circulating on social media, he approaches a table of women seated outside a restaurant after getting ignored by a bartender whom he called “pretty.”

He introduces himself to the table: “I’m Clavicular, don’t look me up on Google, though.”

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One of the women responds, “Are you famous?” He replies, “Yeah,” to which she says, “OK. Have a good time in Paris.”

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Most of the exchanges he filmed unfolded similarly, with the women not seeming interested in carrying on the conversation.

“You know I have the worst game, so I don’t claim to ever be something I am not,” Clavicular eventually admitted to the camera.

“I am not a f***ing pick up artist. I am a f***ing autist. I will tell you everything you need to know about looksmaxxing, but going up to chicks is not my specialty.”

The content creator frequently self-identifies as being on the autism spectrum but has stated in interviews that he does not have a formal clinical diagnosis.

Clavicular’s sentiment about French women took a U-turn after rejections

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Clavicular made a similar confession after the aforementioned exchange went viral online, with French media outlets publishing reports on the matter.

“I’m practicing every day to try to get better,” he tweeted, reacting to the clip. “During my high school years, I used to go days without talking. It’s no secret that I’m extremely awkward IRL.”

Sharing another one of his videos, where two women turn down his offer to join him in clubbing, Clavicular fired back at the wave of criticism: “Extremely respectful approach and disengagement. Not sure why this has so much negative feedback.”

Im practing everyday to try to get better, during my high school years I used to go days without talking. Its no secret that im extremely awkward IRL. https://t.co/0l0KO3logQ — Clavicular (@Clavicular0) June 21, 2026

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“I say all the time my game with women is god-awful, but at least I have the nerve to practice approaching. Love the women of Paris, super classy and respectful. Trying to conversationmax so I can be well-rounded.”

However, the tone of his posts changed soon afterward, as the backlash continued.

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“I took over France faster than Napoleon,” the next tweet read. In one video, he theorized that the women must have been “lesbians” to have turned him down.

Image credits: clavicular/KICK

“I thought I did something wrong to upset people in France, but it turns out the French are impolite sh**bags,” read another post. “No AC, terrible economy, horrible quality of living.”

Thereafter, his posts became more unrelenting.

“Girls from the US are a lot more attractive than EU simply because the gene pool was devastated during WW2,” he wrote, adding that “all the good genes” passed away in the war, while the physically unfit stayed back and reproduced.”

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Clavicular offered his “looksmaxxing” course at a 50% discount to French women, supposedly to improve their looks.

“I love my female supporters, and I’m happy to provide the value that I do with my knowledge, but it seems the French do not share that same sentiment,” he wrote elsewhere, referring to the incidents of violence and syringe attacks on women at the 2025 Fête de la Musique.

Clavicular was ridiculed by netizens for getting his “aura deleted” in Paris

Clavicular was surprised after getting curved by a bartender in Paris, realizing girls there don’t care about his status like they do back in Miami 😭 “..i’m tryna spit game & she doesn’t care..” pic.twitter.com/qs8FgujKaL — Kick HQ (@KickStreamingHQ) June 19, 2026

Clavicular’s retort about Paris and the city’s residents did not seem to discourage netizens from continuing their mockery.

“Superman ‘Temu’ toxique is shocked to be treated like the piece of trash he is by France,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Clavicular has transcended gender into some kind of masculine parody.” A third wrote, “Bro got rejected twice and launched a full geopolitical investigation.”

“Bro went to France for the aura and got mogged by a local baguette enjoyer in 4K,” said a fourth.

Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram

“Clav has been mogged countless times this week. He should have never nerfed himself with that botched nose,” said one, referring to his recent rhinoplasty (nose job).

He also got an otoplasty (ear job) in the last few weeks. The result of both surgeries failed to impress his followers, who thought he “ruined” his look with the procedures.

“He looks like an oil brat from Dubai taking a summer vacation on dad’s credit card,” said another.

“This guy walks around with 3 huge security guards, while he degrades/insults women, but he wonders why people don’t like him?” one wondered.

Image credits: Clavicular0/X

However, many also seemed truly concerned about his welfare.

“This dude has some serious mental health issues,” one said. Another person commented, “I genuinely hope he finds actual psychological help.”

“His self-esteem is literally nonexistent. What a sad way to live,” said a third.

“May I suggest reading more books, traveling, learning different languages, and getting off social media to become more attractive and interesting?” one person advised.

Clavicular has recently faced legal challenges and had a health scare after passing out during a live stream, after which he vowed to stay away from substances.

“Try hard, goofball.” The internet made fun of Clavicular for trying to flirt with Parisian women

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