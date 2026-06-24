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Looksmaxxer Clavicular Forced To Make Sad Admission After Being Rejected By “Every Girl In Paris” During Trip
A looksmaxxer man in a cream suit holds red roses on a street at night, looking surprised.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Looksmaxxer Clavicular Forced To Make Sad Admission After Being Rejected By “Every Girl In Paris” During Trip

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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“Looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was recently seen in Paris with other members of his entourage.

The internet personality was primarily in the French capital to walk the runway for the brand 424 at their Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

He seized this opportunity to stream himself approaching Parisian women in the street, cafes, and restaurants of the city, and trying to strike up conversations.

Highlights
  • “Looksmaxxer” Clavicular approached a series of women in public during his recent trip to Paris, but was turned down by all of them.
  • He initially argued he was “learning” how to talk to women, but later changed his tone.
  • The content creator was trolled by netizens for being “humbled” by Parisiennes after videos of the rejection went viral.

After a series of women refused to accept his invitation and brushed off his advances, a dejected Clavicular admitted on camera that his charm was not working.

The trolling messages quickly followed.

“Looksmaxxing is overcompensation for a lack of social skills,” one internet user commented. “And it clearly doesn’t work.”

RELATED:

    Clavicular admitted he has the “worst” flirting skills as multiple women turn him down

    Looksmaxxer Clavicular, a handsome man, wears an I love Paris shirt while being rejected by women in Paris.

    Image credits: yoxics/X

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    Looksmaxxing is an online subculture focused on maximizing one’s physical attractiveness, using a range of techniques, from basic self-care practices like skincare, diet, and exercise to extreme measures such as cosmetic surgery, steroids, and bone-smashing.

    The latter is a “hardmaxxing” tip often shared by Clavicular, in which one repeatedly strikes their jaw or cheekbones with blunt objects to induce microfractures, believing the bone will regrow thicker and reshape the face.

    Looksmaxxer Clavicular, dressed in a suit, stands with a bouquet of roses after being rejected by girls in Paris.

    Image credits: clavicular/KICK

    Clavicular has often said that “looksmaxxing” his appearance has changed his life for the better, and his content strongly suggests that the women he has dated were drawn to him for his physical traits and social media fame.

    In one of the recent clips from his Paris streams circulating on social media, he approaches a table of women seated outside a restaurant after getting ignored by a bartender whom he called “pretty.”

    He introduces himself to the table: “I’m Clavicular, don’t look me up on Google, though.”

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    One of the women responds, “Are you famous?” He replies, “Yeah,” to which she says, “OK. Have a good time in Paris.”

    Looksmaxxer Clavicular holds a bouquet of roses and a drink, looking at a woman who rejected him in Paris.

    Image credits: clavicular/KICK

    Most of the exchanges he filmed unfolded similarly, with the women not seeming interested in carrying on the conversation.

    “You know I have the worst game, so I don’t claim to ever be something I am not,” Clavicular eventually admitted to the camera.

    “I am not a f***ing pick up artist. I am a f***ing autist. I will tell you everything you need to know about looksmaxxing, but going up to chicks is not my specialty.”

    The content creator frequently self-identifies as being on the autism spectrum but has stated in interviews that he does not have a formal clinical diagnosis.

    Clavicular’s sentiment about French women took a U-turn after rejections

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    A social media post from Billy Boda about Looksmaxxer Clavicular being rejected by girls in Paris due to internet fame.

    Image credits: BillyBoda

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    A social media post from Sour Grapes about Looksmaxxer Clavicular being rejected in Paris for degrading women.

    Image credits: SourGrapes_xvi

    Clavicular made a similar confession after the aforementioned exchange went viral online, with French media outlets publishing reports on the matter.

    “I’m practicing every day to try to get better,” he tweeted, reacting to the clip. “During my high school years, I used to go days without talking. It’s no secret that I’m extremely awkward IRL.”

    Sharing another one of his videos, where two women turn down his offer to join him in clubbing, Clavicular fired back at the wave of criticism: “Extremely respectful approach and disengagement. Not sure why this has so much negative feedback.”

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    “I say all the time my game with women is god-awful, but at least I have the nerve to practice approaching. Love the women of Paris, super classy and respectful. Trying to conversationmax so I can be well-rounded.”

    However, the tone of his posts changed soon afterward, as the backlash continued.

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    “I took over France faster than Napoleon,” the next tweet read. In one video, he theorized that the women must have been “lesbians” to have turned him down.

    Looksmaxxer Clavicular, a young man, in a white suit holding a large bouquet of red roses in Paris.

    Image credits: clavicular/KICK

    “I thought I did something wrong to upset people in France, but it turns out the French are impolite sh**bags,” read another post. “No AC, terrible economy, horrible quality of living.”

    Thereafter, his posts became more unrelenting.

    “Girls from the US are a lot more attractive than EU simply because the gene pool was devastated during WW2,” he wrote, adding that “all the good genes” passed away in the war, while the physically unfit stayed back and reproduced.”

    Screenshot of a tweet from Gethin @Gethin19856 about Looksmaxxer Clavicular in Paris.

    Image credits: Gethin19856

    Screenshot of a tweet from Larkin Greaves @CryptoOranda about Looksmaxxer Clavicular in Paris.

    Image credits: CryptoOranda

    Clavicular offered his “looksmaxxing” course at a 50% discount to French women, supposedly to improve their looks.

    “I love my female supporters, and I’m happy to provide the value that I do with my knowledge, but it seems the French do not share that same sentiment,” he wrote elsewhere, referring to the incidents of violence and syringe attacks on women at the 2025 Fête de la Musique.

    Clavicular was ridiculed by netizens for getting his “aura deleted” in Paris

    Clavicular’s retort about Paris and the city’s residents did not seem to discourage netizens from continuing their mockery.

    “Superman ‘Temu’ toxique is shocked to be treated like the piece of trash he is by France,” one user wrote.

    Another said, “Clavicular has transcended gender into some kind of masculine parody.” A third wrote, “Bro got rejected twice and launched a full geopolitical investigation.”

    “Bro went to France for the aura and got mogged by a local baguette enjoyer in 4K,” said a fourth.

    Looksmaxxer Clavicular, a young man, in a white outfit holding a large bouquet of pink roses by the Seine river in Paris.

    Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram

    “Clav has been mogged countless times this week. He should have never nerfed himself with that botched nose,” said one, referring to his recent rhinoplasty (nose job).

    He also got an otoplasty (ear job) in the last few weeks. The result of both surgeries failed to impress his followers, who thought he “ruined” his look with the procedures.

    “He looks like an oil brat from Dubai taking a summer vacation on dad’s credit card,” said another.

    “This guy walks around with 3 huge security guards, while he degrades/insults women, but he wonders why people don’t like him?” one wondered.

    Looksmaxxer Clavicular, a young man, and a young woman in white outfits posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

    Image credits: Clavicular0/X

    However, many also seemed truly concerned about his welfare.

    “This dude has some serious mental health issues,” one said. Another person commented, “I genuinely hope he finds actual psychological help.”

    “His self-esteem is literally nonexistent. What a sad way to live,” said a third.

    “May I suggest reading more books, traveling, learning different languages, and getting off social media to become more attractive and interesting?” one person advised.

    Clavicular has recently faced legal challenges and had a health scare after passing out during a live stream, after which he vowed to stay away from substances.

    “Try hard, goofball.” The internet made fun of Clavicular for trying to flirt with Parisian women

    HOTSPOTS tweet: a looksmaxxer forced to make a sad admission after being rejected by every girl in Paris

    Image credits: HOTSPOTS195

    yakamote tweet: a looksmaxxer forced to make a sad admission after being rejected by every girl in Paris

    Image credits: Jake31937424

    Jelly Donuts tweet: a looksmaxxer forced to make a sad admission after being rejected by every girl in Paris

    Image credits: Jelly2Donuts2

    X-Fixer tweet: a looksmaxxer forced to make a sad admission after being rejected by every girl in Paris

    Image credits: NoShotNomad

    Kennedy tweet: a looksmaxxer forced to make a sad admission after being rejected by every girl in Paris

    Image credits: Kennedysycf

    A looksmaxxer clavicular review by Shan on Twitter saying how everyone looks similar in Europe

    Image credits: shandappa1

    A looksmaxxer clavicular review by Nick on Twitter saying he is not interesting to look at

    Image credits: nick0se

    A looksmaxxer clavicular review by MrDubya on Twitter saying he is an average looking guy

    Image credits: MrDubya88

    A looksmaxxer clavicular review by GLORIOSO1904 on Twitter talking about how money does not make you cool

    Image credits: SkateFusionPro

    A looksmaxxer clavicular review by Against Gazan Genocide telling Clavicular to stop making a schmuck out of himself

    Image credits: chrisiousity

    A social media comment from Jourdan Ashton Chatelain about a looksmaxxer clavicular making a sad admission.

    Image credits: JourdainAshton

    A social media comment from Eggs AND Bacon about a looksmaxxer clavicular's sad admission.

    Image credits: Iyon268

    A social media comment from mushroom about the cringe level of a looksmaxxer clavicular's sad admission.

    Image credits: CloudSurferSoul

    A social media comment from MindyLouWho discussing a looksmaxxer clavicular's sad admission and real-world aura.

    Image credits: MindyLouWho2

    A social media comment from MidnightKiss85 reacting to a looksmaxxer clavicular's sad admission and public antics.

    Image credits: midnightkiss85

    Looksmaxxer Clavicular user comment about being rejected by every girl in Paris during his trip.

    Image credits: Ashleyuk3

    Looksmaxxer Clavicular user comment on looksmaxxer being rejected by every girl in Paris.

    Image credits: Xeno_Maiden

    Looksmaxxer Clavicular user comment about the looksmaxxer who was rejected by every girl in Paris.

    Image credits: jontae911

    Looksmaxxer Clavicular user comment on looksmaxxer dealing with rejection from every girl in Paris.

    Image credits: bharmon0504

    Looksmaxxer Clavicular user comment about looksmaxxer being rejected by every girl in Paris.

    Image credits: cosminzetes95

    A social media post about Looksmaxxer Clavicular's sad admission after being rejected by every girl in Paris during a trip.

    Image credits: QuietOldJim

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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