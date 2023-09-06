68 Pics Of Slightly Unsettling “Liminal Spaces”, As Shared On This Instagram Page
Have you ever heard of liminal anxiety? Well, if not, just know that the phenomenon arises from the uncertainty and discomfort experienced in "liminal" spaces. Derived from the Latin word "limen," meaning threshold, liminality describes the ambiguity and disorientation one feels when standing at the precipice of change, whether it's a life transition, cultural shift, or personal transformation.
For a lot of people, this form of anxiety is heightened by the absence of familiar reference points, leading to feelings of simply being… lost. Still, liminal anxiety, though uncomfortable, can also be seen as a transformative force of some sorts, and the Instagram page by the name of “Liminal Anxiety” does exactly that by posting interesting photos of liminal spaces.
This post may include affiliate links.
What Would You Do Here?
Wasn't this at a convention, but enough people didn't come and they started to get bored, so they just improvised with this ballpit?
Let‘S Take A Bath
I would have said it was the Russian Orthodox tradition of carving a cross in the ice, then they throw an icon into the water and 'brave' (re:) idiots go swimming for it, but it's the wrong cross. Although, an Orthodox cross is hard to carve. I am 50% Russian descent (f**k Putin)
Chair
The Pepsi Rooms
Where Does This Stair Lead To?
Happy Birthday
Inside Or Outside?
For What Would You Ride This?
What Did You Order?
Wavy Floor
Would U Enter?
Would U Enter?
Would I enter? Probably not if I hear people screaming down there.
Red & Grey
Slides
Liminal Basketball
Huh. Thats A Weirdly Placed Kitchen
Liminal Anxiety
Going For A Walk
Who Would U Call?
Places Of Transition
Flipping Patties
It‘S Watching You
Empty Pool
I think this is a Mikvah........a dunking tub used in Judaism for purification rituals.
How To Exit The Backrooms?
Red
Where Are The Cheze Ballzz
Could You Explain Please?
Let‘S Slide
Who Is This?
Hall
It Is Winter. You Have To Walk Home From Work Because Your Bus Broke Down. It's Late, But Not Too Dark Yet. You Have A Long Way To Go And You Are Freezing
Abandoned City Island In Japan
Enter The Tunnel
New Gaming Setup
In The School At Night
Skiing Down There…
Do We Know This Place?
Bowling Alley
I know red is bowling, but he looks like he's trying to smack yellow's butt to me.