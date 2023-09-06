Have you ever heard of liminal anxiety? Well, if not, just know that the phenomenon arises from the uncertainty and discomfort experienced in "liminal" spaces. Derived from the Latin word "limen," meaning threshold, liminality describes the ambiguity and disorientation one feels when standing at the precipice of change, whether it's a life transition, cultural shift, or personal transformation.

For a lot of people, this form of anxiety is heightened by the absence of familiar reference points, leading to feelings of simply being… lost. Still, liminal anxiety, though uncomfortable, can also be seen as a transformative force of some sorts, and the Instagram page by the name of “Liminal Anxiety” does exactly that by posting interesting photos of liminal spaces.