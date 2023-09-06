Have you ever heard of liminal anxiety? Well, if not, just know that the phenomenon arises from the uncertainty and discomfort experienced in "liminal" spaces. Derived from the Latin word "limen," meaning threshold, liminality describes the ambiguity and disorientation one feels when standing at the precipice of change, whether it's a life transition, cultural shift, or personal transformation.

For a lot of people, this form of anxiety is heightened by the absence of familiar reference points, leading to feelings of simply being… lost. Still, liminal anxiety, though uncomfortable, can also be seen as a transformative force of some sorts, and the Instagram page by the name of “Liminal Anxiety” does exactly that by posting interesting photos of liminal spaces.

#1

What Would You Do Here?

What Would You Do Here?

liminal.anxiety Report

11points
POST
CascadedFalls
CascadedFalls
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Wasn't this at a convention, but enough people didn't come and they started to get bored, so they just improvised with this ballpit?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Let'S Take A Bath

Let‘S Take A Bath

liminal.anxiety Report

10points
POST
StPaul9
StPaul9
Community Member
1 hour ago

I would have said it was the Russian Orthodox tradition of carving a cross in the ice, then they throw an icon into the water and 'brave' (re:) idiots go swimming for it, but it's the wrong cross. Although, an Orthodox cross is hard to carve. I am 50% Russian descent (f**k Putin)

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Chair

Chair

liminal.anxiety Report

10points
POST
#4

The Pepsi Rooms

The Pepsi Rooms

liminal.anxiety Report

9points
POST
Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Only power point in the whole room perhaps.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

Where Does This Stair Lead To?

Where Does This Stair Lead To?

liminal.anxiety Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#6

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday

liminal.anxiety Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Where Am I?

Where Am I?

liminal.anxiety Report

7points
POST
#8

Inside Or Outside?

Inside Or Outside?

liminal.anxiety Report

6points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 hour ago

Some sort of East Asian black sight?

0
0points
reply
#9

For What Would You Ride This?

For What Would You Ride This?

liminal.anxiety Report

6points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

to see where it takes me

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

What Did You Order?

What Did You Order?

liminal.anxiety Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#11

Wavy Floor

Wavy Floor

liminal.anxiety Report

6points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

Probably due to the hall being flooded

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

Would U Enter?

Would U Enter?

liminal.anxiety Report

6points
POST
#13

Would U Enter?

Would U Enter?

liminal.anxiety Report

6points
POST
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Would I enter? Probably not if I hear people screaming down there.

0
0points
reply
#14

liminal.anxiety Report

5points
POST
Abel
Abel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Super Mario Nightmare!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Red & Grey

Red & Grey

liminal.anxiety Report

5points
POST
CascadedFalls
CascadedFalls
Community Member
23 minutes ago

We all float down here

0
0points
reply
#16

Slides

Slides

liminal.anxiety Report

5points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ceiling tile on aisle purple!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Liminal Basketball

Liminal Basketball

liminal.anxiety Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#18

Huh. Thats A Weirdly Placed Kitchen

Huh. Thats A Weirdly Placed Kitchen

liminal.anxiety Report

5points
POST
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not so much, I can imagine when the flat is equiped, it wouldn't look so weird. A lot of flats are rented here as "partialy equiped", which usually means that there is something from kitchen and maybe a sofa or something.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

Liminal Anxiety

Liminal Anxiety

liminal.anxiety Report

5points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 hour ago

The palm trees are taking over!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

Going For A Walk

Going For A Walk

liminal.anxiety Report

5points
POST
lily jones
lily jones
Community Member
1 hour ago

i've dreamed about this place before

0
0points
reply
#21

Who Would U Call?

Who Would U Call?

liminal.anxiety Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#22

Places Of Transition

Places Of Transition

liminal.anxiety Report

4points
POST
#23

Flipping Patties

Flipping Patties

liminal.anxiety Report

4points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
2 minutes ago

🎶Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?🎶

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

It'S Watching You

It‘S Watching You

liminal.anxiety Report

4points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
1 minute ago

Eye don't want to see this. How eye-ronic.

0
0points
reply
#25

Empty Pool

Empty Pool

liminal.anxiety Report

4points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think this is a Mikvah........a dunking tub used in Judaism for purification rituals.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

How To Exit The Backrooms?

How To Exit The Backrooms?

liminal.anxiety Report

4points
POST
#27

Red

Red

liminal.anxiety Report

4points
POST
#28

Where Are The Cheze Ballzz

Where Are The Cheze Ballzz

liminal.anxiety Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#29

Could You Explain Please?

Could You Explain Please?

liminal.anxiety Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#30

Let'S Slide

Let‘S Slide

liminal.anxiety Report

4points
POST
#31

Who Is This?

Who Is This?

liminal.anxiety Report

4points
POST
#32

Hall

Hall

liminal.anxiety Report

4points
POST
#33

It Is Winter. You Have To Walk Home From Work Because Your Bus Broke Down. It's Late, But Not Too Dark Yet. You Have A Long Way To Go And You Are Freezing

It Is Winter. You Have To Walk Home From Work Because Your Bus Broke Down. It's Late, But Not Too Dark Yet. You Have A Long Way To Go And You Are Freezing

liminal.anxiety Report

4points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 hour ago

OMG I love the third picture! Totally googie.

1
1point
reply
#34

Abandoned City Island In Japan

Abandoned City Island In Japan

liminal.anxiety Report

4points
POST
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 hour ago

I guess it might be Hashima Island. It used to be a mining town, but coal was substituted with gas and fuels, so it was abandoned because it didn't make sense to maintain it.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Enter The Tunnel

Enter The Tunnel

liminal.anxiety Report

4points
POST
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 hour ago

There is one of Stargates inside.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

New Gaming Setup

New Gaming Setup

liminal.anxiety Report

3points
POST
#37

In The School At Night

In The School At Night

liminal.anxiety Report

3points
POST
#38

Skiing Down There…

Skiing Down There…

liminal.anxiety Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#39

What Is This?

What Is This?

liminal.anxiety Report

3points
POST
#40

Do We Know This Place?

Do We Know This Place?

liminal.anxiety Report

3points
POST
lily jones
lily jones
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

she didn't show, he had to give her up

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#41

Bowling Alley

Bowling Alley

liminal.anxiety Report

3points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
21 minutes ago

I know red is bowling, but he looks like he's trying to smack yellow's butt to me.

0
0points
reply
#42

Abandoned Museum

Abandoned Museum

liminal.anxiety Report

3points
POST
#43

Snakey Pool

Snakey Pool

liminal.anxiety Report

3points
POST
#44

I Don'T Want To Dream

I Don‘T Want To Dream

liminal.anxiety Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#45

Take A Seat

Take A Seat

liminal.anxiety Report

3points
POST
Anike
Anike
Community Member
19 minutes ago

More like "take several seats".

0
0points
reply
#46

What Does This Place Feels Like?

What Does This Place Feels Like?

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#47

How Do You Feel?

How Do You Feel?

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
#48

The Best Office

The Best Office

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
#49

I Have Seen This Before…

I Have Seen This Before…

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
#50

Avoid Those Places

Avoid Those Places

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 hour ago

..........that smell of mold or rotting meat.

0
0points
reply
#51

Would U Ride It?

Would U Ride It?

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
#52

Liminal Anxiety

Liminal Anxiety

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
#53

How Does It Make You Feel?

How Does It Make You Feel?

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
#54

Let'S Cuddle And Build A Pillowcastle In The Spongebob-Bed

Let‘S Cuddle And Build A Pillowcastle In The Spongebob-Bed

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
#55

Texture Error

Texture Error

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
#56

I Don'T Wanna See This When I Go To Work

I Don‘T Wanna See This When I Go To Work

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
#57

Fast_food

Fast_food

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
#58

The Carpet Tho

The Carpet Tho



2points
POST
#59

1 V 1 On The Mcdonalds

1 V 1 On The Mcdonalds

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
#60

You Look Fine

You Look Fine

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
#61

Some Chairs

Some Chairs

liminal.anxiety Report

2points
POST
#62

Dreams…

Dreams…

liminal.anxiety Report

1point
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plant some cheese puffs and see what grows!

0
0points
reply
#63

Liminal Space

Liminal Space

liminal.anxiety Report

1point
POST