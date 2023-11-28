Bored Panda reached out to Landysh, the artistic soul behind Lingvistov, to learn more about the comics and how her creative journey has shaped these amusing cat-centric creations. She has been drawing cat comics for a while now, so we were curious about how she thinks her drawing style has changed over the years and if there were any significant moments or things that inspired her along the way. "Practice is obviously the key," the artist shared. "My style has changed and is changing—it's an inevitable and rewarding process for any artist. You get to play and experiment, choosing things that you think work the best!"

"I believe I've become better at using color and form, although a lot is still challenging for me. For example, I'd like to be more succinct, and it's still hard for me to convey more subtle emotions. In that case, I like to look at mangas—the Japanese artists are so good at showing all human emotions in one small picture! Besides, I admire some modern illustrators, such as Pascal Campion (his ideas and observations inspire me) and Pernille Ørum (I love her use of color)."