So one Redditor reached out to the men of 'Ask Reddit' and posed a question: "What are some less obvious red flags about men you would want to caution women against?" The thread immediately became a hit, with hundreds of honest responses that give a glimpse into the instances where women should proceed with caution or cut things off if necessary. We’ve gathered some of the most illuminating responses to share with you, so continue scrolling. Be sure to upvote the ones you agree with, and share your own experiences in the comments.

It’s important to be open-minded when dating, but it’s equally crucial to see the worrying warning signs sooner than later to avoid getting into unfortunate situations. Especially when some red flags are redder than others, even if they're incredibly hard to spot.

But when you finally find a person who gets you, those early days of a relationship can pass in a fog of bliss. Which often clouds your judgment and makes you miss the painfully obvious flaws being waved and flapped under your nose.

In today’s "love at first swipe" culture, dating has become an extremely complex dance. With sweaty palms and a pounding heart, you scroll endlessly through apps and go on countless dates in hopes of meeting someone who might become "the one."

#1 This goes for both genders, but don't date someone under the assumption that they'll change something fundamental about themselves. Not fair to either of you.

#2 When they don't respect the word no, even in the most benign of circumstances.

We have long heard how necessary it is to steer clear of people who exhibit harmful behaviors and questionable patterns in relationships, but exactly what common signs should we be looking out for? To gain more insight from an expert, we reached out to Anna Eden, a dating and intimacy coach aiming to help career-focused people who’ve "made it" in life to make it in love so they can feel 100% fulfilled. According to Eden, the most critical and glaring red flag women should be cautious about is physical, emotional, or mental abuse. "Any man that brings you down rather than lifts you up is a red flag," she told Bored Panda. "Pay close attention because mental abuse starts with seemingly small things like not approving of your clothes, questioning your friends, or different levels of gaslighting, which means making you question yourself and your truth so you think you’re the crazy or unreasonable one. Any signs of abuse in any form mean 'thank you, next.'"

#3 If you're in your late teens or early 20s, and you're being pursued by a man in his mid-late 30s, ask yourself what the women his age see in him that you don't.



It will save you a lot of trouble

#4 Don’t trust a man who can joke about others but can’t take it.



Edit: I know that this can apply to women. The thing is, I shouldn’t need a disclaimer just to gain permission to critique men and some of you shouldn’t need to drag women down just to acknowledge a personality flaw.

Another warning sign to look out for is "love bombing" — when men shower you with promises, flattery, and gifts at the early stage of dating. "This all feeds our Disney princess dream and we feel very special — it’s hypnotizing. But keep in mind this behavior usually comes from a manipulative place and is a learned rather than genuine behavior to win you over. If a man promises you the moon, be cautious," Eden said.

#5 A friend of mine dated a guy who apparently everyone wanted to fight.



At the gym. "This guy over here want to throw down."



At a mall. "Those guys look like they want to get hit."



At the grocery store. "This dude is looking at me like he wants to go outside."



No Steve. No one feels like fighting you. You are just on steroids.

#6 Him making fun of you in front of his friends or your friends. Cute teasing can be mildly tolerated but actually making fun of you? No thanks.

Moreover, if you notice any signals of controlling behavior such as "'don’t have too much fun *wink wink*' when you are about to go out with your girlfriends, or the very manipulative one 'text me when you get home' when you haven’t been with him," it might indicate you should stay far, far away. Lastly, playing "lowkey" is also a questionable behavior that should give you serious pause because it can sometimes indicate a larger problem. "They seem to be operating under the radar and don’t take you out in public or introduce you to their friends. You don’t want to be a secret, and the question is why you are," the coach explained.

#7 If you hear a little voice inside you that says "I can change this man", he is not the man for you.

#8 When someone is declaring multiple times they are not a certain way without prompt, they are actually that way.

#9 Any aversion to taking responsibility.



The older I get the more I find that the men I respect most aren’t the ones with great achievements to theirs names, but rather the ones who aren’t afraid to own their s**t.

However, picking up the red flags in your relationship, even the most painfully obvious ones, can be tricky if other things are going well. On top of that, it can be hard to pinpoint what is making us feel uncomfortable as "love is blind," and it makes us less rational, Eden said. "We become this bubbly cocktail of happy love hormones feeling the butterflies, and tend to ignore the red flags because of the infatuation. That’s why we get to check in with ourselves and use our friends as a reality check — they are usually right and can point out our blind spots when we are not able to."

#10 If he has kids that he's not allowed to see...

#11 If he starts throwing tantrums over petty things, there is worse on the horizon. He's not passionate, he's unstable.

#12 So about his last 3 relationships and why they ended. If it is always the girl was crazy - it’s him, hes crazy

Coach Eden stressed the importance of noting repeated harmful behaviors if you want to find a partner who’s right for you. Unfortunately, very few things can make you as thrilled to bits as those early days in a new relationship, potentially clouding your judgment and overlooking your partner's less-than-ideal qualities. "I believe many of us are wired in a way that we turn a blind eye towards the red flags," Eden noted. But having said that, she also explained we have the power to receive nurturing, caring, and drama-free love. "Dating 'bad boys,' attracting unavailable men, throwing ourselves into abusive relationships might feel familiar and therefore safe, as crazy as it seems. It’s something we are used to and so we continue doing it." "If you recognize this, let me break it to you: it’s a pattern that you choose (subconsciously), not a curse that you’re a victim of. Working on yourself takes a lot of courage but will set you free and train you to get to a place where red flags are not even coming into your field because you vibrate higher."

#13 I’ve seen stories of guys who rage and break their things when gaming. As someone who has been playing video games for about 20 years now, that is not normal nor is it okay. Like swearing sure, that’s understandable, but getting angry and breaking stuff ain’t it. It’s just violent behavior and a red flag.

#14 You want a kind man, not a nice man/guy. Nice is transactional. Kindness is given freely.

#15 You’ll be able to tell if a guy is nice by how he behaves. If a guy _tells_ you he’s nice, ignore that. That’s meaningless.

Alarmingly, negative behaviors can turn into serious issues as the relationship evolves because the foundation is not solid. "We would deepen the connection and bond with each other on the wrong terms, normalizing abuse, dishonesty, and control in the container, a recipe to slowly break ourselves down," the coach warned. As many of us tend to fall into old patterns of attracting people like the ones who hurt us in the past, it’s time to "get conscious about our wounds and snap out of that spiral. Dating consciously involves being fully aware and really checking in with yourself if the connection and person are in alignment with you and that you don’t lose yourself in the process," she noted. "When we aren’t conscious, we tend to attract what feels familiar, which is not always healthy. Sometimes it takes a lifetime to snap out of this, that’s essentially what life is about in my opinion, to learn to relate and love through trial and error in order to evolve as a soul."

#16 If they verbally attack you in an argument rather than discuss the issue.



If they constantly s**t talk other guys.

#17 Blaming their childhood on treating you and others like rubbish.

#18 If a guy is doing the minimum of what you want in a long term relationship at the beginning, it’s going to be well below your standards after a few years.



I would expect about half of what you see in the first year.

To avoid dating and finding yourself in a partnership with men who share harmful qualities, Eden advised you to avoid settling for less. "A key is to shift the focus from 'needing' someone to 'being open to connect' with someone," the coach explained. "When we throw ourselves into dating and relationships because we want it so badly, we are more likely to ignore what is really important to us. Are you chasing the concept of love or actual love?" "Also pay attention to whether you’re coming from a scarcity or abundance mindset. Settling for less because 'it’s hard to find a man' or seeing the abundance of beautiful good men in the world. That will reflect your choices and luck in this game."

#19 If he’s mean to servers, but nice to you. He’s not a nice person.

#20 I’m coming in late but this is something I’ve tried to teach all my daughters. Men will show you how they feel with their actions. If they say they care, but don’t put in the effort, listen to the actions. Not the words. Good advice for dating but also good advice for life really

#21 If he tries to make you feel crazy/invalidate your feelings for being uncomfortable about something or for having boundaries, run.

At the early dating stage, try asking yourself, "How does this relationship dynamic make me feel? How does he make me feel?" Moreover, be sure to check in with your closest friends and ask for their perspectives on your relationship. "If they notice that you’ve changed or seem weighed down by a connection, it’s time to look yourself in the mirror and ask what kind of life you came here to live. You deserve the best. Stay true to yourself and your needs." "Lastly, always come from wholeness instead of incompleteness. Stop looking for your other half, that’s a trap. Instead, first look within yourself, love yourself, then open up to merge with someone who is also whole and create magic together without codependency or drama. Loving yourself, your own company and the way you are is a fruitful foundation to attract a partner who is also whole and can meet you at a higher level," coach Eden concluded.

#22 Not sure if this is more universal, though Reddit will correct me:



If you have a guy friend and they say that another guy gives off weird vibes or only wants one thing, consider their opinion. Many of us have a sense about these things.

#23 This one is extremely obvious, yet I've seen dozens of women still make the same mistake:



**If he's rude, selfish and possessive** ***before*** **you're dating, he will** ***NOT*** **change once you start dating.**



I don't know why so many women think that a man will "have an epiphany" and become better once they get in a relationship.



People VERY RARELY change.

#24 If he's dumb, but thinks he's smart

#25 If they behave like they know everything. Change is certainly not their cup of tea.

#26 If he says “all my ex’s are crazy” and tells you stories about all of them where he’s always the victim. Run!

#27 If he isn't on the same level of maturity of you, regardless of age, don't go for it. one of you will turn into the parent.

#28 seems no one has brought up this 🚩🚩🚩



when he says, "don't worry about working, i'll take care of you." does he mean it's ok FOR NOW or does he mean he low key doesn't want you to have the means to leave if/when things go bad? there is a huge difference between support and sabotage but they come in a similar looking package sometimes.



**edit update** glad to see the few mentally well men on here who don't seek to trap a partner but the point of this thread is red flags and financial dependence is one when it happens in certain context. just wanting to promote the action of looking deeper into the situation and not just trust someone's word. i witnessed it myself my whole life and have a partner who can't stand the thought of me making more than him and he's a nice guy on paper. i want to work, i miss work, but he owns two vehicles for himself (one is a sport bike i cannot operate the other he takes to work daily) and has done nothing to help me get back into a car since mine broke down. we often scrape by while he said to me in the beginning "don't worry about money, you dont have to work for now, i can take care of you", then complains that we are a single income home, then when i ask for support in establishing work at home he clams up. my laptop broke and he bought a $500 xbox...so it is clear where his priorities are vs my needs as a partner. he wants me to be home, not equal. only after i moved across country to support his job and left my family network did he begin to complain about his ex getting a job and her "attitude" that came with making $15k/year when he makes over $50k. had i known his "support" was actually sabotage i would have stayed where i was. i am taking steps on my own to change the situation.



i just thought it was odd the actual men of reddit did not bring this up because everyone sure likes to bring up love bombing but not the money issues.

#29 As a man, and someone who dates men, here's a big one that may seem obvious on the surface, but isn't always easy to listen to:



If you get even a tiny a gut feeling that tells you, "Hey, this guy kinda reminds me of (insert terrible man/ex/person)!" You should listen to it. I've never gotten that feeling where it hasn't been right in the end. Listen to yourself, you might not know why you feel that way but there is always something to it.



Edit: Fixed the grammar because it was bothering me a lot lol.

#30 The men who are 40 plus but still act like they are just fresh out of high school. Spend money like it’s no tomorrow without a plan for the future. Looks at every girl as a score or a fun time , flakes on you for games or to hang with the bros and thinks of his own self over you.

#31 No one mentioned the replacement mom issue.



I unfortunately had some friends who thought that once they get into a serious relationship that it’s the woman’s sole purpose to clean after them. No man children.

#32 If he disregards your opinion about something small, he will disregard your opinion about something large. And that can go pretty dark pretty quickly.



Every single questionable thing a person does that you excuse because you want to believe the best about that person should be taken as a yellow flag. Step back from the situation, assess it logically and in context of other behaviors or opinions. If you continually have to interpret their behavior only in the best possible light for it to be okay, you should run.



"When you look at someone through rose-colored glasses, all the red flags just look like flags." - Wanda - Bojack Horseman

#33 If anything happens to him and he always shifts blame to someone else, or something else, or the situation, that is a big red flag. Sooner or later everything will be your fault.



Also, if their story, complaint, rant, or explanation sounds too one sided, (again unable to take blame themselves) they are lacking empathy... red flag.

#34 If they don't like dinosaurs.

#35 When he looks to you as his sole source of happiness, entertainment.



This usually means that they lack the ability to manage their own emotions or have healthy coping mechanisms. In addition, if you are in it for the long term, there will be times that you will get sick of each other and a guy needs some hobbies that can take his attention away to give you space. This can be an open door for manipulation.

#36 A green flag to look for is long term friendships. Long term friends require good communication skills and emotional intelligence. It's also a pretty good indicator that they're willing to compromise for someone's emotional needs.

#37 If he's a selfish lover in bed, he'll likely be a selfish partner in life.

#38 Love Bombing.



If you guys aren’t in high school struck by puppy-love, this is just a manipulation tactic.



Just my opinion, but somebody who respects the women or men they’re dating aren’t going to tel you they love you and see a future with you in the first couple of weeks.

#39 If he believes relationships without arguments or screaming matches are doomed for lack of passion, he probably hasn’t learned to communicate in a healthy way.

#40 Men who make fun of the way someone looks , especially older men . Many guys do this when they are young and obnoxious but most grow out of it . You can have the thought that someone is butt ugly , but you keep it to yourself . Or at least you should . Takes maturity and the realization that people are born who they are, and not all of them are eye candy. It’s gross for the person on the receiving end, and it makes the guy saying it look like a mean spirited d**k.

#41 If he doesn't want to talk about awkward stuff while you are dating, then he might not want to talk about awkward problems in the relationship.



EDIT: It is interesting how people make their own interpretation of things. I never gave any definition of "awkward," nor did I specify any timelines, but some folks seem to cherry pick the definitions they want, so they can discount this.



Unfortunately, it doesn't change the core concept. If you are dating someone, and they have stinky socks they leave lying around (instead of going into the laundry), that's an awkward topic. If one person talks about how much they want to be a parent to their own biological kids, and the other knows they don't want children, that's an awkward topic.



Humans do have a tendency to try to avoid stuff that makes them uncomfortable, or scares them. We tend to hope problems will go away if we leave them alone. I've talked to a lot of friends who got divorced, who thought their partner would change after marriage.



You don't need to give your intimate autobiography on a first date, but if you see an obvious issue, like the children example, there's no point in waiting a while to point it out.

#42 Many many men only know how to "relationship flirt".

They will say things like "im looking for something long term" when really they just want to hook up.

#43 When a man talks way more than they listen.

#44 If he refuses to admit that he is wrong. And/or, most of his apologies are along the line of, "I'm sorry you feel that way."



If he calls himself, "brutally honest". Or, "jokes" about subjects that are not socially acceptable to joke about.

#45 No one mentioned doing menial tasks like laundry or unloading the dishwasher solely for being rewarded with sex.

#46 When you have to cater to his needs/wants over your own with no compromise. It can be something as only watching shows that he wants or doing things only he wants to do or ordering takeout that only he likes.

#47 As a father, things I've tried to teach my daughter to be aware of are subtle manipulations. In a healthy relationship there is no "let" as in, letting you do stuff or asking for permission. Watch for subtle controlling, passive aggressive comments or remarks. If he attempts to drive a wedge between you and your friends or family, move on. Watch and listen to how he treats other people. If you don't have self respect, he won't treat you with respect. If he doesn't call for days then acts like it's no big deal, move on. If he's clingy, definitely move on. Having a victim mentality attracts predatory, abusive behavior. If anyone treats you less than how you feel you deserve, it is imperative you deal with it early and quickly. If there's no meaningful communication or compromise, don't waste your time. Life is too short to deal with a possessive, jealous, controlling, manipulative, emotionally stunted or wrecked man. You can't fix people. Protect yourself and move on with your life without that person and don't look back. It's ok. Breakups are tough when you've invested your time and heart but you'll be better off alone than with someone like that. If he scares you, come to your dad's house. If he's smart, he won't follow you here.

#48 If you end up cooking, cleaning, and doing the laundry, you have a child.



My roommate, who id never f**k, expects me to do all this s**t for him and I don't have to wonder why he's alone.



I'm a guy, btw.

#49 He doesn't have a good relationship with his sister/s. The way a man treats his sister is indicative of how he's going to treat you. If he's protective of his sister, you also should expect that he's going to be protective of you. If he shits on his sister, he's going to s**t on you. You may ask, why not his mother? She would be in a position of authority over him that may have required respect or respect was given, as a result of her providing the essentials for him to survive to maturity.

#50 Sober men trying to pick up super drunk women.

#51 If what he loves about you is how you make him feel and/or the things you do for him rather than who you are, what you like, your goals and shared interests.

#52 If it seems too good to be true, it is.



Date based on actions, not on words.

#53 Men aren’t nearly as complicated as women want them to be.



Listen to their words. Take note of their actions. Notice what they don’t do and don’t say.



I’ve always had female friends and it blows my mind how often women seem to believe that an a*****e is just pretending and there’s actually prince in there waiting to come out.

#54 If you want a man to change prepare for disappointment.

#55 He is not liked by basically any other guy, only women. Can’t tell you how many douchebags I’ve met that are suddenly charismatic as soon as a girl he wants to f**k/her friends are around.

#56 Acholholics are not the best bet

#57 If he never really seems to apologize for anything, even if you both know he’s clearly in the wrong. Ex. I’m sorry you feel that way.

#58 Over pleasers. They never seem to have their own opinion especially if it conflicts with yours. “Yes men” are for corporations not relationships

#59 As someone who is VERY guilty of this: focusing a ton on you and your needs, but hardly paying attention to their own. Someone like this can come across as sweet, selfless, and caring, but they're actually avoiding their own problems to focus on yours.



You're not a partner to them, you're a distraction, and even they themselves may not realize it.

#60 Lots of gossip. If he talks about other people, he'll talk about you.

#61 constantly indirect, it's leaving wiggle room so he can claim he wasn't lying later.

#62 If he's not kind to strangers like people in service industry. Chances are he's hiding his true character when he's with you and it'll eventually converge to how he treats others.

#63 Emotional reactivity, anger, blaming and shaming in arguments or times stress. Get out now!

#64 If a guy tells me about all the girls he’s f****d without being asked…great job man. You just confirmed that you tricked alll of those girls and you suck for revealing their business.

#65 He says he doesn’t know why his marriage ended.

#66 If he never admits when he’s wrong, even when it comes to things that don’t matter he’s likely a narcissist

#67 My great grandmother always said: make a guy very drunk. Does he become nicer and nicer or more aggressive. Avoid the latter, or are mor cautious.



It's still used as a test in my family.

#68 If he is the hero of all his stories or his stories often end with the idea that people doubted him but it turns out he was right all along. If he talks about work and always seems to save the day with his exceptional skills or knowledge. If he repeats stories in which others compliment him. These kinds of narratives speak to someone who is trying to reassure themselves when in fact they have deep self doubt. Someday you will be the focus of these stories where you wrongly doubted him or were a helpless damsel in distress who was saved by his amazing abilities.

#69 Appearing to be perfect. If someone appears to be perfect, then either you've made up an image of them in your head or they're really good at manipulation

#70 If their respect and decency is contingent upon liking that person then it is not genuine respect/decency. Means they dont see respect as a basic requirement but as a conditional perk/privilege free to be withdrawn should you get on his bad side.



This goes for everyone really. Plenty of women will happily say flatly disrespectful stuff about others but save those they like as the "exception". Its generally good to avoid such people altogether...but I see it a lot more in men and it can be hard to catch when you're in relationship twilight and they always kind of "like" you.



Good rule of thumb, look for how they treat people whom they are neutral or even antagonistic with. It's as the saying goes "you arent really an ally if your slurs are reserved for your enemies".

#71 If he never disagrees with you, it means he’s putting in a show. Be prepared for that to change at some point.

#72 If they like to solve problems with violence then just keep in mind that you may be the source of problems at some point.

#73 If they genuinely get angry when their team loses. Or if they lose a game. Most men don't do this.

#74 Just like jobs there's a 90day probationary period. I've hired people who interviewed great worked great for a month or 2, then the racism, laziness or any other massive issue rears its ugly head.



This is the same for relationships. Especially since it biologically takes us about 90days to truly experience love on a chemical brain level.

#75 ITT: the most obvious red flags listed in every red flags post.



I think being passive aggressive is a way bigger deal than people think.

#76 If he’s the type of person who “hates everyone (except you),” he’s not a good guy. the “bad boy” archetype isn’t real, he just thinks he’s better than everyone and as you stop being useful or giving him what he wants, he’ll turn on you too.



edit: punctuation.

#77 I would suggest a list of questions around self care, self reflection, the ability to recognize mistakes and the ability to talk about his emotions.



What kind of reason would you need to go to therapy?

What are the personal teachings of your past relationships? What did you change? Why?

What is according to you a good emotional connection?

What was the biggest fight of your past relationship where you changed your stance later on?

#78 Don't ever be fooled by how a man treats you. Look at how he treats unattractive women and other men.

#79 Men who get triggered easily like screaming and cursing at other drivers on the road

#80 If they play video games religiously. At first you will say “at least they aren’t going out or I don’t have to worry about cheating” then it turns into you living with them and they don’t wanna clean or do anything but game

#81 If they say things along the lines of "I don't deserve you, you should have someone better, everybody always leaves me, etcetera" it's a f*****g warning

#82 If they like or act like Andre Tate, run as far as way as you can

#83 I'd say whining. If a guy tells you how about he was supposed to be - or have - this and that but "got f****d over" , 90% of the time they turn out to be the sort of person that expects things handed to them on a silver platter. Or worse: expect them getting what they want is the norm and get angry when they don't.

#84 Best to wait for him to get over his issues with his mother before starting a relationship

#85 If they don't believe in or make fun of platonic friendships between men and women.

#86 If it seems like they text back super fast all the time and get annoyed when you don’t reply fast enough. They may be overly clingy and may be the jealous type who will constantly be paranoid about you cheating.

#87 attempts at “rapport”, this is different, subtle but different, to normal discourse. An active attempt to create a connection as quickly as possible without the other party noticing. It is used by everyone in marketing, think used car salesman.

Instead of trying to express themselves or listen to a woman, they will instead focus on points, mirror tones and use language as if a connection has already happened.



if you ever think to yourself, “this man is charming” reword it to use the word in it’s original format, a verb.



”this man is charming me.” And if that makes you feel even a bit off, perhaps a step back and a second date are due before you jump into a one night stand.

#88 Narcissists might seem attractive and charismatic, but it's not because they're special. It's because they're narcissists. If they find you sexy or convenient, beware of being used.

#89 Men, on the whole, don’t change. You cannot fix us. We are not a project and will resent you for trying. We are who you see and not much more. If you like us at first glance, and like us more when you get to know us, that is who we are.

If after a few dates something is tickling the back of your mind, PAY ATTENTION! Follow that instinct.

#90 This is gonna get buried under the comments, but if you have a problem with him, and he responds with "actually, I have a much bigger problem" and basically victimises himself, that's manipulation. A lot of other signs of manipulation are hard to see when it's done to you, but this one is very bold and blatant, and if he does this, you can be almost entirely sure that he manipulated you all this time in smaller ways without you realising.



Never, ever date someone who is capable and good at manipulating people. It's not a one time thing. It's a habit.

#91 Money doesn't mean they aren't a scumbag.

#92 If he seems "dangerous," it's probably because he is. Don't think you're the One Girl who's going to step in and save him from himself. He'll cause you nothing but trouble and you'll only have yourself to blame.