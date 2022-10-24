Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda

Guy “Spikes” Leftover Pizza With Ghost Pepper Flakes To Teach His Food-Thieving Sibling A Lesson
23points
Food, People1 hour ago

Guy “Spikes” Leftover Pizza With Ghost Pepper Flakes To Teach His Food-Thieving Sibling A Lesson

Darja Zinina and
Saulė Tolstych

Love them or hate them – chances are, your relationship with your siblings is as bumpy as the most treacherous road one could possibly find.

It’s no big secret that sibling bonds are among the most challenging and, perhaps, even brutal ones – however, it’s hard to say that the phenomenon is unusual.

Whether you quarrel because you genuinely can’t stand each other or, as per this instance, because you continuously catch your little brother at food theft – it’s vital to remember that, at the end of the day, the connection you have with your sibling will last longer than any other bonds you might have throughout your life.

It will most likely outlive the one you have with your parents, love interests, spouses, children, and perhaps even friends; however, this doesn’t mean that you’re obligated to endure their antics, especially if they’re at their wildest due to those nasty teenage hormones.

More info: Reddit

Sometimes, an act of small-scale retaliation isn’t a bad idea

Image source: Lauri Rantala (not the actual photo)

AITA for spiking my leftovers with Ghost Pepper flakes to teach my brother a lesson?” – this netizen took to one of Reddit’s favorite communities to find out whether he’s a jerk for sprinkling one of the world’s hottest chili peppers on his leftovers to get back at his little sibling who kept stealing his food. The post has managed to receive over 29K upvotes, as well as 1.3K comments discussing the man’s sweet revenge.

Brother “spikes” leftover pizza with ghost pepper flakes to teach his food-thieving sibling a lesson

Image source: PhantomWolfZero

The man began his post by sharing that his little sibling is infamous for eating other people’s food. The parents did get involved – however, nothing has helped, and he continues eating meals that he knows are not his.

One time, the family decided to order in. They got some pizzas from one joint and each ordered their own, but since the author of the post wasn’t at home, his dad took the order knowing that the man would be happy to eat it the next day.

Since the packaging is the same, each family member wrote their name on their box so that they could easily tell the pizzas apart, but even that didn’t stop the little guy from devouring the pie.

Image source: PhantomWolfZero

Once the author got home, he was excited to get that pizza out – yet, when he opened the box, he noticed that there were only two slices left. He immediately knew that his sister hadn’t eaten it because she’s not so fond of pepperoni; it wasn’t his mom either since she’s on a plant-based diet, and it wasn’t his father because he never touches anything without asking – so it was clear that it was his little brother who committed the crime.

According to the author, the events left him rather displeased since the pizza business they ordered from is superb, and he couldn’t be satisfied by only a few pieces.

Well, here comes the revenge plan: The man stated that knowing his sibling and how he’d demolish the rest of his box soon, he decided to sprinkle some ghost pepper flakes on the last two slices.

Image source: PhantomWolfZero

Image source: Photos By 夏天 (not the actual photo)

Later on, when the author of the post was minding his business in the living room, he heard his brother coming down the stairs to eat again. The youngster grabbed the pizza box right in front of the man and took a couple of bites. The post’s creator rushed into the kitchen to grab and hide the milk, and seconds later, he heard his brother’s panic.

Apparently, he didn’t stop crying for an hour.

Fellow community members were quick to share their thoughts and opinions

Darja Zinina
Darja Zinina
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Darja is a Content Creator at Bored Panda. She studied at the University of Westminster, where she got her Bachelor's degree in Contemporary Media Practice. She loves photography, foreign music and re-watching Forrest Gump.

Read more »
Saulė Tolstých
Saulė Tolstych
Author, BoredPanda staff

Saulė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with bachelor's degree in Multimedia and Computer Design. The thing that relaxes her the best is going into YouTube rabbit hole. In her free time she loves painting, embroidering and taking walks in nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
24 minutes ago

In my country there is a saying “Those who will not listen, must feel”. NTA, this is the kind of revenge, I dream of be brave enough to do..

0
0points
reply
POST
