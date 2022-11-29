Woman Walks Out Of Thanksgiving After MIL Throws Out The Dish She Made For Herself Because Of Her Dietary Restrictions

People love having their way.

Sure, some do exercise self-control and pure common sense and thus try to push away the urge to be controlling where it’s absolutely not necessary. But not all.

And because of this, we end up with stories that require a little bit of internet arbitration to put things into perspective. Arbitration about whether it’s appropriate to force someone out of a diet that they are specifically assuming because their body will do regrettable things, and that’s not something you’d want while pregnant.

Being pregnant means being more fragile, but what do you do when your mother-in-law insists on constantly testing that fragility

OP, Reddit user u/MilaKiwi33, recently shared in an r/AITA post about the incident she had during Thanksgiving. Yes, it does fit the family feud paradigm and further reinforces the stereotype that Thanksgiving is probably cursed at this point because of how many things end up going wrong. But I digress.

The Redditor is 5 months pregnant at the moment, and has always had health issues that meant she had to go vegetarian. This, however, did not sit well with her mother-in-law. Even more so if it was something non-vegetarian she made, and the food was in turn left untouched by OP.

A pregnant woman recently asked the internet if she was wrong to walk out of Thanksgiving after her MIL (and hubby) disrespected her diet restrictions

OP kept the story short and simple, explaining that she has health issues that mean she can’t eat meat of any kind

So, Thanksgiving rolled by. You can guess how many vegetarian options there can realistically be in a Thanksgiving dinner, so OP prepared. Not only because she’s gonna need to eat, but also out of respect for MIL.

Well, MIL was having none of it. Of course she had a problem with it because she immediately made a fuss about it, saying that OP is robbing the baby of all the meaty goodies it could be getting, but isn’t. OP is, of course, taking supplements to counter this deficiency, so all is fine.

MIL did take OP’s prepared meal, claiming she’d reheat it and serve it once the table was set. Well, that turned out to be a huge lie as the dish was not served. In fact, MIL took the manipulative route and, when asked about it, said OP never brought anything—must’ve left it at home?

But MIL thought her pregnant DIL has to eat meat—the baby demands it, right? Well, it turned ugly really quickly

As if the tension wasn’t thick enough you could cut it with a knife, hubby jumped in. OP was about to leave when he said that she should just let it go. She didn’t let it go.

She later found out her dish wasn’t just rejected from the dinner table—it was also thrown out. Into the trash. So, not only did MIL try to force her dietary decision upon OP, she also wasted a perfectly good [insert dish here, OP never specified], which meant OP’s money and time was literally in the trash can.

The husband sided with the mother-in-law, claiming that OP caused a scene by leaving the celebration, and that it wasn’t worth it. Besides that, MIL thinks OP was being dramatic and hard to deal with.

OP ended up walking out after her MIL insisted she eat meat during Thanksgiving dinner, and her husband did not support her at all

And so MilaKiwi passed on the question to the r/AITA community. And they saw zero fault in OP’s actions. It’s not only because other Redditors found themselves in her shoes at some point as well. And they explained how it all got even worse with time, as the forcing then shifted to raising the kid a certain way and the like.

There were also others who pointed out the major red flags in both MIL and the hubby. She was forceful and inconsiderate of what’s best for her grandchild, let alone her daughter-in-law, while the husband did not support his wife, let alone stand up for her during this entire conflict.

Well, the internet came to support her, explaining how both MIL and the husband were the jerks here

For context, assuming OP has allergies to certain types of foods (i.e. meat), the symptoms themselves are not believed to cause a risk to the unborn baby. Genetics can, as there is a higher risk of inheriting it.

However, the same article on the Allergy and Asthma Network also explained that there are also studies that show a reduced risk of food allergies, asthma and allergic rhinitis among the fetuses of pregnant mothers who consumed plenty of food-based vitamin-D during pregnancy. So, eating things that might potentially cause allergies might also help avoid them altogether.

However, while the symptoms may have very minimal effects on the baby, they do have serious ones on the mother. And if, let’s say, they can’t get enough sleep because of these symptoms, then being tired can lead to problems that might ultimately affect the baby. No mother wants high blood pressure, gestational diabetes or longer labor to become risk factors in a pregnancy.

But, back to the topic at hand. The post got a bit over 10,000 upvotes (with the bit being around another 200) with a positive rating of 96%, and several Reddit awards for good measure. The story also found some fame outside of Reddit among a couple of internet news media websites. You can check out the post in context here.

