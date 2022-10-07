Woman Upset Her Pregnant SIL Ate Her Takeout Without Asking, Ends Up Kicking Her Out Of Her Home

There is something very powerful about being hungry. As soon as your stomach starts aching for food, your mood can make a U-turn so fast, it feels like a superpower. Like you’re the Hulk, except with hunger.

Given this, you can imagine why the term hangry was invented. Or what it feels like. Or what it also entails if you end up making an already hangry person even hangrier by eating their food.

A very hangry woman recently turned to the Am I The [Jerk]? community for some perspective on a situation she got herself into. A very hangry situation where her pregnant sister-in-law ate her food.

More Info: Reddit

When a hangry person and a pregnant woman meet, you can bet that there will be competition over scarce resources

Image credits: Tony Alter (not the actual photo)

A woman by the Reddit nickname of u/Sal9653133, or Sal for short, shared how recently her husband’s pregnant sister had moved in with them after an argument she had, assuming with her partner (the assumption is based on the idea that the argument was about her baby’s name).

Anywho, the sister-in-law is already 7 months in, and very picky about her food. This in turn meant that she was not going to eat any of OP’s food. So, this meant that the hubby and Sal needed to adjust their food plan.

However, that was not an option. You see, OP has allergies, so she is more or less forced to eat a more limited selection of food than most other folks can. And this is where conflict starts to brew.

And so two such people met. And said scarce resources, the takeout OP ordered, became the prey of her pregnant sister-in-law

Image credits: Sal9653133

For some time, they cooked the sister-in-law’s favorite food, leaving OP to figure out separately what she would be eating every day. After some time, OP asked her husband if they could start preparing meals for the sister-in-law and for them separately. Husband had no problem with that, so problem solved, right?!

Wrong.

One day—after a very long day—OP returned home only to find that there was no meal prepared for the couple. Only food that the husband and the sister-in-law could eat. He canceled on the meal they had planned. Why? Turns out that the sister-in-law convinced him to eat with her, consequently not preparing the meal they both agreed upon.

After a long day and betrayal by the husband, OP snapped, telling her sister-in-law to pack her stuff and leave

Image credits: Sal9653133

Image credits: Brad.K (not the actual photo)

OP seemed to be frustrated with that idea, but had a grip of her emotions and thought it was no biggy—she’d order take-out. In the meantime, she took a shower and got some work done, only to later find that her order had arrived without her noticing it and was open and partially eaten. OK, well, “the majority of it” was eaten.

Sal turned around to confront the sister-in-law about it. Her excuse was that she woke up hungry from a nap and couldn’t “resist” the smell coming from the box.

You can imagine just how hangry OP was at this point because she snapped—she went full ballistic on the pregnant family member. The sister-in-law did try to justify her actions by saying that she left some, meaning rice and dressing, but not whatever was the main part of the meal.

Folks online sided with OP—not just because the sister-in-law was in the wrong, but the husband was also to blame

The already heated argument got even more heated, as the sister-in-law started crying when OP, in her frustration and hanger, told her to pack her things and get the heck out of her house. The husband overheard it and got involved, which did not de-escalate the situation at all. He took his sister’s side, arguing that she couldn’t help it as she’s now eating for 2.

Right off the bat, the community thought that OP is not the jerk here. Most figured that the problem here is probably not the sister-in-law, but the husband. He did not honor the agreement, let alone got dissuaded from it, showing his allegiance in the situation and his stance on his marriage.

But the sister wasn’t exempt from the criticism either. Commenters believe that she was an adult, she knew what she was doing, and still she decided to act against her own better judgment. “Spoiled, selfish, and entitled” was the theme throughout some comments.

Now, we did some digging into pregnancy cravings. If you’re not aware, these are sudden urges to eat certain foods. A certain kind of munchies. According to Pregnancy, Birth, And Baby, an Australian governmental service for expecting and current parents, there isn’t solid evidence as to why it happens. One thing is for sure though, you can manage it.

The organization points out that things like eating regular healthy meals, keeping the fridge and pantry stocked with snacks, remaining physically active, drinking water, and getting enough sleep should help manage cravings. It all boils down to discipline. It only further justifies the community’s stance in the situation.

Sure, it doesn’t matter how hangry you are, it’s not a reason to act uncivilized and snap at people, but it is very justifiable, hence the NTA side of things.

You can read the whole post and the comments in context on Reddit here. And if you want to read more, you can go nuts with this article about a man who got slammed for buying expensive coffee, or check out some of the lists we’ve recently compiled, like this one about the Angry Upvote community, or this one about frustrating cooking myths.

But before you go, tell us your thoughts on this. Is there only one person to blame here? Do you think OP is fully in the clear? What will you be having for dinner tonight? Let us know in the comment section below!