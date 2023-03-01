Today I Learned, also known as TIL, is the fifth-biggest subreddit. It unites a whopping 30.9 million members, who all go there with a single goal in mind — to enrich each other's understanding of the world.

Sharing interesting facts about human psychology, animal behavior, food history, and pretty much everything else you can imagine, this online community is full of fascinating trivia that has been successfully evading many of us.

#1

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL in 1915 a farmer saw his sister make her own mascara with coal and petrolium jelly and thought he could make a better product. His invention was easier to apply and won't burn a woman's eye. He named his new company Maybelline after his sister Maybel and the base material Vasaline.

shaka_sulu

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Maybe she was born with it. Maybe it's Maybel. Also: *vaseline*

#2

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL Japan has a 'wind phone'. An unconnected phone booth where grieving relatives go to 'talk' to their lost loved ones. Opened after the 2011 Fukushima earthquake/tsunami, it has seen over 30,000 visitors.

Standard-Assist-5793

#3

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL Environmental activist Julia “Butterfly” Hill lived in a 1500-year-old California redwood tree (known as Luna) 180 feet (55 m) off the ground for 738 days in order to prevent it from being chopped down by Pacific Lumber Company. She successfully saved the tree.

PyrowithJared

#4

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL about Third Man Syndrome. An unseen presence reported by mountain climbers and explorers during traumatic survival situations that talks to the victim, gives practical advise and encouragement.

my__name__is

Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
I wish there was an everyday version of this!

#5

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL That in 1941, USS New York opened fire on an object, believing it to be a japanese aircraft. Fire commenced until a navigator realized they were shooting at Venus.

daesereg

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Did the commanding officer claim that they hit it?

#6

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL The average life span of a pet cat has risen from seven years in the early 1980s to fifteen years as of 2021.

haddock420

#7

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL mixed-breed dogs live an average of 14 years while purebreds live only an average of almost 10 years.

Splashlight2

Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
It also depends on the size of the breed of dog - a great dane averages 8-10 years whereas a chihuahua 12-18 years.

#8

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL that domestic dogs have developed muscles in there brow to "mimic" humans.

Doomncandy

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
*Vine Boom Sound Effect*

#9

TIL that dogs intentionally try to make humans laugh. They understand that laughter means play, and play is positive.

PetLoverGuy1993

Moose
Moose
Dogs have great senses of humor.

#10

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL On PC/console games, about 60% of the female avatars you meet are played by a male player.

28nov2022

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
That's an improvement over 1995, when 95% of women on internet weren't, and 98.6% of internet statistics were plucked out of thin air.

#11

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL the pajamas that we wear today actually have a story behind it. Because during World War I air raids in England, people began donning pajamas rather than nightgowns so they would be ready to sprint outside in broad daylight and still would look presentable.

Lets_Earn26

Rae Ramirez
Rae Ramirez
Funny how the times have changed!!

#12

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL that in 1554 Elizabeth Crofts hid in a wall on Aldersgate Street, where she pretended to be a heavenly voice. Reputedly 17,000 people came to listen to her give out anti-Catholic propaganda.

Kurma-the-Turtle

waddles
waddles
so, if i simply hide in a wall, people will listen to anything i say? FANTASTIC

#13

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL Jonathan Goldsmith, AKA The Most Interesting Man in the World from the Dos Equis commercials, has been an advocate for landmine victim support, has assisted the effort to prevent and cure cancer in dogs, save the Siberian Tiger, and end child sex trafficking in Cambodia.

meep_launcher

Rae Ramirez
Rae Ramirez
So he really is an awesome person??? This made my day

#14

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL After plagiarizing work for his directorial debut, actor Shia LaBeouf plagiarized a public apology from a Yahoo! answers question about plagiarism.

sweaterking6

#15

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL - The Middle Ages had retirement homes, where seniors could buy residence for the rest of their lives at a monastery with food, shelter and clothing included.

fencerman

Rae Ramirez
Rae Ramirez
This should always be a thing, but in about 10 years, it’s going to be bad in America

#16

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL Willie O'Ree, the first black man to play in the NHL, was blind in one eye. It was caused by a ricocheting puck that hit him in the face when he was 18 and he kept it a secret for his entire 21-year career.

PyrowithJared

#17

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL in the 1800’s bananas were seen as “immoral fruit” because of their shape. Fruit companies began issuing postcards of women eating bananas to advertise the fruit wasn’t taboo.

mmmyesplease---

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
In hindsight, a banana in the garden of Eden would’ve been better than an apple.

#18

TIL a “ferocious rabbit” ran amok in Central Park in 1917. He terrorized the sheep in Sheep Meadow, maimed dogs, and fought an orangutan in the zoo.

cy_ko8 Report

Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
they should've gotten the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch

#19

TIL that a thousand years ago Sweden had a guy whose job was to have *ALL* of the law memorized. He was called the Lawspeaker.

Zenquin Report

~blobcow
~blobcow
and there's me forgetting all the math formulae that i was lectured about a minute ago

#20

TIL that the world's largest rodent "Capybara" are so chill to the point that they can form an unlikely friendship with crocodiles.

Lets_Earn26 Report

waddles
waddles
so basically CAPYBARAS ARE FANTASTIC

#21

TIL that in The Shawshank Redemption, when Morgan Freeman’s character is asked “why do they call you Red?” and he responds with “maybe it’s because I’m Irish”. It’s because the character in the novel was a red haired Irish man. They cast Freeman for the part but added the line as a joke.

lettuceandcucumber Report

#22

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL when an American film has more than one writer, an "&" indicates that the screenwriters collaborated on the script. An "and" means they worked independently on separate drafts.

griefofwant , Alex_star Report

#23

TIL That a carbon dioxide bubble in Lake Nyos killed 1,800 people, including livestock and flies. ‘“There were no flies on the dead”; the flies were dead too.’

id31 Report

#24

TIL scientists believe people started wearing clothes between 83k and 170k years ago because that's when clothing lice diverged from head lice.

cwood1973 Report

#25

TIL to finish writing The Hunchback of Notre Dame within an impossible deadline of 6 months, Victor Hugo locked his clothes away, making him unable to go outside and procrastinate which forced him to do anything but finish writing his book.

Old_Sport7920 Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
He also disconnected his internet so he wouldn't be distracted by BP

#26

TIL The Rocky Horror Picture Show is still in limited release after 47 years making it the longest-running theatrical release in film history.

shakeyjake Report

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Also the MOST AWESOME theatrical release in film history!👄

#27

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL the only confirmed case of poisoned Halloween candy was in 1974 when Ronald O'Bryan [unalived] his son Timothy by giving him pixie sticks laced with cyanide to collect insurance money.

Aerron , seventyfourimages Report

#28

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL that Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante went to audition for Frank Zappa's 1988 touring band but left the rehearsal room before actually playing, saying later that " I wanted to be a rock star, do drugs and get girls, and that I wouldn't be able to do that if I was in Zappa's band."

a3poify , Jupshaw Upshaw Report

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
My son took me to see them in Charlotte, NC last September. I have been a big fan since 1990 and never had the chance to see them. They were absolutely fantastic! Had one of the greatest nights and concerts of my life, second to Ozzy (never put anyone ahead of him!) and tied with Slipknot and the Rolling Stones (unable to decide!). Frusciante was AMAZING! Also found out that he's really an incredible singer, too!

#29

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) Today I learned that a rooster was prosecuted in Switzerland for laying eggs and thus, going against the laws of nature in the 15th century and again in the 18th century. The rooster was condemned to be burned alive in public.

askingrytquestions , blueplutothegreat Report

Charl Marx
Charl Marx
15th and 18th century?! That must've been one old rooster!

#30

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL that Sea Urchins are called Sea Urchins because Hedgehogs used to be called Urchins until about the 15th century. Sea Urchins are Ocean Hedgehogs.

visiblecustomer2021 , www.quirkbooks.com Report

waddles
waddles
that makes sea urchins sound really adorable

#31

TIL Crows are a highly intelligent species, which are self-aware just like humans. They are as smart as Gorillas and have a complex brain which has the ability to reason.

DueDoughnut7842 Report

Mark Mark
Mark Mark
So do pigeons, jackdaws, ravens, blackbirds. The list goes on. It's to do with a neuron dense part of their brain called the pallium that does the same thing as our neo cortex.

#32

TIL In 1941 The Germans allowed the British RAF to drop a prosthetic leg by parachute to a Luftwaffe base in France. The Germans were very respectful of Captain Douglas Bader, who was captured after bailing from his plane with only one of his two prosthetic legs. One got stuck in his damaged plane.

aim179 Report

Ariom Dahl
Ariom Dahl
His story is told in 'Reach for the Sky'.

#33

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL about hysterical strength, a display of extreme physical strength by humans, beyond what is believed to be normal. Examples include a woman saved several children by fighting a polar bear and a woman lifting a car high enough to save a person.

Paesano19 , ivanmorenosl Report

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Our brain limits us from using our maximum strength to prevent bone and muscle damages, in a life or death situation that limit often gets lifted

#34

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL One out of every 21 New Yorkers is a millionaire.

BarCzar86 , Pasanheco Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
That's ~4.75% millionaires in New York. Most statistics put the number of American millionaires at around 8.5% of the population. So New York isn't really popular among millionaires? Or very popular among less-than-millionaires? Lies, darn lies, and statistics?

#35

TIL that Michelin once accidentally gave a Michelin star to a small cafe which shared the same name as the actual recipient.

Dylan7230_ Report

#36

TIL in 1575, Don Quixote author Miguel de Cervantes and his brother Rodrigo were captured and enslaved by Barbary Pirates. After two years his family could only afford one ransom, so Rodrigo was freed. Cervantes was freed three years later after a religious charity paid his ransom.

triviafrenzy Report

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Guess who was the family's favorite?

#37

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL Queen Elizabeth I required 600 horse carts to carry everything she needed for her summer excursions to the countryside. She’d stay with the local Nobles, but if their castle was too small, the nobility would get kicked out to make room. Of course you wouldn’t turn her down, or expect payment.

triviafrenzy , luna.folger.edu Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
You could turn her down, but it probably wouldn’t end well for you.

#38

TIL that elephant poaching has steadily decreased in certain African countries causing elephant populations to slowly begin rising.

IanMazgelis Report

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
A combination of several projects made it possible: From cutting tusks over better ranger coverage to the doctrine of shooting poachers first and ask questions later

#39

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL about the thymus, a small (1 oz.) organ behind the sternum that trains new white blood cells to NOT attack the body's own cells. Only 2% survive this rigorous training program; the rest commit suicide to prevent themselves from attacking friendly cells.

Iestwyn , en.wikipedia.org Report

Got hacked lol
Got hacked lol
such devotion to killing themselves. RIP WBCs you will be missed

#40

TIL Wolfgang Mozart had a sister, Maria Anna, who was also an extremely talented child prodigy in music. Sadly, she was prevented from performing as an adult. Many of her compositions have been lost, including one Wolfgang wrote that he was in ‘awe’ of, contributing to her obscurity.

madhatter103 Report

#41

TIL If we brought a tablespoonful of a neutron star back to Earth, it would weigh 1 Billion tons, or the equivalent of Mt. Everest.

bawledannephat Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Better make that just a teaspoon then

#42

TIL Shift work is associated with cognitive decline. Shift work throws of the circadian rhythm which causes hormonal irregularities and various neurobehavioural issues. Decline was seen in processing speed, working memory, psychomotor vigilance, cognitive control, and visual attention.

jamescookenotthatone Report

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Years ago I worked rotating shifts. Two weeks of 7am to 7pm, then 2 weeks of 7pm to 7am. Did it for 2 years and I swear it still affects me! After that, though I was a 3rd shifter for most of 25years with an occasional switch to 6am to 10:30pm Saturday and Sundays only. It would take until Thursday to feel normal after the entire weekend with no sleep hardly. Hated those shifts. Third shift was definitely the time I was made for!

#43

TIL people were drinking beer and eating blue cheese over 2 thousand years ago according to studies of ancient bowel movements discovered in caves.

RainManToothpicks Report

#44

TIL Tolkien assisted on the Oxford Dictionary's first edition, focused on 'W' words waggle to warlock. He "learned more in those two years than in any other"; and certain etymologies continued to puzzle him for years, with many pages of notes written later on 'walrus' for a lecture at Leeds.

PianoCharged Report

#45

TIL Birds can eat rice safely, they don't explode and die. It was a 1996 urban legend that has been spread every wedding season.

Johnny_Venus Report

Mark Mark
Mark Mark
But if you feed tham bread with bicarbonate of soda on it, they DO explode. Basically, birds can't fart.

#46

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL There are more possible iterations of a game of chess than there are atoms in the observable universe.

PhonedVenus21345678 , microgen Report

James Wood
James Wood
And there are several orders of magnitude greater iterations of Scrabble. And that's just with 2 players using the US English dictionary. It's incredible...

#47

TIL ENYA has never gone on a concert tour or even performed a solo concert, despite being Ireland’s best-selling solo artist and 2nd overall behind U2.

byronhadleigh Report

#48

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL about Andy, the goose born with no feet. His owner outfitted him with Nike sneakers to help him stand and move, helping him to become a role model for disabled children before he was [unalived] in 1991 under mysterious circumstances.

Seevian , Jessica Korgie Report

Little My
Little My
I wish they would drop the term ‘unalived’. It’s a fad word and doesn’t read well. Maybe I’m just old though?!…

#49

TIL that New York City is reintroducing millions of oysters into their harbor to help clean the water and create marine habitats. They've been collecting used shells from local restaurants to create new homes for juvenile oysters.

Rexton9 Report

Mark Mark
Mark Mark
There's an American city (forgot which one) that uses mussels to gauge water cleanliness. Mussels will only filter clean water, so if there's a contamination the mussels will close their shells and the water will be shut off until its rectified.

#50

TIL that Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo has "slow lane" checkouts for customers who like to chat with the employees.

TBTabby Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Ah, the ‘kletskassa’ - the chat till.

#51

TIL Babies have about 30,000 taste buds, while adults have only about 10,000.

LOngTimeSQLGuy Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
I want my taste buds back! I want to taste everything!

#52

TIL that you can buy a room on a cruise ship and live on it. You pay a yearly fee and all amenities are provided like normal cruise ships.

Scary_Brother_470 Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
How much would it cost though? 🤔

#53

TIL that gargoyles were meant to scare church-goers, lure pagans, divert water in order to preserve stone walls, and date back to ancient Egypt.

errorists Report

N Miller
N Miller
Theres a difference between a gargoyle and a grotesque.

#54

TIL that although smoking is prohibited on commercial aircraft, the doors of airplane lavatories must have ashtrays to give rule-breakers a safe place to dispose of their cigarettes.

EtOHMartini Report

#55

TIL there was a time when 6 geologists were convicted of manslaughter for failing to predict a deadly earthquake in Italy in 2009. They were later exonerated but faced high levels of shame from the general public afterwards.

JurassicPark9265 Report

#56

TIL beavers are a keystone species, which means they play an important role in ecosystems by modifying the area in a way that is beneficial to plants and animals.

jewkakasaurus Report

#57

TIL that there are male-only species of clams that reproduce by having their sperm fertilize the eggs of other clam species, kicking out most of the egg's DNA.

junkholiday Report

#58

TIL that in the State of Georgia there is a 150-foot-deep canyon that formed due to poor farming practices in the 19th century.

dacrew Report

#59

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL New Mexico is older than regular Mexico by over 250 years. It was not named after the country, but in fact both take their name from the ancient Valley of Mexico which was the heart of the Aztec civilisation.

xe3to , Ron Cogswell Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
So why is it called "New" then? 🤔

#60

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL Pekin, Illinois was named under the mistaken belief that the city is on the opposite side of the globe from from Beijing, China. It is actually opposite the Indian Ocean.

Unleashtheducks , Ammodramus Report

#61

TIL that during Prince's Super Bowl halftime show volunteers accidentally ran over and severed three power cables during the stage set up, so a member of the lighting crew stripped the ends and held the cables in place by hand for the entire 12 minute show in the rain.

kramerica_intern Report

#62

TIL that Anne Frank's stepsister is still alive. Eva Schloss and her family lived in the same apartment block as the Franks, and she often played with Anne and Margot. She and her mother survived Auschwitz, and her mother resumed her friendship with Otto Frank after the war. They married in 1953.

derstherower Report

#63

TIL The autocorrect feature in Excel, which converts certain combinations into dates, has mangled up to 30% of published papers, causing significant issues. As a result, at least 27 gene symbols have been forced to change to prevent further errors from occurring.

greenappletree Report

I Am John
I Am John
Yep, the genes SEPT7 and 14-3-3 are notorious for being automatically converted into dates.

#64

TIL Lego was flirting with bankruptcy, and the release of Bionicle, which accounted for 100% of their profits in 2003, saved them from going under.

lonewolf9378 Report

#65

TIL that during Dean Smith's tenure as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, 96.6% of his players received their degrees and he also helped pioneer desegregation by recruiting their first black scholarship player, Charlie Scott.

astarisaslave Report

#66

TIL Concorde airplane flew so fast, if you left London (or Paris) in the evening flying west towards New York, to the passengers in the plane, the sun would actually appear to begin rising again shortly after reaching cruising speed. The plane flew faster than the Earth's rotation.

PyrowithJared Report

#67

TIL that George Washington signed the 1794 Slave Trade Act, which banned U.S. ships from participating in the Atlantic Slave Trade, as well as forbid the exportation of slaves for foreign sale. It was the first major piece of legislation against slavery passed by the United States government.

HawkeyeTen Report

#68

TIL the Higgs-Boson Particle, aka "the God Particle", was actually called "the Goddamn Particle" by physicists because it was so difficult to detect. Publishers forced the rename, resulting in a confusing tie to religion for the particle which is nearly universally hated by physicists.

whozitsandwhatsits Report

#69

TIL Lacrosse descends from a version played by Native Americans in the 17th century. Games could last several days with as many as 1,000 players per team, on a field with goals up to 6 miles apart. Sticks were so treasured, players were often buried with them upon death.

austinthedeveloper Report

#70

TIL most audio recordings contain a background "mains hum" from electric power grid oscillations that can be matched with grid readings to date the clip to the second it was recorded.

tildenpark Report

#71

TIL Grapefruits were invented in 1693. A man named Captain Shaddock shipped some pomelo seeds to the West Indies, he planted seeds next to some orange trees. After some cross pollination, the grapefruit was born.

iboughtarock Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
If you add some salt to the grapefruit, it cancels out the bitterness and actually makes it taste really nice :)

#72

TIL A Seattle nursing home houses a child care center of 125 tots and is a place where a 5 year old can have playtime and learn with a 95 year old. Children under 5 don't grasp the concept of death so residents dying don't need to be fully explained.

Ok_Copy5217 Report

#73

TIL that the writers on Futurama created and proved a new mathematical theorem as a plot point for a body-switching episode.

rarelyapropos Report

#74

TIL National Geographic editor Bill Garrett was fired from the magazine in 1990 because he wanted to publish more controversial features that raised production costs and stories about AIDS, Exxon Valdez oil spill were published under his direction.

Ok_Copy5217 Report

#75

“Today I Learned”: 110 Interesting Facts About The World That Many Have Just Learned (New Pics) TIL you're completely blind for about 40 minutes a day because of Saccadic masking. Without it, your life would be like watching a constant movie that's filmed with a shaky, handheld camera.

GoatChad , atercorv Report

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Clarification: TIL That this is 40 minutes total, combined. Not a 40 minute interval.

#76

TIL the average annual household income of a Broadway theater attendee is $261,000.

LETS_MAKE_IT_AWKWARD Report

#77

TIL Uwe Hohn is the only person in history to throw a javelin 100m. His world record of 104.8m was declared an "Eternal World Record" as it will likely never be broken due to the IAAF redesigning the javelin in 1986 and resetting the WR to coincide with the change.

HucklecatDontCare Report

#78

TIL scientists don't know what makes the stones curl across the ice in Olympic curling and despite a number of studies, it remains an unsolved mystery for physicists.

unsw Report

Garry Cowan
Garry Cowan
One sport Scotland is actually good at

#79

TIL that following the D-Day invasion the USS Texas intentionally flooded part of itself to allow the ships guns to fire further inland.

Mal_in_America Report

#80

TIL Founding Father and author of the Bill of Rights James Madison stopped the Virginia Assembly from establishing Christianity as the state religion with the help of Thomas Jefferson.

Dvibs420 Report

#81

TIL Hugh Hefner tried countless times to get Raquel Welch to pose nude, and she kept rejecting the offer. Welch did eventually pose for Playboy with her clothes on. Hefner then called her boring, but still had to pay her.

Ok_Copy5217 Report

Moose
Moose
Raquel Welch was many things but she was definitely not "boring"

#82

TIL that in the first edition of the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory novel, The Oompa Loompas were Black pygmies imported from "the deepest and darkest part of the African jungle".

echoesreach Report

#83

TIL that Henry Ford refused for years to make any significant improvements to the Model T. When his designers surprised him with a new prototype, he destroyed it in front of them with his bare hands.

Dega704 Report

#84

TIL that during residency, prospective doctors work around 40-80 hours per week, with some far exceeding that level.

humvee911 Report

#85

TIL That Lewis Carrol's nonsense poem "Jabberwocky" requires great creativity on the part of translators as they need to invent nonsense words that evoke similar feelings to each made-up word in the English original.

andybak Report

#86

TIL dogs can smell up to 100,000 times better than humans due to 300 million olfactory receptors in their noses.

PetLoverGuy1993 Report

#87

TIL that after the American Revolution, British Sir Guy Carleton argued with George Washington who wanted Carleton to return American slaves that Carleton felt obliged to free. Carleton freed the slaves and promised that Britain would compensate the slave owners, but Britain never did.

VengefulMight Report

#88

TIL virtually all communion wafers distributed in churches in the USA are made by one for-profit company (Cavanagh Company).

Specialist_Check Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Proving that you *can* serve both God and Mammon

#89

TIL Claire Danes is considered a persona non grata in the Philippines after making derogatory comments about the country.

IcallBSonthat Report

#90

TIL in 2010, following slumped sales after the Financial Crisis of 2008, Gap decided to redesign their 20-year longstanding logo, costing an estimated $100M. The amount of public backlash was so great, that Gap took the decision to revert back to their old 1990 logo after less than one week.

waitingforthesun92 Report

#91

TIL Vulfpeck was one of the first ever bands to sell out Madison Square Garden without a manager or record label.

BluePinky Report

#92

TIL I learned that in England, there are "wavy" brick fences. This shape uses fewer bricks than a straight wall. The waves' arch support allows the wavy wall to stand strong while a straight wall requires at least two layers of bricks to do the same.

pentacontagon Report

LK
LK
These are known as crinkle crankle or serpentine walls. They are found in Suffolk and East Anglia in England, UK. They are not common. There's also one at the University of Virginia, USA. But the oldest known ones were found in Ancient Egypt.

#93

TIL The USS Indianapolis delivered the enriched uranium and parts for the "Little Boy" atom bomb dropped on Hiroshima, but no one onboard knew the contents of this cargo. The uranium was secretly monitored by a radiologist throughout the trip to make sure the sailors would not be poisoned.

aversionals Report

Moose
Moose
And then, after they delivered the bomb, the ship sank and many of the sailors were devoured by sharks before help could arrive. See Jaws. "Farewell and adieu to ye fair Spanish ladies...."

#94

TIL Jack Valenti, the President of the MPAA, regretted giving South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut an R rating, wishing to have labeled it with the NC-17 rating.

Luigilito Report

#95

TIL Texas A&M University used to have an annual bonfire. In 1999, 12 students died when the Aggie Bonfire collapsed upon them during construction. The deaths led to the end of the tradition as the University faced a series of lawsuits and couldn't afford the expected $2 million per year insurance.

jamescookenotthatone Report

#96

TIL that singer Cass Elliot, better known as 'Mama Cass', did not like her 'Mama' moniker a single bit - to the point where she named her 1973 live album and TV special “Don’t Call Me Mama Anymore.” This is why her solo career in the 1970s is billed as 'Cass Elliot'.

waitingforthesun92 Report

#97

TIL there were no former US presidents alive at the time of NIxon’s resignation.

stoutpourer Report

#98

TIL a South Park video game was completely finished for the Game Boy, but was personally cancelled by Trey Parker and Matt Stone who felt the adult content didn't suit the console. The developers then reskinned the game's artwork, and released it as a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen game.

evilclownattack Report

#99

TIL The most powerful commercial radio station ever was WLW (700KHz AM), which during certain times in the 1930s broadcasted 500kW radiated power. At night, it covered half the globe. Neighbors within the vicinity of the transmitter heard the audio in their pots, pans, and mattresses.

PyrowithJared Report

#100

TIL that Clint Eastwood - at the height of his "silent and violent gunslinger" fame - starred in a big-budget western musical called Paint Your Wagon. At nearly 3 hours long, the film was not well reviewed. Eastwood's song "I Talk to the Trees" was singled out for derision.

ScissorNightRam Report

Ariom Dahl
Ariom Dahl
I loved that movie. Both he and Lee Marvin sang in it. It was fun. Marvin's song was 'I was born under a wand'ring star.' Clint Eastwood also played Rowdy Yates in the very old Western TV series Rawhide. I remember watching it in the 1960s in Australia.

#101

TIL about Goldbach's conjecture, one of the oldest and best-known unsolved problems in mathematics. It states that every even natural number greater than 2 is the sum of two prime numbers. The conjecture remains unproven despite considerable effort.

WouldbeWanderer Report

#102

TIL that ligers (the offspring of a male lion and female tiger) are the largest big cat because, unlike lionesses, female tigers do not possess growth-limiting genes to counter the growth-maximising genes of male lions.

argh-ok Report

#103

TIL that 51% of births are male because female fetuses are more likely to die during pregnancy.

the88doctor Report

#104

TIL Dr. John Harvey Kellogg (of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes) was so enamored of yogurt’s effect on gut health that he promoted a pint of yogurt for his patients: half to be eaten and the other half to be administered via enema.

edjxxxxx Report

Moose
Moose
He was definitely an odd bird.

#105

TIL The Sultan of Brunei owns over 7000 cars and his official car is gold plated Rolls Royce.

Reiisnotaskywalker Report

#106

TIL The thick white rind on the outside of a wheel of brie cheese is actually mold, Penicillum candidum.

Majorpain2006 Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
All cheese crusts are fungi as far as I know.

#107

TIL about Bountygate - a scandal in the NFL during the 2011 season which involved New Orleans Saints players gambling over the severity of injuries they could cause the opposing teams players. The result was the head coach being suspended for a season as he was found to have condoned the behaviour.

theanswar Report

#108

TIL that the founders of video game maker "Acclaim" named their company so it would be listed alphabetically before their former employer "Activision" and before "Accolade" another company founded by ex-Activison employees. Activison itself was founded by ex-Atari employees based on the same logic.

Loki-L Report

LK
LK
This is often seen with taxi companies and plumbers. They choose a name that will put the company at the top of an alphabetic listing. Many people will simply call the first company on the list. I'm a contrary person, so when presented with an alphabetic list, I'll start at the bottom.

#109

TIL It's estimated that after the Civil War, up to 20,000 Confederates emigrated to Brazil from the US South. Today, roughly 260,000 Brazilians descend from these American Confederates.

Vitboi Report

#110

TIL the state of Texas keeps a database of over 500 executed inmate's last words going back to the 1980's.

jab116 Report

