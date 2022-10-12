Even though it is safe to say that the most valuable and memorable lessons are the ones that you go through yourself, it doesn’t hurt to listen to what advice more experienced people can give, especially if it is not that obvious and can prevent serious consequences in the future. That’s why Reddit user oigoabuya asked the internet “What are the lessons you learnt too late in life?” to which people replied with some valuable knowledge.

It’s nicer to learn from others’ mistakes because you don’t need to go through that unpleasant or traumatic experience yourself to realize that you need to make a different decision or act in a different way.

#1 That you can't please everyone so you shouldn't worry about trying to

#2 Never put your education/ job / plans etc on hold for a boyfriend / girlfriend especially while in college, especially when you’re 19.

#3 Happiness is enjoying the things you have, not the things to come.

#4 Look after your knees and your teeth.

#5 That saying NO can save you a lot of trouble down the line.

#6 We all make mistakes, dont dwell on it

#7 People aren't thinking about you even a fraction of the amount you think they're thinking about you.



You're noise in a lifetime of experiences and a busy mind. This is a good thing. It means you can just get what you need from people and not over think it, safe in the knowledge that they'll forget you almost immediately.

#8 Budget save and invest



Boring af but makes a huge difference

#9 You shouldn’t try doing a backflip for the first time when you’re drunk.

#10 Sometimes you can do everything right and still fail.

#11 Your boss is NOT looking out for YOUR best interests. He is looking out for HIS best interests.



Corporate has no loyalty to you. You are just a replaceable cog.



Nice guys rarely get promoted. They just get more responsibility. Semi-aggressive advancement planning and prioritizing the advancement tasks over items specified in job description is about the only way to advance salary faster than what is paid to new hires. Even then jumping ship is usually the best way to advance salary and get more responsibility.

#12 That a death in the family brings out the worst in people.

#13 You can lose a finger wearing a ring.

#14 Just because you're blood related to someone, doesn't mean that you owe them anything. Toxic people are toxic people and you are not required to give them a single ounce of your attention if they are hurting you.

#15 If you don’t drink enough water and are constantly dehydrated, you could get kidney stones

#16 I should have had enough basic self-esteem to realise that, if I can attract (somebody I think is) the most wonderful girl in the world, then I can probably manage to attract another one.



(Rather than stay in a relationship that I knew wasn't making me happy, but at the same time, I didn't think I could ever be any happier.)

#17 I think, oddly, the lesson I learned is that there is no such thing as 'too late in life' - at 26, I was homeless, out of rehab, and broke. Things have changed dramatically for the better.

#18 To become more comfortable being uncomfortable

#19 That flossing really does help.

#20 You shouldn’t care what your high school experience was good or bad or what your classmates think of you because who cares about high school after 18?



If high school was your peak you have a sh**ty life ahead

#21 If you made mistakes, always confront them and the consequences right away. Waiting doesn't make it better, it makes it worse.

#22 Don't bring things home from work.



I had a bad day at work. Came home and got in an argument with my gf about something...and stopped halfway. Yes, she really had done something, but the only reason I got so angry about it was because...I had already been angry, from work. Otherwise i might have just let it go.



From then on I learned to separate work from home. I was 28. I felt like this was a lesson I should have learned earlier.

#23 People will tell you a lot of things, but their actions are what is important. Someone will tell you that they will always be there for you, but that is not guaranteed. They will say they want you to be happy, but then do things that hurt you. Sometimes without knowing, sometimes on purpose, sometimes because they are a coward.

#24 Never allow someone to treat you as their therapist. If they tell you all their problems but get defensive about your simple requests, they are not worth your time.

#25 The value of responsibility, to me it's an ethical thing. Doing the right thing eases your conscience so much more than just doing what you feel like doing. Sure it can be stressful, but you sleep so much better and feel more at ease when you do what you know is right.

#26 1) You are not obliged to love your parents. This is a hard one but some parental behaviours get toxic and you can't possibly keep them happy constantly



2) You are not obliged to constantly help out / listen to people especially when they take too much help / vent to you too much. Let people make mistakes. Let them learn



3) Just because you did well in primary school doesn't mean everything will come to you automatically in life; learn to put real effort into your work



4) A lot of people you meet will be cold, cruel and selfish. You will get used. Life is a constant struggle to avoid being one of those people.

#27 Don't give your 100% on someone if you're not able to give 100% on you.

#28 1) Soul mates aren't a thing. 2) Learn to fight in a relationship without raising your voice and keep a check on your emotions, it's you and your SO against the problem not you against them.

#29 That there IS hope for you to fix your mental health problems. I left things for 10 years not knowing there was decent help to be had. Although to be fair, things have progressed a lot since then

#30 Be patient and wait. It's better to be alone than with someone that doesn't respect you.



No matter how much or good your are to someone, some of them will screw you over.



Always look after yourself first.



Start early with physical hobby and keep fit, you have one body and there is no replay.



If you love someone but they don't love you.. move on. It will hurt like hell but in the long run, you'll be happier.



Giving money doesn't equate to affection, the gratitude will be short lived and you'll only be an ATM to them in the near future.



#31 Live the life in front of you.

#32 Looking back so far, here’s my list of gotta dos:



1. Get a skill. College, intern, trade school, self taught - doesn’t matter. Get a skill.



2. Minimize your debt. Do anything to stave off picking up loans, racking up credit cards. Even with a skill, if half your money goes to paying debt, you’re gonna have a bad time.



3. Don’t chase others (relationships). Be the best you possible. Read. Work out. Think. Be happy by yourself. People like people who have a story to tell. Don’t live through others.

#33 Dental hygeine should have always been a priority. Only really had a few bad years at end of teens/early 20s where I'd go to sleep without brushing teeth every day or go for regular checkups. The cavities are permanent. The crowns I have still feel weird to me ten years later.



To be straight up I think I am also just unlucky with genetics because I know people who don't care for their teeth almost ever and have no problems. But you really don't want to find out which person you are by not staying on top of things.

#34 I know this sounds wrong but hear me out. DONT do what you love for a living, unless it pays well. Research your career path before choosing one and prioritize potential earnings and time off. Do what gets you the most money and benefits with the least amount of time invested. Do what you love in your free time, making it your career can ultimately make you resent it and lose your enthusiasm for the hobby you love most. Almost every job becomes a mundane chore if you do it every day, no matter how much you enjoy it now. I know it’s anecdotal, but, I always loved wrenching on cars. I started tinkering long before I could drive. I’m damn good at it and made a career out of it. The problem is, doing it every day has made me lose interest in doing it for fun. I don’t have cool projects anymore. I see cars as basic transportation now and have no interest in building/modifying anything. The pay isn’t terrible, but it isn’t great either. If I could do it again I’d have kept it as a hobby and gone into a field that is boring but pays for REAL life outside of work. Ultimately work is a means to an end for most people and all of the high minded ideals of “do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life” stuff is b******t. Get that money, retire as soon as you can, and live life to the fullest while you can.

#35 It's always better to do your work immediately rather than putting it off for later.

#36 I don't need many friends. I need self development.

#37 You have to like... actively take care of your body. Health is not a passive measure of avoiding things that are bad for you. It takes time and effort to keep your body working in all the right ways. This doesn't mean just exercising to a point of exhaustion every day, but includes stretching and breathing exercises to make sure you're not staying tense after the workout, and to make sure you're effectively exercising when you do. You have to constantly question proper form and change your ways when you've been doing something improperly. It takes dedication and intelligence. It's not easy and you'll keep telling yourself you live a healthy lifestyle until it's too late.