Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Kim Novak Looks Unrecognizable As She Receives Lifetime Achievement Award At Venice Film Festival
Kim Novak speaking at podium, wearing green outfit, receiving lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kim Novak Looks Unrecognizable As She Receives Lifetime Achievement Award At Venice Film Festival

binitha.j Binitha Jacob
Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Novak commanded the stage as she accepted the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Once the epitome of classic Hollywood glamor, the 92-year-old actress received the special honor in her first major public appearance in a decade.

The very same day, her new biographic documentary Kim Novak’s Vertigo also premiered, revealing the dark secrets of her childhood and why she abandoned Hollywood at the peak of her career.

Highlights
  • Kim Novak was honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
  • The very same day, her new biographic documentary ‘Kim Novak’s Vertigo’ also premiered.
  • “It’s not easy getting old. I’m feeling it’s close to the end,” the actress said in the documentary.
  • She went on to reveal dark experiences from her childhood, including how her mother tried to end her life twice.
RELATED:

    Kim Novak was honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival

    Kim Novak at Venice Film Festival wearing a green and black shawl while receiving a lifetime achievement award.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    “It’s not easy getting old. I’m feeling it’s close to the end,” the actress said in the documentary.

    Netizens fixated on her appearance as she accepted the award at the age of 92.

    “She’s one of the best actresses to ever grace the screen,” read one comment.

    Another asked, “’Why so much cosmetic surgery? She’d be better without it.”

    “A dr that makes someone look like that should lose their license,” read one comment online

    Kim Novak in green and black outfit holding a golden award while posing at Venice Film Festival event.

    Image credits: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

    “She’s clearly had a lot of surgery to avoid looking old,” read another comment.

    Kim’s face has always been a headline-maker, first for her smoldering looks and later for her altered appearance.

    Critics scrutinized her looks during public outings, especially after she attended the Oscars in 2014.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kim Novak smiling in a glamorous lace dress with a fur stole, receiving a lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival.

    Image credits: Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

    “Kim should sue her plastic surgeon!” the current US president wrote on social media at the time.

    The widespread public commentary on her use of cosmetic procedures forced her to address the speculation in an open letter.

    “I’m not going to deny that I had fat injections in my face,” Kim wrote in an open letter in 2014

    Kim Novak holding a Lifetime Achievement Award at Venice Film Festival, wearing a green dress and smiling.

    Image credits: BiennaleChannel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet text criticizing Kim Novak's appearance, mentioning the Joker pull method and comparing to Madonna and Jane Fonda.

    Image credits: Xlovehermadly

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “After my appearance on the Oscars this year, I read all the jabs. I know what Donald Trump and others said, and I’m not going to deny that I had fat injections in my face,” she wrote.

    “They seemed far less invasive than a facelift,” she continued. “It was done in 2012 for the TCM interview special. In my opinion, a person has a right to look as good as they can, and I feel better when I look better.”

    Kim Novak smiling and seated on sand with a colorful towel, evoking memories before her Venice Film Festival Lifetime Award.

    Image credits: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

    Kim Novak looking unrecognizable while receiving a lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival event.

    Image credits: thescrewballgrl

    Back when she began acting, Kim was groomed by Columbia Pictures to be the rival to blonde bombshell Marilyn Monroe, who brought plenty of success to 20th Century Fox.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But Kim would often recoil at the way Marilyn Monroe was packaged to the world.

    Born Marilyn Pauline Novak, Kim was asked to change her name so audiences wouldn’t confuse her with Marilyn Monroe.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, she refused to change her Czech last name or accept the name that was picked out for her by the studio.

    The Hollywood star refused to go by the name the studio heads picked out for her when she was young

    Kim Novak on stage wearing a flowing green and black shawl, receiving a lifetime achievement award at a film festival.

    Image credits: BiennaleChannel

    Kim Novak receiving lifetime achievement award, looking almost unrecognizable at Venice Film Festival event.

    Image credits: LDreeniatnuom

    “I’ve always been Marilyn Novak, not Kim Novak,” she told Deadline in an interview published last week.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “They had another name they picked out for me, and I just wouldn’t accept it. Harry Cohn [co-founder of Columbia Pictures] was livid.”

    “He said, this is the name you are taking, this is who you are. I said, no, I’m not,” she continued.

    “I wasn’t going to have people call me Kit Marlowe, like I was some kitten. I mean, there’s nothing kitten-like or cat-like about me, and I just couldn’t do it. And I’m so glad I didn’t, because keeping the name Novak made me real, to me.”

    Kim Novak in a green dress speaking at a podium during a lifetime achievement award ceremony at Venice Film Festival.

    Image credits: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kim Novak looks unrecognizable and radiant while receiving a lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival.

    Image credits: selfstyledsiren

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She couldn’t make peace with the idea of erasing the history that came with her name Marilyn Novak and taking the made-up name of Kit Marlowe.

    “I had a family, I had roots, and Kit Marlowe had no roots or a family. She was just a made-up pretender. I couldn’t do it. And I’m so glad I stood my ground,” she added.

    In her new documentary, the Vertigo star spoke about how her mom tried to end her life twice

    Kim Novak at Venice Film Festival, appearing unrecognizable while receiving a lifetime achievement award in a dimly lit room.

    Image credits: DogwoofSales

    In her new documentary, Kim spoke about being raised in Depression-era Chicago by a poverty-stricken Czech family.

    “I have been feeling the need to free the memories that have been hiding in the closet of my mind,” she said in the documentary.

    One of the revelations included her mother trying to end her life twice because she couldn’t afford to raise her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: BiennaleChannel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The Depression caused so much hardship. My mother got pregnant and she could not afford a child,” she said in the documentary.

    “She tried to abort me with knitting needles and it failed. So she tried to suffocate me with a pillow,” she added. “I remember fighting to stay alive. I won, I stayed alive, and made it through.”

    Her father didn’t approve of her star power and never said he was proud of her

    Kim Novak holding a lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival while a man in suit applauds beside her.

    Image credits: BiennaleChannel

    The actress recalled how her sister even found her brother’s foetus, which her father kept in a jar in the family’s basement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The foetus, his only son, in the basement. He kept him, she added.

    Kim said her father was never happy about her stardom and hadn’t seen most of her movies.

    When she was around 21 years old, she experienced Hollywood studio heads trying to mold her into someone they could control for their own success.

    Kim Novak in a pink dress appearing unrecognizable while receiving a lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival

    Image credits: BiennaleChannel

    “Every part of my life was controlled,” she said.

    Harry Cohn “called me ‘the fat Pollack,’” she added.

    Kim addressed how she left Hollywood in 1966 and never looked back.

    “When I left I was at the top of my game,” she said.

    “Hollywood swallowed people whole,” she said, referring to the tragic passing of Marilyn Monroe, whose passing at the age of 36 was ruled as a result of possible self-harm.

    “I didn’t want that to happen to me,” Kim added.

    Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    After her Bel Air home was destroyed in a mudslide, she moved to Big Sur and dived into art. She said painting was her “survival mode.”

    In 2021, she spoke to People about her decision to put all her possessions in a van, drive north, and leave Hollywood behind forever.

    “I had to leave to survive,” she told People. “It was a survival issue.”

    “I lost a sense of who I truly was and what I stood for,” she continued. “I fought all the time back in Hollywood to keep my identity, so you do whatever you have to do to hold on to who you are and what you stand for.”

    Kim shared her concerns about the upcoming biopic starring Sydney Sweeney

    Image credits: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan

    Kim spoke about her concerns about the upcoming biopic about her real-life romance with Sammy Davis Jr.

    The film titled Scandalous! will see Sydney Sweeney playing Kim, while British actor David Jonsson will be playing the late star.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t think the relationship was scandalous,” Kim told The Guardian.

    “He’s somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look,” she added. “But I’m concerned they’re going to make it all s****l reasons.”

    If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or suicide ideation, help is available:International Hotlines

    “Imagine leaving Hollywood and still being unforgettable at 92,” a fan said online

    Comment by Arielle Li about Kim Novak looking unrecognizable while receiving Lifetime Achievement Award at Venice Film Festival.

    Comment praising Kim Novak for receiving a well-deserved lifetime achievement award for her outstanding career.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Howard Lee Levine expressing a wish that Kim Novak had stayed in movies in mid life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media from SJ South praising a woman’s charm and elegance, referencing Oscar’s 2014 event.

    Comment by Sherry Vestal criticizing a doctor for making someone look unrecognizable despite their former beauty.

    Comment on social media post by Tanya O'Grady expressing opinion about a facelift related to Kim Novak's look at Venice Film Festival award.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kim Novak looks unrecognizable as she receives a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kim Novak unrecognizable as she receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Venice Film Festival, dressed elegantly on stage.

    Kim Novak receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival, appearing unrecognizable on stage.

    Comment text about Kim Novak’s acting in Vertigo, praising her dual role performance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kim Novak receiving a lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival, looking unrecognizable and elegant on stage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Older Kim Novak at Venice Film Festival receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award, appearing noticeably different after surgery.

    Kim Novak receiving Lifetime Achievement Award at Venice Film Festival, looking significantly changed and unrecognizable.

    Kim Novak appearing unrecognizable while receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kim Novak receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival, looking unrecognizable on stage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kim Novak receiving a lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival, looking unrecognizable and honored on stage.

    Kim Novak receiving Lifetime Achievement Award at Venice Film Festival, appearing dramatically different and unrecognizable.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Sydney sweeney
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do worry about BP contributers never being able to recognise anyone.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do worry about BP contributers never being able to recognise anyone.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT