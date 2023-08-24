Boy’s Mullet Called “Cheddar Wiz” Wins USA Mullet Competition

Hair can tell a lot about a person – their preferences, their style and even their health. Of course, hairstyles tend to go through trend cycles – remember the ’80s when everyone had big bouncy hair? In the 2020s, the mullet is experiencing a renaissance. A lot of men, women and even animals are donning this funky do. The mullet is so prevalent that the USA is hosting its very own Mullet Championship and this year’s winner’s got style. Meet Rory Ehrlich, who is the winner of the Kids’ Mullet Championships with his mullet named “Cheddar Wiz”.

More info: Instagram

“It’s not just a mullet, it’s a lifestyle” states Rory’s bio on the website. That’s a pretty fabulous lifestyle, then!

Image credits: Mullet Champ

This year’s competition of the USA Kids Mullet Championship was a tough one – so many great mullets in one place. But there can be only one champion and that was fabulous Rory from Pennsylvania. His classic mullet style featured spiky hair on top, cropped sides and long hair that falls to his shoulder blades. With an astounding 16,723 votes, Rory was triumphant. His mullet lifestyle began a year ago when he demanded one at the visit to the barbers. His mom was shocked but agreed to it – always ask your mom for hair advice – and that’s how his mullet was born.

On the Mullet Championship website, you can find more about Rory and his mullet. The hilarious description says “You can find his mullet rounding 3rd base with all that shiny ‘cheddar’ blowing in the wind”. What else is Rory up to? “When his mullet is not on the field, it’s out doing farm chores with his cows. Usually paired with homemade jorts, a Philadelphia sports jersey, and a Whiz Wit.”

What’s up with all the strange names? Turns out, mullet names have significance and are culturally relevant. Rory’s “Cheddar Wiz” is a homage to the famous Philly Cheesesteak sandwich and Cheez Whiz. If you don’t know what a “Whiz Wit” is, it’s one of the most popular ways for the Philly Cheesesteak sandwich to be served. Every quirky name has a deep connection to the mullet-rocking individuals and adds uniqueness to their hairstyles. What would be your mullet’s name?

Meet Rory Ehrlich and his mullet called “Cheddar Wiz” – Kids Mullet Champion of 2023

Image credits: Mullet Champ

Image credits: Mullet Champ

Mullets first gained popularity back in the 1980s – I’m telling you, the ’80s were wild, just ask your parents or grandparents and risk witnessing your conservative relative pulling out disco trousers. Over the years, its fame dwindled as the ’90s rolled in and everyone started rocking greaser style or frosted tips – looking at you, Justin Timberlake. Although the ’90s is when this hairstyle got its name – specifically in 1994 after the Beastie Boys released the song called Mullet Head.

In recent years, the mullet steadily climbed back to the charts of popularity – do a quick search of the keyword “mullet” on TikTok and you’d find thousands of videos with mullets of all sorts. Celebrities like Paul Mescal proudly wear the hairstyle to prestigious events, proving that mullets belong on red carpets too.

Often mullets have negative connotations and people make fun of them, adding to the negative stereotype. Luckily, the younger generation are willing to prove everyone wrong. A mullet is a great way to express one’s individuality, push fashion boundaries and overall have more fun with one’s style.

The USA Mullet Championship started back in 2020 and is gaining popularity across the country

Image credits: Mullet Champ

Image credits: Mullet Champ

In a world where trends move faster than ever before, it is hard to find and keep a personal style. Every season different colors, styles and haircuts come out as the “must-have” ones. While it’s easy to buy a sweater in a trendy color, hair is not so easy to change. But why should we? The world is great because it is a colorful, diverse place – if everyone wore the same clothes/hairstyle, our world would resemble a dystopian movie.

Before the rise of the internet, subcultures were a thing. When we hear “goth” or “hippie” we can distinctly see what the members of said subculture look like. Now, it’s less about subcultures and more about aesthetics such as cottagecore, barbiecore or old money aesthetics. It moves fast and we have no idea what they are, but the shops in the mall do know.

While it’s fun to post the trendiest look, does it really represent who we are? Does this style represent our lifestyle? While mullets might look unconventional to some, they are a great example of individuality. All competitors have unique names for their hair, style them differently and they truly represent who they are – nature-loving, jorts-rocking individuals with a good sense of humor, confidence, and style.

With five entry categories – Femullet, men’s, kids, teens and 55+ – everyone has a chance to participate

Image credits: Mullet Champ

Image credits: Mullet Champ

The mullet has gained popularity and is here to stay – at least for the foreseeable future

Image credits: Mullet Champ

The USA Mullet Championship is a great event for likeminded individuals and fans alike. While mullets were (and in some cases, are) a humorous relic of the past decades, they evolved and became a symbol of individuality. It’s great to see young kids and their supportive parents embrace it. And we do enjoy seeing it!

We are excited to see what the future Championships look like – the event is ever growing and attracting more participants from all over the country.

Would you enter it? If you did, what would you name your mullet?

The comments were full of mullet aficionados