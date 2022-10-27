Son Wants Mom To Sell Her House To Be Able To Move To The City, She Disagrees, So He Cancels Her Job Interview

It’s funny how young people rush to grow up, thinking that now they’re going to have the freedom to do what they wish to do and be creators of their own life. Despite this fun side, being an adult is hard as it comes with a lot of responsibilities and obligations. It’s great when there is someone to guide you and support you during that time, but not everyone is that lucky. Maintaining a stable and healthy relationship with your parents once you’re an adult might be harder than it seems. Having this in mind, Reddit user @u/Aita333645___ decided to share the situation she ended up in after having an argument with her son who thought it was a good idea to meddle in his mom’s personal business.

More Info: Reddit

Even though adulthood means that you can do whatever you want with your life, it comes with a lot of responsibilities you can’t run away from

Image credits: Matt Nazario-Miller (not the actual photo)

A 45-year-old woman shared that all her life it was her and her 20-year-old son Chris. She was a single mom who didn’t receive much help from her family when raising her kid. So she did her best to provide him with the things he needed and wanted. The author of the post shared that she was happy to finally be able to buy a house and get her son into college. Everything seemed to be fine until Chris had to go back to living with her as he couldn’t pay his rent anymore.

Reddit user asked people online if she was right for throwing her adult son out of her home after he canceled her job interview

Image credits: Aita333645___

The woman shared that her 20-year-old son started suggesting that she sell the house and move to the city

Image credits: Aita333645___

As the new semester was approaching, the young man started suggesting to his mom that maybe she should sell her house and move to the city, so then he wouldn’t need to pay rent and it would be closer to his school. The woman didn’t like this idea as she loved the area she lived in and she didn’t want this big change. Chris was upset with the answer and kept pushing his mom to just do it. Later the woman explained that she doesn’t want to move because there is a job opportunity waiting for her.

Despite this plan being convenient for her son, the author of the post didn’t feel she should do it

Image credits: Aita333645___

The son didn’t like his mom’s reaction, so he decided it would be right for him to cancel her job interview

Image credits: Aita333645___

Chris misunderstood his mom thinking that this was the reason why she didn’t want to leave. Because of this, he went behind her back and canceled her interview. Soon the author of the post found out what her son did and got mad at him for doing so. OP shared that she felt as if he was doing everything without her even knowing after he suggested that he even will find a potential buyer and she won’t need to do a thing.

The man’s actions made his mom upset and so they got into a fight, after which she asked him to move out

Image credits: Aita333645___

Despite the author of the post standing her ground, her sister didn’t support her decision

Image credits: Aita333645___

This is when the woman showed him some tough love by stating that he is an adult now so he can take his own decisions and perhaps find a job to support himself. The 20-year-old called his mom selfish after which she asked him to leave the house. The author of the post was certain that she did the right thing until her sister started guilt-tripping her and even told her to call her son. Because of this, the woman decided to share the story online to see if what she did was really a jerk move.

A lot of people online agreed with her actions and even suggested that the woman should be more careful with her personal information and change all the passwords, pin numbers, etc., because otherwise, her son might use this information against her. In the comments, the mom revealed that her son’s behavior seemed weird as he never has never been this pushy, which worried her a lot. What is your take on this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

This whole situation made the woman doubt herself, so she asked strangers online for their opinion

Image credits: Scott Granneman (not the actual photo)

Does being raised by a single parent have some kind of impact on a child’s development and determine what kind of person they’ll grow up to be? According to the article published by The Brookings Institution, there are a few reasons why kids who are raised in a single-parent household have it harder than those who live with both parents. It was suggested that families with only one parent present might struggle financially as there is only one source of income. It becomes even harder for those who became parents at a young age and didn’t have the opportunity to seek higher education as they had to take care of their family, perhaps taking jobs that require less qualification, and thus pay lower salaries. This constant struggle also means that such kids will receive less attention from their parents who do all things necessary to provide for their offspring. It was also noted that kids who at some point in their life become a part of a blended family (a parent brings a new mother/father figure) are more likely to experience instability than those who grew up with just one parent if a parent has a pattern of often changing partners.

A lot of Reddit users supported the single mom and even suggested that she take good care of her personal information

Image credits: Aita333645___