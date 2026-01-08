Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Video Of Keanu Reeves “In Pain” While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend smiling at each other on a blue background, linked to ice skating pain and conspiracy theories.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Video Of Keanu Reeves “In Pain” While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
5

22

5

A brief video of Keanu Reeves ice skating with his longtime partner Alexandra Grant has set off a familiar internet storm

While some viewers described the moment as sweet and romantic, others zeroed in on Reeves’ movements on the ice, claiming he looked stiff, uneasy, or even in pain.

These observations quickly reignited long-running speculations about Keanu Reeves’ health and personal life.

Highlights
  • A short ice-skating clip of Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant ignited intense debates online.
  • Viewers questioned why Reeves appeared stiff and uncomfortable on the ice.
  • Old reports about Reeves’ serious knee injury fueled health concerns among netizens.
RELATED:

    Fans fixated on Keanu Reeves’ skating and why he looked uncomfortable

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    The viral video showed Reeves and Grant skating together, seemingly unaware that they were being filmed. For many viewers, however, what truly stuck out was Reeves’ posture and balance while he was skating. 

    One comment questioned his apparent lack of confidence, writing, “Wouldn’t you think he would be more confident on the ice as he was an ice hockey player. It doesn’t matter how long ago that was. It’s like riding a bike. Weird.”

    Such observations quickly snowballed into a broader debate. Some commenters argued that Reeves’ past athletic background should translate into ease on the ice, while others pointed out that decades have passed since his hockey days and that injuries can change everything. 

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: keanusf

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: archiveskeanu

    This was highlighted by a commenter, who stated that, “He has bad knees. He really would’ve been better off if they went swimming it would’ve been better for his knees and his legs.”

    Part of the heightened concern stemmed from reports about Reeves’ health that surfaced before. Back in November, PEOPLE published a behind-the-scenes featurette from Reeves’ film Good Fortune, revealing that the actor fractured his kneecap during production. 

    In the video, Reeves spoke openly about continuing to work despite the injury, saying, “I like dancing, and it’s been fun partnering and, you know, all the moves and hand-offs. I’ve only had two lessons. Kind of getting it.”

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: mstiffanywright

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: grantalexandra

    Director and co-star Aziz Ansari described the severity of the situation, recalling that Reeves’ knee was “bleeding” and that he was “hobbling” around the set. Ansari added, “He just pushed through the pain and he shot everything and we finished the movie.” 

    Reeves later reflected on the recovery process during a podcast appearance, stating, “I was immobilized and wore a brace for basically 10 weeks. I filmed while I had that… But until they pulled the blood out of the capsule, the pain was banana-cakes.”

    Alexandra Grant has been facing criticism from netizens, even as her relationship with Keanu Reeves progressed

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: royal_gator_

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: archiveskeanu

    As the video of the pair went viral, netizens’ attention and ire shifted toward Grant. Some commenters accused her of courting attention or placing Reeves in situations that are physically taxing despite his health. 

    One harsh remark on Instagram claimed, “This woman makes sure that whenever she’s around, there’s a photographer. He seems like her plaything.” 

    Another Instagram user echoed the sentiment, writing, “I’m sorry, but this looks like such a joke to me. Keanu once again isn’t into it, but AG needs to show as she knows the camera is on them. He doesn’t act like himself these days.”

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: Aliceisback2025

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    These criticisms fed into conspiracy theories about the couple that have been circulating online, with some users suggesting the relationship is staged or motivated by publicity. 

    “She uses him for fame and he is under contract to her,” one commenter wrote, while another asked, “Why does he let her make him look like a laughingstock?”

    Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have a long history together

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: dogmaticdecay

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were connected long before their relationship became public. The two worked together as early as 2011 on the book Ode to Happiness, which featured Reeves’ writing and Grant’s illustrations.

    They collaborated quietly for years, though at the time, their connection attracted little attention because it mostly unfolded outside Hollywood. That changed in November 2019, when Reeves and Grant made their first official public appearance as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. 

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: cloclo39343411

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: grantalexandra

    Since then, the pair’s partnership has remained strong, which came to a head last year when rumors emerged suggesting that they had gotten married. Reeves addressed these rumors last October, stating, “Well, that wasn’t the first time. We’ve been going out for a long time.”

    Reeves’ fans seem largely on the same page, with many arguing that conspiracies and speculations don’t really matter, as long as the actor is happy. One supportive comment read, “What really matters is that he is HAPPY! He deserves to be HAPPY! And we should be HAPPY for him!”

    Netizens shared their thoughts about Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant’s ice skating session on social media

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: Erie1331

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: eggsyweggsies

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: Meadows20285961

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: nuggett_ll

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: MissSassbox

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: DasWoelkchen

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: RMDsurveillance

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: ne_tot_Fedot

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: stac48132829

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: BazonskiJoseph

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: fuzzlampreave

    Video Of Keanu Reeves "In Pain" While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

    Image credits: judyshoemaker54

    Celebrities

    gvizzle_74 avatar
    gvizzle_ 74
    gvizzle_ 74
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some bitter people in those comments. i miss when people could do things in public without being recorded. 25 years ago that would have been one guy's "you'll never believe who i saw ice skating" story, and now we're invading people's date nights.

    1
    1point
    reply
    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it's real it's normal for people over 40 to just stretch and injure themselves, let alone over 60. Given he's very fit it's unlikely but we can hope it's just that.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reeves is 61. Of course he's not going to skate as well or quick now as he did in his 20s. He's Canadian, so I'm sure he feels comfortable on ice.

    0
    0points
    reply
    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP, please note (as you are oblivious) Keanu is a global treasure and you are playing with fire with this topic. Go harass Kardashians.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
