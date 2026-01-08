Video Of Keanu Reeves “In Pain” While Ice Skating With Girlfriend Reignites Conspiracy Theories

ADVERTISEMENT

A brief video of Keanu Reeves ice skating with his longtime partner Alexandra Grant has set off a familiar internet storm.

While some viewers described the moment as sweet and romantic, others zeroed in on Reeves’ movements on the ice, claiming he looked stiff, uneasy, or even in pain.

These observations quickly reignited long-running speculations about Keanu Reeves’ health and personal life.

Fans fixated on Keanu Reeves’ skating and why he looked uncomfortable

Image credits: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The viral video showed Reeves and Grant skating together, seemingly unaware that they were being filmed. For many viewers, however, what truly stuck out was Reeves’ posture and balance while he was skating.

One comment questioned his apparent lack of confidence, writing, “Wouldn’t you think he would be more confident on the ice as he was an ice hockey player. It doesn’t matter how long ago that was. It’s like riding a bike. Weird.”

Such observations quickly snowballed into a broader debate. Some commenters argued that Reeves’ past athletic background should translate into ease on the ice, while others pointed out that decades have passed since his hockey days and that injuries can change everything.

Image credits: keanusf

Image credits: archiveskeanu

This was highlighted by a commenter, who stated that, “He has bad knees. He really would’ve been better off if they went swimming it would’ve been better for his knees and his legs.”

Part of the heightened concern stemmed from reports about Reeves’ health that surfaced before. Back in November, PEOPLE published a behind-the-scenes featurette from Reeves’ film Good Fortune, revealing that the actor fractured his kneecap during production.

In the video, Reeves spoke openly about continuing to work despite the injury, saying, “I like dancing, and it’s been fun partnering and, you know, all the moves and hand-offs. I’ve only had two lessons. Kind of getting it.”

Image credits: mstiffanywright

Image credits: grantalexandra

Director and co-star Aziz Ansari described the severity of the situation, recalling that Reeves’ knee was “bleeding” and that he was “hobbling” around the set. Ansari added, “He just pushed through the pain and he shot everything and we finished the movie.”

Reeves later reflected on the recovery process during a podcast appearance, stating, “I was immobilized and wore a brace for basically 10 weeks. I filmed while I had that… But until they pulled the blood out of the capsule, the pain was banana-cakes.”

Alexandra Grant has been facing criticism from netizens, even as her relationship with Keanu Reeves progressed

keanu reeves and girlfriend alexandra grant ice skating ⛸️💞 pic.twitter.com/PLh8J5S6pT — Keanu Reeves Archive (Fan Account) (@archiveskeanu) January 7, 2026

Image credits: royal_gator_

Image credits: archiveskeanu

As the video of the pair went viral, netizens’ attention and ire shifted toward Grant. Some commenters accused her of courting attention or placing Reeves in situations that are physically taxing despite his health.

One harsh remark on Instagram claimed, “This woman makes sure that whenever she’s around, there’s a photographer. He seems like her plaything.”

Another Instagram user echoed the sentiment, writing, “I’m sorry, but this looks like such a joke to me. Keanu once again isn’t into it, but AG needs to show as she knows the camera is on them. He doesn’t act like himself these days.”

Image credits: Aliceisback2025

Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

These criticisms fed into conspiracy theories about the couple that have been circulating online, with some users suggesting the relationship is staged or motivated by publicity.

“She uses him for fame and he is under contract to her,” one commenter wrote, while another asked, “Why does he let her make him look like a laughingstock?”

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have a long history together

Image credits: dogmaticdecay

Image credits: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were connected long before their relationship became public. The two worked together as early as 2011 on the book Ode to Happiness, which featured Reeves’ writing and Grant’s illustrations.

They collaborated quietly for years, though at the time, their connection attracted little attention because it mostly unfolded outside Hollywood. That changed in November 2019, when Reeves and Grant made their first official public appearance as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Image credits: cloclo39343411

keanu reeves and girlfriend alexandra grant ice skating ⛸️💞 pic.twitter.com/8mNq2mKbxk — Keanu Reeves Archive (Fan Account) (@archiveskeanu) January 7, 2026

Image credits: grantalexandra

Since then, the pair’s partnership has remained strong, which came to a head last year when rumors emerged suggesting that they had gotten married. Reeves addressed these rumors last October, stating, “Well, that wasn’t the first time. We’ve been going out for a long time.”

Reeves’ fans seem largely on the same page, with many arguing that conspiracies and speculations don’t really matter, as long as the actor is happy. One supportive comment read, “What really matters is that he is HAPPY! He deserves to be HAPPY! And we should be HAPPY for him!”

Netizens shared their thoughts about Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant’s ice skating session on social media

Image credits: Erie1331

Image credits: eggsyweggsies

Image credits: Meadows20285961

Image credits: nuggett_ll

Image credits: MissSassbox

Image credits: DasWoelkchen

Image credits: RMDsurveillance

Image credits: ne_tot_Fedot

Image credits: stac48132829

Image credits: BazonskiJoseph

Image credits: fuzzlampreave

Image credits: judyshoemaker54

