“How Does She Do It?”: Kate Middleton Goes Viral With No-Hairband Perfect Bun Trick
Royal fans were left in awe after Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, tied her hair back into a neat bun without using a hair tie or even a mirror.
The surprising moment happened during her visit to Marina Mill in Cuxton, where the 43-year-old royal was taking part in a fabric-painting demonstration.
The clip quickly spread across social media, with admirers marveling at her effortless elegance.
- Kate Middleton amazed fans with a hair hack that looks almost magical.
- The Princess of Wales showed her genuine love for textiles during her latest UK visit.
- Royal watchers and fans praised her hands-on spirit during her visit.
Royal fans can’t get over the Princess’s quick and unexpected hair trick
Image credits: Getty/Chris Jackson
The moment unfolded just beforeKate Middleton tried her hand at screen-printing fabric at the family-run mill.
Marina Mill specializes in hand-designing and screen-printing furnishing fabrics, and it has enjoyed a long history of supplying textiles to dozens of royal households.
Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool
These include Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Highgrove, among others, according to theDaily Mail.
During her visit, Kate was asked if she would like to try her hand at fabric printing. The Princess seemed enthusiastic to try out the process, putting on an apron and getting herself ready.
View this post on Instagram
Without fuss, she proceeded to scoop up her long locks and twist them into place, leaving not a strand out of line.
Within hours, clips of the royal’s hair hack were all over social media.
On X, one person wrote, “It’s possible, but never comes out this perfect. She’s a magician.”
Image credits: X/Rebecca English
Another admirer added, “The Princess of Wales just packed her hair effortlessly in front of the world’s cameras. Not one strand is out of place. It is her hair and she’s mastered those beautiful locks.”
Others begged for a tutorial, impressed by how seamlessly she managed the look in such a public setting.
Image credits: MEIRL762347
As one fan summed it up: “We need a tutorial on the hair tied up with no band or clip! Impressed.”
Kate’s visit provided a heartfelt spotlight on British craftsmanship
Just the Princess of Wales effortlessly putting her hair into a bun with no hair ties or clips at all today 💅 pic.twitter.com/N8Tai9HQPg
— Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) September 11, 2025
While the hair trick stole social media’s attention, Kate’s visit carried a deeper purpose: to celebrate Britain’s textile industry.
Kate asked to visit Marina Mill personally, wanting to spotlight the artistry and heritage of local craft that has long been entwined with some of the royal family’s most iconic residences.
Image credits: X/Rebecca English
It was then no surprise that she seemed eager to try fabric painting herself.
As could be seen in footage of her visit, Kate did pretty well, carefully pushing a squeegee across an engraved floral design and repeating the process several times.
“It’s a real labour of love. You can really see it. The customer must really appreciate that. The quality of the work,” she said.
Image credits: Fennergeek
ThePrincess chatted with staff, asking detailed questions about technique and praising the skill required to create such intricate work.
She also reflected on the value of knowing where products come from, comparing it to the transparency people expect from their food.
“The consumer really wants to know how their product is made. When it comes through artistry such as this, a UK company, it’s fantastic to see,” Kate said.
Another video of how to tie your hair up without a band like The Princess of Wales did today in Suffolk ❤️#PrincessCatherinehttps://t.co/NZVrG6gKTBpic.twitter.com/hrcyVs9hVf
— The British Prince (@freedom_007__) September 11, 2025
“When you see everything on this scale, it’s extraordinary.”
Later on, Kate was told that the business wanted to give the fabric she printed to her. “That’s really very kind of you,” the Princess of Wales said.
Kate Middleton has long been interested in textiles and the textile industry
Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool
The visit was just one stop on a day-longtour celebrating UK creativity.
Earlier, Kate toured Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk, where she learned about weaving techniques and admired historic patterns alongside modern designs.
Similar to Marina Mill, Silk Mills also has a very impressive clientele, as it produces premium cloths for top fashion houses, interior designers, and heritage institutions.
Image credits: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo
During her visit, she was shown how historic archive patterns inspire modern designs. She was also shown the facility’s weaving floor, which featured both traditional looms and state-of-the-art machinery.
She also engaged with some of the staff, even parising some of their work as “magical and wonderful.”
Kate’spassion for textiles runs deep. Her paternal ancestors once owned William Lupton & Co, a woollen manufacturer in Leeds.
View this post on Instagram
Palace officials have stated that her ongoing visits to key textile facilities in the country are aimed at celebrating British creativity.
They are also intended to highlight the cultural value of handmade craftsmanship.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Kate Middleton’s hair sorcery and her visit to Britain’s textile masters on social media
Image credits: QLoTII
Image credits: Jlmartin1234
Image credits: The_Countess310
Image credits: MsEconomist
Image credits: WalesRoyals
Image credits: RoyallyBelle_
Image credits: FMcwatts
Image credits: quickbeam71
Image credits: LindsayBayou
Image credits: fosterqueen
Image credits: EnglishMizz
Image credits: Bridget12912050
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Why is it so hard for some people to retain the relatively simple information that we're talking about the Princess of Wales and NOT Kate Middleton let alone KADE Middle? Equally, people should forget about calling Meghan Markle Princess Meghan. She is Princess Henry (Harry's official name) but since the Duchess title takes precedence she is called the Duchess of Sussex.Load More Replies...
Because no sane adult gives a flying fck about her or any other person called Kate middleton, or KADE Middle….
Why is it so hard for some people to retain the relatively simple information that we're talking about the Princess of Wales and NOT Kate Middleton let alone KADE Middle? Equally, people should forget about calling Meghan Markle Princess Meghan. She is Princess Henry (Harry's official name) but since the Duchess title takes precedence she is called the Duchess of Sussex.Load More Replies...
Because no sane adult gives a flying fck about her or any other person called Kate middleton, or KADE Middle….
19
6