Lip Reader Reveals Brigitte Macron’s Words To Kate Middleton During France Visit, Sparking Hilarious Reactions
Brigitte Macron and Kate Middleton engaged in conversation during France visit, lip reader reveals words sparking reactions.
World

Lip Reader Reveals Brigitte Macron’s Words To Kate Middleton During France Visit, Sparking Hilarious Reactions

Lip readers have since weighed in on the recent seen-but-not-heard exchange between the Royal Family, the French President, and First Lady Bridget Macron leading up to the Palace’s State Banquet.

Images of Emanuel and his wife descending the stairs of their presidential jet have filtered through to social media and depict them being greeted by King Charles and his wife Camille, along with his eldest son, Prince William, and his wife, Kate.

Highlights
  • Lip reader Jeremy Freeman claims Brigitte told Kate, “Thank you… it’s good to see you.”
  • Macron joked with King Charles and William about their height; William corrected his father.
  • Social media mocked Kate’s dialogue as a “word salad” and noted Brigitte's “confused” reaction.

The six could be seen exchanging double-cheek air kisses in the typical French fashion and chatting away.

    The internet has its own interpretation of Kate and Bridget Macron’s exchange

    Brigitte Macron and Kate Middleton attending a formal event during France visit with lip reader revealing words.

    Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    The group was photographed alongside the French presidential jet at the RAF Northolt airfield, amid their personal security details, while the blue-uniformed Guard of Honor looked on.

    Of Bridget Macron’s interaction with Kate, Jeremy Freeman, a lip reader, claimed she (the French First Lady) said: “Thank you, thank you very much, thank you… it’s good to see you.”  

    To which Kate responded: “Oh, so good to see you, you look great,” Freeman told the UK Express.

    Brigitte Macron and Kate Middleton during France visit, captured by lip reader sparking hilarious reactions near official aircraft.

    Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

    Social media has seen the footage, and netizens are unable to take it seriously.

    Audiences think Kate was spouting a “word salad” that “confused” the French first lady

    “Brigitte Macron looks so confused listening to Kate mumbling her word salad,” one person noted, in response to a still depicting the French first lady squinting at Kate as she stood with the sun behind her.

    Brigitte Macron and Kate Middleton greeting each other during France visit with lip reader revealing their words.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    “She (Kate) whispered….. ‘I’m a dude,’” joked another.

    “There goes the boney hand and the mumbling. Brigitte looks confused like the rest of us,” observed another.

    Bored Pandareported that another quality the public and experts observed about her was her “cold” demeanor toward her husband when she shunned his attempt to help her down the stairs.

    Brigitte Macron and Kate Middleton engaged in conversation during France visit, captured by lip reader with reactions nearby.

    Image credits: Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    She ignored him, opting instead to grip the side railing. Her offhand manner comes months after she was seen pushing the French president in his face, prompting speculation that their relationship is devolving.  

    Lip readers gave their take on what was said between President Macron, King Charles, and Prince William

    The UK Sun, after speaking to Nicola Hickling, reported that Macron commented on William’s height to Charles.

    Brigitte Macron and Kate Middleton speaking during France visit with lip reader revealing conversation and reactions.

    Image credits: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    “He is incredibly tall,” Macron is reported to have said, to which the 76-year-old monarch responded, “He is very tall. He’s six foot one, he is, ever so.”

    But Charles, according to Hickling, got it wrong, and William was quick to correct his father, saying, “Actually, I’m six feet three inches.”

    Brigitte Macron and Kate Middleton engaged in conversation during a France visit, revealed by lip reader analysis.

    Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

    “Unlike us, we’re short,” Macron responded.

    The pleasantries extended to the state dinner

    The State Dinner was hosted at Windsor Castle, around 25 miles west of the capital, London, overlooking the River Thames.

    Brigitte Macron and Kate Middleton during France visit with lip reader revealing words sparking reactions

    Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

    At the event, Charles read a speech in which he addressed, among others, the French duo again.

    “I recall with such fond memories our visit to France in 2023, when you so graciously hosted us, Monsieur le Président,” he serenaded them.

    He went on to say that much had transpired between then and now, but claimed that the two countries “stood ever closer.” 

    Brigitte Macron speaking with others during France visit, lip reader reveals words to Kate Middleton with reactions.

    Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

    “The Castle in which we meet this evening was begun by my ancestor – and your sometime countryman – William, Duke of Normandy, in the year 1070,” his speech continued.

    This picked an old wound; the French invasion of Britain

    Brigitte Macron and Kate Middleton engaged in conversation during France visit, spotlighted by lip reader analysis.

    Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

    Said William, also known as William the Conqueror, was responsible for the Norman-English society that came into existence in England after he conquered the island country through the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

    The King acknowledged his role in England, describing it as “neither – at least initially – an ‘entente,’ nor especially ‘cordiale,’” but saying that it was the start of a “a thousand years of shared history and culture between our two peoples, which has enriched our two societies beyond measure.”

    Charles used the opportunity to “snub” Harry

    Prince Charles, Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, and Camilla Parker Bowles posing during France visit with lip reader interest.

    Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

    Charles also used the moment to dole out praise for his eldest son, William, after drawing a parallel between him and said ancestry–if only through their names–saying it was appropriate that he lives in the castle.

    The mention, seen in context of the rift between the Royal family and Harry, Charles’ youngest, raised eyebrows, and the fact his name was not mentioned was broadly interpreted as a snub.

    The internet is critical about the meet and greet

    Twitter reply from Archibald Bunker saying You looking for a smack, related to lip reader revealing Brigitte Macron's words.

    Image credits: meathead13234

    Tweet screenshot with a lip reader's hilarious interpretation of Brigitte Macron's words to Kate Middleton during a France visit.

    Image credits: walessupporter_

    Tweet screenshot showing user commenting on lip reader revealing Brigitte Macron's words to Kate Middleton during France visit.

    Image credits: todd_b_396

    Tweet screenshot showing a lip reader revealing Brigitte Macron's words to Kate Middleton during France visit sparking reactions.

    Image credits: harford_ken

    Tweet by Royal Parasite responding to a comment, mentioning hope someone rescued the First Lady during France visit.

    Image credits: DonTrustThem1

    Tweet by Evelina Lombardo reacting to lip reader revealing Brigitte Macron's words to Kate Middleton during France visit, sparking reactions.

    Image credits: LLewin007

    Screenshot of a tweet revealing lip reader's interpretation of Brigitte Macron's words to Kate Middleton during France visit.

    Image credits: sarahw1971

    User comment by Deb Oltmanns criticizing Emmanuel Macron, referencing lip reader context during France visit.

    Comment by Carol Kay Mazorol saying Mme Macron is one creepy woman, related to lip reader reveals Brigitte Macron's words.

    Comment by Deanna Isaacs reading Things dnt look good there on a light blue background with a small profile picture.

    Comment by Jill Phillips saying Pair of clowns with clown emoji on a social media post about lip reader revealing Brigitte Macron's words to Kate Middleton.

    Comment by Stan Lee saying Circus in town again with reaction emojis and two likes shown.

    Facebook comment by Lee Fox asking if she will be able to keep her hands to herself, sparking reactions.

    Comment by Alzariha Marion McKinnon on a social media post, reacting with the text That does not look fun at all.

    Comment by John Lee reacting to Brigitte Macron's words to Kate Middleton during France visit, sparking hilarious reactions.

    Comment about Brigitte Macron expressing frustration during France visit, sparking reactions related to lip reading.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment by Mary Lewis-Basson saying Get rid of her, shown in a social media post with two likes, related to lip reader reveals Brigitte Macron's words to Kate Middleton.

    Comment by Marge Pierpoint in a light blue chat bubble discussing a humorous reaction related to a conversation.

    Comment reading "Mrs Macron looks like a hostage" related to lip reader revealing Brigitte Macron's words to Kate Middleton during France visit.

    gerryhiggins avatar
    Gerry Higgins
    Gerry Higgins
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish the media would STOP calling Princess Catherine "Kate Middleton". That hasn't been her name since 2011. She is Catherine of Wales or Princess of Wales. Her married name is Catherine Mountbatten-Windsor. They didn't call Princess Diana "Diana Spencer" after she married Charles.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dizasterdeb avatar
    Rosie Hamilton
    Rosie Hamilton
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep. The difference with Catherine not being aristocracy, I suspect, as the press did calll Diana, Lady Di for quite some time after her marriage (or Shy Di etc). The media do get stuck on names for some reason!! Diana was also called Princess Diana inaccurately. Catherine shouldn't be called Princess Catherine either if we're going to be picky - she could be called Princess William (like Princess Michael of Kent) but ugh... I'm in complete agreement that they need to stop calling her Kate Middleton. The title is "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales", except in Scotland, where she is styled "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Rothesay"

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    juliebuck avatar
    Julie Buck
    Julie Buck
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would you give a party for someone who totally ripping you off by 3 quarters of a billion.....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To whom? Brigitte didn't speak to anyone by the name "Kate Middleton". To try to keep up, tw3rps

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
