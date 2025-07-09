Lip Reader Reveals Brigitte Macron’s Words To Kate Middleton During France Visit, Sparking Hilarious Reactions
Lip readers have since weighed in on the recent seen-but-not-heard exchange between the Royal Family, the French President, and First Lady Bridget Macron leading up to the Palace’s State Banquet.
Images of Emanuel and his wife descending the stairs of their presidential jet have filtered through to social media and depict them being greeted by King Charles and his wife Camille, along with his eldest son, Prince William, and his wife, Kate.
- Lip reader Jeremy Freeman claims Brigitte told Kate, “Thank you… it’s good to see you.”
- Macron joked with King Charles and William about their height; William corrected his father.
- Social media mocked Kate’s dialogue as a “word salad” and noted Brigitte's “confused” reaction.
The six could be seen exchanging double-cheek air kisses in the typical French fashion and chatting away.
The internet has its own interpretation of Kate and Bridget Macron’s exchange
Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The group was photographed alongside the French presidential jet at the RAF Northolt airfield, amid their personal security details, while the blue-uniformed Guard of Honor looked on.
Of Bridget Macron’s interaction with Kate, Jeremy Freeman, a lip reader, claimed she (the French First Lady) said: “Thank you, thank you very much, thank you… it’s good to see you.”
To which Kate responded: “Oh, so good to see you, you look great,” Freeman told the UK Express.
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
Social media has seen the footage, and netizens are unable to take it seriously.
Audiences think Kate was spouting a “word salad” that “confused” the French first lady
“Brigitte Macron looks so confused listening to Kate mumbling her word salad,” one person noted, in response to a still depicting the French first lady squinting at Kate as she stood with the sun behind her.
Image credits: princeandprincessofwales
“She (Kate) whispered….. ‘I’m a dude,’” joked another.
“There goes the boney hand and the mumbling. Brigitte looks confused like the rest of us,” observed another.
Bored Pandareported that another quality the public and experts observed about her was her “cold” demeanor toward her husband when she shunned his attempt to help her down the stairs.
Image credits: Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool/Getty Images
She ignored him, opting instead to grip the side railing. Her offhand manner comes months after she was seen pushing the French president in his face, prompting speculation that their relationship is devolving.
Lip readers gave their take on what was said between President Macron, King Charles, and Prince William
The UK Sun, after speaking to Nicola Hickling, reported that Macron commented on William’s height to Charles.
Image credits: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images
“He is incredibly tall,” Macron is reported to have said, to which the 76-year-old monarch responded, “He is very tall. He’s six foot one, he is, ever so.”
But Charles, according to Hickling, got it wrong, and William was quick to correct his father, saying, “Actually, I’m six feet three inches.”
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
“Unlike us, we’re short,” Macron responded.
The pleasantries extended to the state dinner
The State Dinner was hosted at Windsor Castle, around 25 miles west of the capital, London, overlooking the River Thames.
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
At the event, Charles read a speech in which he addressed, among others, the French duo again.
“I recall with such fond memories our visit to France in 2023, when you so graciously hosted us, Monsieur le Président,” he serenaded them.
He went on to say that much had transpired between then and now, but claimed that the two countries “stood ever closer.”
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
“The Castle in which we meet this evening was begun by my ancestor – and your sometime countryman – William, Duke of Normandy, in the year 1070,” his speech continued.
This picked an old wound; the French invasion of Britain
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
Said William, also known as William the Conqueror, was responsible for the Norman-English society that came into existence in England after he conquered the island country through the Battle of Hastings in 1066.
The King acknowledged his role in England, describing it as “neither – at least initially – an ‘entente,’ nor especially ‘cordiale,’” but saying that it was the start of a “a thousand years of shared history and culture between our two peoples, which has enriched our two societies beyond measure.”
Charles used the opportunity to “snub” Harry
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
Charles also used the moment to dole out praise for his eldest son, William, after drawing a parallel between him and said ancestry–if only through their names–saying it was appropriate that he lives in the castle.
The mention, seen in context of the rift between the Royal family and Harry, Charles’ youngest, raised eyebrows, and the fact his name was not mentioned was broadly interpreted as a snub.
The internet is critical about the meet and greet
Image credits: meathead13234
Image credits: walessupporter_
Image credits: todd_b_396
Image credits: harford_ken
Image credits: DonTrustThem1
Image credits: LLewin007
Image credits: sarahw1971
Image credits: www.facebook.com
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I wish the media would STOP calling Princess Catherine "Kate Middleton". That hasn't been her name since 2011. She is Catherine of Wales or Princess of Wales. Her married name is Catherine Mountbatten-Windsor. They didn't call Princess Diana "Diana Spencer" after she married Charles.
Yep. The difference with Catherine not being aristocracy, I suspect, as the press did calll Diana, Lady Di for quite some time after her marriage (or Shy Di etc). The media do get stuck on names for some reason!! Diana was also called Princess Diana inaccurately. Catherine shouldn't be called Princess Catherine either if we're going to be picky - she could be called Princess William (like Princess Michael of Kent) but ugh... I'm in complete agreement that they need to stop calling her Kate Middleton. The title is "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales", except in Scotland, where she is styled "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Rothesay"Load More Replies...
Oh, deary me, I must clutch at my pearls! The media is referring to a person by their actual NAME instead of their outdated, impersonal royal title! The world shall end! The center cannot hold! The apocalypse approaches because someone called the Princess of Wales "Kate Middleton" instead of the Princess of Wales!! As a complete aside from my preceding sarcasm, have you considered the fact that maybe Kate HERSELF has requested to be referred to by her NAME and not her TITLE? That perhaps she identifies more as the person she is rather than the title and position she holds? Ah, no, I see that you haven't even considered what SHE may want - it's all about how YOU feel and what YOU want.
It's not her actual name. She was never "Kate" and she ceased to use the name "Middleton" when she married. Would you like to be referred to by another name than your own. I know yanks are generally classless, but don't try to push it on the rest of us
Don't clutch those pearls too tightly, you might choke on them, dear. I respect a woman's choice and Princess Catherine chose to take her husband's family name. Other's might not and that's fine but she did. As for the "outdated" titles, I respect other peoples traditions and heritage even if you do not.
Why would you give a party for someone who totally ripping you off by 3 quarters of a billion.....
To whom? Brigitte didn't speak to anyone by the name "Kate Middleton". To try to keep up, tw3rps
I wish the media would STOP calling Princess Catherine "Kate Middleton". That hasn't been her name since 2011. She is Catherine of Wales or Princess of Wales. Her married name is Catherine Mountbatten-Windsor. They didn't call Princess Diana "Diana Spencer" after she married Charles.
Yep. The difference with Catherine not being aristocracy, I suspect, as the press did calll Diana, Lady Di for quite some time after her marriage (or Shy Di etc). The media do get stuck on names for some reason!! Diana was also called Princess Diana inaccurately. Catherine shouldn't be called Princess Catherine either if we're going to be picky - she could be called Princess William (like Princess Michael of Kent) but ugh... I'm in complete agreement that they need to stop calling her Kate Middleton. The title is "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales", except in Scotland, where she is styled "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Rothesay"Load More Replies...
Oh, deary me, I must clutch at my pearls! The media is referring to a person by their actual NAME instead of their outdated, impersonal royal title! The world shall end! The center cannot hold! The apocalypse approaches because someone called the Princess of Wales "Kate Middleton" instead of the Princess of Wales!! As a complete aside from my preceding sarcasm, have you considered the fact that maybe Kate HERSELF has requested to be referred to by her NAME and not her TITLE? That perhaps she identifies more as the person she is rather than the title and position she holds? Ah, no, I see that you haven't even considered what SHE may want - it's all about how YOU feel and what YOU want.
It's not her actual name. She was never "Kate" and she ceased to use the name "Middleton" when she married. Would you like to be referred to by another name than your own. I know yanks are generally classless, but don't try to push it on the rest of us
Don't clutch those pearls too tightly, you might choke on them, dear. I respect a woman's choice and Princess Catherine chose to take her husband's family name. Other's might not and that's fine but she did. As for the "outdated" titles, I respect other peoples traditions and heritage even if you do not.
Why would you give a party for someone who totally ripping you off by 3 quarters of a billion.....
To whom? Brigitte didn't speak to anyone by the name "Kate Middleton". To try to keep up, tw3rps
22
8