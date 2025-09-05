Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
As Kate Middleton Gets Mocked Over Blonde Hair, Princess Diana’s Hairdresser Slams “Evil” Trolls
Kate Middleton with blonde hair outdoors, as Princess Diana's hairdresser responds to trolls online.
Celebrities, Entertainment

As Kate Middleton Gets Mocked Over Blonde Hair, Princess Diana’s Hairdresser Slams “Evil” Trolls

marinaurman Marina Urman
Entertainment News Writer
Princess Diana’s former hairdresser has blasted “evil” trolls criticizing Kate Middleton for her new blonde hair transformation.

After teasing royal fans with a glimpse of a lighter hair color last month, the Princess of Wales debuted her new do on Thursday (September 4).

Kate was visiting the Natural History Museum in London with her husband, Prince William, and revealed her long, blonde locks, dubbed “regal blondette” by UK media.

Highlights
  • Kate Middleton revealed a new blonde hairstyle, marking a shift from her usual brunette look.
  • Princess Diana’s former hairdresser condemned social media trolls for their comments on Kate’s transformation.
  • Kate’s change may symbolize a fresh start after her tough cancer battle, experts say.

The blonde style is a departure from the traditional brunette look the mom-of-three is known for.

The visit to the London museum’s renovated gardens by the future king and queen was their first joint public appearance in nearly two months.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Princess Diana’s former hairdresser slammed online trolls leaving “evil” comments about Kate Middleton’s new hairstyle

    Kate Middleton smiling in a blue suit as Princess Diana's hairdresser responds to trolls about blonde hair.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

    Kate Middleton standing thoughtfully by a tree outdoors as Princess Diana's hairdresser defends against trolls.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Matt Porteous

    Unfortunately, a group of social media trolls left harsh comments about Kate’s hair, speculating that the Princess of Wales, who revealed last year that she was in remission from cancer, was wearing a wig.

    “Spend some money to buy a decent wig. Come on now. This looks like Party City wigs. Y’all, please get her a black stylist from the States, please,” one person wrote.

    “The blonde makes her look bad, and there is too much unnatural volume because of the extensions,” another critic penned, while a third said the 43-year-old should “pull her wig down a little.”

    The Princess of Wales debuted her blonde do on Thursday

    Kate Middleton with long blonde hair in a white shirt and jacket outside, addressing trolls criticizing her hair color.

    Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

    Amid the wave of hateful remarks about Kate’s transformation, Sam McKnight, who styled Princess Diana’s hair for years, took to his Instagram page to defend the princess.

    “I am shocked, horrified, dismayed, and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today,” he wrote on Thursday. “A woman’s hair is very personal to her, it’s armor, defense, confidence, and so much more.”

    Kate Middleton with blonde hair in a brown blazer and white shirt, hairdresser defends against trolls mocking her look.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang / Getty Images

    Sam continued, “I cannot believe how evil and lacking in any kind of empathy are the comments, the majority made apparently by other women, attacking a vulnerable other young woman, who has no choice, by dint of who she married and the role she took on, to bravely face the public.”

    The hairstylist said he was “sure” that the princess would “rather be away from the public arena.”

    After their summer break, she and Prince William visited the Natural History Museum in London

    Prince William and Kate Middleton posing outdoors with Kate's long blonde hair highlighted amid hairdresser comments on trolls.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

    Comment on social media criticizing Kate Middleton's blonde hair, highlighting backlash from trolls and Princess Diana's hairdresser.

    Comment by Neeka Robertson saying the blonde hair makes her look older and appears to be a wig in an online discussion.

    He went on to praise Kate for representing the UK “brilliantly, quietly, and unselfishly.”

    “Cancer affects individuals differently, but is life-changing for everyone,” Sam concluded. “So FFS LEAVE HER ALONE. SHAME ON YOU.”

    In a video shared on TikTok, Kate smiled after a well-wisher outside the Natural History Museum complimented her, seemingly on her new blonde hairdo, which was styled in voluminous curls.

    “How embarrassing, you’ll make me blush,” she told the royal fan.

    Critics left harsh comments about Kate’s “wig” following her battle with cancer

    @about.london The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum to explore the new nature garden #princewilliam#princeofwales#princessofwales#katemiddleton#royalfamily♬ original sound – about.london

    Carolyn Mair, a British psychologist, suggested that Kate’s change may have been motivated by a desire to leave her painful health battle behind.

    Mair, who noted that hair is an important part of our identity, speculated that the royal may have gone blonde to feel brighter and more energetic.”

    Kate Middleton with brunette hair walking outdoors, holding small objects, with colorful buildings in the background.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

    “Hair is our crowning glory and a symbol of health and femininity,” the expert told Fox News. “Kate might want to make a fresh start by embracing a lighter outlook on life.

    “I don’t know if Princess Kate lost her hair during her treatment, but if she did, she might want to color it blonde as a means of drawing attention to it,” she added. “She may be reclaiming agency and visibility, and leaving her illness behind.”

    The 43-year-old announced last September that she had completed chemotherapy

    Kate Middleton smiling with a man outdoors, captured in a candid moment amid trees and nature.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    Kate Middleton outdoors with long hair, as Princess Diana's hairdresser responds to trolls mocking blonde hair.

    Image credits: Josh Shinner / Instagram

    In March 2024, Kate announced that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery.

    Last September, she revealed that she had completed chemotherapy. Kate is now in remission from cancer, which means that the tumor is no longer detectable in her body.

    During the video, she said her health battle had been “incredibly tough” for her and her family but that it’d left her with a “renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

    Kate Middleton smiling with family outdoors, highlighting discussions about her blonde hair and related hairdresser comments.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

    Neville Tucker, the owner of Neville’s hair salon in Mayville, which was once one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite hair salons, said the princess’s blonde hairdo is “likely to spark a trend where more people are going to be asking for blonde or honey-toned highlights.” 

    Kate’s new hairstyle may be part of  her effort to move past her difficult health battle and feel “brighter and more energetic”

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posing with their three children outdoors, dressed formally for a royal event.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

    Last month, William and Kate announced they were relocating to Windsor Great Park with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

    The family is preparing to leave Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire for Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom property worth an estimated £16.5 million.

    Sources close to the couple told Vanity Fair that they want to leave the difficult memories of the past three years behind and “start afresh.”

    Forest Lodge will reportedly be their “forever home,” they say, adding that they may not want to move when they become King and Queen.

    People continued to comment on the princess’s blonde hairstyle

    Comment criticizing Kate Middleton's blonde hair, favoring her brunette look amid online trolling discussions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Kate Middleton’s blonde hair with visible reactions and a top fan badge.

    Comment by Eliza Funtanilla saying she looks older than her age on a social media post mocking blonde hair.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Kate Middleton’s blonde hair with an eye-rolling emoji.

    Comment on social media saying 100% a wig, related to Kate Middleton and blonde hair trolling controversy.

    Comment saying hair looks strange, highlighting discussion about Kate Middleton's blonde hair and Princess Diana's hairdresser criticizing trolls.

    Comment by April Diamond on social media, discussing hair treatment results with emojis, responding to hair-related topic.

    Facebook comment by Alessandra Dore saying Nice wig though, reacting to discussion about Kate Middleton's blonde hair and trolls.

    Comment by Sharon Schwartz discussing Princess Catherine’s hair color and length preferences amid blonde hair debate.

    Screenshot of a comment by Tami Burdick saying it looks like a wig but is still pretty, relating to Kate Middleton blonde hair.

    Comment by Karen Poirion discussing preference for brunette hair and how it makes eyes stand out more in a social media post about Kate Middleton's blonde hair debate.

    Comment praising Kate Middleton's original chestnut brown hair color amid discussions about her blonde hair.

    Comment from Cynthia DAmbrosia questioning if Kate Middleton’s blonde hair is a wig amid trolls mocking her look.

    Facebook comment from Patsy VA claiming hair is a wig and expressing concern about Kate Middleton’s blonde hair.

    Facebook comment by Ann Patrice Deaver saying it looks like a wig due to the part and fullness, related to Kate Middleton blonde hair.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment describing Maura Neville as a strong, beautiful cancer survivor with heart emojis.

    Comment praising Kate Middleton's strength and freedom to wear blonde hair amid online trolls attacking her.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
