As Kate Middleton Gets Mocked Over Blonde Hair, Princess Diana’s Hairdresser Slams “Evil” Trolls

Princess Diana’s former hairdresser has blasted “evil” trolls criticizing Kate Middleton for her new blonde hair transformation.

After teasing royal fans with a glimpse of a lighter hair color last month, the Princess of Wales debuted her new do on Thursday (September 4).

Kate was visiting the Natural History Museum in London with her husband, Prince William, and revealed her long, blonde locks, dubbed “regal blondette” by UK media.

The blonde style is a departure from the traditional brunette look the mom-of-three is known for.

The visit to the London museum’s renovated gardens by the future king and queen was their first joint public appearance in nearly two months.

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Matt Porteous

Unfortunately, a group of social media trolls left harsh comments about Kate’s hair, speculating that the Princess of Wales, who revealed last year that she was in remission from cancer, was wearing a wig.

“Spend some money to buy a decent wig. Come on now. This looks like Party City wigs. Y’all, please get her a black stylist from the States, please,” one person wrote.

“The blonde makes her look bad, and there is too much unnatural volume because of the extensions,” another critic penned, while a third said the 43-year-old should “pull her wig down a little.”

The Princess of Wales debuted her blonde do on Thursday

Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Amid the wave of hateful remarks about Kate’s transformation, Sam McKnight, who styled Princess Diana’s hair for years, took to his Instagram page to defend the princess.

“I am shocked, horrified, dismayed, and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today,” he wrote on Thursday. “A woman’s hair is very personal to her, it’s armor, defense, confidence, and so much more.”

Image credits: Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Sam continued, “I cannot believe how evil and lacking in any kind of empathy are the comments, the majority made apparently by other women, attacking a vulnerable other young woman, who has no choice, by dint of who she married and the role she took on, to bravely face the public.”

The hairstylist said he was “sure” that the princess would “rather be away from the public arena.”

After their summer break, she and Prince William visited the Natural History Museum in London

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

He went on to praise Kate for representing the UK “brilliantly, quietly, and unselfishly.”

“Cancer affects individuals differently, but is life-changing for everyone,” Sam concluded. “So FFS LEAVE HER ALONE. SHAME ON YOU.”



In a video shared on TikTok, Kate smiled after a well-wisher outside the Natural History Museum complimented her, seemingly on her new blonde hairdo, which was styled in voluminous curls.

“How embarrassing, you’ll make me blush,” she told the royal fan.

Critics left harsh comments about Kate’s “wig” following her battle with cancer

Carolyn Mair, a British psychologist, suggested that Kate’s change may have been motivated by a desire to leave her painful health battle behind.

Mair, who noted that hair is an important part of our identity, speculated that the royal may have gone blonde to feel “brighter and more energetic.”



Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

“Hair is our crowning glory and a symbol of health and femininity,” the expert told Fox News. “Kate might want to make a fresh start by embracing a lighter outlook on life.

“I don’t know if Princess Kate lost her hair during her treatment, but if she did, she might want to color it blonde as a means of drawing attention to it,” she added. “She may be reclaiming agency and visibility, and leaving her illness behind.”

The 43-year-old announced last September that she had completed chemotherapy

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

Image credits: Josh Shinner / Instagram

In March 2024, Kate announced that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Last September, she revealed that she had completed chemotherapy. Kate is now in remission from cancer, which means that the tumor is no longer detectable in her body.

During the video, she said her health battle had been “incredibly tough” for her and her family but that it’d left her with a “renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

Neville Tucker, the owner of Neville’s hair salon in Mayville, which was once one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite hair salons, said the princess’s blonde hairdo is “likely to spark a trend where more people are going to be asking for blonde or honey-toned highlights.”

Kate’s new hairstyle may be part of her effort to move past her difficult health battle and feel “brighter and more energetic”

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

Last month, William and Kate announced they were relocating to Windsor Great Park with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The family is preparing to leave Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire for Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom property worth an estimated £16.5 million.

Sources close to the couple told Vanity Fair that they want to leave the difficult memories of the past three years behind and “start afresh.”

Forest Lodge will reportedly be their “forever home,” they say, adding that they may not want to move when they become King and Queen.



People continued to comment on the princess’s blonde hairstyle

