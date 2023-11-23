You probably know who Joe Biden is, but in case you don’t - he is the 46th and current president of the United States. And on Monday, November 20th, he turned 81. He posted a photo of his celebration on social media.

The most interesting thing about the photo was that the cake was burning. Literally! A fire hazard straight on the president's table!

Biden himself even joked about it in the caption, writing, “Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!”

And folks online took this as a perfect meme format pronto. In a matter of a few days, plenty of hilarious memes were born from this photo.