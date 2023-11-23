Joe Biden’s 81st B-Day Photo Becomes An Endless Source Of Inspiration For Memes, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones
Today, anyone and anything can become a meme. And so, people should be aware of what they post online, as even the most insignificant detail can become a new hot meme if found by the right people.
And even being an important societal figure, such as the president, doesn’t save you from being memefied. Joe Biden can confirm this - one of the most recent photos of him became a mainstream meme just because of how funky the cake looked.
You probably know who Joe Biden is, but in case you don’t - he is the 46th and current president of the United States. And on Monday, November 20th, he turned 81. He posted a photo of his celebration on social media.
The most interesting thing about the photo was that the cake was burning. Literally! A fire hazard straight on the president's table!
Biden himself even joked about it in the caption, writing, “Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!”
And folks online took this as a perfect meme format pronto. In a matter of a few days, plenty of hilarious memes were born from this photo.
According to “Know Your Meme”, the joke that hyped up this meme was posted on X by user @Kylenabecker. In the tweet, they joked that the cake represented America’s current state. Soon, the tweet gained many retweets and likes, which started an avalanche of other memes.
Some people compared the photo to the already meme classic “this is fine” dog. That meme is of a dog trying to convince itself that everything is fine, despite the room around him burning. Essentially, it depicts a denial of acceptance in a hopeless situation. And, well, netizens noted that Biden’s photo has a very similar vibe.
Funnily enough, this isn’t the only time Joe Biden has become a target of meme-makers. He even has his own page on the already mentioned “Know Your Meme” site.
These pages include memes such as “sad Joe Biden”, “Joe Biden eats ice cream” and “prankster Joe Biden”, and so on.
Let’s just say that Joe Biden is not only the president of the US but of memes too.
What do you think - could Joe Biden be called a president of memes? Tell us in the comments! And make sure to vote for your favorite burning cake meme, and let's pick which meme is the hottest one!
I put 50 candles on my mums birthday cake. The wipped cream was like butter when it was time to eat it.
"I am the god of hellfire and I bring you... FIRE" -Joe Biden, probably
