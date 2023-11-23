ADVERTISEMENT

Today, anyone and anything can become a meme. And so, people should be aware of what they post online, as even the most insignificant detail can become a new hot meme if found by the right people. 

And even being an important societal figure, such as the president, doesn’t save you from being memefied. Joe Biden can confirm this - one of the most recent photos of him became a mainstream meme just because of how funky the cake looked. 

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

trippwhitbeck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
paulclarey avatar
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sad thing is, if America votes in Trump, then this will probably be a metaphor for what will happen to their country. I do hope not.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

Afras_Shahnawaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

alex_abads Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

You probably know who Joe Biden is, but in case you don’t - he is the 46th and current president of the United States. And on Monday, November 20th, he turned 81. He posted a photo of his celebration on social media. 

The most interesting thing about the photo was that the cake was burning. Literally! A fire hazard straight on the president's table! 

Biden himself even joked about it in the caption, writing, “Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!”

And folks online took this as a perfect meme format pronto. In a matter of a few days, plenty of hilarious memes were born from this photo.
#4

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

tidalsounds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

VoteDarkBrandon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

@DMNKNLIL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

According to “Know Your Meme”, the joke that hyped up this meme was posted on X by user @Kylenabecker. In the tweet, they joked that the cake represented America’s current state. Soon, the tweet gained many retweets and likes, which started an avalanche of other memes. 

Some people compared the photo to the already meme classic “this is fine” dog. That meme is of a dog trying to convince itself that everything is fine, despite the room around him burning. Essentially, it depicts a denial of acceptance in a hopeless situation. And, well, netizens noted that Biden’s photo has a very similar vibe. 
#7

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

badpositionz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

SamuraiElf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

SomeBitchIIKnow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Funnily enough, this isn’t the only time Joe Biden has become a target of meme-makers. He even has his own page on the already mentioned “Know Your Meme” site. 

These pages include memes such as “sad Joe Biden”, “Joe Biden eats ice cream” and “prankster Joe Biden”, and so on. 

Let’s just say that Joe Biden is not only the president of the US but of memes too. 

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think - could Joe Biden be called a president of memes? Tell us in the comments! And make sure to vote for your favorite burning cake meme, and let's pick which meme is the hottest one! 
#10

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

stinkbutt59 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

swiftietaylor89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

cowboylikeTBDR Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

RDog861 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

AJBM17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

JeffMichielutti Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

uraniumNorth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Monika Pašukonytė
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

soapw1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

SomeGeoffGuy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

ewrwaen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

DTOhl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

PopBase Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

Krush59 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

drrwninglssons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

jarhead1942 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

lucky_burglar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

d3fnotfinn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

JDunlap1974 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

waronpovertyvet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Joe-Biden-81-Birthday-Cake Shares stats

twebra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!