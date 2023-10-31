So, grab your flashlight as we embark on a journey through some of the most infuriating times people have turned spooky fun into terrifying disasters. Explore bizarre incidents carefully collected by the Bored Panda team that remind us of all the things not to do during the spooky season.

Halloween—a night of vampires, ghosts, tricks, and treats—often brings out a naughty side in us. Amidst our spooky celebrations, there are those who want to threaten your fun. Ghastly schemes, from unconventional vegetable treats to stolen decorations, can leave trick-or-treaters shaking their heads in disbelief.

Undoubtedly, the most beloved aspect of Halloween is the glorious amount of candy consumed in a single evening. Not much could ruin it. Maybe except holistic Holly who thinks that her mission is to provide healthy alternatives to the pounds of candy children will be eating that night. Seaweed snacks, organic brown rice “treats” and raisins in a child’s trick-or-treat bucket can seriously earn you a spot on the blacklist of houses to avoid on Halloween. Similarly, getting hard grandma candies or lollipops in clear wrappers can also be a bit of a letdown. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Twix, and M&M’s can significantly enhance your reputation as a neighbor amongst the kids. So it’s entirely up to you whether you ruin Halloween spirits with your mediocre treats or bring joy with quality chocolate candies.

#3 I Took My Kid Trick-Or-Treating Today. There Was A Lady Passing These Out To All The Kids And Saying, "Give This To Your Mom"

#4 Someone Smashed My Daughter's Pumpkin Last Night, So I Did Some Surgery After She Left For School. Frankenpumpkin Lives

When you have a pile of sweets in your possession, the world feels right again. It was definitely not cool when your parents made you hand over your stash, preventing you from binging on it in one sitting or sharing your treasure with siblings who were too young to go trick-or-treating. Looking back, it was probably for the best that you avoided a sugar-induced coma and had to give away the least tasty candies to your sibling. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 An Anti-Vaxxer Group Is Trying To Get People To Pass Out Halloween Candy With This On It

Trunk-or-treat as a trick-or-treat alternative is quite unique, to say the least. This Halloween celebration takes place in a parking lot, where automobile trunks are filled with candy and children go from car to car, collecting sweet treats. Trunk-or-treat removes the joy of kids independently strolling around the neighborhood with their friends at night, shouting “trick or treat”, and feeling excited because they never know what costumes or decorations they’ll see or when they’ll hit the jackpot of full-sized candy bars. It’s best to skip trunk-or-treat if you appreciate the nostalgia and charm of good old Halloween.

#8 I'm In The UK, And My Pumpkins Were Stolen 10 Hours After I Put This Display Together

#10 They Are Going After Halloween
"Attention Satanic Socialists. This is the home of the patriotic Christian family. We work hard and pay taxes. We do not celebrate satan's day. We do not give away free candy to lazy entitled freeloaders. No handouts. Welcome to America. If you want candy get a job. And find Jesus."

Replacing Halloween with JesusWeen or banning these celebrations in schools also detracts from the festive spirit. Today Halloween is considered a holiday for dress-up and fun, especially for children. The religious connotation of Halloween is long gone and we should lighten up, show our creative ideas, and indulge in some candy!

#11 Making Kids Pay For Halloween Candy

"Trick-or-treat

Good day to all you little ghosts + goblins. We're having a life lesson today. Nothing in life is free. I know you may think it is, but at this house, your treats will cost you 0,25. Boo

Parents: you're welcome."

Wrecked holidays don’t bring joy to anyone, so why do people attempt to spoil festivities for others? Some lack empathy and fail to appreciate the significance of bringing happiness to others. Additionally, people might compare themselves to others and feel lacking, which distracts them from enjoying the present. It is also possible that such individuals can feel insecure when the attention isn’t solely on them. All these reasons can lead people to feel bad about themselves and ruin your beloved holidays. ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Halloween Decorations Destroyed
My wife and I proudly display a bunch of skeletons at our home off Derby Square every year, and this morning we awoke—once again—to more property damage. There is no way to know if these folks are locals or just passing through, but please be respectful. We want to help tourists and residents alike enjoy Halloween without all our stuff getting broken. Also, they did this right in front of a security camera with a sign.

#17 Tradition Of Wasting Food And Making My Children Hate Me So That They Don't Write Boring Memoirs About Me

If, for some reason, your Halloween spirit has been impaired or is lacking, here's some advice on how to bring it back from the dead: ADVERTISEMENT Enjoy a scary movie marathon or carve a pumpkin, preferably while doing both at the same time!

Decorate your house with spooky lights, cobwebs, ghosts, bats, or any other haunting decorations you find fitting.

Spend some time this eerie season in the kitchen cooking up some Halloween-themed treats. By following these simple steps, you'll resurrect the Halloween spirit in no time!





#23 On Halloween, Someone Reported This House In Baltimore To The Health Department For Illegally Running A Restaurant Out Of A Residence
"Complaint SR: The complainant states that a restaurant is being run out of this personal residence."



"Observations: The residence had a "human burger" Halloween decoration with a "Bob's Burgers" sign hung as a part of the decorations. No food is being served at the location. The complaint is not confirmed."

#25 I Work At A Sober Living Treatment Program, And These Are Some Of The "Prizes" My Coworker Gave To Our Clients At The Halloween Party Last Week

#34 Decorations Stolen - NYC
I put some decorations up today for Halloween and less than 6 hours later, half are gone. They're just cheap little styrofoam balls with cloth. They're not worth anything - why would someone steal them? This is my first time trying to do decorations, I thought it would be fun for the block. Has anyone else experienced this?

#35 I Carved A Cute Face On My Halloween Pumpkin. A Squirrel Got Into It, And Now It Looks Like This

#36 After Finishing My Third 12-Hour Shift On Halloween Night, I Came Home This Morning To This Lovely Surprise

#38 All Set For Halloween. Then A Contractor Breaks A Water Line And Has To Cut A Hole In My Driveway During Trick-Or-Treating Hours

#48 Disney World Just Released Their Halloween Merchandise. Scalpers Are Already Buying It Up In Stores And Online

#50 For My First Time In A Country Celebrating Halloween, I've Carved A Pumpkin With Friends. It Got Stolen After The Kids Passed

#53 Your Jack-O-Lantern Game Is Strong When Others Covet To The Point Of Theft. Wear It As A Badge Of Honor

#54 Neighbor Karen Gets Triggered By Halloween Decorations
So, my sister enjoys getting into the Halloween spirit and putting creepy decorations in her yard. One of those decorations happens to be a skeleton zombie baby. Well, apparently, this is super inconsiderate because sometimes babies pass away, and this trauma could be relived when someone sees a plastic zombie baby.