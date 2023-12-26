ADVERTISEMENT

Every family has different holiday traditions, right? People who celebrate Christmas like to bake cookies together, decorate the Christmas tree and the house, watch movies or build a gingerbread house. However, speaking about traditions, it’s also quite popular for many to take holiday portraits.

If you haven’t seen it yet, there is a trend going on on TikTok, where people go to JCPenney and take hilariously awkward pictures. If you don’t know what I am talking about - scroll through and take it as a sign for your new holiday tradition.

#1



@tybabeeee






#2



@willlide






#3



@cburkesstudioproductions







If you haven't had the opportunity to go to the mall and have your picture taken, you most probably have seen it in films. You know, it’s not that common anymore, but people online are bringing this trend back!

For The Win shares that before the year 2000, the best photo shoots featured big hair, glasses, teased bangs, and outfits harmonized down to the shoes. Though it made no sense, everything you did in them seemed to work. Now, JCPenney, a retail icon from the 1990s, is leading the trend of these unhinged shoots again!
#4



@maddywatkins92






#5



@daddymalc






#6



@graceo.clock







Also, according to Complex, JCPenney is making money off of the nostalgia and extremely uncomfortable postures that go along with such photo shoots.

In fact, now on TikTok, the hashtag #jcpenneyphotoshoot has collected over 107 million views. My Modern Met shared that the whole photoshoot is about taking your family to the department store and acting out some of the clichés associated with holiday photos. Many people arrived wearing ugly Christmas sweaters, pajamas or matching denim outfits to set the vibe. 
#7



@zlingle






#8



@mariyakatrenyak






#9



@dahliamariie






#10



@justinnuwen







Online users are adoring these videos, which show not only the final results of this photoshoot but also the hilarious behind-the-scenes moments, complete with odd poses, laughter and reactions. People do these photoshoots with their friends, siblings or partners - and as you can see, every one of them is hilarious! 

It's not only a wonderful way to make lasting memories, but a great gift idea for your parents or friends! Who wouldn’t love to see their parents' reaction and have a good laugh at the Christmas table?!

#11



@thefashionwordsmith






#12



@tammythuy






#13



/@cullen.yk







So, guys, if you were looking for a sign about how to make these holidays even more memorable - here it is!

Enjoy these cringey photos and upvote your favorite ones!
#14



@shylagamez






#15



@mackenzieabeaty






#16



@katebkane






#17



@kyleigh.beck






#18



@alicia.sonia






#19



@taylorloren04






#20



@notpeter1






#21



@gfreeee3






#22



@tammythuy






#23



@liftedbyken






#24



@cayden.sizelove






#25



@itzdawany






#26



@wescoastpr






#27



@brittcue






#28



@ashlllley___






#29



@zaygrande_






#30



@katie.sabrina






#31



@kiaramarie55






#32



@maenovakoski






#33



@nanardone






#34



@paigeecummings






#35



@soylea._






#36



@teriwoooo






#37



@janaeee0






