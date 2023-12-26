ADVERTISEMENT

Every family has different holiday traditions, right? People who celebrate Christmas like to bake cookies together, decorate the Christmas tree and the house, watch movies or build a gingerbread house. However, speaking about traditions, it’s also quite popular for many to take holiday portraits.

If you haven’t seen it yet, there is a trend going on on TikTok, where people go to JCPenney and take hilariously awkward pictures. If you don’t know what I am talking about - scroll through and take it as a sign for your new holiday tradition.