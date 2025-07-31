Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Cried”: Jason Momoa Floors Fans After Shaving Off Iconic Beard For The First Time In Years
Jason Momoa with long hair and beard at a formal event, showing his iconic look before shaving it off.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“I Cried”: Jason Momoa Floors Fans After Shaving Off Iconic Beard For The First Time In Years

Oops, he did it again. Jason Momoa has shaved off his iconic facial hair, much to the dismay of fans, and maybe himself.

It’s not the first time he’s stunned the public with his lack of a beard. But every time he does it, it’s still surprising and causes lots of chatter.

The impetus this time was the same as last: Momoa is preparing for his role in Dune: Part Three. He’s also promoting his closed-loop water and bottling system.  

Highlights
  • Jason Momoa, known for his long locks and flowing beard, has taken a pair of clippers to his face to remove his facial hair for the first time in six years.
  • Momoa says he shaved for one of the new movies he’s in, ‘Dune: Part Three,’ and to bring attention to his closed-loop bottled water company.
  • Momoa opened up about reprising his role for the franchise and how it feels to have his son on set.
RELATED:

    Jason Momoa shows himself shaving off his iconic beard while promoting his water company

    Jason Momoa in a black tuxedo with long hair and beard attending a red carpet event, capturing fans' shocked reaction.

    Image credits: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

    Jason Momoa without iconic beard holding a blue box with two gold bottles outdoors near greenery.

    Image credits: prideofgypsies

    In a recently posted social media video, we see 45-year-old Momoa standing near a tree with an electric razor.

    The video starts with the reveal. Momoa strokes his freshly shorn face and says, “Goddamnit, I hate it.”

    The video then shows images of Momoa’s water bottling company, Mananalu.

    Jason Momoa shaving off his iconic beard for the first time in years, surprising and floored fans.

    Image credits: prideofgypsies

    “I think it’s been about six years, maybe a little more, since I did Dune, and what was really special about that, is that’s when I started launching Mananalu,” he said, referring to the water company that he runs.

    “At the time, we were one of the first to release the aluminum bottle,” he continued, explaining how now, six years later, his company is thriving. 

    Momoa explained how his company can now operate in a closed-loop system    

    Jason Momoa shaving off his iconic beard outdoors, surprising fans with a dramatic new look for the first time in years.

    Image credits: prideofgypsies

    Alt text: Fan reaction expressing emotions after Jason Momoa shaved off his iconic beard for the first time in years

    He explained that Mananalu will now be partnering with a company called Boomerang, which created a device to clean and sterilize the aluminum bottles for reuse.

    “And the goal now, as we partner with Boomerang, is that we have a closed-loop system. The goal is to eliminate waste, and cut down on all the emissions,” Momoa said while talking about bringing an end to single-use plastics. 

    The video continues with Momoa talking about the release of Dune: Part Three, in which he reprises his role of Duncan Idaho. 

    Jason Momoa close-up portrait with clean-shaven face, showing intense expression after shaving iconic beard.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Comment about Villeneuve doing Dune 3 and James Bond delay posted by Martin Sauvageau with reaction icons below.

    “This is the kick off. Dune: Part Three. And I want to tell you guys, and inform people that Mananalu, powered by Boomerang, is out there and trying to make change. Ahhhh, only for you Dennis,” he cooed, referring to the name of the film’s director, Dennis Villeneuve.

    Then he stops to look at his face. By this point, he’s shaved off half his goatee. He looks at the camera with a big smile and laughs.

    Its not the first, second, or even third time he’s been clean-shaven

    Image credits: prideofgypsies

    Comment by Essie Giarrusso suggesting Jason Momoa might be trying to look younger for Adria Arjona after shaving his beard.

    It’s not the first time Momoa’s freshly shorn face has made headlines. Or even the second. In 2019, the actor famously shaved his beard, again, to promote his non-plastic water bottling company. 

    In a video he posted at the time, we see the then-39-year-old walking through a litter-strewn terrain.  

    Jason Momoa close-up outdoors wearing a green cap, showing a trimmed beard after shaving his iconic facial hair for fans.

    Image credits: prideofgypsies

    Comment by Melanie Florence about the heat, mentioning it’s 120 degrees outside with a flushed face emoji.

    “I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet,” he wrote in the caption.

    “Let’s make the switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum. Water in cans, not plastic,” the video’s caption read.

    At the time, after having gained fame for his roles in Game of Thrones and Aquaman, the public was stunned to see him without his famous bearded look.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

    But that still wasn’t the first time he shaved.

    News articles from 2019 note that even prior, in 2011, Momoa had gone clean-shaven.

    According to an article from NBC’s Today Show, “Back in 2011, filmgoers got a chance to see his strong jawline when he played the smooth-chinned titular character in ‘Conan the Barbarian.’”

    So being hairless is nothing new for Momoa.

    Momoa’s son, Nakoa-Wolf, has also been cast in Dune: Part Three 

    Jason Momoa with beard wearing sunglasses and a tropical shirt outdoors with palm trees and water in the background

    Image credits: KHON2 News

    Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three includes several returning cast members, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh.

    But one newcomer to the franchise is especially close to Momoa, his son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa.

    The 16-year-old son of Momoa and Lisa Bonet will play Leto II, twin to Ghanima, both being children to the characters of Paul Atreides and Chani in the film.

    Image credits: AppleTV

    Speaking to Extra earlier this year about his son joining the film, Momoa said Nakoa-Wolf would be in for “a rude awakening.” 

    “He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him,” Momoa told the publication.

    Momoa has been keeping busy with other projects as well. He plays a leading role in Chief of War, a series that explores the history of the unification of the Hawaiian Islands from an indigenous perspective.  

    The nine-part series airs on Apple TV+ on August 1st.

    Netizens who’ve never seen Jason Momoa without a beard have mixed reactions 

    Comment on social media saying he looks like Steven Segal, reacting to Jason Momoa shaving off iconic beard.

    Comment from Ashley Cheyenne reacting to Jason Momoa shaving off his iconic beard for the first time in years.

    Comment from Amy Simpson reacting to Jason Momoa shaving off his iconic beard, looking totally different.

    Comment saying Grow it back please from Kerri Ellen in a social media post about Jason Momoa shaving off iconic beard

    Comment by Alexandra Cervantes about Jason Momoa needing to grow his beard back after shaving it off.

    Jamie Clark’s comment saying looks like a redneck on a light blue background with reaction emojis below

    Comment by Bruce Cayer humorously referencing Jason Momoa shaving off his iconic beard, nicknaming him AquaVelvaman.

    Comment by Thomas Mayo stating disbelief and referencing Kid Rock, on a social media post with reactions visible.

    Jason Momoa without his iconic beard, surprising fans with a clean-shaven look for the first time in years.

    Comment from Jay Wade expressing surprise about Jason Momoa’s shaved chin, relating to the iconic beard removal.

    Jason Momoa without his iconic beard, showing a clean-shaven look that surprised and floored fans worldwide.

    Comment from Karen Waters expressing relief and approval after Jason Momoa shaved off his iconic beard.

    Comment from Kerri Lukaszyk expressing preference for Jason Momoa without his iconic beard after shaving it off.

    Jason Momoa without his iconic beard, surprising fans with a fresh clean-shaven look after years.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
