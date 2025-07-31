“I Cried”: Jason Momoa Floors Fans After Shaving Off Iconic Beard For The First Time In Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Oops, he did it again. Jason Momoa has shaved off his iconic facial hair, much to the dismay of fans, and maybe himself.

It’s not the first time he’s stunned the public with his lack of a beard. But every time he does it, it’s still surprising and causes lots of chatter.

The impetus this time was the same as last: Momoa is preparing for his role in Dune: Part Three. He’s also promoting his closed-loop water and bottling system.

Highlights Jason Momoa, known for his long locks and flowing beard, has taken a pair of clippers to his face to remove his facial hair for the first time in six years.

Momoa says he shaved for one of the new movies he’s in, ‘Dune: Part Three,’ and to bring attention to his closed-loop bottled water company.

Momoa opened up about reprising his role for the franchise and how it feels to have his son on set.

Jason Momoa shows himself shaving off his iconic beard while promoting his water company

Image credits: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Image credits: prideofgypsies

In a recently posted social media video, we see 45-year-old Momoa standing near a tree with an electric razor.

The video starts with the reveal. Momoa strokes his freshly shorn face and says, “Goddamnit, I hate it.”

The video then shows images of Momoa’s water bottling company, Mananalu.

Image credits: prideofgypsies

“I think it’s been about six years, maybe a little more, since I did Dune, and what was really special about that, is that’s when I started launching Mananalu,” he said, referring to the water company that he runs.

“At the time, we were one of the first to release the aluminum bottle,” he continued, explaining how now, six years later, his company is thriving.

Momoa explained how his company can now operate in a closed-loop system

Image credits: prideofgypsies

He explained that Mananalu will now be partnering with a company called Boomerang, which created a device to clean and sterilize the aluminum bottles for reuse.

“And the goal now, as we partner with Boomerang, is that we have a closed-loop system. The goal is to eliminate waste, and cut down on all the emissions,” Momoa said while talking about bringing an end to single-use plastics.

The video continues with Momoa talking about the release of Dune: Part Three, in which he reprises his role of Duncan Idaho.

Image credits: Netflix

“This is the kick off. Dune: Part Three. And I want to tell you guys, and inform people that Mananalu, powered by Boomerang, is out there and trying to make change. Ahhhh, only for you Dennis,” he cooed, referring to the name of the film’s director, Dennis Villeneuve.

Then he stops to look at his face. By this point, he’s shaved off half his goatee. He looks at the camera with a big smile and laughs.

It’s not the first, second, or even third time he’s been clean-shaven

Image credits: prideofgypsies

It’s not the first time Momoa’s freshly shorn face has made headlines. Or even the second. In 2019, the actor famously shaved his beard, again, to promote his non-plastic water bottling company.

In a video he posted at the time, we see the then-39-year-old walking through a litter-strewn terrain.

Image credits: prideofgypsies

“I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet,” he wrote in the caption.

“Let’s make the switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum. Water in cans, not plastic,” the video’s caption read.

At the time, after having gained fame for his roles in Game of Thrones and Aquaman, the public was stunned to see him without his famous bearded look.

But that still wasn’t the first time he shaved.

News articles from 2019 note that even prior, in 2011, Momoa had gone clean-shaven.

According to an article from NBC’s Today Show, “Back in 2011, filmgoers got a chance to see his strong jawline when he played the smooth-chinned titular character in ‘Conan the Barbarian.’”

So being hairless is nothing new for Momoa.

Momoa’s son, Nakoa-Wolf, has also been cast in Dune: Part Three

Share icon

Image credits: KHON2 News

Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three includes several returning cast members, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh.

But one newcomer to the franchise is especially close to Momoa, his son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa.

The 16-year-old son of Momoa and Lisa Bonet will play Leto II, twin to Ghanima, both being children to the characters of Paul Atreides and Chani in the film.

Image credits: AppleTV

Speaking to Extra earlier this year about his son joining the film, Momoa said Nakoa-Wolf would be in for “a rude awakening.”

“He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him,” Momoa told the publication.

Momoa has been keeping busy with other projects as well. He plays a leading role in Chief of War, a series that explores the history of the unification of the Hawaiian Islands from an indigenous perspective.

The nine-part series airs on Apple TV+ on August 1st.

Netizens who’ve never seen Jason Momoa without a beard have mixed reactions

