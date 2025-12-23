“Poetic Justice”: Jake Paul’s Broken Jaw Has Become The Internet’s Latest Punchline
Jake Paul’s broken jaw has quickly become a source of online mockery after he was knocked out by Anthony Joshua on December 19.
Following his sixth-round TKO loss at the Kaseya Center in Miami, the YouTuber-turned-boxer shared several post-fight updates across social media, which turned into viral punchlines.
Paul shared graphic images including hospital photos and X-rays, confirming the severity of the injury. In one post from a hospital bed, he wrote, “The after effects of Jake Paul’s broken jaw,” showing his visible swelling and bruising.
Paul’s broken jaw was fitted with two titanium plates, and several teeth were removed.
Jake Paul faced Anthony Joshua in a heavily mismatched heavyweight bout
Image credits: Getty/Megan Briggs
From the beginning, the bout drew criticism due to the size and experience gap between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua.
The former two-time unified heavyweight champion outweighed Paul by nearly 27 pounds and stood 5 inches taller, raising concerns about the competitive balance of the fight.
Image credits: jakepaul
Despite the doubts, Paul aggressively promoted the fight, comparing it to past upsets and vowing to prove himself against a world champion. The build-up featured heated exchanges and a series of warnings from Joshua.
Image credits: Getty/JC Ruiz – PA Images
“Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face,” said Joshua.
Those concerns appeared justified when Joshua secured a victory and left the 28-year-old hospitalized with a broken jaw.
Image credits: Getty/JC Ruiz – PA Images
Online reactions quickly called out his loss as one wrote, “Jake Paul went out there live on Netflix, proceeded to box the most embarrassing match the sport may have ever seen, took a fat L via TKO, and got his jaw broken in the process. Poetic justice at its finest.”
Image credits: jakepaul
Image credits: jakepaul
Another added, “That’s what happens when you fight a real boxer. Not a washed up MMA fighter or a senior citizen,” referring to Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Mike Tyson.
Jake Paul is already planning a return to the ring after a double jaw fracture
The moment Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out! #JakeJoshuapic.twitter.com/TiP0ovbpzf
— Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025
Following the loss, Jake Paul documented the extent of the injury while acknowledging he is already eyeing his next opponent.
Hiscomments came days after he underwent surgery to repair two fractures in his jaw.
Image credits: Netflix/Ed Mulholland
In one post, he framed the setback as temporary, emphasizing that he intends to continue boxing and invited his fans to suggest potential opponents.
“Great experience. I love this sport. Time to rest, recover, and return to cruiserweight. Who do you want to see me fight?” he wrote.
Image credits: vulcanstudionft
Image credits: Getty/JC Ruiz – PA Images
In another post, he called out Canelo Alvarez for a further challenge. Alvarez is a former four-weight champion and ex-undisputed super-middleweight kingpin. “Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days.”
Netizens lauded Jake Paul’s courage to step into the ring with a heavyweight champion
Image credits: woosupreme_
Image credits: StrongHedge
While much of the internet mocked Jake Paul and the outcome, a section of netizens lauded him.
Image credits: jakepaul
“No matter what people say, I respect you fr. Moving up to heavyweight, taking on a fighter like that on four weeks’ notice and lasting six rounds is more impressive than people think,” said one user.
me liking every jake paul hate tweet on the timeline #JakeJoshuapic.twitter.com/7uJilcgs6R
— ່ (@tylerduran21) December 20, 2025
Another added, “I think we should give Jake a clap. Because 95% of men don’t even have the courage to go head-to-head with Joshua.”
Jake Paul’s associate defended the social media star, downplaying the severity of the injury
Image credits: leaf_swan
Image credits: RossIsClutch
According to Most Valuable Promotions, a boxing promotion company established by Jake Paul and his advisor and CEO Nakisa Bidarian, jaw fractures are not unusual in boxing or MMA.
Jake Paul went out there live on Netflix, proceeded to box the most embarrassing match the sport may have ever seen, took a fat L via TKO, and got his jaw broken in the process. All while wearing Hulk Hogan inspired gear. Poetic justice at its finest🙂↕️pic.twitter.com/yUYnj1Iquu
— Toni ☃️ (@punkertoni) December 20, 2025
“A broken jaw is very common in sports, particularly in boxing or MMA. The recovery time is four to six weeks,” said Bidarian.
Image credits: WolfeRiderX
Jake Paul later thanked the medical team at Miami University Hospital, calling them “gracious and caring.” He also noted that he’s dealing with pain and stiffness and will remain on a liquid diet for seven days.
Image credits: QA_aall
Medical professionals note that the insertion of titanium plates is the standard treatment for jaw fractures, helping stabilize the bone and allow proper healing.
@nakiya_moran bro was getting pounced on #jakepaul#anthonyjoshua#boxing#viral#fight♬ sonido original – 🐾𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡🐾
Patients are typically advised to limit jaw movement, follow strict dietary restrictions, and undergo close monitoring before returning to physical activity.
Image credits: waltermasterson
Image credits: jakepaul
Paul continues to post updates on social media, keeping fans informed about his recovery process while he remains sidelined from the ring.
“This is what happens when you don’t fight older retired people,” wrote one netizen
I think the Paul brothers were the first "influencers"/"YouTubers" that I actually actively hated (after hearing about the incident in the forest in Japan.) They're both disrespectful, self-centered (worse than usual), have "Main Character syndrome", and are both completely devoid of human empathy and sympathy. At first I kind of could semi-explain it by saying "they're young, we all do stupid and insensitive things when we're young", but now they're no longer young and they're STILL doing this kind of stuff. Neither Paul brother is a nice or good person. Most "influencers" and "YouTubers" are somewhat self-centered and narcissistic by nature and definition, but they are truly actually cráppy people as well. Obviously the irony is not lost on me that I am taking the time and effort out to comment on someone I clearly dislike, but as Nelson from the Simpsons put it best: "HA HAW!"
100% I mean, social media is a narcissist's ultimate playground, when you think about it. But I feel ya, these lads are just trash. And really, they're quite stupid. Just dümb-a*s narcissistic trash.
Of course he lost. He never stood a chance and he's lucky he only got a broken jaw. Joshua is a 2 x heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist. Paul couldn't even beat Tommy Fury. Yeah, he beat Mike Tyson (on points) but Tyson is 30 years older than him. The only reason he managed to go six rounds was because he was running round the ring like his a**e was on fire, and because Joshua has probably been told to drag it out a bit to make the audience feel they're getting their moneys worth.
I actually cackled out loud, in full-on witch mode, when I saw clips of him GRABBING Anthony Joshua's legs during the fight. Did L'il Jakie forget which sport he was actually participating in? Did he think it was an MMA bout? lol XD And yeah, ALL of Paul's boxing "wins" are against either completely inexperienced opponents (aka "tomato cans") or much older men (10-20+ years older than him.) 7 out of his 12 "wins" were against opponents who were NOT PROFESSIONAL BOXERS (Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, Nathaniel Robinson, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Mike Perry, and "AnEsonGib".) Paul is a joke as a "boxer".Load More Replies...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Hate the guy to for his yt stuff but he's only lost 2 times out of 24 fights. He's pretty good
He's only had 14 fights, NOT 24. And how many of those 12 "wins" were against tomato cans and/or opponents twice his age? Go ahead and check, I'll wait here.
My two favorite moments from that fight, Anthony Joshua knocking Jake Paul out and breaking his jaw. Beautiful. Could not have happened to a more deserving slime ball like Jake. The Cherry on top and in my opinion the classiest thing, Anthony Apologized to Jake and Logan's Mother after the fight, He did not have to do that, but all class he did it anyway. I tip my hat to him.
