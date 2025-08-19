Jake Paul Smashes Logan Paul’s Wedding Cake In Bizarre Viral Clip

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Paul’s wedding to Nina Agdal was meant to be a glamorous celebration on the shores of Lake Como, but his younger brother Jake Paul made sure the night included a bizarre spectacle.

In a video that quickly spread online, Jake could be seen punching and smashing his brother’s extravagant three-tier wedding cake during the reception.

The clip left guests laughing in disbelief and the internet divided over whether the stunt was funny or just plain disrespectful.

RELATED:

Jake had tears during his brother’s wedding ceremony, then he brought the chaos

Share icon

Image credits: loganpaul/Instagram

The ceremony itself was full of heartfelt moments, with Jake even admitting on social media that “I’ve seriously been crying” when he watched his brother tie the knot with his partner.

Highlights Jake Paul shocked netizens by smashing his brother Logan Paul’s wedding cake at a lavish Lake Como reception.

Guests cheered while the bride, Nina Agdal, was nowhere in sight during the chaotic display.

Social media users called the stunt “embarrassing,” with some sympathizing with the pastry chef and the new bride.

The sincere sentiment, however, didn’t seem to last.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the reception carried on into the night, the pro boxer suddenly turned the spotlight on himself by squaring up to the towering cake and launching his fists into it.

Share icon

Image credits: jakepaul/Instagram

“Jake or cake?” he captioned the social mediaclip, as Sister Sledge’s We Are Family played in the background.

Sponge and frosting went flying asJake andLogan laughed and continued pummeling the three-tier dessert together.

At one point, the cake wobbled so dangerously that a guest rushed in to steady the table before it collapsed completely.

Share icon

Image credits: loganpaul/Instagram

When it was all over, Jake threw his hands in the air triumphantly before embracing hisbrother in a long hug.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Logan’s wedding cake was destroyed, his bride was nowhere to be seen

While guests eagerly recorded the scene on their phones, Logan’s new wife Nina Agdal was noticeably absent from the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

From some angles, it seemed like the cake hadn’t even been cut yet, making its destruction even more shocking to viewers online, according to aNew York Post report.

Many wondered what Agdal thought of the stunt, given that brides often spend months curating wedding cakes down to every flavor and design detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His wife probably picked out that design, curated the flavors, paid well over $5k, and for what? So a man could ruin it all,” one critic wrote.

Share icon

Image credits: jakepaul/Instagram

Another added bluntly: “If I were the bride, I’d be livid.”

Others speculated that Agdal might have been in tears elsewhere as the scene unfolded, with one commenter writing: “I know she’s crying in a room by herself right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media erupted with criticism at the brothers’ latest shenanigans

Share icon

Image credits: jakepaul/Instagram

As the clip circulated, reactions ranged from confused to furious. “What is this? What am I watching? Someone is marrying this?” one person asked.

Others compared the reception to a “fancy frat party,” “embarrassing,” “a circus,” and “a red flag.”

Some users pointed out howdisrespectful it was to waste food so extravagantly, especially given global struggles with hunger.

Share icon

Image credits: jakepaul/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is proof that money can never buy class,” another critic said.

Beyond that, many felt sympathy for the pastry chef who had created the elaborate cake, noting that their hard work was destroyed, seemingly for nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Logan Paul tagged nearly every vendor involved in the wedding when he shared photos on Instagram, except his cake maker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Even the official wedding planner, @lakecomoweddings, left the cake vendor off their coverage, fueling speculation that no one wanted to be associated with the ruined dessert.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal’s wedding story continues

Despite the chaos during his wedding reception, Logan Paul actually seemed focused on his new marriage.

The YouTuber-turned-WWE star, 30, proposed to Nina Agdal, 33, two years ago in Italy, and the couple welcomed their daughter Esme in September 2024.

Share icon

Image credits: loganpaul/Instagram

After the ceremony, Logan shared a heartfelt Instagram post about his new wife and their little family.

“God delivered in every way. This wedding was the perfect way to kick off the rest of our lives @ninaagdal.

“I love you and our beautiful baby girl Esme so so much. Let’s make more babies,” Logan wrote in his post.

ADVERTISEMENT