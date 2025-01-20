I've Been Caring For The Neighborhood Cats, Could You Help Me Name This Kitten?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorry I'm posting here. I don't have friends to ask and I thought maybe I could post here. I just want some ideas for a name for this sweet little kitten. I don't know yet if it's a boy or girl. I'm still working on gaining it's trust so I can catch it.

I've been taking care of the neighborhood cats for a few months now. There's about 25-30 total of them that come and go but about 15 that are here constantly. This one kitten has stood out the most and I've become attached. Every morning, it's sitting on my windowsill waiting for me to get up to go out there to feed everyone. Then every evening, it sits on the windowsill and watches me play video games. It's adorable! I like Halloween, pop culture, or space themed ideas but any theme is welcome. The few that are on my list are Salem, Cosmo, Pluto, Hecate, Sirius, Grimm, and Pedro Pascal (lol).

I have time to decide because I'm about to catch a different kitten first, that I call Oreo because it needs medical attention bad (and I'm going to go ahead and get it spayed/neutered while were there) and once it's healed up and ready to go back outside with it's family, I'm going to catch this black one and adopt it. I'm so excited…it's such a sweetie!

Oreo has had a bad eye infection for weeks and it's getting worse. Two other kittens had it too but they healed in just a couple weeks. Oreo has been going on a month now and the poor thing can barely open its eyes. I've finally gained a little trust so I think I'll be able to catch it this weekend to get it to the vet. Poor thing. It still runs around and plays with the other kittens so at least I know it's in good spirits.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

This is the first time it let me close to it (yesterday)

Share icon

Just look at it’s sweet face, omg

Share icon

This is the baby trying to take a nap but I won’t stop bugging it, lol

Share icon

Share icon

This one is the kitten’s mama. She is the only cat of the 20-30 cats I try to feed/water that lets me pet her. She’s a sweetie, so I’m hoping her baby will grow up to be just as sweet!