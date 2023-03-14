With Saint Patrick’s day just around the corner, it might be a good time to look up some sayings, blessings, and wishes that the Irish are not afraid to share (minus the accent). We have compiled some of the luckiest ones in the list below. If the blessing brought you luck, leave an upvote on it. Otherwise, if you have a saying of your own, share it in the comments below.

Leprechauns and pots of gold at the end of a rainbow — all of those focus on Irish luck. Irish sayings overall try to focus more on the positive attributes of life. Gold, happiness, and boundless amounts of luck at your disposal — the Irish understand the struggles of modern life and try to help you. An Irish wish is heard not only on St. Patrick's Day, but also on any other day — it is a universal thing.

The day of Saint Patrick is nothing without a single Irish blessing involved. They bring lots of luck and joy to both the person telling it and hearing it. You can’t have a great day of celebration without throwing out one or two Irish blessings toward your friend. Unlike other sayings, the Irish ones are special. An Irish blessing is almost always heartwarming, and there is a reason behind that.

#1 May the leprechauns dance over your bed and bring you sweet dreams.

#2 Grant me a sense of humor, Lord,

The saving grace to see a joke,

To win some happiness in life,

And pass it on to another folk.

#3 If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk through my garden forever.

#4 Always remember to forget

The things that made you sad.

But never forget to remember

The things that made you glad.

#5 I complained that I had no shoes, until I met a man who had no feet.

#6 May the saddest day of your future be no worse than the happiest day of your past.

#7 May the joys of today

Be those of tomorrow.

The goblets of life

Hold no dregs of sorrow.

#8 May you get all your wishes but one, so you always have something to strive for.

#9 May the blessings of each day be the blessings you need most.

#10 There are good ships and there are wood ships,

the ships that sail the sea.

But the best ships are friendships,

and may they always be.

#11 If you do not sow in the spring, you will not reap in the autumn.

#12 May the Good Lord take a liking to you, but not too soon!

#13 An old Irish recipe for longevity:

Leave the table hungry.

Leave the bed sleepy.

Leave the bar thirsty.

#14 May your bed be made in heaven.

#15 May your home always be too small to hold all your friends.

#16 May you escape the gallows, avoid distress,

And be as healthy as a trout.

#17 May your troubles be less and your blessings are more,

And nothing but happiness come through your door.

#18 When we drink, we get drunk.

When we get drunk, we fall asleep.

When we fall asleep, we commit no sin.

When we commit no sin, we go to heaven.

So, let's all get drunk, and go to heaven!

#19 Happiness is a dessert so sweet, may life gives you more than you can ever eat.

#20 My seven blessings on you.

#21 May you live long, die happy, and rate a mansion in heaven.

#22 May you have the health to wear it.

#23 May the hinges of our friendship never grow rusty.

#24 It’s no use boiling your cabbage twice.

#25 May your glass be ever full.

May the roof over your head be always strong.

And may you be in heaven half an hour

Before the devil knows you're dead.

#26 As you slide down the banister of life, may the splinters never point the wrong way.

#27 Wishing you a pot o’ gold, and all the joy your heart can hold.

#28 You’ve got to do your own growing, no matter how tall your grandfather was.

#29 Good on you.

#30 May brooks and trees and singing hills

Join in the chorus, too.

And every gentle wind that blows

Send happiness to you.

#31 May all your troubles be little ones and all your little ones be trouble-free.

#32 May your thoughts be as glad as the shamrocks,

May your heart be as light as a song,

May each day bring you bright, happy hours,

That stays with you all year long.

#33 My Friends are the best friends

Loyal, willing, and able.

Now let's get to drinking!

All glasses off the table!

#34 May luck be your friend in whatever you do and may trouble always be a stranger to you.

#35 Health and long life to you,

Land without rent to you,

A child every year to you,

If you can't go to Heaven,

May you die in Ireland.

#36 May the strength of three be in your journey.

#37 Always remember to forget

The troubles that passed away.

But never forget to remember

The blessings that come each day.

#38 May the mist of Irish magic shorten every road, and may your friends remember the favors you are owed.

#39 Put silk on a goat, and it's still a goat.

#40 Let your heart be glad for the harvest done, and may your winter be warm the whole season long.

#41 May peace and plenty be the first to lift the latch to your door, and happiness be your guest today and evermore.

#42 May the roof above us never fall in.

And may the friends gathered below it never fall out.

#43 Experience is the comb that life gives a bald man.

#44 We cannot share this sorrow

If we haven't grieved a while.

Nor can we feel another's joy

Until we've learned to smile.

#45 Here’s health and prosperity,

To you and all your posterity,

And them that doesn’t drink with sincerity,

That they be damned for all eternity.

#46 More power to your elbow.

#47 Do not resent growing old.

Many are denied the privilege.

#48 May you always have walls for the winds,

A roof for the rain, tea beside the fire,

Laughter to cheer you, those you love near you,

And all your heart might desire.

#49 When the roaring flames of your love have burned down to embers, may you find that you’ve married your best friend.

#50 May the luck of the Irish

Lead to happiest heights

And the highway you travel

Be lined with green lights.

#51 When a twig grows hard it is difficult to twist it. Every beginning is weak.

#52 He who loses money loses much;

He who loses a friend loses more;

And he who loses faith loses all.

#53 May the winds of fortune sail you,

May you sail a gentle sea.

May it always be the other guy

Who says this drink's on me.

#54 May you live as long as you want, and never want as long as you live.

#55 May your heart be warm and happy

With the lilt of Irish laughter

Every day in every way

And forever and ever after.

#56 May the grass grow long on the road to hell for want of use.

#57 May you have warm words on a cold evening,

a full moon on a dark night,

and a smooth road all the way to your door.

#58 May the leprechauns be near you,

To spread luck along your way.

And may all the Irish angels,

Smile upon you St. Patrick's Day.

#59 May the most you wish for be the least you get.

#60 The man with the boots does not mind where he places his foot.

#61 Lucky stars above you,

Sunshine on your way,

Many friends to love you,

Joy in work and play.

Laughter to outweigh each care,

In your heart a song,

And gladness waiting everywhere

All your whole life long.

#62 These things, I warmly wish for you-

Someone to love, some work to do,

A bit of o' sun, a bit of cheer.

And a guardian angel is always near.

#63 That the ten toes of your feet might always steer you clear of misfortune.

#64 For each petal on the shamrock

This brings a wish your way

Good health, good luck, and happiness

For today and every day.

#65 To live above with the Saints we love,

Ah, that is the purest glory.

To live below with the Saints we know,

Ah, that is another story.

#66 May green be the grass you walk on,

May blue be the skies above you,

That pure be the joys that surround you,

May true be the hearts that love you.

#67 May your troubles be as few and as far apart, as my Grandmother’s teeth.

#68 May your neighbors respect you,

Trouble neglect you,

The angels protect you,

And heaven accepts you.

#69 May peace and plenty bless your world

With a joy that long endures

And may all life's passing seasons

Bring the best to you and yours.

#70 The best way to keep loyalty in a man’s heart is to keep money in his purse.

#71 May your feet never sweat,

and your neighbor gives you a treat.

When flowers bloom, I hope you’ll not sneeze,

and may you always have someone to squeeze!

#72 May your blessings outnumber

The Shamrocks that grow.

And may trouble avoid you

Wherever you go.

#73 May the friendships you make,

Be those who endure,

And all of your grey clouds

Be small ones for sure.

And trusting in Him

To Whom we all pray,

May a song fill your heart,

Every step of the way.

#74 Here's to the health of your enemies' enemies.

#75 For the test of the heart is trouble

And it always comes with years.

And the smile that is worth the praises of the earth

Is the smile that shines through the tears.

#76 Ireland, it's the one place on earth

That heaven has kissed

With melody, mirth,

And meadow and mist.

#77 Bless you and yours,

As well as the cottage you live in.

May the roof overhead be well thatched,

And those inside be well matched.

#78 Like the goodness of the five loaves and two fishes,

Which God divided among the five thousand men,

May the blessing of the King who so divided

Be upon our share of this common meal.

#79 May the enemies of Ireland never meet a friend.

#80 Here's to a fellow who smiles

When life runs along like a song.

And here's to the lad who can smile

When everything goes dead wrong.

#81 May you have:

No frost on your spuds,

No worms on your cabbage.

May your goat give plenty of milk.

And if you inherit a donkey,

May she be in foal.

#82 Good health to you.

#83 May you have the hindsight to know where you've been

the foresight to know where you're going

and the insight to know when you're going too far.

#84 May the blessings of light be upon you,

Light without and light within.

And in all your comings and goings,

May you ever have a kindly greeting

From them, you meet along the road.

#85 May the dreams you hold dearest,

Be those which come true,

The kindness you spread,

Keep returning to you.

#86 Here's that we may always have

A clean shirt

A clean conscience

And a punt in our pocket.

#87 It is not a secret if it is known by three people.

#88 Tis better to buy a small bouquet

And give to your friend this very day,

Than a bushel of roses white and red

To lay on his coffin after he's dead.

#89 May the embers from the open hearth warm your hands,

May the sun's rays from the Irish sky warm your face,

May the children's bright smiles warm your heart,

May the everlasting love I give you warm your soul.

#90 May there be a generation of children, on the children of your children.

#91 May love and laughter light your days,

and warm your heart and home.

May good and faithful friends be yours,

wherever you may roam.

May peace and plenty bless your world

with joy that long endures.

May all life’s passing seasons

bring the best to you and yours!

#92 May the Irish hills caress you.

May her lakes and rivers bless you.

May the luck of the Irish enfold you.

May the blessings of Saint Patrick behold you.

#93 May you always find three welcomes in life

In a garden during summer,

At a hearth during winter,

And in the hearts of friends throughout all your years.

#94 Here's to a long life and a merry one.

A quick death and an easy one.

A pretty girl and an honest one.

A cold beer-and another one!