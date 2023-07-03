A redneck is a loaded term and many use it as an insult, referring to a person living in a small town or the countryside who has a working-class job and is seen by others as uneducated and ignorant.

But there's an online community that gives new meaning to the word and even proudly displays it as part of their name.

It's called 'Redneck Engineering' and these folks are celebrating those who have limited resources but still find creative and often funny ways to solve their problems. So continue scrolling and check out some of their most impressive projects. After all, "if it's stupid but it works, it's not stupid."