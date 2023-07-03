A redneck is a loaded term and many use it as an insult, referring to a person living in a small town or the countryside who has a working-class job and is seen by others as uneducated and ignorant.

But there's an online community that gives new meaning to the word and even proudly displays it as part of their name.

It's called 'Redneck Engineering' and these folks are celebrating those who have limited resources but still find creative and often funny ways to solve their problems. So continue scrolling and check out some of their most impressive projects. After all, "if it's stupid but it works, it's not stupid."

#1

Blursed Parking Space

Zbiu_YT Report

Akiba1907
Akiba1907
2 hours ago

Hear me out... That thing got some buns 😅

#2

Most Advanced Parking Sensing System! Mitigates And Avoids Car Crashes!

JurassicPark9265 Report

BC
BC
50 minutes ago

You can hear this photo.

#3

Rate My Setup

Terraria_OOF Report

#4

At Least They Left A Note

Needleroozer Report

#5

Redneck Roadster

KingCodyBill Report

#6

Tortoise Needed A Viewing Platform/Ramp

bloated_toad_4000 Report

Noodle Panda
Noodle Panda
1 hour ago

This isnt a fail. If Tortie can see out, its a success 😊

#7

Roof Rack

Steeeeve_Maaadden Report

#8

Gotta Love Fb Marketplace

Burntwing Report

#9

Margarita Island, Venezuela

Soft-Supermarket-352 Report

#10

I Need One Pair Of Scissors To Stay Where I Can Find'em, So I Attached Them To A Retractable Tether

the_is_this Report

Silly-Rabbit
Silly-Rabbit
1 hour ago

Banks used this idea so nobody would take pens.

#11

For $2.50 I Can Do A 360 Degree Timelapse

NDgunnit Report

#12

Pvc Pipe Shower

PohonBerkayu Report

Robert T
Robert T
39 minutes ago

Well the spiders seem to like it.

#13

Peanut Butter Jar Lamp Scratched Up To Soften Light ,with 1 Watt LED Bulb

EstablishmentOld6462 Report

#14

This Thing

mushroom_man_1 Report

#15

Effective Bedroom Door Lock

betamoxes Report

#16

Inverted Drill Press

crosleyxj Report

S. E. in Indiana
S. E. in Indiana
15 minutes ago

not near as tiring doing this all day

#17

Tom & Jerry Irl

ultramaricon Report

#18

Nicely Executed, But Wtf Is It?

thtmnbhndthecrtn Report

Akiba1907
Akiba1907
1 hour ago

It's definitely a "hunting-look-out-thingy" sorry. But English isn't my first language.

#19

It's Electric!

SerenityNowWow Report

Nifemi
Nifemi
1 hour ago

Looks like a hospital bed Ahh the horror

#20

Welcome, Have A Seat

SerenityNowWow Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
1 hour ago

Forget the chair, install a small fridge

#21

Why Is It Plugged In Tho????

dalton10e Report

S. E. in Indiana
S. E. in Indiana
9 minutes ago

So, the mail man can warm up his hot pockets.

#22

Redneck Watergun

GGk-KingK Report

#23

With Truck Prices Nowadays There's No Way I Could Buy Another S10 So Instead I Built "The Vuck"

73vw93s10 Report

#24

Found One In The Wild

david8303 Report

#25

Jeep Hardtop Removal System

MarvinParanoAndroid Report

#26

Behold The Megasupersportlimousine! My Dad Built It From Various Moped Parts And A Chainsaw When He Was A Teen And It's Just As Dangerous As It Looks

Gubbtratt1 Report

#27

Stay Warm While Clearing That Snow

kayrozen Report

#28

Seen On My Walk

Ok-Still2446 Report

#29

My Shoelace Broke At The Construction Site So I Replaced It With A Cable Binder

drefpet Report

PattyK
PattyK
1 hour ago

Now this one makes sense!

#30

Needed A Skinny Allen Wrench

IEatOats_ Report

#31

Custom Flatbed

Arctic_Scrap Report

#32

Custom Aircon!

arnoldsomen Report

#33

New From Billy Bobs 4x4 Conversions

KingCodyBill Report

#34

Can Someone Calculate The Efficiency Of This Setup

XiViperI Report

#35

A Planter Base That Goes Up With The Garage Door

Bananaramas Report

#36

When Speed Isn’t A Priority…

Peppashaakaa Report

#37

This Is Why We Have The 2nd Amendment. So People Can Do This

lyclente Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
1 hour ago

"Who had just taken a shot in the toilet" "I think you mean s**t" "No, I was right the first time"

#38

Spotted This Marvel Of Engineering Today In Sherman Tx

yourredneckfriend Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
1 hour ago

Everyone needs a place to sleep, so...

#39

Brand New Off The Lot

Burghbois Report

#40

A Makeshift Go-Cart Fun For The Whole Family

Plane_Clerk4732 Report

#41

I’m No Plumber But…

clinter Report

#42

I Guess It 'Ll Have To Do

AffectionateBison151 Report

Rumbl3
Rumbl3
1 hour ago

The refection in the window of whatever is taking this picture has made me terrified to fall asleep. I've been hyper focused trying to figure out what it is.

#43

Does This Count ? I Made A Lil Thing To Hold My French Press While I Drive To Work

bugluvr65 Report

#44

Made A Spaghetti Spinning Fork For A Class

tatbou Report

#45

That Ain't Goin' Anywhere

itblarg Report

#46

Redneck High Rise

KingCodyBill Report

#47

Redneck Hot Tub. How Much Longer Do You Think Those Boards Will Last?

KingCodyBill Report

#48

Someone On Discord Shared Their Repair

Limeila Report

#49

Car Body Patch From Grocery Bag

Poiuy2010_2011 Report

#50

Car Spoiler On The Cheap

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

#51

That's One Way To Stop Your PC From Overheating

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

#52

Plumber Can't Fix Our Tub Drain Until Monday. But The Downstairs Drain Works, And The Laundry Chute's Right There. . . Turns Out A 3/4" Garden Hose Siphons Water Out At The Same Rate Our Shower Head Puts It In!

ECatPlay Report

#53

My Flight Simulator Yoke. (Better That Ocean Gate‘S Controller)

Zerfallsgesetz Report

#54

A Build I Did At Age 16….am I Doing It Right? And Yes…much To My Dismay…it Worked

Content-Fan3984 Report

Orbital
Orbital
58 minutes ago

What is it, or looks like a Tig welder

#55

No Fork No Prob Carpenter Chopsticks

Important_Strain_591 Report

#56

Found This On Pinterest Don't Know If It Fits Here

slavikperson Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
1 hour ago (edited)

A Phillips Hammewrencharatchet

#57

... No Words

Dex_42 Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
56 minutes ago

Does it go in to gear easily or do you have to faucet ?

#58

Three Wheeled Suburban O.c

dlashsteier Report

#59

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

SpearOfNeptune Report

#60

Simple Redneck Gamer Engineering For Multi-Player Games

arnoldsomen Report

#61

When The Guitar Amp Didn't Came With A Ground Wire

HirokoKueh Report

Spannermonkey
Spannermonkey
4 minutes ago

Looks a little dodgy, but better a crude earth than none.

#62

No Idea What This Is But Hoo Boy The Neighbors Are Gonna Hate When I Buy It

HateYouKillYou Report

#63

My Dad Said The Clutch Felt Hard To Press In His Car, So This Is What He Did

Yuuki2628 Report

#64

Anti "Poop With Friends" Device (My Belt)

Kenderman75 Report

#65

Snap-On Wants $100 For A Soldering Helping Hands Tool. 2 Alligator Clips, 2 4mm Bolts, And 2 Neodymium Magnets. $5

one_fishBoneFish Report

Spannermonkey
Spannermonkey
1 minute ago

Nice! Although, Strap-On would charge $56 for a paperclip...

#66

When You Don't Have The Right-Sized Tap Handle

78_Corolla Report

#67

My Garden Swing Seat's Sun Shade Broke In A Storm, And I Don't Have A Welder

