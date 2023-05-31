Today's r/interesting , then, is a rather normal cousin to 'Mildly Interesting'. Not bound by a specific timeline or subject matter, this community describes itself as "a place to share something interesting." And as you'll see on today's list, it sure does that, bringing bite-size infotainment like a cooler version of 'Encyclopedia Britannica' where people vote on what's hot and what's, well, less interesting. Buckle up, pandas, because it's going to get interesting!

How do you define 'interesting'? What is interesting? After writing a surplus of articles about interesting facts and mildly interesting stuff, we can tell you that it's all about gut feeling. Humans know humans, just like we know that we will never be tired of looking at previously unseen, fluffy animals from exotic corners of the Earth.

#1 I Would Find This Interesting

#2 This Sundial Shows The Time Digitally

#3 A 106-Year-Old From The Philippines Is Vogue's Oldest Ever Cover Model

#4 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Very Well Preserved Discovered Accidentally By Miners In Canada

#5 American Firefighters Extinguishing The Fire In Mexico Without Crossing The Border

#6 Flathead Lake, The Clearest Water On Earth

#7 Kathey ❤ What An Effort 🙄

#8 The Camera Caught The Light Reflecting Off The Water Droplets Of The Steam At The Right Angle To Make Magical Corn

#9 Ain’t Stupid If It Works

#10 British Coins Make A Shield When Put Together

#11 Bloody Australian Dawn

#12 The Lens Flare In This Photo Looks Like Eric Cartman

#13 The Duck Is The Mother Of Fishes

#14 Green House, Made From Recycled Church Stained Glass Windows

#15 This Bonsai Tree Was Planted In 1625 And Has Lived Through A Lot Of History In It's 400 Years Of Existence. It Survived The Atomic Blast In Hiroshima On August 6, 1945 Even Though It Was Only Two Miles Away At That Time

#16 Tibetan White Yak - The Snow White Yak Is The Rarest Color Phase Of Yak In The World. In China And Tibet They Figure Their Numbers To Be Around 3% Of The Population, With The Vast Majority Of Those Residing In Tianzhu Tibet, There Almost All Of Their Yaks Are White!

#17 First Lamb Grown In An Artificial Womb

#18 Taking Art To A New Level

#19 Garter Snakes Coming Out Of Hibernation And Into A Tens Of Thousands Strong Mating Ball In Southern Manitoba, Canada

#20 This Table

#21 112 Year-Old Vaccine Cards. And It Didn't Cause Society To Crumble As You Can See

#22 President Obama Sitting For The Very First Ever 3D Presidential Portrait

#23 Found A House That Looks Like The One From "Up" In Vancouver, Canada

#24 A Female Falcon Was Equipped With A Satellite Tracking System In South Africa Before Migrating To Finland. Image Shows Tracker Data. In Just 42 Days, She Flew Over 10.000 Km, At An Incredible Average Of 230 Km Per Day And Nearly In A Straight Line

#25 A Melanistic & Albino Alligator

#26 Just Look The Précision

#27 Thousands Of Years Ago, The Inuit And Yupik People Of Alaska And Northern Canada Carved Narrow Slits Into Ivory, Antler, And Wood To Create The World's First Snow Goggles. This Diminished Exposure To Direct And Reflected Ultraviolet Rays—thereby Reducing Eye Strain And Preventing Snow Blindness

#28 Alexander The Great 330 Bc, Facial Reconstruction From His Marble Bust

#29 A 7000-6000 Year Old Burial Of A Young Woman (Aged Around 20 When She Died) And Her Newborn Baby From Vedbaek, Denmark. By Her Head Were 200 Red Deer Teeth, And The Child Is Cradled In The Wing Of A Swan With A Flint Knife At Its Hip. It’s Thought The Pair Died Together In Childbirth

#30 Disney Tried To Be Creative With Marketing Back In The Day

#31 European Arizona Fruit Punch (Left) vs. Us Arizona Fruit Punch (Right)

#32 "I See You Have Made 3 Spelling Mistakes". Last Words Of The Marquis De Favras After Reading His Death Sentence Before Being Hanged (1790)

#33 Sloth Elephant Tunnel.these Tunnels Were Dug By A Giant Ground Sloth That Lived 10.000 Years Ago In Brazil

#34 Scientists Have Successfully Reanimated Cells From A Woolly Mammoth 28,000 Years Old

#35 Alpine Refuge From World War I Located At 2760 Meters, Monte Cristallo, Italy

#36 The Third Grade Teacher Teaches Science In A Full Body Suit!

#37 What The Pyramid Of Khafre Looked Like 4,500 Years Ago Compared To Today. The Pyramids Of Giza Were Originally Covered With Highly Polished White Limestones, With The Capstones At The Peak Being Covered In Gold

#38 In The 1940s, Men Dressed In Short Shorts And Cowboy Boots Served Up Women At A Drive Through Across The Street From Love Field In Dallas, Tx

#39 There’s A Very Tiny Muscle In The Forearms That Contracts Only When Lifting The Pinky Finger. Michelangelo’s Moses Sculpture Is Lifting The Pinky, Therefore That Muscle Is Contracted. Incredible Attention To Detail

#40 Spider Infestation, In A Field Near My Home, England

#41 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Coach John Wooden. ‘’never Forget Who Helped You’’

#42 A Shoe Worn By Allied Spies During World War II Has An Inverted Heel To Mislead The Germans When They Track Their Trail And Direct Them In A Completely Wrong Direction

#43 The Heritage Of Louisiana

#44 Penguin Feathers

#45 A Snow Leopard In Its Natural Habitat At Spiti Valley, India Appears Flawlessly Camouflaged, Effortlessly Blending Into The Surrounding Environment

#46 A Part Of The Human Population Can Voluntarily Control The Tensor Tympani tensor tympani is a muscle within the ear. Contracting this muscle produces vibration and sound. The sound is usually described as a rumbling sound.



#47 Weighing Over 400 Pounds, This Is The Heart Of A Blue Whale, The Largest Animal That Has Ever Lived

#48 Amazingly, Real Molecules Look Just Like High-School Textbook Drawings

#49 Tree Burning From Inside After Lightning Strikes

#50 This Dentist Has A Free Soda Machine, And Coffee In The Lobby

#51 Friend Rehabilitated An Injured Chicken And Adopted It As A Pet. Chicken Got To Attend Friend's Wedding

#52 This Image Of A Us Map Appeared On The Cover Of The February 10, 1916, Cover Of Life Magazine, A Year Before The Us Declaration Of War

#53 World’s Largest Single Firework Shell

#54 Topography Of USA - Pretty Cool

#55 Most People Just See The Man With A Giant Head On His Knee, And Cannot See The Baby

#56 Just Got This. Anybody Else In Ca Get This?

#57 Talented Modeler Makes Miniature Dumpster

#58 The Woman Who Went Viral After Preaching Against Monster Energy Drinks Is Still Fighting The Good Fight!

#59 My Great Great Great Grandfather’s Grocery Bill From 1909

#60 Bic Using The Same Pen Design Since 1955

#61 Can Anyone Tell Me Why?