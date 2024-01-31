ADVERTISEMENT

Rebellion can be an art form. And what's a more 'F You, I Won't Do What You Tell Me' art form than graffiti? It's not simply about 'sticking it to the man,' either – it is a legitimate kind of art. Some of the most famous contemporary artists also dabbled in graffiti and street art, from Keith Haring and Jean Michel-Basquiat to Shepard Fairey and Banksy.

So, this time, we're dedicating some time to explore the depths of graffiti and street art. The community r/Graffiti is a place for enthusiasts and appreciators alike. We've compiled a list of the most fascinating entries and present them to you here.

#1

Vile With Bonus Before Pic

Vile With Bonus Before Pic

boriswong Report

#2

Graffiti In Some Abandoned Building In Europe By Artist Vile

Graffiti In Some Abandoned Building In Europe By Artist Vile

hashamean Report

#3

Really Beautiful And Powerful Staitment

Really Beautiful And Powerful Staitment

j3ffr33d0m Report

#4

A Tenniscourt By Jan Is De Man

A Tenniscourt By Jan Is De Man

Bierrr Report

27nkennington avatar
Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We're all gonna be safe, and we're all gonna have a great time... WHAT IN THE JESUS CHRIST IS THAT-

#5

Mural Is Intentionally Painted Upside Down To Reflect Right Side Up On The Water

Mural Is Intentionally Painted Upside Down To Reflect Right Side Up On The Water

reddit.com Report

#6

Some Beautiful Mural Work In Aruba 🇦🇼

Some Beautiful Mural Work In Aruba 🇦🇼

reddit.com Report

#7

@fanakapan Does Some Unreal "Balloon Graff" 3D Realism

@fanakapan Does Some Unreal "Balloon Graff" 3D Realism

Grovsey Report

#8

This Street Art Looks Absolutely Insane

This Street Art Looks Absolutely Insane

reddit.com Report

#9

Blesea

Blesea

Bierrr Report

#10

Just Having A Snooze

Just Having A Snooze

BigPimpin91 Report

#11

Anamorphic Octopus

Anamorphic Octopus

Jonliveira Report

#12

Ac Mural By Falco One, South African

Ac Mural By Falco One, South African

earthmoonsun Report

#13

Grilled Cheese Ceser

Grilled Cheese Ceser

Capable_Round Report

#14

There Is A Ton Of Work In Eastern Market, Downtown Detroit. This Is One Of My Favorites

There Is A Ton Of Work In Eastern Market, Downtown Detroit. This Is One Of My Favorites

NoemaTheory Report

#15

Beautiful Street Art

Beautiful Street Art

Phlogistoned Report

#16

Big Paws Kitten Street Art

Big Paws Kitten Street Art

RedBanana99 Report

#17

This Skeleton Graffiti Is Stunning

This Skeleton Graffiti Is Stunning

Guatonomo Report

#18

Street Art By L7matrix

Street Art By L7matrix

Tosscraft Report

#19

Cheers

Cheers

sony_m78 Report

#20

Melbourne, Au

Melbourne, Au

Bon_Von_Jaques Report

#21

Wu Tang Clam

Wu Tang Clam

AgentLead_TTV Report

#22

Rever

Rever

Flick__This Report

#23

Amazing Aches Graffiti Hat Mimic Rgb Displays

Amazing Aches Graffiti Hat Mimic Rgb Displays

ElCaza89 Report

#24

Don't Know Who Or Where, But I Like It

Don't Know Who Or Where, But I Like It

Bierrr Report

#25

Fox Meets Fox Mural In London (Photo: Matthew Maran)

Fox Meets Fox Mural In London (Photo: Matthew Maran)

earthmoonsun Report

#26

Tom And Jerry

Tom And Jerry

sirkittens-jr Report

#27

This Street Art In Berlin

This Street Art In Berlin

NoLimits007 Report

#28

Amazing Street Art By Smug In Glasgow

Amazing Street Art By Smug In Glasgow

langshot Report

#29

Norway Street Art

Norway Street Art

dittidot Report

#30

Never Been An Art Fan In My Life. This Street Art By Eduardo Kobra Makes Me Emotional

Never Been An Art Fan In My Life. This Street Art By Eduardo Kobra Makes Me Emotional

yoyodomino69 Report

#31

Psbattle: This Building With Graffiti

Psbattle: This Building With Graffiti

albene Report

#32

Cool Street Art

Cool Street Art

Phlogistoned Report

#33

Abandoned Ddr Hospital Near Berlin, Germany

Abandoned Ddr Hospital Near Berlin, Germany

yoschii97 Report

#34

Drippy

Drippy

boriswong Report

#35

Day Off Activities. What Do You Guys Think?

Day Off Activities. What Do You Guys Think?

miniPanther Report

#36

This Cool Simpsons Piece In Brighton

This Cool Simpsons Piece In Brighton

theblindwom Report

#37

Praying Mantis (Artist: Odeith, Portugal)

Praying Mantis (Artist: Odeith, Portugal)

The--Weasel Report

#38

Tlou Street Art In Brazil

Tlou Street Art In Brazil

johnppd Report

#39

I Painted This 3D Street Art Today At A Festival

I Painted This 3D Street Art Today At A Festival

PunchyMcSkeletor Report

#40

Street Art In France

Street Art In France

goodlyearth Report

#41

Cool Graffiti Art

Cool Graffiti Art

wadeybb Report

#42

Just Random Graffiti I Found Today

Just Random Graffiti I Found Today

reddit.com Report

#43

20 Foot Tall Graffiti Mural Of Kanye Kissing Himself

20 Foot Tall Graffiti Mural Of Kanye Kissing Himself

reddit.com Report

#44

An Artist Surprised A Man With A Mural Where He Loves To Sit

An Artist Surprised A Man With A Mural Where He Loves To Sit

slob-on-mi-knob Report

#45

Clean New Piece By Ben Johnson 🇨🇦 Toronto, CA

Clean New Piece By Ben Johnson 🇨🇦 Toronto, CA

ThePeoplesLannister Report

#46

Malmö Sweden

Malmö Sweden

Jibbd Report

#47

Lust, By Adam Fu

Lust, By Adam Fu

MattJ_33 Report

#48

Vandals On A Dutch Train

Vandals On A Dutch Train

beeman_nl Report

#49

Trying To Create The Illusion Of Depth Through Lights And Shadows

Trying To Create The Illusion Of Depth Through Lights And Shadows

bondtruluv Report

#50

Me And The Boys

Me And The Boys

noobscooper Report

#51

No Brain No Ego Jellyfish, Me For Scale

No Brain No Ego Jellyfish, Me For Scale

LucyButAsAFriend Report

#52

Hit Up A Legal Wall Today For Some Spray Practice

Hit Up A Legal Wall Today For Some Spray Practice

plobster Report

#53

Seriously The Most Realistic Graffiti I Have Ever Seen 😲 - In Canggu, Bali

Seriously The Most Realistic Graffiti I Have Ever Seen 😲 - In Canggu, Bali

KevinWeins Report

#54

From Dublin

From Dublin

zukus87 Report

#55

Odeith 🐐

Odeith 🐐

shreddednerves Report

#56

Found In Asheville, Nc

Found In Asheville, Nc

c_alyssa Report

#57

‘Is It Just Me, Or Is It Getting Crazier Out There?’ - Scaf

'Is It Just Me, Or Is It Getting Crazier Out There?' - Scaf

boriswong Report

#58

Did Someone Say Cookie

Did Someone Say Cookie

boriswong Report

#59

Go Graffitichu!

Go Graffitichu!

BanTheThief Report

#60

Some Impressive Pieces By Pichiavo (Duo Of Artists From Valencia, Spain)

Some Impressive Pieces By Pichiavo (Duo Of Artists From Valencia, Spain)

The--Weasel Report

#61

Somewhere In Czech Republic

Somewhere In Czech Republic

reddit.com Report

#62

Street Art

Street Art

collective_cognition Report

#63

Cool Graffiti In Dublin

Cool Graffiti In Dublin

zsimko Report

#64

That's Some Pretty Cool Graffiti

That's Some Pretty Cool Graffiti

GallowBoob Report

#65

Impressive Snake Mural On A Staircase

Impressive Snake Mural On A Staircase

bsurfn2day Report

#66

Harriet Tubman Mural Painted On The Side Of A Wall

Harriet Tubman Mural Painted On The Side Of A Wall

goodlyearth Report

#67

I Was Given The Opportunity To Paint My First Ever Mural And This Is The Result!

I Was Given The Opportunity To Paint My First Ever Mural And This Is The Result!

DimitriSirenko Report

#68

I Just Finished This Mural!

I Just Finished This Mural!

mnhaverland Report

#69

Ceser Does Amber Heard

Ceser Does Amber Heard

69sucka Report

#70

To Each Their Own

To Each Their Own

Bierrr Report

#71

Almost

Almost

marcurrann Report

#72

"Feel The Bern" - Richmond, V.A

"Feel The Bern" - Richmond, V.A

TheTimespirit Report

#73

Lit Piece By Vile

Lit Piece By Vile

marcurrann Report

#74

Rigs

Rigs

Bierrr Report

#75

I Will Travel Across The Land Infecting Far And Wide

I Will Travel Across The Land Infecting Far And Wide

SpliffDragon Report

#76

Aches

Aches

tonymac9019 Report

#77

The Simpsons

The Simpsons

osacaphilladen Report

#78

Press F

Press F

lacunaire Report

#79

Seen In Austin, TX

Seen In Austin, TX

GarbageGoalie Report

#80

The Simpsons Lsd Graffiti

The Simpsons Lsd Graffiti

italian_bread0 Report

#81

Some Color To Brighten Up Drab Aberdeen

Some Color To Brighten Up Drab Aberdeen

RavagedRandy Report

#82

The Very Best Is Yet To Come (By Pref)

The Very Best Is Yet To Come (By Pref)

earthmoonsun Report

#83

Glorious

Glorious

boriswong Report

#84

Found This While Trucking

Found This While Trucking

Mr_Meow_Meows Report

#85

Somewhere Along The Train Tracks In The Netherlands

Somewhere Along The Train Tracks In The Netherlands

Soyus Report

#86

New Order

New Order

reddit.com Report

#87

Wynwood Walls In Miami

Wynwood Walls In Miami

reddit.com Report

#88

Found In San Francisco

Found In San Francisco

civilchaos2103 Report

#89

Fresh Prince. Sao Paulo-Brazil

Fresh Prince. Sao Paulo-Brazil

newrapsongs Report

#90

Meme Irl

Meme Irl

coyoteurbain Report

#91

One Thing I Love About Brighton Is The Street Art

One Thing I Love About Brighton Is The Street Art

bee9jay6 Report

#92

The Big Graffiti On This Factory In Hämeenlinna Finland

The Big Graffiti On This Factory In Hämeenlinna Finland

JJnnYY Report

#93

This Trippy Street Art

This Trippy Street Art

Rockinlew Report

#94

Impressive Graffiti In Hong Kong

Impressive Graffiti In Hong Kong

Alk3002 Report

#95

R For Reflection

R For Reflection

boriswong Report

#96

How I’m Feelin’ Lately…

How I’m Feelin’ Lately…

reddit.com Report

#97

Disk Piece Inspired By Artist Hajime Sorayama 🤖

Disk Piece Inspired By Artist Hajime Sorayama 🤖

Diskism Report

#98

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

flirtusgirtus Report

#99

Quiet - Found While Looking For A Spot

Quiet - Found While Looking For A Spot

Electrical_Map2084 Report

#100

I Had To Paint A Quick Memorial Piece. Thanks, Oppo

I Had To Paint A Quick Memorial Piece. Thanks, Oppo

paulfknwalsh Report

#101

The Dopest Doom Wall I've Seen So Far. It's Pretty Fresh. I Took This Pic About 3 Days After It Went Up. Denver

The Dopest Doom Wall I've Seen So Far. It's Pretty Fresh. I Took This Pic About 3 Days After It Went Up. Denver

RUSTY_LEMONADE Report

#102

Painted This Fella On A Legal Wall Today

Painted This Fella On A Legal Wall Today

plobster Report

#103

Mega

Mega

Phlogistoned Report

#104

Usually Graffiti In My City Sucks, But This Has To Be One Of The Greatest Pieces Of Art I Have Ever Seen

Usually Graffiti In My City Sucks, But This Has To Be One Of The Greatest Pieces Of Art I Have Ever Seen

jonnyboyyy1998 Report

#105

Rip From City Heights, San Diego

Rip From City Heights, San Diego

BC4235 Report

#106

Vicious Circles

Vicious Circles

Phlogistoned Report

#107

I'm Not Your Buddy Friend

I'm Not Your Buddy Friend

badtasteinlife Report

#108

Before And After (By @odeith)

Before And After (By @odeith)

NateKiing Report

#109

Not Really Graf, But Still A Cool Project I Recently Completed

Not Really Graf, But Still A Cool Project I Recently Completed

solasgood Report

#110

Denver Has Some Pretty Cool Murals And Street Art

Denver Has Some Pretty Cool Murals And Street Art

Jaydischord74 Report

