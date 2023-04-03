Truth is stranger than fiction, they say. This recent Ask Reddit thread is a great example of that.

“What is a true fact so baffling, it should be false?” someone posed a question, sparking a viral thread full of random and hard-to-believe facts.

Did you know that cheetahs don’t roar? And what about the fact that we live many times closer to the last dinosaur than the first and last dinosaur did to each other?

Below we wrapped up some of the most unbelievable and mind-bending facts, so pull your seat closer.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses People were deliberately infected with malaria to cure their syphilis, and the man who developed this treatment - Julius Wagner-Jauregg received the nobel prize for it.

(The extremely high fevers of the malaria infections [unalived] the syphilis bacteria, then the patients were cured of the malaria using quinine.)

zazzlekdazzle , en.wikipedia.org Report

17points
POST
Enrique
Enrique
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sincerely think that censoring the word "killed" is going too far. At least the substitution word is imaginative.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses The record for most children born to one mother is 69, to the wife of Feodor Vassilyev (b. 1707–c.1782), a peasant from Shuya, Russia. In 27 labors, she gave birth to 16 pairs of twins, seven sets of triplets and four sets of quadruplets.

Edit: wife name is Valentina Vassilyeva.

manoa99 , twitter.com Report

15points
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had to edit to include the name of the woman who the fact was actually about!? Patriarchy is strong with this one.

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#3

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses The longest time between two twins being born is 87 days.

Psycondriact , Kübra Kuzu Report

14points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's 90 days, according to Guinness World Records. Molly and Benjamin West were born in 1996. Molly was born prematurely at 6 months, but the doctors were able to halt the delivery of Benjamin. He was delivered fully term, 3 months later.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses Cheetahs cant roar, but they can meow like house cats.

karatekid606 , Piet Bakker Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#5

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses From 1613 and 1620 a Samurai travelled to Rome by way of Mexico. During this time, Shakespeare was still alive, Virginia had been founded for around a decade, Gallileo was accused of heresy, and Pocahantes arrived in England. He met the Pope he was made a Roman citizen. His name was Hasekura Tsunenaga, and was the last japanese person to officially visit Europe until around 1860.

thecinnaman123 , Claude Déruet Claude Deruet Report

12points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For a brief period of time, Snoop Dogg existed at the same time as Picasso

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses One day Mao Zedong saw a sparrow eating grain. Thinking that the sparrows were hurting China's grain supply, he and the Communist Party launched the *Four Pests Campaign*. The Chinese military and population [took out] every sparrow they could find. Embassies didn't allow the Chinese to [take out] sparrows on their property, so the Chinese banged pots and pans outside the embassies 24/7 until the sparrows died of exhaustion. Unfortunately for the Chinese, sparrows mainly eat insects, not grain. The locust population exploded and [***43 million people starved to death.***](https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/the-four-pests-campaign-objectives-execution-failure-and-consequences.html)

WooIWorthWaIIaby , Susanne Jutzeler, suju-foto Report

12points
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There were 2 countries that declared a war on birds - and both lost it.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses Giraffes eat bones.

anon , Francesco Ungaro Report

12points
POST
Gaya Knust
Gaya Knust
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought they were herbivores 🤔

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses There were more planes destroyed in World War II than there are (currently intact) planes on Earth today

Dickcheese_McDoogles , Jack Report

11points
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They were easier to produce and maintain back than, nowadays they are full of electronic systems, carry jet engines and cost a few millions. The numbers of operated planes during World War 2 looks comically ridiculous compared to current times. Edit: I forgot effectiveness - a modern plane can do much more in comparison and doesn't have to soley rely on numbers, the expected casualities are also way lower nowadays. (A wing of 12 planes had an average loss rate of 3-4 planes in the pacific)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses We live many times closer to the last dinosaur than the first and last dinosaur did to each other.

Laikathespaceface , Marcus Lange Report

11points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is no 'last dinosaur'. They are still living, breathing, and being born. "Birds belong to the theropod group of dinosaurs that included T. rex. Theropods are all bipedal and some of them share more bird-like features than others. " https://www.birdlife.org/news/2021/12/21/its-official-birds-are-literally-dinosaurs-heres-how-we-know/

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#10

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses It's pretty well known by now, but calculators today have more computing power than Apollo 11. We got to the moon with slide rulers and huge balls.

SayNoToStim , Mikhail Nilov Report

11points
POST
Phendrena
Phendrena
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mahoosive Chocolate Salty Balls.

0
0points
reply
#11

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses If every single person on the entire planet took part in a rock paper scissors contest. Where everyone paired up and played, losers were knocked out and winners stayed on etc

You would only have to win 33 times in a row to beat all 7.53 billion people on the planet

Afasso , Thirdman Report

10points
POST
Pris
Pris
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My head hurts doing the math.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses Oxford University Predates the Aztec empire by over 200 years.

And, for fun one of my favorites:

Woolly Mammoths were still around at the time the Great Pyramids in Giza were built.

oldenbka , Samuel M Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cleopatra lived closer to the moon landing and creation of the iPhone than the construction of the Pyramids of Giza.

1
1point
reply
#13

Even if 99% of Earth's population thought you were unattractive, 76 million people would still find you attractive

forsoythemilk Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kind of you to assume 1% of people would find me attractive.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses Ireland was a net exporter of food during the great potato famine.

270343 , William Murphy Report

10points
POST
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah cause England was stealing it all.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#15

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses if sound could travel through space, the roar of the sun would be deafening even though it's 93M miles away.

EDIT: because space is a vacuum. sound can't travel though a vacuum.

EDIT AGAIN: obviously lots of other things in the universe would change, and yes, presumably other stars and planets would make noise too. we'd probably all die screaming as the earth itself imploded from the pressure of traveling so fast though a universe that WASN'T a vacuum.

LAST EDIT: YES, JESUS CHRIST RICK AND MORTY, AS HUNDREDS OF YOU HAVE POINTED OUT.

cubs_070816 , Jonathan Gross Report

9points
POST
Pris
Pris
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor OP is just trying to state a fact here.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#16

The life of Frane Selak, the luckiest unlucky man in the world:

• January 1962- Frane is riding on a train through a freezing canyon when it fell into an icy river. All 17 other passengers died while he escapes with a broken arm and hypothermia.

• 1963- On his first plane trip he was sucked out of the plane’s door and landed in a haystack, unscathed. 19 other people were killed in the crash.

• 1966- He was riding in a bus when it skidded off the road into yet another icy river. 4 passengers drowned while he only received some minor cuts and bruises.

•1970- His car’s engine burst into flames while he was driving but he managed to escape before it exploded.

•1973- In yet another driving incident, his car’s engine was doused with hot oil from a broken fuel pump. This caused flames to shoot through the air vents, singing off all of his hair. He was otherwise unharmed.

•1995- He was hit by a bus but only sustained minor injuries.

•1996- To escape a head-on collision with a United-Nations truck on a mountain curve, he swerved into a guard rail that broke on impact. to save himself, he jumped out of his car’s open door and grabbed onto a tree branch as he watched his car plummet off the cliff.

Suffice to say the guy had a complicated relationship with the Grim Reaper.

Edit: Got his name wrong

Edit 2: Got the first edit wrong, turns out i was right the first time

GenericDefense Report

9points
POST
Gaya Knust
Gaya Knust
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's simple: he's secretly a cat and has used up 7 of his 9 lives so far

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses When Mt Everest was first measured it was exactly 29,000 feet. It was reported as 29,002 because exactly 29,000 was not believable.

1pointtwentyone , shankar s. Report

9points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hm, adding onto the number in order to make it seem better, reminds me of something...

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses there is no universally accepted definition of "vegetable."

it's a cultural and culinary term, and varies from place to place.

cubs_070816 , Mark Stebnicki Report

9points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Technically speaking, a fruit is a plant's developed ovary that comes from a flower and contains one or multiple seeds. The term vegetable is much broader—it refers to any part of a plant that's used for food, including the roots, tubers, stems, and leaves."

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses In the last 3,000 years, there were only 268 years in which there was no war in the world

Kanuchoo , Santiago Sauceda González Report

9points
POST
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's wars we have modern records for. That number should be way lower. For instance, the records of Ptolemjc Egypt's wars were lost when columns were destroyed to scrub someone from history and when the library of Alexandria burned. They could have been fighting 200 Taureg precursors in the Sahara for six months and there's no records.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

I just read a post on /r/technicallythetruth.

We’ve all kicked a pregnant woman before.

LurkersGoneLurk Report

9points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being in the womb wasn't the first thing that came to mind

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses There is an extremely rare condition called "Stone Man Syndrome", it causes any, smallest damage done to tissue to regrow into a bone, speaking briefly. People affected by this sickness slowly turn into living statues as they get older

EnderCorePL , Orthobullets Report

8points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd rather die than be trapped in my own body, forced to suffer through life like that.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#22

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses More people died making the V2 rockets during WW2 than were [unalived] by them

nellifant032 , A Guy Named Nyal Report

8points
POST
Phendrena
Phendrena
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

[unalived] killed, murdered, death, sent to meet thy maker, kicked the bucket, is no more, has ceased to be, bereft of life, rest in peace

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#23

Stalin, Hitler, and Freud all lived in Vienna at the same time.

Edit: And as others have pointed out (including a source further down), Tito and Trotsky were also there.

Tsquare43 Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#24

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses To scale, the distance between a nucleus and orbiting electron is 16 times longer than the distance between the Sun and Pluto.

LonelyPauper , Pietro Zuco Report

8points
POST
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Electrons don't "orbit" nuclei in the same way as planets orbit the sun. They inhabit shells of probability density. The 1s electrons found in, for example, hydrogen, have a chance of being within the nucleus at any given time so this "fact" is meaningless. Also: what scale?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

[Switzerland has accidentally invaded Liechtenstein thrice in the last 50 years](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liechtenstein%E2%80%93Switzerland_relations).

* On the first time in 1976, Swiss military got lost and ended up in Liechtenstein, so the Liechtensteiners offered them drinks like proper hosts.
* On the second time in 1992, Swiss military forgot that a certain observation post was actually not in Swiss territory but in Liechtenstein territory, so they just said sorry and forgot about it.
* Then again in 2007, the Swiss army got lost and entered Liechtenstein, but eventually realized they weren't in Switzerland anymore, Toto, so they turned back. Liechtenstein didn't even know this happened till the Swiss apologized (again), to which they basically said, no problem, bro.

Takeaways: The Swiss army are bad with directions. The Liechtenstein ~~army~~ people are chill bros.

sendhelpandthensome Report

8points
POST
Tushar Roy Mukherjee
Tushar Roy Mukherjee
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ironically, some models of the Swiss Army knife had compasses built into the scales.

0
0points
reply
#26

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses There are more trees on the earth than stars in the Milky Way.

Every time you shuffle a deck of cards, you've probably made an entirely unique order, as compared to every other shuffle in history.

ConneryFTW , Johannes Plenio Report

8points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That second ones really cool

0
0points
reply
#27

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses If you earned $1 every second, it would take 2,921 years to have more money than Bill Gates.

grwrnotashowrthought , Greg Rubenstein Report

7points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you made $50,000 a day, 365 days a year, from the time they were building pyramids in Ancient Egypt to now, you would only have about 70% of Elon Musk's wealth.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#28

A 500 lb. cigarette-smoking, beer-drinking brown bear named Wojtek was enlisted and served in the Polish army during WWII. "Private Wojtek" helped the Polish win the brutal Battle of Monte Cassino, and was even promoted to corporal. Following the war, he retired in Scotland.

CaptainWisconsin Report

7points
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He carried ammunition and got an official rank because pets weren't allowed on british ships

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#29

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses An eyewitness to Lincoln’s assassination at Ford’s Theater told his story on national television.

EDIT: Based on suggestions below, I’m proposing a new version of this factoid which makes it sound even crazier (but still factually true)...

An eyewitness to Lincoln’s assassination at Ford’s Theater appeared as a contestant on a nationally televised game show with Lucille Ball

bufadad , Moses Parker Rice Report

7points
POST
Gaya Knust
Gaya Knust
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not only that, but you can watch the episode on YouTube. It's called What's My Line. (I love 1950s and 60s television). The witness was of course a very young boy when he saw the assassination.

0
0points
reply
#30

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses Nintendo was founded in 1889.

RanaGrenier , Evan-Amos Report

7points
POST
Mario Strada
Mario Strada
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They had a really hard time finding an outlet, but with supreme patience they waited until the electrical grid was invented.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#31

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses A morbidly obese person can survive with absolute starvation without any sickness or feeling ill (under close control). There have been studies since 60's, there is a patient in 1973 who went under a 382 day starvation diet for therapuetic purposes under close control with only vitamin and mineral supplements and water intake without protein, carbohydrate or fat intake (no food at all). Dropped from 207 kg to 88kg and maintained it. After a follow up check-up 5 years later, the patient was 96 kilograms, stabilized. Prolonged fasting had no ill effects. If anybody is curious about the article, the pubmed ID is: PMC2495396.

Edit: fixed autocorrect

Dartosismyname , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

7points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was one source. I don't think starvation is a good idea for weight loss, and I guarantee you people are going to look over the parts where they got supplements.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses If Earth was a basketball, to scale the moon would be a tennis ball. It would orbit around 7.5 meters away, which is a lot farther than most people think.

If the nucleus of a hydrogen atom was a tennis ball, to scale the electron would orbit at about 2500 meters away. There is no ball small enough to compare to how small electrons would still be at this scale.

anon , NASA Goddard Space Fligh Report

7points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is this being figured out?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses There is no good metric for 'the number of languages on earth'. This is mostly because linguists cannot agree on what constitutes a new language and what constitutes a dialect of an existing language.

The best current metric of how many languages exist is the number of translations of the Christian bible.

default52 , John-Mark Smith Report

7points
POST
eirini
eirini
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, how many are there?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Only four people have been to the Challenger Deep, the deepest part of the ocean. One of those people is James Cameron, the director of Titanic.

agnomengnome Report

7points
POST
Gaya Knust
Gaya Knust
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I had the money to see the Titanic shipwreck before it complete disappears...

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses In chess there are over 9 million variations after just 3 moves each. 288 billion different possible positions after 4 moves each. In a complete game there are more possible positions than there are electrons in the observable universe.

canyouevenreadthat , Pixabay Report

7points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I looked forward in time. I saw 14,000,605 possible moves." "How many were good ones?" "None of them.".

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses You are closer to being a millionaire than Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos.

vswr , Pixabay Report

7points
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just from the other end of the spectrum

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#37

There was this french guy named Tarrare in the late 1700s that could eat ANYTHING, in any amount. He was able to eat a quarter of a cow on one day and ate dinner for 15 for one meal when he was being tested. He was even able to swallow an entire eel, with bones included, without hesitating. When he went to the militar service, they used him as message transport, but after being captured he went back and tried to find a cure. In the hospital where he was staying, he was suspected of eating a baby so they kicked him out. He was average weight and when he died a few years later they could see inside his stomach just by opening his mouth. Here’s a video which explains it on better detail: https://youtu.be/nYHDj2sB-rc

thealterlion Report

7points
POST
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The speculation is that he had hyperthyroidism or a damaged amygdala. It's not known despite his being autopsied because no other known case to this extreme has been found.

0
0points
reply
#38

Taser is actually an acronym for "Thomas A. Swift's Electric Rifle."

T.A.S.E.R.

AnnoyingEditor Report

7points
POST
#39

Horses can't vomit.

Amygdaloid_00 Report

6points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe that's why colic is so dangerous for them.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#40

Someone Asked People “What Is A True Fact So Baffling, It Should Be False?” And 65 Delivered Illuminating Responses The Tyrannosaurus Rex lived closer in time to us than it did the Stegosaurus.

bolivar-shagnasty , Dennis Jarvis Report

6points
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And is closer to being a millionaire the Bill Gates.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#41

GPS satellites have to compensate for time dilation, because time runs at a different rate in orbit.

anon Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#42

The phrase "plastic surgery" has nothing to do with the material. Plastic surgery as a field predates the development of plastics by 70 years. The two terms simply share a Greek word root meaning "sculpted" or "reshaped".

mwoody450 Report

6points
POST
#43

There used to be a radioactive energy drink called "Radithor" that was in the US market for a decade from 1918-1928. Some of the more prominent users had to be buried in lead coffins.

WildWonderWolf Report

6points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone drank so much of it that his jaw fell off

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

Giant squids have a donut shaped brain so their esophagus can run through the middle. If they try to swallow too large a bite of food they can get brain damage.

VerminSupreme__ Report

6points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When Zara comes back from her exams, we HAVE to tease her about this!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

If you're launching from Earth, the most difficult place to reach in the solar system is the sun.

The reason for this is that to fly directly into the sun you need to first launch from Earth, and then remove all of your orbital velocity around the sun. Anything less will just put you into a different orbit around the sun rather than directly into it. The amount of power required for that to do it directly is basically impossible currently.

As an alternative you could, for relatively little power, fly all the way out to Pluto distance, slow down much less, and then fall back into the sun. The trade off being the travel time is now about 90 years.

There are other in between paths that will could get you there for different balances of energy and time but all of them are tougher than getting basically anywhere else in the solar system with an equivalent balance.

There's a mission currently traveling to study the sun, the Parker Solar Probe, it won't be flying directly in, but plans to make the closest passes than any probe ever has. It's going to make seven passes by Venus to shed speed so it can get closer and closer to the sun. The full flight time is planned as just less than 7 years. As of this post they are 1 week shy of a year in.

sharrrper Report

5points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would strongly suggest not flying into the sun. I understand it's a wee bit warm there.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Sense of smell is molecular, meaning that molecules of what you are smelling are actually inside of your body as a result of smelling them.

Think about that the next time you enter a public restroom.

RandomWeatherPattern Report

5points
POST
#47

Sharks evolved before trees did.

roran_ramsey Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#48

In 1000 BC, a war was cancelled due to rain.

Edit: Wooo first silver! Thank you stranger!

Cav-Allium Report

5points
POST
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know several battles that were cancelled or postponed due to rain or inclement weather (WW2, WW1, Revolutionary War, Spanish Armada, Napoleon, a couple of Spartan battles) but not in 1000 BC. Wonder which one.

1
1point
reply
#49

The smell of freshly cut grass is actually a distress signal. It's the smell of the grass releasing chemicals to save itself from injury.

victini_2012 Report

5points
POST
#50

If you took every civilian-owned firearm in the US and laid them side-by-side, you would have a giant belt of guns long enough to go completely around the moon.

After going completely around the moon, you would still have enough guns left over to equip every soldier in the world with two guns.

generica_ccount Report

5points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would we want to encircle the moon with guns? I say encircle the moon with mousie toys and sofas to bat them under.

2
2points
reply
#51

Saddam Hussein was an erotic romance novelist in his spare time as the dictator of Iraq.

[Sauce](https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saddam_Hussein%27s_novels)

JuneFrances Report

4points
POST
#52

When a woman with breast implants is cremated, the implants will melt into "goo."

It drips to the bottom of the furnace, and needs to be cleaned up once cooled.

Back2Bach Report

4points
POST
#53

President John Tyler, born in 1790, has two living grandsons.

BasilFronsac Report

4points
POST
Annabet
Annabet
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not anymore... the last living grandson died in 2020

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#54

You can fit every planet between the earth and moon, including all the gas giants. But if you lined up all of Jeff Bezos’s money from end to end, it wouldn’t fit between the Earth and moon. It could go to the moon and back 34 times.

Jeff bezos has enough money to make a ladder to the moon. And to make it out of money.

anon Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

If you shrink down our sun to the size of a white blood cell, the Milky Way galaxy would be equal to the size of the continental United States! Space is huge!

Wisex Report

4points
POST
#56

You see your nose all the time, but your brain just ignoring it.

crushtoher Report

4points
POST
Mario Strada
Mario Strada
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can see it! Nope, I can't anymore. It's there! Gone again.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#57

Mike the Headless Chicken lived without a head for 18 months.

https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-34198390

eternalrefuge86 Report

4points
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The farmer was killing his chickens by removing the heads but left enough of the brain stem for Mike to survive. Has his own website, . https://www.miketheheadlesschicken.org/mike/page/history

0
0points
reply
#58

A black widow spiders web is 12 times the tensile strength of steel!

Jasper923 Report

4points
POST
Gaya Knust
Gaya Knust
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And its bite can cause priapism (an erection that won't subside easily)

0
0points
reply
#59

We live closer to the lifetime of Cleopatra than she did to the building of the Great Pyramids.

PhilBabbsBalls Report

4points
POST
#60

1 billion seconds is about 31 years

underwhelming1 Report

4points
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1 million seconds is 11.5 days. 1 second is about 1 second.

0
0points
reply
#61

Your head ages faster than your feet

altijdweergijs Report

4points
POST
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Special Relativity, again. The force of gravity decreases as height increases and this affects the relative passage of time. The effect is very small though.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#62

If you could fold a piece of printer paper in half 103 times it would be the width of the observable universe.

VirtualBooby Report

4points
POST
#63

The youngest mother to give birth became pregnant at 4 years old.

mortyshaw Report

3points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor girl, her name was Lina Medina and her son thought she was his older sister until he became 10

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#64

The USA is the third most populated nation on earth. If you were able to add one billion people to the US population today, it would still be the third most populated nation on earth.

austeninbosten Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

17 inch pizza is bigger then 2 12 inch pizzas

Oob631 Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!