Did you know that most of us use mind tricks from time to time, even if we are not aware of it? It’s normal and it helps us maneuver through life. Knowing how to properly behave, what to say or simply being able to understand our emotions and ways of acting helps a lot in life. And there’s nothing wrong with that (as long as you don’t use that knowledge for evil purposes).

There are many psychological tips and tricks laying around offering us help to shape our inner psyche. If you can use psychology to your advantage, then why not do so? That’s why we want to share the best psychological insights presented by “Psychology Peers”, an Instagram page spreading knowledge to 118K of its followers.

So, prepare a notebook because, we believe, you’ll find something valuable in here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

15points
POST
#2

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

13points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That being said, there is something really soothing about a rain storm, but only if I can use it as an excuse to stay under a blanket with a good book all day.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

13points
POST
KombatBunni
KombatBunni
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, this explains so much..

1
1point
reply
View more comments

To find out what an expert has to say about these facts and why it is important to learn psychology, Bored Panda reached out to Ronald E. Riggio, a Professor of Leadership and Organizational Psychology at Claremont McKenna College. He is also the author of more than a dozen books and research articles in the areas of leadership, assessment centers, organizational psychology and social psychology.
#4

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

12points
POST
#5

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

11points
POST
Arabiata Arabiata
Arabiata Arabiata
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was caught napping during work-time and explained this to my boss, his response was anything but polite. He wasn't convinced that I was sleeping only for the sake of the company.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

11points
POST

We first asked the professor why it is important to understand human behavior. R. Riggio explained that the only way we know one another is through our behavior. "We behave in certain ways, and others interpret that and draw conclusions about us — what kind of person we are, whether they want to continue interacting with us, etc. So, we need to better understand our own behavior and how it affects others.

It is also critically important to study our own behavior if we are engaging in self-damaging patterns of behavior (e.g., not taking care of ourselves, abusing substances, abusing or using other people for personal gains, the list goes on and on). That is why psychology is such a popular topic and subject of study (psychology is one of the most popular college majors). We all want to understand more about our own, and others', behavior in order to make sense out of our social role and increase our knowledge and effectiveness in life."
#7

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

9points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So when people give me crp about being in my 40's and single, I can just tell them it's because I'm too smart? I find this acceptable.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#8

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

9points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except knowing where you are in the rankings of those around you can really help with job retention.

0
0points
reply
#9

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

8points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come on now, that's not a phobia. That's reality.

2
2points
reply

Are you curious about how psychological facts can help us maneuver through life? R. Riggio shared that our perception is inherently biased by our own belief systems, lifetime experiences, and what we have observed. "For example, we are quite protective of our image of ourselves. We like to believe that we are good, smart, and kind and that we possess a host of other positive qualities. We use self-protective biases to help guard our often-fragile egos, and maintain a positive view of ourselves. By studying psychology, we can learn more about these systematic biases and how to not be fooled by them. Psychology helps us to be honest with ourselves: own up to our mistakes. Review and critique our own behavior. Second, we must realize that the situation and our psychological makeup are responsible for our actions and outcomes."
#10

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

8points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Higher fish content diets and the constant sound of the ocean drowning out the voices of your enemies. Of course it is better for you.

2
2points
reply
#11

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

8points
POST
#12

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

8points
POST

Ronald Riggio is sure that we can become more successful in life by learning about psychology. "We can gain self-insight that can help us to become a better person. In my work in organizational psychology, we use psychological knowledge and methods to make conditions better at work, and by studying and assessing work behavior, we can increase job performance, job satisfaction and engagement of workers, and have huge effects on the organization's functioning and on making organizations better, and more rewarding, places to work."

If you'd like to learn more about how psychology can benefit your life, check out Riggio's blog posts on Psychology Today here!
#13

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

7points
POST
CalicoKitty
CalicoKitty
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come on, Psychology Peers, you can't just quote Sigmund "Oedipus Complex" Freud and expect us to take it seriously...

0
0points
reply
#14

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

7points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was unaware my house was bugged.

1
1point
reply
#15

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

7points
POST
KombatBunni
KombatBunni
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did that with my mother, step father and my sister. So much stress gone since then..zero regrets

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

6points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better the devil you know...

1
1point
reply
#17

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

6points
POST
CalicoKitty
CalicoKitty
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stress is your body assuming you're being stalked by one of those pesky saber-toothed tigers...

0
0points
reply
#18

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

6points
POST
#19

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

6points
POST
#20

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

5points
POST
#21

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

5points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There aren't enough bananas in the world for this.

3
3points
reply
#22

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

5points
POST
#23

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#24

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

5points
POST
Erdot
Erdot
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly, I am kinda convinced that people tend to think about others more than of themselves, because thinking about yourself is hard, while judging is easy.

0
0points
reply
#25

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

5points
POST
#26

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

5points
POST
#27

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

4points
POST
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so going to use this excuse if I can't remember an answer in class

0
0points
reply
#28

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#29

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

4points
POST
#30

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

4points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All of mine are clearly labeled. As they run roughshod over my existence. But at least I know what to call the thing that just mowed me down.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

4points
POST
CalicoKitty
CalicoKitty
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Y'all know what your artists' personalities are?

0
0points
reply
#32

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

4points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not lazy. I'm efficient.

1
1point
reply
#33

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

4points
POST
KombatBunni
KombatBunni
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't make it hurt any less, even if it was the right one :(

0
0points
reply
#34

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

4points
POST
#35

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

4points
POST
#36

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

4points
POST
#37

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This list keeps trying to tell me I'm smart. I'm not smart. I just have layers of issues like a delicious anxiety cake. With sprinkles.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
#40

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Attractive people can get away with almost anything.

0
0points
reply
#41

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
#42

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
#43

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
#44

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
#45

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
#46

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
#47

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
#48

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, that explains doctors' signatures

0
0points
reply
#50

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
#51

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

3points
POST
#52

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

2points
POST
#53

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

2points
POST
#54

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
CalicoKitty
CalicoKitty
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, I'm not telling you why I'm dyeing the cat blue. You'll find out when I reach my goal /j

0
0points
reply
#55

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
#56

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
#57

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
#58

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
#60

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
#61

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
#62

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
#63

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
#64

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
#65

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
CalicoKitty
CalicoKitty
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Any kind of stress will weaken your immune system, chronic stress especially so. It also slows healing (for instance, of wounds/bruises, etc.)

0
0points
reply
#66

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
#67

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel sorry for ugly parents :(

0
0points
reply
#68

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Interesting-Psychology-Facts

psychologypeers Report

2points
POST
#70

Interesting-Psychology-Facts