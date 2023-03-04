Bored Panda reached out to artist Gavin Gerundo , who spent a whopping 150 hours restoring and painting this grandfather clock , to hear about his project, workflow, and passion for art. Read on for our full interview with him!

#1 I Restored A Really Old Mausoleum Door

We got in touch with artist Gavin for a chat about the magnificent work he's done upcycling this gorgeous grandfather clock right here. He was kind enough to walk us through the inspiration for the project, his work process, and what advice he'd give to someone hoping to follow in his footsteps. "The inspiration for the project started with my career as a canvas painter. I had been creating wall art for years and had begun to run out of space for my art and the collection of art I had acquired from the many creators I’ve met along my path. During quarantine, I began to focus on the home space as many of us did and noticed that a lot of the pieces of furniture did not inspire and bring me joy in the same way that much of the wall art did," he shared with Bored Panda. "Being that furniture is such an interactive piece of our lives, I saw an opportunity to deepen the artistic nature of the home through pieces of furniture, notably an old grandfather clock I had recently picked up. I began the process on this huge project after painting a few smaller objects such as jewelry boxes and shelves that I had. As always with my art, part of the intention has been to create relics that outlast me and become pieces of history, heirlooms that inform and inspire for many years to come."

#2 I Restored This Antique Lamp And Made A Bohemian Crescent Moon Mica Shade With Antique Chandelier Crystal Pendants This lamp features silent film actress Billi Dove sitting on a paper moon in a cosmic rhinestone sky. I wanted to do something different, by mixing Victorian/Edwardian style with art deco. I also wanted to do something I think has never been done before by making a Crescent Moon shade which is normally made of embroidered silk with a beaded fringe out of mica and replacing the fringe with antique chandelier crystal pendants.



#3 A Wrench I Restored

The entire restoration of the clock took a jaw-dropping 150 hours. "What a lot of people don’t think about with the process is the actual restoration stage. I have to sand down all of the wood, removing the varnish and creating a proper surface that the paint will adhere to and last for centuries to come. From here, I prime it with a base layer of black and begin to create my designs. These designs are based on a process of intuitive geometry," artist Gavin said. He explained that he likes to pick an overall theme for the piece to work with. From there, he uses the furniture to inform the direction of the geometry, "breaking the 3D object down into a bunch of rectangles and circles. These rectangles and circles are then intuitively divided and activated by creating symmetries and then 'connecting the dots.'" According to the artist, the most challenging part of painting the grandfather clock was reaching some of the nooks and crannies to adorn them with precise geometry. He had very limited hand movement in those tight spaces. "or a lot of the intricacies, I can take the piece of furniture apart, but for some, I just have to squeeze my hand as best as possible into the spaces and make it work."

#4 In 1916 My Great-Grandfather Built His House From A Sears Home Kit. 100 Years Later We've Restored It To Its Original Beauty

#5 Before & After Of The Raritan Inn Bed & Breakfast In Califon, New Jersey

#6 I Restored And Hand-Painted This Grandfather's Clock

Meanwhile, Gavin was happy to share some advice for his fellow upcyclers. "Be true to your creative vision and create what you want to see in the world. The more true to yourself the piece of artwork is, the better received and more authentic the work will be. This shines in the art world, having a unique perspective because no one thinks exactly like you do!" Gavin also told us more about himself as an artist. "I roam the world as an artist performing at music and art festivals in addition to a studio practice newly enriched by the world of furniture painting. I believe there is a balance between the classic hermetic artist and going out into the world to gather inspiration and form your unique perspective. At events and in my travels, I can go out in the world, meet people, and see sights beyond my imagination before returning to the studio and integrating the life experience. My main drive as an artist is to widen perspective, increase humanity's collective limits of how wonderful the things in life we often see as mundane really are. I believe there is reverie in the everyday, as the Grateful Dead once put it, 'Once in a while, you get shown the light in the strangest of places if you look at it right.'" You can find more of Gavin's incredible art on his website, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

#7 Restoration Of A 1950s Dixie Stove This came out of a 1953 Silver Streak (camper trailer) that had been left sitting in a field for decades. The trailer was filled with rodent droppings and carcasses. I found multiple nests inside this stove.



It took days to fully clean this piece, but it was so worthwhile!



I ran new wiring and changed out the clock mechanism so everything is fully functional. Unfortunately, I don't have any photos of it illuminated, but the name "Dixie Wanderer" also lights up.



#8 1930’s Parquet Flooring Is Restored Today

#9 Vintage Shenanigans Camper Restoration I bought this 1973 Prowler camper in Springfield, MO for $1000 on Craigslist. I had been looking for a small single-axle vintage camper for a while. These vintage campers are getting hard to find, and those that aren't completely rotted beyond repair sell for a premium. I guess something is only worth what people will pay for it. I was one of six people to answer the ad that was posted early in the morning. I showed up with the cash first, and it was sold before noon. Although it had been sitting outside for a few years, it was the size I was looking for and was repairable.



In the end, I invested about three months and about $4,000 in total. It has been on several float trips on the Huzzah River, Table Rock Lake, and a motorcycle rally.



#10 Completed The Restoration Of My Dream Car The restoration was done by myself and my father-in-law. He did most of the heavy lifting with the bodywork and paint and he had the knowledge. I learned a tremendous amount during the process and it was an awesome experience overall.



I started collecting parts and restoring smaller pieces in my basement starting about 3 years ago. Then a year and a half ago we pulled it into the shop to really start all the work.



#11 Staring At My Recently Restored Tintin Childhood Collection

#12 My Buddy Restored A 1955 Cushman Golf Cart. He Says There Are Only 2 Of These Models Left In Existence And The Other One Is In A Museum

#13 Coke Machine We Finished Up A Couple Of Months Ago For A Client

#14 I Restored My Grandma's 65-Year-Old Kitchen Step-Stool

#15 I Restored A $5 Kitchen-Aid Mixer I Found At The Thrift Store

#16 My Family Heirloom Restoration Complete The 150-year-old safe restoration project is DONE! Here it is back in all of its glory - gold leaf and all (yes, REAL 23k gold). Swipe to the last picture to see what it looked like when I first picked it up. If you're interested in more of the story, keep reading below. In 1871, Ulysses S. Grant was president and Abraham Lincoln had been assassinated only 6 years earlier. And this safe rolled off the factory floor at the Detroit Safe Company, in Detroit Michigan. In the 1890s it found its way to Bay City, MI in the back of a new meat market founded by Max T. Malleck. Decades passed and the market eventually closed nearly 100 years later, but this safe was saved from the market and moved to Grandson Mike Malleck's house in the 1980s, and there it sat for over 40 years!



#17 1995 Zippo, Before And After. One Day It Will Look Like It Did Before The Sanding And Polish I started with 400, then 600, then 1000, 1500, 2000, 2500. I made sure everything stayed rinsed off and wet the entire time. After that, I used "mothers mag & aluminum polish" for about 30 minutes. It was very nice when I got done, hairline scratches show up the second you put it in your pocket though and fingerprints are insane. That's the only downside to it. That, and it took me 5-6 hours to finish it.



#18 I Restored A Beat-To-Hell Old Pair Of Doc Martens I Found Lying Around My Neighborhood Honestly, I didn’t use any hard chemicals or anything I just cleaned them using paper towels and water. I own a basic shoe shine kit that has a standard black shoeshine, a microfiber cloth, and a horsehair brush. After getting all the dirt off I spent like an hour or so applying and reapplying the shoeshiner to get to the point where the gloss was restored. You mostly have to focus on shining the toe and the heel because that’s where most of the damage will be. It’s a super simple process.



#19 Got A 100-Year-Old Painting Cleaned Earlier This Year

#20 I Do Custom Shoe Polishing And Dyeing! This Is My Newest Restoration

#21 Before And After Of My 8-Year Project (1972 Datsun 240z Restomod)

#22 Some Photos Of My First Restoration. I Love Old Fans And I Think This Came Out Decent

#23 Impressive Restoration Work

#24 Refinished And Reupholstered Vintage Mid-Century Lounge Chair

#25 Upcycled Antique Boiler Door Turned Electric Fireplace/Liquor Cabinet It was formerly used to heat the historic Adelphi Hotel in Saratoga Springs NY. The hotel underwent a preservation restoration and an astute construction worker saved it from demolition. I live in Erie Pennsylvania where the boiler was originally made so I drove up there and hauled it back to Erie. My family has ties to the company that made the boilers.



#26 1968 Omega Constellation Auto Chronograph Of My Late Father's Before And After Service And Dial Restoration Some say that the dial should have been left as was, but I don't agree. Dial is now back to its original condition.



#27 Bought This Dinghy For $20 And Restored It. Taking It Out This Weekend I bought this 8-foot pram a few weeks ago and restored it, all the wood was completely rotted except for the mahogany seats. The fiberglass shell was in great condition but it need some compound to smooth it out before a fresh coat of paint and some new gel coat on the outside. Pretty excited it take it out this weekend!



#28 Restored My Stairs. Totally Did It Myself

#29 1968 Fiberglass Boler Picked up a 1968 Flat Top Boler a half-day trip away from our city. No leaks, great guts, working appliances & new tires!



#30 Bosch PB360 Radio I Found Thrown Away On The Site I Work At

#31 People Thought I Was Crazy... 04 SVT Cobra Resurrection A lot of people thought I was crazy when I bought this car in the state it was in. But where they all saw a hopeless wreck of a car, I saw something with huge potential! I couldn't let this amazing car just return to the dust from whence it came!



#32 Restoration Complete

#33 Revere Ware Pan I Got From The Flea Market Today

#34 Before And After Of My Rusty Plate Restoration

#35 Viking Axe Before And After Restoration (10th–11th Century)

#36 I Heard Y’all Like Cauldron Restorations (Circa 1840)

#37 Me And My Dad Restored This Yamaha Rajdoot 1979 Bike My dad loves these bikes, he had one of them when he was young but he had to sell it because of money problems. My dad is happy after a long time.



#38 Someone Was Throwing Away These Old Salad Servers, So I Took Them Home And Restored Them

#39 60's Armchair Restoration

#40 I'm Over Halfway Done Restoring This Leather Sofa, The Before And After Is Pretty Dramatic

#41 Nib Restoration

#42 Instead Of Buying A $300 New Chandelier, I Bought This Antique One For $40 And Spent A Few Hours Buffing It Clean, And Also Glued A Few Loose Pieces

#43 Drill Press I Finished Restoring Recently

#44 I Wanted To Share Some Pics Of This Authentic Mid-1920s Art Deco Maiden Figurine Lamp Base I Restored With a custom leaping gazelle alternating Amber, silver mica shade that I made...



#45 Wood Plane Restoration So I borrowed a long-forgotten Stanley wood plane from my father-in-law... He told me it had been a wedding gift during the pre-power tool era, over 50 years ago. I wondered how many miles of wood this thing had peeled over time? It was seized up and practically unusable, so I pulled it apart.



#46 Big Beautiful Bearded Hewing Axe Brought Back To Life

#47 Thrifted And Refinished A Set Of Teak Lounge Chairs

#48 I Restored A Neglected Old Wrench. It Wasn't Ready To Retire

#49 Bicycle From 1969, I Got For Free From A Lady Wanting To Throw It To The Trash

#50 Restored This See-Saw For My Kids

#51 Restored An Iron Bench, Replaced The Wood With Mahogany

#52 Although It Was In Bad Shape, I Happily Paid The $4 Sticker Price Because I Knew I Could Spruce It Up

#53 Restored My Dad's 50-Year-Old Hammer As A Christmas Present

#54 Before And After Of Some Corcoran Jump Boots That I Refurbished

#55 Restored A BurgerTime Arcade Game I got the cabinet about 11 months ago and just finished.. but a lot of that time was spent looking for parts and waiting on my art order. The stencils took about 2 weeks straight but only took on average less than an hour a day. Maybe ballpark 40-50 total hours of working on it. As far as cost, these are approx. about what I paid for everything:

Whole Legend of the Kage game: $250

Bezel: $120 shipped

Stencils and control panel overlay: $250 shipped

Wiring harness: $50 shipped

Marquee: $50 shipped

Paint, Brushes, Bondo, Sandpaper, etc: $100

Locks, Leg Levelers, and new marquee light: $40

Coin Box: $40 shipped

Burgertime PCB: $200

Sold the Legend of Kage PCB: -$100

Total Cost: $1000

As you can probably tell, with my time, this is not a big money maker. But I like doing it and love when the game is done.



#56 I Detailed A 1968 Torino. Couldn't Believe I Was Able To Get The Seats This Clean

#57 $5 Thrift Store Find Into Pet Bed For New Puppy

#58 I Bought This Coffee Table In 2018 For $15 At A Flea Market Because It Was Cheap And I Needed Something For My Living Room. Finally Got Around To Stripping It This Weekend

#59 Painted Antique Mantle Restoration Transformation We've worked our restoration magic on this antique solid walnut mantle.

This stunning piece came to us in dire need of help, coated in layers of white paint and falling apart. Now she's all fixed up and shining just as lovely as she did 100+ years ago.

The final result of this project was the most rewarding.



#60 Vintage Radio Restoration. This Is A Canadian Made Northern Electric Baby Champ 5400 Tube Radio I Just Finished Restoring It was made approximately between 1948 - 1950ish.



#61 Green Gameboy Restoration

#62 I Restored A Vintage, Wall-Mounted Coffee Grinder

#63 This House Where Only One Half Has Been Restored

#64 Last Summer Me And My Sister Secretly Restored Our Father's 64 Beetle. Results: My father bought the beetle in the early 80s for about 20 dollars. in the 90's he got kids and the car was left to rot away in our backyard. Last winter I started working as a car painter assistant in hopes of becoming a car painter. Around the same time, my father started talking about the beetle! Witch he wanted to fix up but he felt that he needed to wait for retirement about 15 years away. So me and my sister thought maybe we should give it a shot and quickly try to fix it up for him so we did.



And to add insult to injury we totally trashed it as children. Plus he is a huge car guy and he goes to shows and always feelt like he wanted something to "show".



#65 Restored A Family Heirloom

#66 I Restored An Old Chair I Found In Our Basement I recently bought a hanging chair for my room which came with a cotton bag. I was also in need of a chair for my desk so I searched the basement where I found this beautiful old chair whose cushion was totally ruined. So I took it off and cut the bag of my hanging chair into a piece that fits perfectly. I then nailed it with some antique nails onto my chair and I just love the way it turned out. It also fits to my hanging chair now which is awesome.



#67 Just Finished Restoring An Antique Micrometer Stand, Thought It Might Appreciated Here I've got a collection of J.T. Slocomb micrometers in my home shop, and I recently acquired a Slocomb micrometer stand-off on eBay. It was in pretty sorry shape when I got it... Somewhere along its life, a previous owner remade the wooden slats out of cheap plywood and didn't see a need to disassemble anything before painting (including the rubber bumpers between the mics).



I re-remade the slats in oak, and the frames were stripped and repainted semi-gloss black. The bumpers were also replaced with short lengths of the rubber fuel hose.



The age of the stand is a rough guess... The nameplate dates this stand to sometime after the early 50s. J.T. Slocomb was located in Providence, RI until 1953, when the company relocated to Glastonbury, CT.



I've restored all the mics in this stand (plus many, many more). They all have Providence, RI stamped on the thimbles, which puts them between 70-120 years old.



#68 My First Cast Iron Restoration

#69 I Knew I Was Going To Have A Slow Day At Work So I Decided To Try To Restore My Dad’s Old Dress Shoes

#70 My Husband And I Restored This Old Vice. He Made It Work And I Made It Pretty

#71 I Restored This Vintage Filipino Bolo Knife That I Bought On Ebay

#72 Restored This Old Bench Grinder For A Customer That Inherited It From His Father, Who Inherited It From His Father. Now That It's Restored He's Going To Pass It On To His Son

#73 Teak Table Restoration

#74 I Restored Another Vinyl Sleeve

#75 A Cleaned Silver Shot Glass Next To Its Tarnished Sibling

#76 Went For A Nautical “British Royal Navy Ship Captain” Kinda Look. Needs A Little More Patina On Some Places, But Pleased With It So Far

#77 My Wife Cleaned The Knobs Off Of The Old Cabinets In Our Basement

#78 Restored This Mid-Century Modern Dresser I Found For Free On Craigslist

#79 Fully Restored Papa Bear Chair - Before And After Photos

#80 My Father Unexpectedly Passed Away In October Of A Heart Attack. As A Tribute To Him, I Decided To Restore His Workbench And Learn How To Become As Handy As He Was Here’s the workbench now. I’m pretty proud of myself overall. I look forward to improving myself and working on future projects!

