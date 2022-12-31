Psst! After you're done reading this one, don't forget to check out our previous feature with more "Lost In History" pics.

Thanks to this incredibly entertaining Instagram page titled “ Lost In History ,” though, many of these rare moments that got captured on camera were dug up from the past and brought to the present time. Dedicated to 20th-century people and culture, the account is sharing pictures with its 1.2M followers that illuminate history in this entirely new perspective.

History is one big treasure box full of unforgettable moments, incredible people, encounters, places, events, incidents, you name it. But with time flying at the pace of a hadron collider, they easily slip under the dusty blanket of time and oblivion.

#1 Simone Segouin, Mostly Known By Her Codename, Nicole Minet, Was Only 18-Years-Old When The Germans Invaded Her first act of rebellion was to steal a bicycle from a German military administration, and to slice the tires of all of the other bikes and motorcycles so they couldn't pursue her. She found a pocket of the Resistance and joined the fight, using the stolen bike to deliver messages between Resistance groups. She was an extremely fast learner and quickly became an expert at tactics and explosives. She led teams of Resistance fighters to capture German troops, set traps, and sabotage German equipment. As the war dragged on, her deeds escalated to derailing German trains, blocking roads, blowing up bridges and helping to create a German-free path to help the Allied forces retake France from the inside. She was never caught. Segouin was present at the liberation of Chartres on August 23, 1944, and then the liberation of Paris two days later. She was promoted to lieutenant and awarded several medals, including the Croix de Guerre. After the war, she studied medicine and became a pediatric nurse. She is still going strong at 96.

#2 "My Parents On Their Wedding Day In 1964 And Then Again At Christmas 2021"

#3 This Is Franca Viola, An Italian Woman Who Became Famous In The 1960s For Publicly Refusing To Accept The Twisted Tradition Of Marrying Her Rapist

“Photographs bring history to life in an immediate and visceral way,” Lisa Yaszek, a Regents Professor of Science Fiction Studies at Georgia Tech, where she researches and teaches science fiction as a global language crossing centuries, continents, and cultures, told Bored Panda in a previous interview. Yaszek explained how it’s different from exploring history through written sources. “When we read books, we get lots of detailed information about historical events: who was involved, where the event happened, what factors led to and resulted from it, and so on.”

#4 Holocaust Survivor And The Soldier Who Rescued Her In 1944 During World War 2, John Mackay was part of the Scottish commando unit that rescued a group of prisoners from the Nazis as they were being marched from Auschwitz to another concentration camp. Little did he know that amongst the prisoners was a young Hungarian woman by the name of Edith Steiner. He would see her again at a dance, which was organized to celebrate the liberation. John asked a friend to ask Edith if she would dance with him, but she sent his friend back with the message that she would only do so if he asked her out himself. So John worked up the courage to go up to her and ask her in person, and she accepted. In 1946, they married and returned to Scotland where they owned and operated a small hotel in Pitlochry before retiring in Dundee. After celebrating their 71st Valentine's Day together, Edith passed away in June of 2017, just three weeks before their wedding anniversary. She was 92 years old.



#5 Office Life Before The Invention Of Autocad And Other Drafting Softwares Prior to the release of AutoCAD in 1982, engineering drawings were all done by hand using different grade pencils, erasers, T-squares and set squares. Even after all the manual labor, if a change was required, the engineers and toolmakers had to start from scratch and make the sketches all over again. Nowadays, architecture designers and other drafters are mainly just clicking their mouse and keyboard and not hunched over on a giant desk wondering if any changes will be made to their final drafts.

#6 Ryan Reynolds Back In 1983 Holding A Dead Fish... With His Fly Open

“Sometimes such information can be vividly detailed and prompt us to imagine what historical events might have looked like in ways that make us feel more connected to them, but sometimes we are so overwhelmed with dry or technical details that we actually feel more removed from the event than ever before,” the professor explained.

#7 22-Year-Old Lana Del Rey (Then Performing Under May Jailer) Photographed In 2007 Discussing meeting her in the same year, record label-owner David Nichtern said “When she first came to us she was playing plunky little acoustic guitar, had sort of straight blonde hair, very cute young woman. A little bit dark, but very intelligent. We heard that. But she very quickly kept evolving."

#8 Sussy, 1917, Sweden

#9 Safety Standards In 1960s

Yaszek argues that even when shot by the most amateur of photographers, these images have a unique effect on our modern minds. “These images of people living in and through various moments in history provide a sense of immediate emotional connection—we think, ‘wow, so that’s what it would feel like to experience that moment of history!’” Yaszek explained.

#10 Bonnie And Clyde's Last Kiss A Few Hours Before They Were Killed, May 23, 1934

#11 Vintage Halloween Costume

#12 The Very First Miss Universe Pageant, 1952

Interestingly, by looking at historical images, viewers may develop an emotional bond. “Once we feel an emotional bond with the people in historical photos and perhaps even begin to imaginatively empathize with them—we forge new intellectual connections to history itself, asking ourselves: ‘Why are the people in this photograph in this situation in the first place? What happened leading up to this photo—and what happened afterward?’,” Yaszek told us.

#13 A Lion Walks Alone In The Desert This is a 1925 photo of possibly the last Barbary lion in the wild before its extinction. It was taken by French photographer Marcelin Flandrin while he was onboard a flight on the Casablanca-Dakar air route.



#14 People Photographed By Rebecca Lewis At Ozzfest Festival Headlined By Black Sabbath And Slipknot In Milton Keynes, UK, 2001

#15 German Anti-Nazi Political Activist, Sophie Scholl, Was Executed In 1943 For Leading Non-Violent Student Resistance Against Hitler She was 21 years old. Her last words: "How can we expect righteousness to prevail when there is hardly anyone willing to give himself up individually to a righteous cause. Such a fine, sunny day, and I have to go, but what does my death matter, if through us, thousands of people are awakened and stirred to action?"

#16 Teenage Stefani Germanotta (Lady Gaga) With A Friend, 2003

#17 Kate Middleton And Prince William's Post-Clubbing Taxi Pics From The 2000s

#18 The Original Michelin Man From 1898.⁣ The Michelin Man Is White Because Rubber Tires Are Naturally White

#19 Jason Momoa And Carmen Electra On The Set Of “Baywatch Hawaiian Wedding” In 2003

#20 The Lovers Of Valdaro Were Two 6,000-Years-Old Skeletons Who Appeared To Have Died In A Lover's Embrace, Face To Face With Their Arms And Legs Entwined

#21 Photograph Of Two Women Kissing Captioned "Um-M! That Kiss! Guess I Still Love You! Jus' Can't Help It!", 1930s

#22 After He Allegedly Slept With 4,000 Women, Mick Jagger Decided To Seek Help With His Addiction His friend Keith Richards also encouraged him to do that. However, once he found a sex therapist, he seduced her and they slept together too. It was featured in Christopher Andersen’s book “Mick: The Wild Life and Mad Genius of Jagger” - he has been covering the rock star for more than four decades.

#23 Lucifer And The Angel He Destroyed — Amy Winehouse And Blake Fielder Civil

#24 An Unemployed Lumber Worker And His Wife In Oregon, August, 1939.⁣ Photo By Dorothea Lange

#25 Bob Ross With His Pet Squirrels, 1991

#26 Marina Pierro In Behind Convent Walls (1978)

#27 Feminist Vandalism, 1970s

#28 The Indigenous People Known As The Huichol First Appeared In The High Highlands Of Central Mexico Some 15,000 Years Ago According to their ancient traditions, both men and women would experience the pain of childbirth. This is how it would be done, the father would position himself on the rafters with rope tied around his scrotum while the mother would pull on it while giving birth.

#29 Reese Witherspoon With Ryan Phillipe And Their Daughter On The Set Of Legally Blonde Reese said in an interview in 1998 that she met Ryan at her 21st birthday party. She recalled the moment as embarrassing, saying she went over to Ryan when she was drunk and said “I think you’re my birthday present!”

#30 Dolly Parton At Home In Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, 1960s

#31 Winona Ryder The Night She Met Johnny Depp

#32 Facial Prosthesis For A Wounded Soldier Of The First World War, 1916

#33 3,000 Year Old Pair Of Pants Found In China.⁣ ⁣ The Pants Were Discovered In A Tomb In Northwestern China

#34 This Is A Photo Of Dr. Eugene Lazowski, A Polish Doctor Who Saved 8,000 Jews By Creating A Fake Typhus Epidemic In Stalowa Wola (Nazi Occupied Poland), 1943

#35 Demi Moore On The Set Of G.i. Jane, 1997

#36 Artificial Intelligence Reconstruction Of Ramses II (1,303 - 1,213 Bc) Based On The Photos Of His Mummified Remains

#37 Hanukkah In Kiel, Germany, 1932

#38 Joaquin Phoenix, New York, 1996

#39 In 19th Century England, Wealthy Farmers Would Commission Paintings Of Their Cows, Pigs And Sheep As A Way To Flex Their Wealth And Status

#40 Lena Baker Was A Black Maid That Was Put On Trial For The Killing Of Her White Employer Earnest Knight For Trying To Rape Her Though she claimed self defense, she was sentenced to death by an all white male jury. Her trial only lasted one day! Sitting in the electric chair, this is what she said: "What I done, I did in self defense or I would've been killed myself. Where I was, I could not overcome it. I am ready to meet my God''. She was executed on March 5, 1945 as the only woman ever executed in Georgia. She left behind 3 children. Her last words, along side with her picture are displayed near the now-retired electric chair at a museum at Georgia state prison in Reidsville. She was Pardon 60 years after her Murder.

#41 The Man In The Picture Is Dina Sanichar, Widely Believed To Be Raised By The Wolves He was born in India and was found in the deep jungles of Uttar Pradesh by the hunters in 1872. They found him hunting alongside the wolves and noted that he was walking on all four of his limbs.

#42 “Mermaids” At Disneyland Waving To Guests On A Submarine Ride, 1960s

#43 A Look Back At Tom Hardy’s Myspace Picture From The Mid-2000s The actors old MySpace ‘About Me’ section read: “I act for a living now adopting characters for money, it is a language I was born into. I’m Grateful, arrogant self centred, tenacious, versatile, honest, honourable, loyal, loving, gentle, consistent, reliable, focussed, prideful, passionate and nuts. I have a head like a disco ball, if I say I’ll do something, unless I absolutely can’t it gets done, I never give up on humanity, I love people. I want to see communities stand up, honest and open, flexing to the fullest of their capabilities and combined usefullness. happy. I laugh at bullies. I am reactionary but I have learned to hold my tongue and my trigger finger.”

#44 This Is Shavarsh Karapetyan, A Retired Armenian Swimmer.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ In 1976, He Had Just Completed A 26 Km (16 Mile) Run When He Heard A Loud Crash A trolleybus had lost control and had fallen into a reservoir. It was 25 meters (82 ft) off-shore and had sunk to a depth of 10 meters (33 ft).⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Karapetyan immediately dived into the sewage-infested waters and managed to kick the back window of the trolleybus with his legs, despite zero visibility from the silt that had risen from the bottom. Of the 92 passengers onboard, Karapetyan pulled out 46 people. 20 of whom survived.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The combination of cold water and the multiple lacerations from glass shards led him to be hospitalized for 45 days. He developed pneumonia and sepsis. While he was able to recover, damage to his lungs prevented him from continuing his career as a swimmer.⁣⁣

#45 To Appear Headless While Taking A Photo, Aka "Horsemanning" Was A Popular Way To Pose In The 1920's

#46 Three Young Women Eat Spaghetti On Inflatable Mattresses At Island Of Capri, 1939

#47 In The Olden Days, Santa Claus Would Gather Up Naughty Children, Toss Them In His Basket And Whisk Them Away To The North Pole To Serve As His Slaves. That’s Where The Legend Of Santas Elves Came From

#48 Poon Lim Was A Chinese Sailor Who Survived 133 Days Alone On A Raft At Sea By Fishing, Drinking Bird Blood And Killing A Shark With A Jug Of Water

#49 Star Wars Cast Out Of Costumes: Harrison Ford (Hans Solo), David Prowse (Darth Vader), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), Kenny Baker (R2-D2) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker). 1977

#50 An Iconic Image Showing Aboriginal Rights Activist, Gary Foley With A Sign Reading, “Pardon Me For Being Born Into A Nation Of Racists”, 1971

#51 86-Year-Old Lao Huang, A Cormorant Fisherman Living In Yangshuo, China

#52 This Ring Was Found On A Woman Who Was Buried Approximately 1,200 Years Ago In Birka, An Ancient Viking City Located 30 Km (19 Miles) West Of Contemporary Stockholm, Sweden

#53 Iranian Woman In The Era Before The Islamic Revolution, 1960

#54 Princess Diana's Summer Style. Diana's Laid-Back Linen Separates, Vibrant Swimwear And Throw-On Dresses Made Up One Of The Most Memorable Elements Of The Royal's Always Effortless Wardrobe

#55 The Photograph Of Kurt Cobain In Tears Has Been Extensively Published Tilton watched Cobain smash his guitar through an amplifier and walk offstage. He followed him backstage. The pent-up emotion ‘just had to go somewhere,’ says Tilton, and Cobain burst into tears. ‘What I really love about it is that it is a very real moment and he allowed it. Other artists would have said, ‘Not now, Ian, please.’ It is very unusual,” adds Tilton, ‘for anyone from a band to show such vulnerability.’

#56 Dennis Rodman Announcing That He Is Bisexual And That He Is Marrying Himself, 1996 The stunt was done for the promotion of his memoir “Bad as I Wanna Be”. He arrived in a wedding dress and wearing a wig. Thanks to this his book garnered even more publicity.

#57 Hattie Mcdaniel Accepting Her Oscar In A Segregated "No Blacks" Hotel In Los Angeles For Her Role In Gone With The Wind

#58 Salma Hayek Wearing A Hervé Leger Dress At The Premiere Of 'Speed 2: Cruise Control, June, 1997

#59 In 1938 Bruce Mozert Took The First Underwater Photos And They Are Brilliant Bruce invented the world’s first underwater camera, and it was at Silver Springs, Florida where he would put his invention to renowned use.

#60 Hitch Hiking France In The 70s

#61 Gisele Bündchen Unbothered While Peta Protests Against Her Since She Wore Fur, During The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, 2002

#62 A United States Soldier Holds Up A Giant Jungle Centipede During The Vietnam War, 1967

#63 The Golden Gate Bridge Opens To The Public For The First Time, May 27, 1937

#64 Fleetwood Mac Photographed By Annie Leibovitz For Rolling Stone (1977)