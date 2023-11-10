ADVERTISEMENT

Knolling is a style of photography where objects are neatly arranged (usually on a flat surface) and captured from a 90-degree angle. The end result is a visually satisfying composition that provides a sense of order and harmony.

The craft is commonly associated with design and creative communities, but there's one on Reddit that stands out for its diverse gallery.

Created back in 2013, it now has 96,000 members, who have shared plenty of interesting pictures of food, tools, Legos, and pretty much everything else you can imagine, reminding everyone that things are still within our control. At least, mostly.

#1

I Knolled My Beach Finds!

leesh1200 Report

#2

Geometrically Cut Chocolate

sc2Kaos Report

#3

Saw This On Another Sub, Thought You Guys Would Enjoy This. Or Is This Not Really Knolling?

Unlucky-Parsnip-8834 Report

#4

Every Produce At Stolychnyi Market, Kyiv, Ukraine

uaix Report

#5

I Arranged My Cherry Tomatoes

non_victus Report

#6

LEGO Ideas #028 Set 21320

bleatingspectre Report

#7

Here‘S What‘S Inside A Swiss Police Car

mostindianer Report

askrivan avatar
80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s not true. All of that is outside a Swiss police car.

#8

A Police Department With A Sense Of Humor

creeperkitty Report

#9

Contents Of A Croatian Firetruck

Slopz_ Report

#10

Comparing The Color Distribution Of Two Mini Packs Of Smarties

TrixieMassage Report

#11

Typewriter By Todd Mclellan

unexpectedit3m Report

#12

Finally Got Around To Knolling Our Junk Drawer

first-time-long-tim Report

#13

All Those Hex Keys That Come With Furniture And Only Get Used Once

Maxwaltzwell Report

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think a lot of museums of Modern Art would hail this as the next big thing!

#14

LEGO 007 Aston Martin Db5 - Knoll Time To Die

Maxwaltzwell Report

#15

Corgis

TenderfootChasm Report

#16

This What I Use To Shoot Wildlife

hereforhumor Report

#17

At Rokin Metro Station In Amsterdam, The Netherlands, They Are Showing All The Archeological Artifacts They Found During The Construction Of The Line (Opened In 2018). Sorry For The Poor Photo, It Is Located Between Moving Escalators

CousinHubble Report

#18

I Found This Monstrosity On Facebook. Lol

violinfiddleman Report

#19

All 7541 Pieces Of The Ucs Millennium Falcon!

-Tish Report

askrivan avatar
80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like organizing that would have taken more time than it would have to just build the thing.

#20

The Contents Of A Transavia Airplane

That_Eugene Report

#21

The Handmade Tool Chest Of Henry O. Studley (1838-1925), Organ And Piano Maker

kefi247 Report

#22

Imperfect Knolling? I Just Like Arranging Neat Organic Things From My Yard!

pocketmole Report

#23

He Calls It ‘Line Up’

cgchambe Report

rjjecreek avatar
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It seemed as so my son used to line up his toy cars just as much as he played with them. Once he lined and arranged them on the bathroom vanity.

#24

Czech Police Riot Unit

iCole Report

#25

Student's Dorm

Azuil Report

#26

Sorted Some Similar Shells At The Beach A Few Years Back

oinkpiggyoink Report

#27

All The Shapes Found In The World's Flags

Phreakhead Report

#28

Leaving For Antarctica In 3 Hours!

KamVachon Report

#29

My First Old Camera, Took Me 2 Weeks To Find A Composition I Was Happy About

wozuup Report

#30

Backpacking For The Weekend (The Excessive Amount Of Cliff Bars Are For My Friends)

mario_mach Report

jghargett avatar
Jenna
Jenna
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only 1 pair of socks?! This is not going to have a good outcome.

#31

We're Living By A Very Remote Estuary/Beach And This A Knoll Of Our Recent Evening Walks At Low Tide

dinosuitgirl Report

#32

After The Dutch Police Car, Now A Military Medical Boxer From The Royal Netherlands Army

reddit.com Report

#33

I Heard You Like Swiss Emergency Services: Here Is The Picture Of A Firetruck From The Local Fire Department Of Thusis

flawr Report

#34

Knolling Nerds

theRealMrCinnamon Report

#35

1969 Piece LEGO® Nasa Apollo Saturn V #21309 Knolling. I Had Read That Knolling Is "Doubling The Fun". After This Experience, I'll Have To Respectfully Disagree... Can't Wait For The Next One!

bczdchan Report

#36

I Know This Isn't A Perfect Fit To This Sub, But I Thought You Might Still Appreciate My Granddad's Tool Shed :)

Mirither Report

#37

Everything Inside A Dutch Hospital Emergency Room (#tetrischallenge) [2000x1500]

djernie Report

#38

I Knolled The Heart Of A Romaine Heart

jenmoraru Report

#39

Another Swiss Emergency Service: Dog Police Crew Setup

djernie Report

#40

A Venezuelan Immigrant Mother. Taken From The Un Refugee Instagram Account

pepecaseres Report

#41

My Dice Hoard

poeticpotato Report

#42

My LEGO Clone Army

vampiresoul1672 Report

#43

The Contents Of A Preschool Teacher’s Apron Pockets At The End Of An Average Day

helecho Report

#44

I Grew Some Potatoes In Buckets During The Last Few Months, Then Knolled The Crop From Each Bucket

MooMinIL Report

#45

Contents Of A Dutch Police Van

GroeneKikker Report

#46

I Fish For Metal With Magnets! This Is All Of The Stuff From My Last Trip!

JDylanHastings Report

#47

From My Son's Pockets

misterbenj34 Report

#48

Singapore Civil Defence Force Shows What’s Inside Their Fire Engines!

aniln Report

#49

The Swedish Sar Helicopter Run By The Swedish Maritime Administration Are Also Participating In The New Trend

schultz97 Report

#50

Royal Malaysian Air Force, 18th Squadron F-18d Hornet

chonglol Report

#51

Contents Of An Amsterdam Ambulance (From R/Thenetherlands)

sumpuran Report

#52

Indoor Rock Climbing Holds

rockwood7 Report

#53

Israeli Air Force - Winner Winner

Jasude Report

#54

Thought I’d Share My Typical Setup For Spinal Cord Surgery

DetentionMrMatthews Report

#55

A Friend’s Daughter Organized Her Candy By Category, Size, And Color

just-mindy Report

#56

Springfield 1911-A1

Valensiakol Report

#57

My Version Of The Spice Drawer

0k1zuu Report

merlestechow avatar
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a really cool idea - I can only imagine, it's kind of hard to get one out of the middle.

#58

Ready For Our Flu Shot Clinic!

AMuslimPharmer Report

#59

60 Years Ago, The Hague Fire Brigade Received A New Fire Engine

maskedfly Report

#60

What Anesthesiologists Put Inside Of You For Routine Surgeries

kimoflurane Report

#61

Trash Required For One Cup Of Coffee From Aloft Hotels

Packin_Penguin Report

#62

20 Years Of Music, All In One Knoll!

nekomichi Report

#63

I’m In College, And My Grandmother Occasionally Sends Me “Care Packages.”

-pilot37- Report

#64

Posted This In R/Gardening And Was Referred Here. Til About Knolling

reddit.com Report

#65

My Girlfriend Knolled Some Of Her Favourite Things, And This Is The Result!

TheDaneH3 Report

#66

My Flute Collection

Samuel24601 Report

#67

Enjoy Some Novice Knolling That’s Not An Emergency Response Vehicle

mr_bonner94 Report

#68

Swedish Mountain Ranger Prepared To Cross Greenland

saciisac Report

#69

The States Of The U.S

pdmcmahon Report

#70

Lithuanian Firefighters

Lietuvis9 Report

#71

My Yellow Things

discohaylie Report

#72

Patrol Ship Of Rijkswaterstaat (The Directorate-General For Public Works And Water Management) In The Netherlands Doing The #tetrischallenge [2048x2048]

djernie Report

#73

Rest In Piece Gtx 770 Twin Frozr

Mr_Grumpy_Pant5 Report

#74

Contents Of An Rnli Seven Class Lifeboat

tginnever Report

#75

Me With Gear And Equipment For The Armed Forces Of Ukraine Donated By Redditors Over The Month Of September

kievit4ukraine Report

#76

I Created This Exploded View Of My Sisters Dead iPhone

JasperTheMaster08 Report

#77

Elite Xbox Controller Broke, Soooooo

nelsroyc Report

#78

My Just-Cleaned Gear For Traditional (Trad) Rock Climbing

Yakra Report

#79

Dissembled Salad

strictlyhumour Report

#80

All The Pins That Held My Hair Together At Graduation

Evidmid Report

#81

I Dismantled My Clock For Final Finishing. Decided To Make It Pretty In The Meantime

SirVanderhoot Report

#82

Was Told You Guys Might Enjoy My Satsuma

Kpt_Kipper Report

#83

Contents Of A Dutch Police Motorcycle

Banjer_HD Report

#84

Quick Knoll While Bored In Meeting

FreidasBoss Report

#85

The Contents Of One Of My 6 Year Old Daughter's Coat Pockets

BostonBlackCat Report

#86

One Semester Worth Of Pen Recharges

rotten-sandwich Report

#87

Ready For My Triathlon!

Toryjamescastillo Report

#88

Cleaning Beer Taps

ecoshia Report

#89

Just Discovered This Sub. I’m About To Do The “Blues Dad” Equivalent Of Building My Own Lightsaber — Painting, Wiring And Piecing Together A Custom Stratocaster

the_joy_of_VI Report

#90

Strawberry Seed Knolling

Markantonpeterson Report

