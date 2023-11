ADVERTISEMENT

Knolling is a style of photography where objects are neatly arranged (usually on a flat surface) and captured from a 90-degree angle. The end result is a visually satisfying composition that provides a sense of order and harmony.

The craft is commonly associated with design and creative communities, but there's one on Reddit that stands out for its diverse gallery.

Created back in 2013, it now has 96,000 members, who have shared plenty of interesting pictures of food, tools, Legos, and pretty much everything else you can imagine, reminding everyone that things are still within our control. At least, mostly.