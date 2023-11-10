Created back in 2013, it now has 96,000 members, who have shared plenty of interesting pictures of food, tools, Legos, and pretty much everything else you can imagine, reminding everyone that things are still within our control. At least, mostly.

The craft is commonly associated with design and creative communities, but there's one on Reddit that stands out for its diverse gallery.

Knolling is a style of photography where objects are neatly arranged (usually on a flat surface) and captured from a 90-degree angle. The end result is a visually satisfying composition that provides a sense of order and harmony.

#1 I Knolled My Beach Finds! Share

#2 Geometrically Cut Chocolate Share

#3 Saw This On Another Sub, Thought You Guys Would Enjoy This. Or Is This Not Really Knolling? Share

#4 Every Produce At Stolychnyi Market, Kyiv, Ukraine Share

#5 I Arranged My Cherry Tomatoes Share

#6 LEGO Ideas #028 Set 21320 Share

#7 Here‘S What‘S Inside A Swiss Police Car Share

#8 A Police Department With A Sense Of Humor Share

#9 Contents Of A Croatian Firetruck Share

#10 Comparing The Color Distribution Of Two Mini Packs Of Smarties Share

#11 Typewriter By Todd Mclellan Share

#12 Finally Got Around To Knolling Our Junk Drawer Share

#13 All Those Hex Keys That Come With Furniture And Only Get Used Once Share

#14 LEGO 007 Aston Martin Db5 - Knoll Time To Die Share

#15 Corgis Share

#16 This What I Use To Shoot Wildlife Share

#17 At Rokin Metro Station In Amsterdam, The Netherlands, They Are Showing All The Archeological Artifacts They Found During The Construction Of The Line (Opened In 2018). Sorry For The Poor Photo, It Is Located Between Moving Escalators Share

#18 I Found This Monstrosity On Facebook. Lol Share

#19 All 7541 Pieces Of The Ucs Millennium Falcon! Share

#20 The Contents Of A Transavia Airplane Share

#21 The Handmade Tool Chest Of Henry O. Studley (1838-1925), Organ And Piano Maker Share

#22 Imperfect Knolling? I Just Like Arranging Neat Organic Things From My Yard! Share

#23 He Calls It ‘Line Up’ Share

#24 Czech Police Riot Unit Share

#25 Student's Dorm Share

#26 Sorted Some Similar Shells At The Beach A Few Years Back Share

#27 All The Shapes Found In The World's Flags Share

#28 Leaving For Antarctica In 3 Hours! Share

#29 My First Old Camera, Took Me 2 Weeks To Find A Composition I Was Happy About Share

#30 Backpacking For The Weekend (The Excessive Amount Of Cliff Bars Are For My Friends) Share

#31 We're Living By A Very Remote Estuary/Beach And This A Knoll Of Our Recent Evening Walks At Low Tide Share

#32 After The Dutch Police Car, Now A Military Medical Boxer From The Royal Netherlands Army Share

#33 I Heard You Like Swiss Emergency Services: Here Is The Picture Of A Firetruck From The Local Fire Department Of Thusis Share

#34 Knolling Nerds Share

#35 1969 Piece LEGO® Nasa Apollo Saturn V #21309 Knolling. I Had Read That Knolling Is "Doubling The Fun". After This Experience, I'll Have To Respectfully Disagree... Can't Wait For The Next One! Share

#36 I Know This Isn't A Perfect Fit To This Sub, But I Thought You Might Still Appreciate My Granddad's Tool Shed :) Share

#37 Everything Inside A Dutch Hospital Emergency Room (#tetrischallenge) [2000x1500] Share

#38 I Knolled The Heart Of A Romaine Heart Share

#39 Another Swiss Emergency Service: Dog Police Crew Setup Share

#40 A Venezuelan Immigrant Mother. Taken From The Un Refugee Instagram Account Share

#41 My Dice Hoard Share

#42 My LEGO Clone Army Share

#43 The Contents Of A Preschool Teacher’s Apron Pockets At The End Of An Average Day Share

#44 I Grew Some Potatoes In Buckets During The Last Few Months, Then Knolled The Crop From Each Bucket Share

#45 Contents Of A Dutch Police Van Share

#46 I Fish For Metal With Magnets! This Is All Of The Stuff From My Last Trip! Share

#47 From My Son's Pockets Share

#48 Singapore Civil Defence Force Shows What’s Inside Their Fire Engines! Share

#49 The Swedish Sar Helicopter Run By The Swedish Maritime Administration Are Also Participating In The New Trend Share

#50 Royal Malaysian Air Force, 18th Squadron F-18d Hornet Share

#51 Contents Of An Amsterdam Ambulance (From R/Thenetherlands) Share

#52 Indoor Rock Climbing Holds Share

#53 Israeli Air Force - Winner Winner Share

#54 Thought I’d Share My Typical Setup For Spinal Cord Surgery Share

#55 A Friend’s Daughter Organized Her Candy By Category, Size, And Color Share

#56 Springfield 1911-A1 Share

#57 My Version Of The Spice Drawer Share

#58 Ready For Our Flu Shot Clinic! Share

#59 60 Years Ago, The Hague Fire Brigade Received A New Fire Engine Share

#60 What Anesthesiologists Put Inside Of You For Routine Surgeries Share

#61 Trash Required For One Cup Of Coffee From Aloft Hotels Share

#62 20 Years Of Music, All In One Knoll! Share

#63 I’m In College, And My Grandmother Occasionally Sends Me “Care Packages.” Share

#64 Posted This In R/Gardening And Was Referred Here. Til About Knolling Share

#65 My Girlfriend Knolled Some Of Her Favourite Things, And This Is The Result! Share

#66 My Flute Collection Share

#67 Enjoy Some Novice Knolling That’s Not An Emergency Response Vehicle Share

#68 Swedish Mountain Ranger Prepared To Cross Greenland Share

#69 The States Of The U.S Share

#70 Lithuanian Firefighters Share

#71 My Yellow Things Share

#72 Patrol Ship Of Rijkswaterstaat (The Directorate-General For Public Works And Water Management) In The Netherlands Doing The #tetrischallenge [2048x2048] Share

#73 Rest In Piece Gtx 770 Twin Frozr Share

#74 Contents Of An Rnli Seven Class Lifeboat Share

#75 Me With Gear And Equipment For The Armed Forces Of Ukraine Donated By Redditors Over The Month Of September Share

#76 I Created This Exploded View Of My Sisters Dead iPhone Share

#77 Elite Xbox Controller Broke, Soooooo Share

#78 My Just-Cleaned Gear For Traditional (Trad) Rock Climbing Share

#79 Dissembled Salad Share

#80 All The Pins That Held My Hair Together At Graduation Share

#81 I Dismantled My Clock For Final Finishing. Decided To Make It Pretty In The Meantime Share

#82 Was Told You Guys Might Enjoy My Satsuma Share

#83 Contents Of A Dutch Police Motorcycle Share

#84 Quick Knoll While Bored In Meeting Share

#85 The Contents Of One Of My 6 Year Old Daughter's Coat Pockets Share

#86 One Semester Worth Of Pen Recharges Share

#87 Ready For My Triathlon! Share

#88 Cleaning Beer Taps Share

#89 Just Discovered This Sub. I’m About To Do The “Blues Dad” Equivalent Of Building My Own Lightsaber — Painting, Wiring And Piecing Together A Custom Stratocaster Share