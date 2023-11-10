90 ‘Knolling’ Images To Soothe Your OCD Tendencies
Knolling is a style of photography where objects are neatly arranged (usually on a flat surface) and captured from a 90-degree angle. The end result is a visually satisfying composition that provides a sense of order and harmony.
The craft is commonly associated with design and creative communities, but there's one on Reddit that stands out for its diverse gallery.
Created back in 2013, it now has 96,000 members, who have shared plenty of interesting pictures of food, tools, Legos, and pretty much everything else you can imagine, reminding everyone that things are still within our control. At least, mostly.
This post may include affiliate links.
I Knolled My Beach Finds!
Geometrically Cut Chocolate
Saw This On Another Sub, Thought You Guys Would Enjoy This. Or Is This Not Really Knolling?
I don’t know if it’s knolling, but this is beautiful!
Come on BP. I thought you where better than this? Using 'OCD' as something quirky? Can't you say something like "look at these beautiful orderly pictures" without mixing in an disorder into it? Wiki: "Obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) is a mental and behavioral disorder in which an individual has intrusive thoughts (an obsession) and feels the need to perform certain routines (compulsions) repeatedly to relieve the distress caused by the obsession, to the extent where it impairs general function.[7][1][2]"
Have a heartfelt upvote!!!
I'm more upset by the misuse of the word 'knolling' to mean 'arrange in an aesthetically pleasing way', where knolling is 100% functional/timesaving.
Come on BP. I thought you where better than this? Using 'OCD' as something quirky? Can't you say something like "look at these beautiful orderly pictures" without mixing in an disorder into it? Wiki: "Obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) is a mental and behavioral disorder in which an individual has intrusive thoughts (an obsession) and feels the need to perform certain routines (compulsions) repeatedly to relieve the distress caused by the obsession, to the extent where it impairs general function.[7][1][2]"
Have a heartfelt upvote!!!
I'm more upset by the misuse of the word 'knolling' to mean 'arrange in an aesthetically pleasing way', where knolling is 100% functional/timesaving.