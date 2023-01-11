Since our school days, we were taught that god is in the details and that everything depends on the perspective. This is especially true if we look at the study of the ancient human past through material remains.

So, all the history and archeology aficionados, pull your seats closer, because we have a real treat for y'all. Welcome to “The Archaeologist,” an educational project that stretches through Facebook and Instagram, racking up 300K between the two channels.

The project is dedicated to updating people like you and me with a bunch of daily archeological news that ranges from anything from human prehistory and history to incredible artifacts, pictures of architecture, and landmarks from all around the world. Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting posts shared by “The Archaeologist.”

More info: The Archaeologist.org