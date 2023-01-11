Since our school days, we were taught that god is in the details and that everything depends on the perspective. This is especially true if we look at the study of the ancient human past through material remains.

So, all the history and archeology aficionados, pull your seats closer, because we have a real treat for y'all. Welcome to “The Archaeologist,” an educational project that stretches through Facebook and Instagram, racking up 300K between the two channels.

The project is dedicated to updating people like you and me with a bunch of daily archeological news that ranges from anything from human prehistory and history to incredible artifacts, pictures of architecture, and landmarks from all around the world. Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting posts shared by “The Archaeologist.”

More info: The Archaeologist.org

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Magnificent Hand-Made Door Lock Crafted By Frank Koralewski In 1911, Using Gold, Silver And Bronze

Magnificent Hand-Made Door Lock Crafted By Frank Koralewski In 1911, Using Gold, Silver And Bronze

The Archaeologist Report

28points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm always amazed at how people can be so detail-oriented. Like, they can create small sculptures with such tiny, little lines!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#2

700 Year Old House In Iran

700 Year Old House In Iran

The Archaeologist Report

24points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lloyd Grossman. "Who lives in a house like this?"

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Fountain Of Artemis (Diana) Of Ephesus At The Gardens Of The Villa D'este, Tivoli, Near Rome, Italy

Fountain Of Artemis (Diana) Of Ephesus At The Gardens Of The Villa D'este, Tivoli, Near Rome, Italy

It was built in 1568. Symbolizing the unstoppable flow of life, this statue by Giglio della Vellita, is not your standard nymph in the garden. This Diana is the universal mother, supplying substance to all, and evidence of her influence occurs in the 7th century BC. Her sacred temple at Ephesus, a Greek city built in the 10th century BC and now in modern Turkey, was rebuilt many times. Under the Greeks, it was the Temple of Artemis (Greek name for the goddess the Romans named Diana), one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. A fascination with Greek and Roman roots inspired Renaissance sculptors and we can thank Giglio for this link between our world, the Renaissance and the ancients

The Archaeologist Report

21points
POST
karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone else seeing this for the first time too?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

A Hoard Of 5,248 Silver Anglo-Saxon Coins Discovered By A Metal Detector Near Lenborough, Buckinghamshire

A Hoard Of 5,248 Silver Anglo-Saxon Coins Discovered By A Metal Detector Near Lenborough, Buckinghamshire

985 date from the reign of Ethelred the Unready in the 990s and 4,263 were minted during the reign of his successor, Canute. Source: London Daily Mail.

The Archaeologist Report

20points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is what i imagined when i unearthed a nickel at 6 years old

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

Colosseum's Basement, Rome

Colosseum's Basement, Rome

The Archaeologist Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#6

Located In Air Massif, Niger Are Two Of The Biggest Animal Rock Petroglyphs In The World, Called The Dabous Giraffes, Dated 8000 Bc

Located In Air Massif, Niger Are Two Of The Biggest Animal Rock Petroglyphs In The World, Called The Dabous Giraffes, Dated 8000 Bc

The Archaeologist Report

19points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"You want me to carve an animal into stone? Are you having a giraffe?"

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

Shoes Invented And Used In The 1920's By A Cattle Thief Named ′′crazy Tex Hazel′′ To Hide Footprints While Stealing Cows

Shoes Invented And Used In The 1920's By A Cattle Thief Named ′′crazy Tex Hazel′′ To Hide Footprints While Stealing Cows

The Archaeologist Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#8

The Trier Gold Hoard

The Trier Gold Hoard

About 1800 years ago this hoard of 2516 gold coins was hidden.

At a weight of 18.5kg it was found in September 1993 during construction work in Trier, Germany.

It is largest known preserved Roman gold hoard discovered.

The Archaeologist Report

18points
POST
#9

An Unusual Cuboidal Stairway In The Small Village Of San Augustin Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico

An Unusual Cuboidal Stairway In The Small Village Of San Augustin Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico

The Archaeologist Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#10

Jade Burial Suit, Han Dynasty 202 Bc

Jade Burial Suit, Han Dynasty 202 Bc

The Archaeologist Report

18points
POST
The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On first glance, I thought that was a pickle suit

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#11

This Is How Inhabitants Of The Arctic Circle Protected Their Eyes From Snow Blindness For Over 4,000 Years

This Is How Inhabitants Of The Arctic Circle Protected Their Eyes From Snow Blindness For Over 4,000 Years

The Archaeologist Report

18points
POST
rararando
rararando
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks so futuristic hehehe

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

The Basilica Cistern Of Constantinople

The Basilica Cistern Of Constantinople

The Basilica Cistern, or Cisterna Basilica, is the largest of several hundred ancient cisterns that lie beneath the city of Constantinople (Istanbul), Turkey. The cistern, located 150 metres (490 ft) southwest of the Hagia Sophia on the historical peninsula of Sarayburnu, was built in the 6th century during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justinian I. Today it is kept with little water, for public access inside the space.

The Archaeologist Report

17points
POST
#13

Chinese Bronze Sword With Turquoise Studded, Gold Inlaid Rock Crystal Hilt. Warring States Period, 4th-2nd Century Bc

Chinese Bronze Sword With Turquoise Studded, Gold Inlaid Rock Crystal Hilt. Warring States Period, 4th-2nd Century Bc

The Archaeologist Report

17points
POST
Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like a weapon out of a fantasy game...seriously beautiful and unreal...

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#14

It Is One Of The Most Evocative Archaeological Sites In Italy

It Is One Of The Most Evocative Archaeological Sites In Italy

a Temple-theater complex discovered only at the beginning of the 2000s in Monte San Nicola, in Pietravairano of Caserta province. Lying at 410 meters high in the Sannio area, dates back to the late Roman Republican period, 2nd-1st century BC.

The Archaeologist Report

16points
POST
T5n
T5n
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is my favorite on this list(others came close). I’d give my left hand to go here for a day.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Football Match Played In 2000-Year-Old Roman Arena In Pula, Croatia

Football Match Played In 2000-Year-Old Roman Arena In Pula, Croatia

The Archaeologist Report

16points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must be so cool to witness a game in this stadium.

2
2points
reply
#16

Hairstyle From About 3,300 Years Ago Noted On This Preserved Ancient Egyptian Head

Hairstyle From About 3,300 Years Ago Noted On This Preserved Ancient Egyptian Head

The Archaeologist Report

15points
POST
#17

A Beautiful Neo-Assyrian Amethyst Vase, C. 8th Century Bc, Private Collection

A Beautiful Neo-Assyrian Amethyst Vase, C. 8th Century Bc, Private Collection

The Archaeologist Report

15points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does this evoke heartstrings for anyone else?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

The "Tollund Man" Is A 2400-Year-Old Bog Body And Victim Of Human Sacrifice From The Iron Age, Found In Bjældskovdal In Denmark

The "Tollund Man" Is A 2400-Year-Old Bog Body And Victim Of Human Sacrifice From The Iron Age, Found In Bjældskovdal In Denmark

His body was so well-preserved that even after 2400 years scientists were still able to take his fingerprints and determine what he had eaten last.

The Archaeologist Report

13points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I remember correctly, it was oatmeal. Edit: it was barley porridge, and some fish https://www.livescience.com/bog-body-tollund-man-last-meal.html

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#19

The Oldest Artificial Eye In The World

The Oldest Artificial Eye In The World

More than 4,800 years ago, in Burnt City (Shahr-e Sukhteh) in the desert of Sistan (Iran), a woman with an eye prosthesis was buried. It is a hemisphere made of a light material (derived from bitumen paste) and covered with gold with incisions, imitating the pupil. To keep the eyeball in place, they drilled two small holes. In this way, the prosthesis was held by a rope (like a patch). The owner of it wore it during the day, to hide its empty orbit, and at night she kept it in a leather pouch, also found in the burial.

In the tomb of this woman (surprisingly tall) several vessels, various ornaments and a bronze mirror were also found. It is believed that she may have been an important person in society or perhaps a priestess.

The Archaeologist Report

13points
POST
#20

The Castle Of Coca Is A Castle Located In The Coca Municipality, Central Spain

The Castle Of Coca Is A Castle Located In The Coca Municipality, Central Spain

It was constructed in the 15th century and has been considered to be one of the best examples of Spanish Mudejar brickwork which incorporates Moorish Muslim design and construction with Gothic architecture.

The Archaeologist Report

12points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At first I thought it said the castle of Coca Cola.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

An Architectural Marvel! Interconnected Chain Rings Made Out From Single Piece Of Rock

An Architectural Marvel! Interconnected Chain Rings Made Out From Single Piece Of Rock

The Gaurishvara Temple is located in the town of Yelandur, Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. Built in the 16th century.

The Archaeologist Report

12points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

woww reminds me of a yt short i once saw, carving a chain out of a pencil

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

The Golden Gauntlet, Henri III Of France’s Armour (Detail), C.1550

The Golden Gauntlet, Henri III Of France’s Armour (Detail), C.1550

The Archaeologist Report

12points
POST
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That scream "look what I can afford" pretty loud. And also "if you take me down, don't kill me, my family will pay a huge ransom".

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

4th Century Bc Golden Ring Found In The Tomb Of A Thracian King In Yambol Region, Bulgaria

4th Century Bc Golden Ring Found In The Tomb Of A Thracian King In Yambol Region, Bulgaria

The Archaeologist Report

12points
POST
#24

A Brilliantly Preserved Bronze Phrygian Winged Helmet, Dated To The 4th Century Bc. It Recently Sold At Auction For £160,000

A Brilliantly Preserved Bronze Phrygian Winged Helmet, Dated To The 4th Century Bc. It Recently Sold At Auction For £160,000

The Archaeologist Report

12points
POST
The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this Artemis, whispering in the wearer's ears?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

A Picture Of The Pompeii Excavation

A Picture Of The Pompeii Excavation

The Archaeologist Report

12points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sure they are being careful but picture made me laugh. Most dig pictures you see they are carefully removing material with little clay sculpting tools and a paint brush. This person has - Pickaxe. LOL I visited Pompeii in the 80s Interesting site. Saw a mosaic that still looked good after all those years.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Sculptures At An Abandoned Abbey In England

Sculptures At An Abandoned Abbey In England

The Archaeologist Report

11points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It reminds me of visiting students in Harry Potter.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

The 3270-Year-Old Amber Cup Discovered In A Great Round Barrow Mound That Was Crudely Excavated In 1856 In Hove, England

The 3270-Year-Old Amber Cup Discovered In A Great Round Barrow Mound That Was Crudely Excavated In 1856 In Hove, England

The Archaeologist Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mad skills to carve that out.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

Zeugma Mosaic Of Icarus And Daedalus, Roman Period, Museum In Gaziantep Zeugma, Turkey

Zeugma Mosaic Of Icarus And Daedalus, Roman Period, Museum In Gaziantep Zeugma, Turkey

Zeugma was a town along the Euphrates River, founded by Seleucus Nicator, a general and successor to Alexander the Great. In 64 BC, the Romans controlled the city. Zeugma was of great importance to the Romans as it was located at a strategically important place.

Zeugma Mosaic Museum contains mosaics from the site, and is one of the largest mosaic museums in the world.

The Archaeologist Report

11points
POST
#29

This Shoe With Bird On Front Was Found In Haarlem, Holland And Is Dated Ca. 1300-1350 A.d., Archeological Museum Of Haarlem, Netherlands

This Shoe With Bird On Front Was Found In Haarlem, Holland And Is Dated Ca. 1300-1350 A.d., Archeological Museum Of Haarlem, Netherlands

The Archaeologist Report

10points
POST
#30

The Huge Roman Aqueduct Built In Segovia, Spain, By The Roman Emperor Trajan (Ad 98-117)

The Huge Roman Aqueduct Built In Segovia, Spain, By The Roman Emperor Trajan (Ad 98-117)

One of the best preserved Roman engineering works, the structure was constructed from approximately 24,000 dark colored Guadarrama granite blocks without the use of mortar. The above ground part is 2,388 feet long. And it consists of approximately 165 arches that are more than 30 feet in height.

The Archaeologist Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"What did the Roman's aver do for us?"

0
0points
reply
#31

House Of Neptun And Amphitrite Herculaneum, Italy

House Of Neptun And Amphitrite Herculaneum, Italy

When Vesuvius erupted in AD 79, it buried not only the city of Pompeii, but a number of other nearby towns as well. One of them was Herculaneum. Among the many houses in Herculaneum is a relatively small, but richly decorated town house, called the House of the Neptune Mosaic, which must have belonged to a wealthy family.

The Archaeologist Report

9points
POST
#32

The Back Of The Golden Mask Of Tutankhamun

The Back Of The Golden Mask Of Tutankhamun

Undisputedly, most valuable artifact on the planet. Mask of the young Egyptian King Tutankhamun (r. 1332-1323 BC), from New Kingdom (18th Dynasty).

Egyptian Museum, Cairo

The Archaeologist Report

9points
POST
#33

Armor Of An Officer Of The Imperial Palace Guard, Chinese, 18th Century

Armor Of An Officer Of The Imperial Palace Guard, Chinese, 18th Century

The Archaeologist Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just asking, there might be a reason behind it, but should the sword scabbard be facing the other way? Difficult to get the sword out?

0
0points
reply
#34

A Frieze Made Of Glazed Brick Tiles Depicting Persian Warriors, From The Palace Of Darius L In Susa, Iran

A Frieze Made Of Glazed Brick Tiles Depicting Persian Warriors, From The Palace Of Darius L In Susa, Iran

Achaemenid Empire, 6th century BC, now on display at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin.

The Archaeologist Report

9points
POST
#35

Gladiator Helmet In Remarkable Condition From Pompeii, Fernbank Museum Of Natural History

Gladiator Helmet In Remarkable Condition From Pompeii, Fernbank Museum Of Natural History

The Archaeologist Report

9points
POST
#36

The Remains Of A Prehistoric House From The Bronze Age Settlement Of Akrotiri In Santorini

The Remains Of A Prehistoric House From The Bronze Age Settlement Of Akrotiri In Santorini

The settlement was destroyed in the Theran eruption sometime in the 16th century BC and buried in volcanic ash.

The Archaeologist Report

8points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Theran eruption is thought to be the basis of the Atlantis myths.

0
0points
reply
#37

A Flint Handaxe Knapped Around A Fossil Shell Made By An Archaic Hominin, West Tofts, Norfolk, England, Ca. 500,000-300,000 Before Present

A Flint Handaxe Knapped Around A Fossil Shell Made By An Archaic Hominin, West Tofts, Norfolk, England, Ca. 500,000-300,000 Before Present

The Archaeologist Report

8points
POST
SealOfDisapproval
SealOfDisapproval
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aesthetics has been around for a very long time.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

Abandoned Indigenous Tree House In Papua New Guinea

Abandoned Indigenous Tree House In Papua New Guinea

The Archaeologist Report

8points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that looks terrifying

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#39

These 160 Aureus Coins Were Found Below The Floor Of A Roman House In Corbridge In 1911

These 160 Aureus Coins Were Found Below The Floor Of A Roman House In Corbridge In 1911

The Archaeologist Report

7points
POST
#40

Haid Al-Jazil Is A 500-Year-Old Mud-Brick Village On Top Of A Massive Boulder. Wadi Dawan, Yemen

Haid Al-Jazil Is A 500-Year-Old Mud-Brick Village On Top Of A Massive Boulder. Wadi Dawan, Yemen

The Archaeologist Report

7points
POST
The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks so small! Like giant's children were playing on a table!

1
1point
reply
#41

A Chachapoya Mummy

A Chachapoya Mummy

Dating between the 9th and 15th Century AD, found in the Laguna de los Cóndores, currently in the Museum of Leymebamba, Peru.

The Archaeologist Report

7points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you want a curse... This is how you get it.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#42

A Lekythos (Perfume Vessel) Found In A Tomb Of The Phoenician And Punic Necropolis In Nora, Sardinia, During The Ongoing Archaeological Campaign By The University Of Padua

A Lekythos (Perfume Vessel) Found In A Tomb Of The Phoenician And Punic Necropolis In Nora, Sardinia, During The Ongoing Archaeological Campaign By The University Of Padua

The Archaeologist Report

7points
POST
#43

Archeological Remains Of Patients Of Brain Surgery Performed By Ancient Doctors Of The Inca Empire In The 15th Century

Archeological Remains Of Patients Of Brain Surgery Performed By Ancient Doctors Of The Inca Empire In The 15th Century

The Incan people practiced brain surgery, in which a piece was chipped out of the skull, part of the brain removed, and the hole covered by metal beaten flat.

The Archaeologist Report

7points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why is there a “110” on one of the skulls?

1
1point
reply
#44

A Slab Engraved With The Ram-Headed God Amun-Re Under The, From The Ancient 'Lost City' Of Thonis-Heracleion, Which Lies 6.5 Kilometres Off Today’s Coastline About 150 Feet Underwater In The Mediterranean. 6th Century Bc. Now In The Maritime Museum, Alexandria

A Slab Engraved With The Ram-Headed God Amun-Re Under The, From The Ancient 'Lost City' Of Thonis-Heracleion, Which Lies 6.5 Kilometres Off Today’s Coastline About 150 Feet Underwater In The Mediterranean. 6th Century Bc. Now In The Maritime Museum, Alexandria

The Archaeologist Report

7points
POST
#45

Fragment Of The Roman Tent, Still Packed, Excavated In The Area Of Vindolanda – A Roman Camp In The North Of Britain

Fragment Of The Roman Tent, Still Packed, Excavated In The Area Of Vindolanda – A Roman Camp In The North Of Britain

The Archaeologist Report

6points
POST
#46

Ruins At Mitla, Oaxaca, México, Circa 1875. Photographer: Teobert Maler

Ruins At Mitla, Oaxaca, México, Circa 1875. Photographer: Teobert Maler

Mitla is the second most important archaeological site in the state of Oaxaca in Mexico and the most important of the Zapotec culture. The name Mitla is derived from the Nahuati name Mictlán, which was the place of the dead or underworld. Its Zapotec name is Lyobaa, which means “place of rest.” The name Mictlán was Hispanicized to Mitla by the Spanish.

The Archaeologist Report

6points
POST
#47

Roman Emperor Philippus The Arab Kneeling In Front Of Persian King Shapur I, Begging For Peace, And The Standing Emperor Represents Valerian Who Was Taken Captive By The Persian Army In 260 Ad, The Triumph Of Shapur I, Naqshe Rostam, Iran

Roman Emperor Philippus The Arab Kneeling In Front Of Persian King Shapur I, Begging For Peace, And The Standing Emperor Represents Valerian Who Was Taken Captive By The Persian Army In 260 Ad, The Triumph Of Shapur I, Naqshe Rostam, Iran

The Archaeologist Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

Dice Made Of Terracotta From Indus Valley Civilization. Harappa, Pakistan. 2600-1900 Bc

Dice Made Of Terracotta From Indus Valley Civilization. Harappa, Pakistan. 2600-1900 Bc

The Archaeologist Report

5points
POST
The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting, so dices weren't always standardized (?) by making the opposite sites counting together to assemble a seven?

3
3points
reply
#49

Old Woman In The Street In India

Old Woman In The Street In India

The Archaeologist Report

2points
POST
The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's bit offensive to call her an artifact...

10
10points
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!