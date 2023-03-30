100 Interesting Facts About Life Shared On This Twitter Account With 3.4M Followers
In a world as hectic as we live in, we don’t often pause to reflect on the world around and inside of us. But self-reflection is a powerful tool and we would all benefit from it if we’d practice it.
This Twitter page titled “Fact"” is doing the job for us and sharing a wisdom bite, a smart piece of advice, and a fresh point of view every day. Boasting an impressive 3.4M followers, the page puts things into a fresh perspective, making us dwell on what things we may have never thought about before.
Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting posts shared here.
If the future love of my life finds me attractive bc of what I wear instead of my laugh/smile, aura, whatever then no thanks and come on !!! who has the time to dress up to the nines when they need to work, shop, pick up kids, get petrol, etc. My imagination just saw someone pointing to a beautiful dress and going "ooooooh, I wanna date that dress" LOL
Don't take life too seriously, you'll never get out of it alive
I feel pretty blessed because tho I spend most of my time alone, I’m pretty satisfied with my company (plus my dog)
One was cocaine, the other is sugar. And both are greed.
I reckon I would as well if I was lying on my stomach all day