In a world as hectic as we live in, we don’t often pause to reflect on the world around and inside of us. But self-reflection is a powerful tool and we would all benefit from it if we’d practice it.

This Twitter page titled “Fact"” is doing the job for us and sharing a wisdom bite, a smart piece of advice, and a fresh point of view every day. Boasting an impressive 3.4M followers, the page puts things into a fresh perspective, making us dwell on what things we may have never thought about before.

Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting posts shared here.

#1

21 points
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
49 minutes ago

True and no - it didn't "just" happen, You can always walk away.

2
2 points
reply
#2

17 points
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
56 minutes ago

That's too simply put. " ... a loved one who is still around and loves you too ...." might be better.

2
2 points
reply
#3

17 points
Moosy Girl
Moosy Girl
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I’ll appreciate it when I’m dead.

2
2 points
reply
#4

17 points
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

If only more celebrities knew this

1
1 point
reply
#5

15 points
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I'm English, so I'm halfway there lol 😆

3
3 points
reply
#6

14 points
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Should become the Panda Mantra 😁

1
1 point
reply
#7

14 points
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
58 minutes ago

What if there isn't any?

6
6 points
reply
#8

13 points
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
54 minutes ago

I wish I had more confidence

0
0 points
reply
#9

13 points
#10

12 points
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
58 minutes ago

The restraints I put my self under so I still have friends somtimes 😅

0
0 points
reply
#11

12 points
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
50 minutes ago

If the future love of my life finds me attractive bc of what I wear instead of my laugh/smile, aura, whatever then no thanks and come on !!! who has the time to dress up to the nines when they need to work, shop, pick up kids, get petrol, etc. My imagination just saw someone pointing to a beautiful dress and going "ooooooh, I wanna date that dress" LOL

4
4 points
reply
#12

12 points
#13

12 points
#14

10 points
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I do this, any time I make eye contact with somone I smile at them, then they probaly wander why this young teen is smiling at them

2
2 points
reply
#15

10 points
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Same goes for a girlfriend...

2
2 points
reply
#16

10 points
#17

9 points
#18

9 points
#19

9 points
#20

9 points
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Don't take life too seriously, you'll never get out of it alive

2
2 points
reply
#21

9 points
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
50 minutes ago

74% of statistics are made up

3
3 points
reply
#22

8 points
#23

8 points
#24

8 points
#25

8 points
#26

8 points
Esme Love and Squalor
Esme Love and Squalor
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I feel pretty blessed because tho I spend most of my time alone, I’m pretty satisfied with my company (plus my dog)

0
0 points
reply
#27

8 points
#28

8 points
#29

8 points
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Surely that would make them an insignificant other?

2
2 points
reply
#30

8 points
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
49 minutes ago

It's also the lowest form of wit, but I love it

1
1 point
reply
#31

8 points
#32

7 points
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Again I have been called out, I am social, people think I’m antisocial because I just don’t like them and don’t show my true colours near them

0
0 points
reply
#33

7 points
#34

7 points
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
54 minutes ago

This is what my mother did when she played FarmVille

2
2 points
reply
#35

7 points
#36

7 points
#37

7 points
#38

7 points
#39

7 points
#40

7 points
#41

7 points
#42

7 points
#43

7 points
Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
12 minutes ago

One was cocaine, the other is sugar. And both are greed.

0
0 points
reply
#44

7 points
#45

7 points
#46

7 points
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I reckon I would as well if I was lying on my stomach all day

2
2 points
reply
#47

6 points
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Is it normal to crave all 4 things at once?

2
2 points
reply
#48

6 points
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
46 minutes ago

The world couldn't give a damn

2
2 points
reply
#49

6 points
#50

6 points
Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
1 minute ago

I'd rather age disgracefully, surrounded by friends

0
0 points
reply
#51

6 points
#52

6 points
Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
1 minute ago

Maybe being remembered isn't as important as being kind

0
0 points
reply
#53

6 points
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Oh! I've just realised I really only have one of those

1
1 point
reply
#54

6points
#55

6points
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shoot, where's my aftershave?

0
0points
reply
#56

6points
Mat Hall
Mat Hall
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't this contradict the "never ask" one?

0
0points
reply
#57

6points
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funny that that's the middle of the weekend!

1
1point
reply
#58

6points
Mat Hall
Mat Hall
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Counterpoint: if you're always smiling then you have no idea what's really happening.

0
0points
reply
#59

6points
#60

6points
#61

6points
#62

5points
#63

5points